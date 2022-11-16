The Tavern - Belmont 1015 Alameda de las Pulgas
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1015 Alameda de las Pulgas, Belmont, CA 94002
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Slice House Pizza - Belmont REBUILDING - 1000 El Camino Real
No Reviews
1000 El Camino Real Belmont, CA 94002
View restaurant