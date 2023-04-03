- Home
Legends Steaks & Seafood
No reviews yet
215 S. Ridge St
Breckenridge, CO 80424
WINE
WHITE GLASS
Schloss Riesling GLS
Schloos Riesling BTL
Craggy Range SB GLS
Craggy Range SB BTL
Gruet Brut GLS
Gruet Brut BTL
Sea Slopes GLS
Sea Slopes BTL
Tomassi PG GLS
Tommsi Pg BTL
La Marca GLS
LaMarca BTL
Monet Gravet Rose GLS
Montet Gravet BTL
Riva Rose GLS
Riva Rose BTL
Taste White
After Hours White
Comp Champ
Laurent Pierier 187ml
Biagio Moscato GLS
RED GLASS
75 Wine Cab GLS
75 Wine Cab BTL
Bindi GLS
Bindi BTL
Catena Malbec GLS
Catena BLT
Chateau Recougne Bordeaux Gls
Chateau Recougne BTL
Ken Wright PN GLS
Ken Wright PN BLT
Kunde Merlot GLS
Kunde Merlot BLT
Monti Garbi Valpolicella Ripasso
Monti Garbi Valpolicella Ripasso BTL
Sean Minor blend GLS
Sean Minor Blend BTL
Taste Red
After Hours Red
Tenuta Gl
CORAVIN
RED BOTTLE
Austin Hope Cab BTL
Directors Cut Cab BTL
Duckhorn Cab BTL
Frank Family BTL
Gehricke "Knights Valley"
Jordan Cab BTL
Justin Isosceles Cab BTL
Orin Swift Palermo BTL
Quilt Cab BTL
Tuck Dancing Hares Cab BTL
ZD Wines Cab BTL
Cliff Lede
Cade Estates Howell Mountain
LA Jota "Howell Mountain Estate"
Amulet Estates 'AE'
Caymus
Plumpjack
Mocking Bird Cab
Accumen
Adaptation
Belle Glos' Pinot Nior BTL
Davis Bynum Pinot Nior BTL
Duckhorn Merlot BTL
A. RichPinot Nior BTL
Elk Cove PN BTL
Ermitus Pinot Nior BTL
Ridge 3 Valley BTL
Lytton Springs Zin BTL
Dry Creek Zinfandel BTL
Jonata "Fexin" BTL
Allegrerini La Grola BTL
Bertani Amarone BTL
Chatueau Coutet Bordeaux BTL
Domaine La Brouissiere BTL
Masi Amarone BTL
Bonpas Gigondas
Vietti Barolo
Lassegue
Ventura Amarone
Borgogno
Jonata "Todos" BTL
Opus One 2018 BTL
Orin Swift 8 Years BTL
Ridge 3 Valleys Zin BTL
Lytton Sprins Zin BTL
Prisoner BTL
Stags Leap Petite
WHITE BOTTLE
Cakebread Chardonnay BTL
Comte La Fond Sancerre BTL
Dom Perignon BTL
Darioush Viogneir
Domaine Pichot Vouvray BTL
Laurent Perrier 375ml BTL
Laurent Perrier Brut 750ml
Merry Edwards BTL
Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs BTL
Illuminati Rose
Brooks Reisling
Vionta Albarino
Domaine Paquet
Rusak Chard
Featured Wine
BEVERAGE
Beer
Classic Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
1.5oz aperol 1oz club soda 4oz prosecco
Aviation
1.5 Breck Gin 0.5 maraschino liquor 0.5 creme de violet 0.5 lemon juice
Boulevardier
.75 rebel bourbon .75 campari .75 sweet vermouth
Chocolate Martini
Colorado Bulldog
1oz Breck vodka 1oz kahula pepsi
Corpse Reviver #2
.75 gin .75 Lillet blanc .75 cointreau .75 lemon juice absinthe rinse
Cosmo
2oz Breck vodka .75 cointreau 0.5 simple 0.5 lime juice
Dark & Stormy
2oz goslings dark rum 0.5 lime juice 4oz ginger beer
Espresso Martini Creamy
1oz Breck Vodka .75oz kahula 0.5Irish cream .75 cold brew coffee
Espresso Martini Dark
1.5oz Breck vodka .75 kahula .75 cold brew coffee
French 75
.75 gin .75 cointreau 5oz prosecco
Gibson
3oz cocktail onion
Gimlet
2.5oz Breck vodka 0.5 lime juice
Irish Coffee Black
2oz Jameson
Irish Coffee Creamy
1oz Jameson 1oz carolann"s Irish cream
Last Word
.75 Gin .75 chartreuse .75 maraschino .75 lime juice
Lemon Drop
2oz Breck vodka 0.5 lemon juice 0.5 simple
Manhattan
2.25 Reble Bourbon .75 sweet vermouth 2 dash mango bitters
Margarita
1.75oz tequila 1.25 cointreau 0.5 lime 0.5 lemon 0.5 agave 0.5 water
Mimosa
4oz bubbles 1oz OJ
Mojito
2oz white rum 2 limes 6 mint muddled 0.5 simple club soda
Negroni
.75 gin .75 sweet vermouth .75 campari orange twist
Old Fashioned
2.25 bourbon .25 simple 3 dash ango 3 dash orange
Paloma
1.75 tequilla .50 cointreau 3 oz grapefruit juice 2oz sprit
Sazerac
2.25 rye (sazerac if possible) 2 dash peychauds 1 dash ango absinthe rinse
Sidecar
1.5 oz bourbon 1oz cointreau .50 lemon twist
Vesper
1.25 vodka 1.25 gin .50 lillett twist
Vieux Carre
3/4 Laws Rye 3/4
Whisky Sour
2oz whiskey .50 lemon .50 lime .50 simple 1 egg white Cherry
White Russian
1oz vodka 1oz kahula Half and half
Long Island Iced Tea
Specialty Cocktails
Barrel Aged Vieux
.75oz Bulliet Rye .75oz Cognac .75oz Montenegro Bar Spoon Benedictine dash of ango bitters dash peychaudes Twist
Brandy Apples
1oz Apple Brandy 1oz Nonino amaro 4oz Prosecco
Como Se Llama
muddled ginger 2oz Don Julio Anejo .75oz ginger syrup 0.5oz lime
Martini
Montanya Marg
1.5oz Laws Rye 1.5oz Cognac .75oz Cointreau 0.5oz simple syrup 0.5oz lemon
Pampel Yourself
1.5oz Fords Gin 1oz pamplemousse 0.5 lemon juice 2 dash peychauds club soda
Newly Fallen Snow
Rum Forest! Rum!
