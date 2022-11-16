  • Home
The Tavern - Belmont 1015 Alameda de las Pulgas

No reviews yet

1015 Alameda de las Pulgas

Belmont, CA 94002

Order Again

Specialty Cocktails

Tavern Margarita

$14.00

El Sativo Blanco tequila, Cointreau, fresh lime, agave, half-salted rim

Troublemaker Margarita

$14.00Out of stock

House-made jalapeno-infused agave tequila, cold pressed cucumber-lime juice, half tajin rim

Fresh Grapefruit

$14.00

Fresh grapefruit hand-squeezed to order with your choice of vodka or tequila, with or without salt

Belmont Bramble

$14.00

Gin, seasonal fruit liqueur, lemon, & simple syrup served over crushed ice, garnished with a lemon wheel.

Doc Ford

$14.00

Bourbon, house-made Honey Lemonade, angostura bitters, lemon garnish

Metro Spritz

$14.00

Your choice of Vodka, House-made Honey Lemonade, Fresh Lemon, Club Soda served in a Tall Glass!

Pineapple Ginger Mule

$14.00

vodka, cold pressed pineapple & ginger root, lime, soda

Three Citrus Mojito

$14.00

white rum, cold pressed citrus juices & mint leaf, soda

Mocktails

Companionate Love

$10.00

fresh squeezed grapefruit juice, honey, angostura bitters, hops, thyme

Fatuous Love

$10.00

passionfruit syrup, lemon juice, simple, egg white

Romantic Love

$10.00Out of stock

strawberry puree, ginger syrup, lime juice, soda

Virgin Three Citrus Mojito

$8.00

Virgin Pineapple Ginger Mule

$8.00

Virgin Cucumber Lime Spritzer

$8.00

GLS Sparkling Wine

GLS JP Chenet

$9.00Out of stock

2018, Penedes, Spain - ORGANIC

Le Grand Courtage

$10.00

GLS Gloria Frerrer Brut Rose

$15.00

GLS Mumm Napa Cuvee

$14.00

GLS Sugura Vuidas Reserva

$20.00

GLS Mionetto Prosecco Brut

$13.00

GLS Red Wine

GLS Robert Hall Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Lot 4, California

GLS Serial Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

GLS Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.00

GLS Quilt Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00

2019, California

GLS Skyfall Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.00

GLS Benzinger Merlot

$11.00

GLS Angel's Ink Pinot Noir

$12.00

GLS Imagery Pinot Noir

$11.00

GLS Brassfield Pinot Noir

$12.00

GLS Michael David Petite Syrah

$11.00

GLS Wente Muriettas Well Red Blend

$14.00

GLS Brassfield Eruption Red Blend

$12.00

GLS Caymus 'The Walking Fool' Red Blend

$15.00

BTL Sparkling Wine

BTL JP Chenet

$27.00

BTL Gloria Frerrer' Brut Rose

$45.00

BTL Mumm Napa Cuvee

$42.00

BTL Sugura Vuidas Reserva

$60.00

BTL Mionetto Prosecco Brut

$39.00

BTL White & Pink Wine

BTL Honig Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

BTL Michael David Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

2021 Napa County, CA - SUSTAINABLE

BTL Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$27.00

BTL Chalk Hill Chardonnay

$36.00

BTL Davis Bynum Chardonnay

$42.00

BTL Patz & Hall Chardonnay

$54.00

BTL Wente Chardonnay

$36.00

BTL Rodney Strong Upshot

$30.00

BTL Clif Family Gewurztraminer

$48.00

BTL Gerard Bertrand 'Cote des Roses'

$36.00

BTL Daou Discovery Rose

$39.00

BTL Red Wine

BTL Robert Hall Cabernet Sauvignon

$36.00

Lot 4, California

BTL Serial Cabernet Sauvignon

$42.00

BTL Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon

$54.00

BTL Quilt Cabernet Sauvignon

$60.00

BTL Skyfall Cabernet Sauvignon

$36.00

BTL Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon

$89.00

BTL Benzinger Merlot

$33.00

BTL Whitehall Lane Merlot

$55.00

BTL Angel's Ink Pinot Noir

$36.00

BTL Imagery Pinot Noir

$33.00

BTL Brassfield Pinot Noir

$36.00

BTL Michael David Petite Syrah

$33.00

BTL Wente Muriettas Well Red Blend

$42.00

BTL Rowen Red Blend

$80.00

BTL Caymus 'The Walking Fool' Zinfandel

$45.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Location

1015 Alameda de las Pulgas, Belmont, CA 94002

Directions

