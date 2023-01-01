Bars & Lounges
Dessert & Ice Cream
American
The Tavern Restaurant State College
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info
Traditional American
Location
220 E College Ave, State College, PA 16801
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in State College
Roots Natural Kitchen - 270 E Beaver Ave
4.7 • 943
270 E Beaver Ave State College, PA 16801
View restaurant
More near State College