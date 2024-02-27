The Tavern At St Michael'S Square 2918 67th Avenue
No reviews yet
2918 67th Avenue
Greeley, CO 80634
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food Menu
Starters
- Artichoke Dip$14.25
Art Hearts, cream cheese, parmesan veggies and tortillia chips
- Bacon Wrapped Dates$11.25
Dates wrapped in bacon with balsamic reduction
- Cheese Curds$11.25
Fried cheese and marinara
- Beer Battered Mushrooms$8.50
Served with chipotle aioli
- Chips and Salsa$8.00
- Chorizo Stuffed Mushroom$8.50
Baked and toppeed with pepper jack cheese sauec
- Flatbread$13.25
Pesto, garlic, or nuke
- Green Chili Fries$13.25
Twisted fries smothered in our green chili topped with cheese
- 1/2 Nacho$9.00
Tortilla chips, black bean, cheddar cheese, olive, tomato, jalapeno, sour cream
- Nacho$15.00
Tortilla chips, black bean, cheddar cheese, olive, tomato, jalapeno, sour cream
- Popcorn Cauliflower$8.50
Buttermilk Battered cauliflower with ranch
- Poutine$13.25
Twisted fries , cheese curds, gravy
- Shishito$8.00
- Wings$14.00
- Nfl Nacho$6.00
Tortilla chips, black bean, cheddar cheese, olive, tomato, jalapeno, sour cream
Soups and Salads
- Soup of The Day cup$7.00
New and Fresh Daily
- Soup of The Day Bowl$9.00
New and Fresh Daily
- French Onion Cup$7.00
Beef Broth, onion, gruyere
- French Onion Bowl$9.00
Beef Broth, onion, gruyere
- Green Chili Cup$7.00
House made pork green chili
- Green Chili Bowl$9.00
House made pork green chili
- Soup and Salad$13.00
Cup of Soup and side salad
- Chef Salad$14.25
turkey, capicola, egg, swiss, and cheddar over mixed greens
- Italian Salad$14.25
Capicola, proscuitto, peperoncini, olive, parm, balsamic
- Wedge Salad$8.00
Iceburg, tomato, bacon
- Cobb Salad$15.25
mix greens, chicken, avocado, egg, bleu cheese crumble, bacon, tomato
- Side Salad$5.50
Specialties
- 1/2 sand and salad$12.50
- 1/2 sand and soup$12.50
- BLT$10.50
- Bourbon Bacon Burger$16.25
Chuck patty topped with bourbon glazed onion, cheddar, bacon, and bbq sauce
- Burger$14.00
- CAB$16.25
Grilled chick breast topped with swiss, bacon, and avocado
- Cauliflower Po-Boy$14.25
Popcron Cauliflower, slaw, chipotle aioli on a hoagie
- Cottage Pie$17.25
Slow Braised Beef, veggies, mashed potato crust
- Cubano$16.25
Roast Pork, Capicola, Swiss, Mustard Seed, Pickles
- 1/2 Fish and Chips$11.25
Cod Dipped in our beer batter served with tartar and fries
- Fish and Chips$17.25
Cod Dipped in our beer batter served with tartar and fries
- Meatloaf$14.99Out of stock
- Quinoa Burger$16.25
Quinoa, black bean, spices, with guacamole
- 1/2 Reuben$10.25
Corned beef, Tavern Kraut, swiss, 1000 island on rye
- Reuben$16.25
Corned beef, Tavern Kraut, swiss, 1000 island on rye
- Tavern Burger$16.25
Ground Beef mixed with bacon, nuke paste, cheddar cheese topped with pepperjack cheese sauce and topped with a bacon wrapped Jalapeno
- 1/2 Tavern Club$10.25
Turkey, Lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheddar, swiss, bacon, avocado on focaccia
- Tavern Club$14.25
Turkey, Lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheddar, swiss, bacon, avocado on focaccia
- Tavern Dip$15.50
Roast Beef on a Hoagie with Au Jus
- $6 Burger$6.00
- Lunch Special$16.00
Pizza
- Za CYO$11.50
- Za Cheese$11.50
- Za Italian$17.50
capicola, prosciutto, peperoncini, olive
- Za Margherita$17.50
Roast garlic tomato, basil
- Za Pepperoni$14.00
- Za Pesto Pie$17.50
pesto, tomato, mushroom, art hearts
- Za Special$17.50
- Za Supreme$17.50