.75 creme de violet 0.5 falernum 4oz gruet bubbles
Bee's Knees
Pample
HH Drinks (Servers)
HH Draft Beer
HH White Wine Glass
HH Red Wine Glass
HH Manhattan
HH Old Fashioned
Rose
Redtree Pinot Noir
HH Sangria
HH Broken Compass
HH Modelo Lager
HH Syndicate KREAM
HH Broken Compass Ginger Pale Ale
Pample Yourself
Cocktail of the Day
HH Breck Vodka
HH Breck Gin
HH Rum
HH Tequila
HH Whiskey
HH Vodka Martini
HH Gin Martini
HH Bubbles
Non-Alcoholic
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Dr. Pepper
Mt. Dew
Cranberry Juice
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Club Soda
Tonic
Milk
Mountain Valley Sparkling
Mountain Valley Still
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Hot tea
Craft Mocktail
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Chocolate
SPIRITS
Vodka
Whiskey
4 Roses
Angels Envy
Angles Envy Rye
Bainbridge Battlepoint
Basil Haydens
Basil Haydens Toast
Blanton's
Booker's
Breckenridge Bourbon
Breckenridge Single Barrel
Breck Bourbon Rum Cask
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit 10yr
Bulleit 95 Rye
Bulleit bourbon
Crown Royal
Eagle Rare 10yr
EH Taylor Single Barrel
EH Taylor Small Batch
Elijah Craig Small Batch
Gentleman's Jack
Hudson Baby Bourbon
Hudson Manahattan Rye
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Bonded
Jameson
Jefferson's Ocean Aged
Knob Creek Rye
Knob Creek Bourbon
Knob Creek Rye
Larceny Small Batch
LAWS 4 Grain
LAWS Centennial Wheat Bonded
LAWS Rye
LAWS Special Finish
Little Book
Markers Mark
Michter's Bourbon
Michter's Sour Mash
Old Forester 1910
Old Forester 1920
Old Forester Birthday Bourbon
Old Forester Statesman 95
Sazarac Rye
Suntory Whisky Toki
Templeton Rye 4yr
Weller 12 year
Whistlepig 12yr Rye (2oz)
Wild Turkey Diamond 60
Woodford Reserve
Writers Tears Irish Whiskey
Wyoming Whiskey
Angels Envy Rye
Bowman Brothers Small Batch
Isaac Howman Port Finish
Tequila
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Claze Azul Reposado
Codigo Reposado
Corazon Blanco
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Silver
Espolon Blanco
Mezcal Aprendiz
Mezcal Del Maguey Vida
Mezcal Fidencio
Arette Blanco
Arette Repo
Arette Anjeo
Monteagave Blanco
Don Juilo Primavera
Gin
Rum
Cordials
Amaro Montenegro
Amaro Nonino
Aperol
Cafe Amaro
Campari
Carolyn's Irish Cream
Chambord
Chartreuse Green
Chartreuse Yellow
Courvoisier VS
Cynar
Di'Saronna Amaretto
Dom Benedictine
Frangelico
Fernet Branca
Fernet Menta
Graham's Six Grapes
Grand Mariner
Hennessey
Jagermeister
Kahula
Lillet Blanc
Limoncello
Louis XIII 1 oz
Louis XIII 1/2oz
Nooku Bourbon Cream
Remy Martin VSOP
Sambuca Romano
Sandeman 10yr Tawny
St. Georges Absinthe
St. Georges NOLA Coffee
St. Germain
Taylor Fladgate 20yr
Taylor Fladgate 30yr
Tia Maria
Taylor Fladgate 10yr
Royal Tokij
Inniskillin
Scotch
Cutty Sark Prohibition
Dalmore 12
Dewars White Lable
Dalmore 15
Dalmore 18
GlenDronach 12
GlenDronach 18
Glenlivet 12 Double Oak
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Blue
Johnnie Walker Red
LaPhroaig 10 yr
Macallan 12 Double Oak
Macallan 18yr
Oban 14yr
Talisker 10yr
Balvenie 12 Dbl Wood
Lagaluvin 8yr
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
215 S. Ridge St, Breckenridge, CO 80424