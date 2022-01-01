Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Burgers
Breakfast & Brunch

The Tavern On Main

114 Reviews

$$

8001 Lake Dr

Lino Lakes, MN 55014

Popular Items

Tavern Wings
Tavern Club
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Appetizers

White Cheese Curds

$12.00

Wisconsin cheddar cheese deep fried golden brown, served with ranch dressing

Quesadilla

$13.00

Choice of spicy grilled chicken, smoked chicken, smoked pork, smoked brisket or ground beef with cheese, served with pico de gallo, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & salsa. Add guacamole $2.

Tavern Wings

$15.00

Choose from traditional or boneless served with your choice of dressing & celery sticks. BBQ, buffalo, Jim Beam, spicy chipotle BBQ, sweet chili, house dry rub, teryaki, Tavern's house, gochujang, cajun ranch, honey BBQ, paresan garlic and Reaper.

Cuban Crostini's

$12.00

Mini cuban sandwiches with house smoked pork, smoked ham, swiss, mustard-mayo & pickles

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Served with fries & your choice of dipping sauce.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Roasted artichoke hearts, spicy pepper cheese & fresh spinach in a hot creamy sauce. Served with choice of grilled pita bread or chips.

Nacho Grande

$12.00

Corn tortilla chips topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, & scallions, served with sour cream and salsa. Add ground beef, grilled chicken, smoked chicken, brisket or smoked pork for $2.

Loaded Tator Tots

$12.00

Tator tots smothered in cheese, bacon, green onion, jalapenos, smoked salsa and sour cream. Served on a hot skillet.

Walleye Fingers

$14.00

Canadian walleye, served with fries, lemon wedge and tartar sauce.

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Sandwiches

Tavern Club

$13.00

Ham, turkey, mayo, lettuce, tomato, American & Swiss cheese on grilled wheat bread.

Cuban Sandwich

$13.00

Slow roasted pork topped with sliced ham and swiss cheese, stuffed in a toasted hoagie. Served with Cuban pickles and mustard-mayo

Classic BLT

$13.00

Crispy bacon with lettuce, tomato & mayo served on toasted wheat bread. Add avocado or fried egg $1.50 ea

Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Sriracha breaded chicken breast, fried and topped with lettuce & tomato on a toasted bun with a side of sriracha mayo.

Pizza Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled cheese sandwich loaded with pepperoni and fresh basil. Served with a side of house made marinara

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

House-smoked pork simmered in BBQ sauce, served on a bun with a side of coleslaw.

Beef Philly Sandwich

$14.00

Thinly sliced roast beef topped with pepper-jack cheese, mushrooms, red peppers & sauteed onions.

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$14.00

Grilled or crispy chicken breast, diced tomatoes, shredded cheese, choice of spinach or shredded lettuce, tossed with ranch dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Grilled or crispy chicken breast tossed with buffalo sauce & bleu cheese dressing in a flour tortilla with choice of spinach or shredded lettuce & tomato.

Artichoke Chicken

$14.00

Our famous artichoke dip on a grilled chicken breast with mozzarella cheese, spinach and tomato on a toasted bun.

Vegetarian Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

A patty made from vegetables that tastes just like chicken. Served crispy with american cheese, lettice tomato, raw onion and a side of mayo.

Reuben

$12.00

Grilled corned beef with swiss cheese and sauerkraut, served on marble rye with our secret sauce.

Vegetarian Southwestern Wrap

$12.00

Black beans, poblano spiced corn, pico de gallo, queso fresco, shredded lettuce, salsa and cilantro

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Blackened Walleye Sandwich

$19.00

Black and Blue Steak Wrap

$19.00

Burgers

Build Your Own Burger

$13.00

Hand pattied burger or grilled chicken breast, lettuce and pickles with choice of one topping.

The Lino Lucy

$12.00

Our version is sure to please! 1/3 pound burger stuffed with hot, gooey American cheese (cannot be cooked well done)

Tavern's Small Block

$15.00

Fried onions, green peppers, mushrooms, bacon, Swiss & cheddar cheese, served on Texas toast.

California Burger

$14.00

Crunchy iceberg lettuce, fresh tomato, sweet onion & a side of mayo.

The Texan

$14.00

Cheddar cheese, bacon and an onion ring served with your choice of house or chipotle BBQ.

Patty Melt

$14.00

Sauteed onions, melted swiss and American cheese on grilled swirled rye bread.

Spicy Cajun Burger

$14.00

Seasoned with Cajun spices, jalapenos, bacon & pepper jack cheese.