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, bell pepper, olive
- Za Taco$17.50
Salsa, ground beef, jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, sour cream
Kids
Pasta
- Blackened Chicken Mac$17.25
Grilled Chicken seasoned with cajun spices served over penne with a garlic cream sauce
- Green Chili Mac$17.25
Grilled chicken over penne with green chili creddar sauce
- Cauliflower Mac$15.25
Cauliflower tossed with penne in a pepperjack cheese sauce
- Ol' Fashioned Mac$15.25
Penne in a Cheddar cheese Sauce
Dessert
Sides
Bar Menu
Liquor
- Well Vodka$5.50
- Bacon Vodka$5.50
- Nuke Vodka$5.50
- 477 Vodka$6.00
- Grey Goose$8.50
- Ketel One$7.75
- Spirt Hound Vodka$7.00
- Spring 44 Vodka$7.00
- Stoli Blueberry$6.00
- Stoli Citros$6.00
- Stoli Cucumber$6.00
- Stoli Orange$6.00
- Stoli Pineapple$6.00
- Stoli Straw$6.00
- Stoli Vanilla$6.00
- Titos$7.25
- DBL Well Vodka$8.00
- DBL Grey Goose$14.50
- DBL Grey Goose Citron$14.50
- DBL Bakon$8.00
- DBL Ketel One$12.50
- DBL Titos$11.50
- DBL Spirt Hound$11.00
- DBL 477 Vodka$10.00
- DBL Stoli Blueberry$10.00
- DBL Stoli Citros$10.00
- DBL Smirmoff Orange$10.00
- DBL Smirnoff Pineapple$10.00
- DBL Stoli Straw$10.00
- DBL Stoli Vanilla$10.00
- DBL Spring 44$11.00
- DBL Nuke$8.00
- Well Gin$5.50
- 477 gin$7.50
- Axe & Oak Gin$6.75
- Deki Lavender Gin$7.00
- Dry Town Gin$6.50
- The Heart Gin$6.50
- Leopold Brothers Gin$6.75
- Spirit Hound Gin$6.75
- Spring 44 Gin$7.00
- DBL Well Gin$8.00
- DBL 477 gin$11.00
- DBL Axe & Oak Gin$10.00
- DBL Deki Lavneder$11.00
- DBL Dry Town Gin$10.00
- DBL The Heart Gin$11.00
- DBL Leopold Brothers Gin$10.50
- DBL Spirit Hound Gin$11.00
- DBL Spring 44 Gin$11.00
- Well Rum$5.50
- Bacardi$6.00
- Breck Spiced Rum$6.75
- Captain Morgan$6.75
- Don Q 151$6.50
- Don Q Coconut$6.00
- Don Q Extra$8.50
- Montanya Platino$7.00
- Montanya Oro$7.50
- Appleton Estate 8Yr$8.50
- LemonHart 1804$8.50
- Real McCoy 3 yr$7.50
- Rhum JM ESB$7.50
- DBL Well Rum$8.00
- DBL 477 Rum$11.00
- DBL Bacardi$10.00
- DBL Breck Spiced Rum$11.00
- DBL Captain Morgan$10.00
- DBL DOn Q Coconut$10.00
- DBL Montanya$10.00
- DBL Montanya Oro$11.00
- DBL Denizen 8yr$14.00
- DBL Don Q Extra$14.00
- DBL El Dorado 8yr$14.00
- DBL Hamilton 86 Rum$14.00
- DBL Rhum JM ESB$13.00
- Well Tequila$5.50
- Don Julio Blanco$9.50
- Don Julio Reposado$10.75
- Patron Silver$9.00
- Peach St Agave$7.50
- Suerte Blanco$7.50
- Suerte Anejo$9.50
- Dos Hombres Mezcal$8.00
- DBL Well Tequila$8.00
- DBL Don Julio Blanco$13.50
- DBL Don Julio Reposado$15.50
- DBL Patron Silver$13.50
- DBL Peach St Agave$11.25
- DBL Suerte Blanco$11.25
- DBL Suerte Anejo$13.50
- Well Whiskey$5.50
- 10th Mountain Bourbon$8.50
- 291 Bourbon$7.50
- 477 Bourbon$8.50
- 477 Cinnamon$7.50
- 477 Peanut Barrel$7.50
- Ad Laws Bourbon$11.00
- Axe and Oak Bourbon$8.50
- Breckenridge Bourbon$8.50
- Crown Royal$7.75
- Crown Apple$7.75
- Family Jones Bourbon$8.50
- Heart Bourbon$7.50
- Jack Daniels$7.25
- Jim Beam$6.75
- Knob Creek$8.50
- Makers Mark$8.50
- Mythology Bourbon$8.50
- Old Elk Bourbon$8.50
- PB&W$7.50
- Peach Street Bourbon$8.50
- Seagram 7$6.25
- Stranahans$8.00
- Tin Cup$8.00
- Woody Creek$8.00
- DBL Well Whiskey$8.25
- DBL 291 Bourbon$11.25
- DBL 477 Bourbon$12.75
- DBL 477 Cinnamon$11.25
- DBL Ad Laws Bourbon$16.50
- DBL Axe and Oak$12.75
- DBL Breckenridge$12.75
- DBL Crown$12.00
- DBL Crown Apple$12.00
- DBL Heart Bourbon$11.25
- DBL Jack Daniels$10.75
- DBL Jim Beam$10.50
- DBL Knob Creek$12.75
- DBL Makers Mark$12.75
- DBL Old Elk$12.75
- DBL PB&W$11.25
- DBL Peach Street$12.50