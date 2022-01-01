Sandwiches
Burgers
Breakfast & Brunch
The Tavern On Main
114 Reviews
$$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The Tavern On Main is a premier family owned and operated sports bar conveniently located one mile off of 35W in Lino Lakes. We offer great daily food specials, friendly service, fun atmosphere,pull tabs and happy hour 7 days a week!
Location
8001 Lake Dr, Lino Lakes, MN 55014
Gallery
