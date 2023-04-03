Legends Steaks & Seafood imageView gallery

WINE

WHITE GLASS

Schloss Riesling GLS

$10.00

Schloos Riesling BTL

$40.00

Craggy Range SB GLS

$15.00

Craggy Range SB BTL

$60.00

Gruet Brut GLS

$14.00

Gruet Brut BTL

$56.00

Sea Slopes GLS

$14.00

Sea Slopes BTL

$56.00

Tomassi PG GLS

$14.00

Tommsi Pg BTL

$56.00

La Marca GLS

$12.00

LaMarca BTL

$48.00

Monet Gravet Rose GLS

$11.00

Montet Gravet BTL

$44.00

Riva Rose GLS

$12.00

Riva Rose BTL

$48.00

Taste White

After Hours White

$10.00

Comp Champ

Laurent Pierier 187ml

$27.00

Biagio Moscato GLS

$11.00

RED GLASS

75 Wine Cab GLS

$14.00

75 Wine Cab BTL

$56.00

Bindi GLS

$13.00

Bindi BTL

$52.00

Catena Malbec GLS

$16.00

Catena BLT

$64.00

Chateau Recougne Bordeaux Gls

$15.00

Chateau Recougne BTL

$56.00

Ken Wright PN GLS

$16.00

Ken Wright PN BLT

$64.00

Kunde Merlot GLS

$14.00

Kunde Merlot BLT

$56.00

Monti Garbi Valpolicella Ripasso

$15.00

Monti Garbi Valpolicella Ripasso BTL

$60.00

Sean Minor blend GLS

$14.00

Sean Minor Blend BTL

$56.00

Taste Red

After Hours Red

$10.00

Tenuta Gl

$15.00

CORAVIN

Duckhorn Cabernet Coravin

$32.00

Erermitus Pinot Nior Coravin

$25.00

Orin Swift 8 Years Coravin

$30.00

Justin Isosceles Coravin

$33.00

RED BOTTLE

Austin Hope Cab BTL

$90.00

Directors Cut Cab BTL

$60.00

Duckhorn Cab BTL

$125.00

Frank Family BTL

$130.00

Gehricke "Knights Valley"

$85.00

Jordan Cab BTL

$170.00

Justin Isosceles Cab BTL

$132.00

Orin Swift Palermo BTL

$145.00

Quilt Cab BTL

$90.00Out of stock

Tuck Dancing Hares Cab BTL

$400.00

ZD Wines Cab BTL

$375.00

Cliff Lede

$165.00

Cade Estates Howell Mountain

$260.00

LA Jota "Howell Mountain Estate"

$295.00

Amulet Estates 'AE'

