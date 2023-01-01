Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Dessert & Ice Cream
American

The Tavern Restaurant State College

review star

No reviews yet

220 E College Ave

State College, PA 16801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Retail

Wine Glass

Wine Glass

$20.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Plating Fee

$10.00

Pilsner Glass

$15.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Traditional American

Website

Location

220 E College Ave, State College, PA 16801

Directions

Gallery
The Tavern Restaurant image
BG pic
The Tavern Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Doggie's Pub
orange star4.1 • 234
108 S Pugh St State College, PA 16801
View restaurantnext
HiWay Pizza Pub WEST
orange star3.8 • 284
1301 West College Avenue State College, PA 16801
View restaurantnext
HiWay Pizza Pub NORTH
orange star4.0 • 350
1688 North Atherton Street State College, PA 16803
View restaurantnext
The Governor's Pub
orange star4.5 • 620
211 W High St Bellefonte, PA 16823
View restaurantnext
Hublersburg Inn
orange star4.5 • 642
449 Hublersburg Rd Howard, PA 16841
View restaurantnext
JP Edwards Grill & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
203 South Logan Boulevard Burnham, PA 17009
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in State College

Happy Valley Brewing Company
orange star4.0 • 1,908
137 Elmwood Steet State College, PA 16801
View restaurantnext
Canyon Pizza
orange star4.2 • 1,354
219 East Beaver Ave State College, PA 16801
View restaurantnext
Olde New York - State College
orange star4.3 • 999
2298 E College Ave State College, PA 16801
View restaurantnext
Roots Natural Kitchen - 270 E Beaver Ave
orange star4.7 • 943
270 E Beaver Ave State College, PA 16801
View restaurantnext
HiWay Pizza Pub NORTH
orange star4.0 • 350
1688 North Atherton Street State College, PA 16803
View restaurantnext
Doggie's Pub
orange star4.1 • 234
108 S Pugh St State College, PA 16801
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near State College
Bellefonte
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Burnham
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Lewistown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Lock Haven
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Du Bois
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Williamsport
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Saint Marys
review star
No reviews yet
Mechanicsburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Chambersburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston