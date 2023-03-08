The Tavern - Hamilton imageView gallery

The Tavern - Hamilton

64 Reviews

$

1 Payne St

Hamilton, NY 13346

Lagers and Pilsners

Labatt Blue

$5.00

Labatt Blue Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Heineken

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

PBR

$2.50

Craft

1911 Black Cherry Cider 16 oz

$9.00

1911 Hard Cider 16 oz Can

$6.00

Blue Moon Belgian White4 Wheat Ale

$6.00

Good Nature - Annie - Imperial IPA

$11.00

Good Nature - Blonde Ale

$6.00

Good Nature - Brown Ale

$10.00

Good Nature - 13 - Amber Ale

$8.00

Samuel Smith's Oatmeal Stout

$8.00

Saranac Pale Ale

$5.00

Southern Tier IPA

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