$225.00

Caymus

$210.00

Plumpjack

$350.00

Mocking Bird Cab

$450.00

Accumen

$120.00

Adaptation

$150.00

Belle Glos' Pinot Nior BTL

$90.00

Davis Bynum Pinot Nior BTL

$60.00Out of stock

Duckhorn Merlot BTL

$90.00

A. RichPinot Nior BTL

$115.00

Elk Cove PN BTL

$60.00

Ermitus Pinot Nior BTL

$100.00

Ridge 3 Valley BTL

$65.00

Lytton Springs Zin BTL

$90.00

Dry Creek Zinfandel BTL

$90.00Out of stock

Jonata "Fexin" BTL

$175.00

Allegrerini La Grola BTL

$92.00Out of stock

Bertani Amarone BTL

$130.00Out of stock

Chatueau Coutet Bordeaux BTL

$100.00

Domaine La Brouissiere BTL

$100.00Out of stock

Masi Amarone BTL

$145.00

Bonpas Gigondas

$125.00

Vietti Barolo

$140.00

Lassegue

$100.00Out of stock

Ventura Amarone

$105.00

Borgogno

$175.00

Jonata "Todos" BTL

$120.00

Opus One 2018 BTL

$650.00Out of stock

Orin Swift 8 Years BTL

$120.00

Ridge 3 Valleys Zin BTL

$65.00

Lytton Sprins Zin BTL

$90.00

Prisoner BTL

$90.00

Stags Leap Petite

$90.00

WHITE BOTTLE

Cakebread Chardonnay BTL

$100.00

Comte La Fond Sancerre BTL

$85.00

Dom Perignon BTL

$425.00

Darioush Viogneir

$90.00

Domaine Pichot Vouvray BTL

$50.00

Laurent Perrier 375ml BTL

$60.00

Laurent Perrier Brut 750ml

$140.00Out of stock

Merry Edwards BTL

$90.00

Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs BTL

$95.00Out of stock

Illuminati Rose

$50.00

Brooks Reisling

$60.00

Vionta Albarino

$42.00

Domaine Paquet

$68.00

Rusak Chard

$80.00

Featured Wine

Perrier-Jouet Champagne

$120.00

Dom Perignon Champagne

$425.00

Brooks Reisling

$60.00

Elk Cove Pinot Noir

$60.00

Tenuta Valpolicella

$105.00

Acumen Cabernet

$120.00

Mocking Bird Cabernet

$450.00

PJ Blanc De Blanc

$150.00

BEVERAGE

Beer

Athletic Brew Co NA Blonde

$6.00

Athletic Brew Co NA IPA

$6.00

Avery White Rascal Btl

$6.00Out of stock

Syndicate

$7.00

Coors Light BTL

$5.00

Coors Original BTL

$5.00

Steep Porter

$7.00

Modelo

$6.00

Outer Range

$7.00Out of stock

Russell Kelly IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Broken Compass

$6.00

Taste beer

Classic Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

1.5oz aperol 1oz club soda 4oz prosecco

Aviation

$15.00

1.5 Breck Gin 0.5 maraschino liquor 0.5 creme de violet 0.5 lemon juice

Boulevardier

$15.00

.75 rebel bourbon .75 campari .75 sweet vermouth

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Colorado Bulldog

$12.00

1oz Breck vodka 1oz kahula pepsi

Corpse Reviver #2

$15.00

.75 gin .75 Lillet blanc .75 cointreau .75 lemon juice absinthe rinse

Cosmo

$13.00

2oz Breck vodka .75 cointreau 0.5 simple 0.5 lime juice

Dark & Stormy

$12.00

2oz goslings dark rum 0.5 lime juice 4oz ginger beer

Espresso Martini Creamy

$15.00

1oz Breck Vodka .75oz kahula 0.5Irish cream .75 cold brew coffee

Espresso Martini Dark

$15.00

1.5oz Breck vodka .75 kahula .75 cold brew coffee

French 75

$14.00

.75 gin .75 cointreau 5oz prosecco

Gibson

$14.00

3oz cocktail onion

Gimlet

$14.00

2.5oz Breck vodka 0.5 lime juice

Irish Coffee Black

$11.00

2oz Jameson

Irish Coffee Creamy

$11.00

1oz Jameson 1oz carolann"s Irish cream

Last Word

$15.00

.75 Gin .75 chartreuse .75 maraschino .75 lime juice

Lemon Drop

$13.00

2oz Breck vodka 0.5 lemon juice 0.5 simple

Manhattan

$14.00

2.25 Reble Bourbon .75 sweet vermouth 2 dash mango bitters

Margarita

$12.00

1.75oz tequila 1.25 cointreau 0.5 lime 0.5 lemon 0.5 agave 0.5 water

Mimosa

$12.00

4oz bubbles 1oz OJ

Mojito

$13.00

2oz white rum 2 limes 6 mint muddled 0.5 simple club soda

Negroni

$14.00

.75 gin .75 sweet vermouth .75 campari orange twist

Old Fashioned

$14.00

2.25 bourbon .25 simple 3 dash ango 3 dash orange

Paloma

$13.00

1.75 tequilla .50 cointreau 3 oz grapefruit juice 2oz sprit

Sazerac

$16.00

2.25 rye (sazerac if possible) 2 dash peychauds 1 dash ango absinthe rinse

Sidecar

$14.00

1.5 oz bourbon 1oz cointreau .50 lemon twist

Vesper

$14.00

1.25 vodka 1.25 gin .50 lillett twist

Vieux Carre

$17.00

3/4 Laws Rye 3/4

Whisky Sour

$14.00

2oz whiskey .50 lemon .50 lime .50 simple 1 egg white Cherry

White Russian

$12.00

1oz vodka 1oz kahula Half and half

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Specialty Cocktails

Barrel Aged Vieux

$25.00Out of stock

.75oz Bulliet Rye .75oz Cognac .75oz Montenegro Bar Spoon Benedictine dash of ango bitters dash peychaudes Twist