Bacon Jam Burger

$14.00

American and muenster cheese, red onion and a delicious house-made bacon jam on grilled texas toast

Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Black and Blue Burger

$14.00

Italian Burger

$15.00

Taco Burger

$14.00

Sides

Side Baked Potato

$2.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Kettle Chips

$2.00

Side Mashed No Gravy

$2.00

Side Mashed w/ Gravy

$2.00

Side of Chicken Breast

$8.00

Small side of Coleslaw

$2.00

Large side of Coleslaw

$4.00

Side of Cottage Cheese

$2.00

Side of Gravy

Side of Guacamole

$1.50

Side of Hamburger Patty

$6.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Side Tots

$3.00

Side of Dressing

$0.75

Side of Sauce

Side of Pita

$2.00

Side of Bruschetta Bread

$2.00

Side of Avocado

$1.25

Salads

Chef Salad

$14.00

A local favorite with lot of sliced ham, turkey, cheddar jack cheese, sliced tomato, hard-boiled egg & croutons, served on a bed of lettuce.

Greek Chicken Salad

$15.00

Fresh salad of romaine lettuce, sweet red pepper, red onion, cucumber, Kalamata olives, feta cheese & grilled chicken tossed in Greek vinaigrette dressing served with grilled pita bread.

Hot Chicken Cobb Salad

$16.00

Greens topped with grilled chicken breast, diced tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, avocado & green onions, served with a dinner roll & choice of dressing.

Southwest Chicken Salad

$15.00

Fresh greens topped with pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese, and a grilled chicken breast all surrounded with homemade tortilla chips and served with southwest ranch dressing.

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Oriental Chicken Salad

$13.00

Italian Chopped Salad

$14.00

BBQ Chicken Salad

$15.00

Soup/Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Add Salad

$4.00

Add Cup of Soup

$3.00

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Add Bowl of Soup

$4.00

Cup and Side Salad

$8.00

Bowl and Side Salad

$9.00

Quart of Soup

$11.00

Employee Soup

$2.00

Employee Salad

$3.00

Entrees

1/4 Broasted Chicken

$14.00

Broasted chicken marinated in our own secret herbs & spices.

1/2 Broasted Chicken

$18.00

Broasted chicken marinated in our own secret herbs & spices. All white meat add $2.00

Fish and Chips

$17.00

Hand breaded Alaskan Cod fillets cooked golden brown, served with lemon & tartar sauce.

Lent Refill

$5.00

Chicken Burrito Bowl

$18.00

Grilled chicken, seasoned black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo, quinoa, avocado, chopped romaine topped with queso fresco, sour cream and a lime wedge. (no potato choice or salad with this entree)

Brisket Tacos

$15.00

Three tacos with house smoked brisket, queso fresco, pickled onion, fresh cilantro, arugula & sour cream. Served with a side of tortilla chips & house made salsa.

Baked Spaghetti and Meatballs

$15.00

House-made meatballs simmered in Tavern's spaghetti sauce. Served with garlic bread.

Chicken Pot Pie

$14.00

Sauteed chicken, celery, onions, carrots, sweet peas & creamy gravy in a puff pasty shell (no potato choice with this entree)

Tavern Classic Flatbread

$17.00

Topped with sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, mushrooms & red onion. Does not include side options.

Steak Burrito Bowl

$20.00

Blackened Walleye Tacos

$17.00

Mediterranean Flatbread

$17.00

Roasted Garlic Pesto Chicken Flatbread

$17.00

Kids Meals

Kids Bone-In Chicken Wings

$10.00

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$9.00

Served with pickles, string cheese, applesauce and choice of french fries or tator tots and ice cream or oreos

Kids Mini Hamburger

$9.00

Served with pickles, string cheese, applesauce and choice of french fries or tator tots and ice cream or oreos

Kids Mini Cheeseburger

$9.00

Served with pickles, string cheese, applesauce and choice of french fries or tator tots and ice cream or oreos

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Served with string cheese, applesauce and choice of ice cream or oreos. Additional Toppings .75

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Served with pickles, string cheese, applesauce and choice of french fries or tator tots and ice cream or oreos

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Served with pickles, string cheese, applesauce and choice of french fries or tator tots and ice cream or oreos

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Served with pickles, string cheese, applesauce and choice of french fries or tator tots and ice cream or oreos

Kids Broasted Chicken

$9.00

Served with pickles, string cheese, applesauce and choice of french fries or tator tots and ice cream or oreos

Kids Battered Shrimp

$11.00

Served with pickles, string cheese, applesauce and choice of french fries or tator tots and ice cream or oreos

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$10.00

Served with pickles, string cheese, applesauce and choice of french fries or tator tots and ice cream or oreos

To-Go

4 Piece Chicken To Go

$10.00

8 Piece Chicken To Go

$19.00

12 Piece Chicken To Go

$26.00

16 Piece Chicken To Go

$34.00

4 Piece Chicken Meal To Go

$16.00

8 Piece Chicken Meal To Go

$25.00

12 Piece Chicken Meal To Go

$31.00

16 Piece Chicken Meal To Go

$40.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
The Tavern On Main is a premier family owned and operated sports bar conveniently located one mile off of 35W in Lino Lakes. We offer great daily food specials, friendly service, fun atmosphere,pull tabs and happy hour 7 days a week!

8001 Lake Dr, Lino Lakes, MN 55014