Brandy Apples

$12.00Out of stock

1oz Apple Brandy 1oz Nonino amaro 4oz Prosecco

Como Se Llama

$15.00

muddled ginger 2oz Don Julio Anejo .75oz ginger syrup 0.5oz lime

Martini

$14.00

Montanya Marg

$16.00

1.5oz Laws Rye 1.5oz Cognac .75oz Cointreau 0.5oz simple syrup 0.5oz lemon

Pampel Yourself

$15.00

1.5oz Fords Gin 1oz pamplemousse 0.5 lemon juice 2 dash peychauds club soda

Newly Fallen Snow

$15.00

Rum Forest! Rum!

$16.00

.75 creme de violet 0.5 falernum 4oz gruet bubbles

Bee's Knees

$14.00

Pample

$10.00

Coffee

Coffee

$5.00

Decaf Coffee

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Espresso Single

$5.00

Espresso DBL

$7.00

HH Drinks (Servers)

HH Draft Beer

$5.00

HH White Wine Glass

$5.00

HH Red Wine Glass

$5.00

HH Manhattan

$8.00

HH Old Fashioned

$7.00

Rose

$5.00

Redtree Pinot Noir

$5.00

HH Sangria

$6.00

HH Broken Compass

$4.00

HH Modelo Lager

$4.00

HH Syndicate KREAM

$4.00

HH Broken Compass Ginger Pale Ale

$4.00

Pample Yourself

$6.00

Cocktail of the Day

$7.00

HH Breck Vodka

$5.00

HH Breck Gin

$10.00

HH Rum

$10.00

HH Tequila

$10.00

HH Whiskey

$10.00

HH Vodka Martini

$8.00

HH Gin Martini

$16.00

HH Bubbles

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Club Soda

Tonic

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mountain Valley Sparkling

$5.00

Mountain Valley Still

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Hot tea

$4.00

Craft Mocktail

$8.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

SPIRITS

Vodka

Absolut Pear

$10.00Out of stock

Belvedere

$14.00

Breckenridge Vodka

$8.00

Chopin

$14.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Marble Espresso

$12.00Out of stock

Tito's

$10.00

Van Gogh Vanilla

$10.00

Whiskey

4 Roses

$10.00

Angels Envy

$17.00

Angles Envy Rye

$17.00

Bainbridge Battlepoint

$16.00

Basil Haydens

$14.00

Basil Haydens Toast

$14.00

Blanton's

$30.00

Booker's

$18.00Out of stock

Breckenridge Bourbon

$12.00

Breckenridge Single Barrel

$20.00Out of stock

Breck Bourbon Rum Cask

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00Out of stock

Bulleit 10yr

$15.00Out of stock

Bulleit 95 Rye

$14.00

Bulleit bourbon

$14.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Eagle Rare 10yr

$11.00

EH Taylor Single Barrel

$16.00Out of stock

EH Taylor Small Batch

$14.00Out of stock

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$14.00Out of stock

Gentleman's Jack

$15.00Out of stock

Hudson Baby Bourbon

$12.00

Hudson Manahattan Rye

$12.00Out of stock

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Daniels Bonded

$12.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jefferson's Ocean Aged

$14.00

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$14.00

Knob Creek Rye

$14.00

Larceny Small Batch

$12.00Out of stock

LAWS 4 Grain

$18.00

LAWS Centennial Wheat Bonded

$25.00

LAWS Rye

$12.00

LAWS Special Finish

$22.00

Little Book

$16.00Out of stock

Markers Mark

$10.00

Michter's Bourbon

$14.00Out of stock

Michter's Sour Mash

$15.00

Old Forester 1910

$14.00

Old Forester 1920

$12.00

Old Forester Birthday Bourbon

$50.00Out of stock

Old Forester Statesman 95

$12.00

Sazarac Rye

$10.00

Suntory Whisky Toki

$18.00

Templeton Rye 4yr

$14.00

Weller 12 year

$18.00Out of stock

Whistlepig 12yr Rye (2oz)

$28.00

Wild Turkey Diamond 60

$30.00Out of stock

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Writers Tears Irish Whiskey

$8.00Out of stock

Wyoming Whiskey

$12.00Out of stock

Angels Envy Rye

$20.00

Bowman Brothers Small Batch

$12.00

Isaac Howman Port Finish

$16.00

Tequila

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Claze Azul Reposado

$32.00

Codigo Reposado

$14.00Out of stock

Corazon Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio Silver

$12.00

Espolon Blanco

$10.00

Mezcal Aprendiz

$16.00

Mezcal Del Maguey Vida

$14.00

Mezcal Fidencio

$12.00

Arette Blanco

$10.00

Arette Repo

$14.00

Arette Anjeo

$20.00

Monteagave Blanco

$13.00

Don Juilo Primavera

$25.00

Gin

Barr Hill

$12.00Out of stock

Blue Coat American Dry

$12.00

Blue Coat Barrel Aged

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Breckenridge Gin

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Nolet's Dry

$15.00

St. George

$11.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Woody Creek

$12.00Out of stock

Botanist Gin

$16.00

Rum

Bacardi White

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Flor de Cana 12yr

$14.00

Flor de Cana 18yr

$18.00

Flor de Cana 4yr Dark

$8.00

Flor de Cana 4yr White

$8.00

Goslings 151 Rum

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Mount Gay Black Barrel

$12.00

Mount Gay XO

$12.00

Pyrat Rum

$14.00

Ron Zacapa 23yr

$16.00

Diplimatico

$14.00

Cordials

Amaro Montenegro

$14.00

Amaro Nonino

$14.00

Aperol

$9.00

Cafe Amaro

$12.00

Campari

$10.00

Carolyn's Irish Cream

$8.00

Chambord

$8.00

Chartreuse Green

$10.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$10.00

Courvoisier VS

$14.00

Cynar

$12.00

Di'Saronna Amaretto

$8.00

Dom Benedictine

$12.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Fernet Menta

$10.00

Graham's Six Grapes

$16.00

Grand Mariner

$10.00

Hennessey

$14.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahula

$8.00

Lillet Blanc

$10.00

Limoncello

$8.00

Louis XIII 1 oz

$200.00

Louis XIII 1/2oz

$100.00

Nooku Bourbon Cream

$10.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$15.00

Sambuca Romano

$12.00Out of stock

Sandeman 10yr Tawny

$18.00

St. Georges Absinthe

$14.00

St. Georges NOLA Coffee

$12.00Out of stock

St. Germain

$10.00

Taylor Fladgate 20yr

$25.00

Taylor Fladgate 30yr

$32.00

Tia Maria

$8.00

Taylor Fladgate 10yr

$16.00

Royal Tokij

$18.00

Inniskillin

$15.00

Scotch

Cutty Sark Prohibition

$8.00

Dalmore 12

$14.00

Dewars White Lable

$10.00

Dalmore 15

$16.00

Dalmore 18

$21.00

GlenDronach 12

$14.00

GlenDronach 18

$20.00

Glenlivet 12 Double Oak

$16.00Out of stock

Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$75.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00

LaPhroaig 10 yr

$16.00

Macallan 12 Double Oak

$18.00

Macallan 18yr

$36.00Out of stock

Oban 14yr

$16.00

Talisker 10yr

$15.00

Balvenie 12 Dbl Wood

$16.00

Lagaluvin 8yr

$14.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

215 S. Ridge St, Breckenridge, CO 80424

Directions

Gallery
Legends Steaks & Seafood image

