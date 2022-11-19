Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Pizza
Chicken

The Tenth Hole Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

16 Fairway Crossing

Glastonbury, CT 06033

Order Again

Popular Items

OG Cheese Pizza
BLT
Basket of Fries

Appetizers

Basket of Fries

$6.00

Basket of Onion Rings

$6.00

Basket Of Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00Out of stock

Bavarian Soft Pretzels

$10.00

Honey Mustard, Brown Mustard, Cheese Sauce

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Fried Green Beans

$9.00

Hummus Plate

$9.00

Basket of Tots

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Tacos & More

Pulled Pork Tacos

$11.00

Soft Corn Tortilla, Pickled Red Onions, Homemade Cole-slaw, Mile High Sauce

Steak Tacos

$12.00

Soft Corn Tortilla, Marinated Steak, Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Chili lime Crema

Quesadilla

$8.00

Nachos

$10.00

Shredded and Melted Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Jalapenos, Guacamole Crema, Chorizo and Chicken

Wings

8 Wings

$12.00

Crowd Favorite

12 Wings

$16.00

Crowd Favorite

Tenders

Tenders

$12.00

Spice it up with any of our signature sauces

Sandwiches and Wraps

Tenth Hole Burger

$11.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Hot Diggity Dog

$4.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.00

Cranberry walnut with a touch on honey

Chicken Salad Wrap

$11.00

Cranberries, Walnuts, Lettuce, Tomato, on a Tomato Basil Wrap

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Honey Garlic Mayo

Chicken Cesar Wrap

$11.00

Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Home-made Caesar Dressing, Grated Parmesan, Buffalo Sauce, Tomato, in a Tomato Basil Wrap

BLT

$12.00

Thick-cut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Mayo

Oven Roasted Turkey Wrap

$12.00

Guacamole, Bacon, Pickled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

Minnechaug Cheese Steak

$12.00

Meatloaf Wrap

$12.00

BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Melted Cheddar, Topped with Creamy Cole-slaw

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Melted Cheddar, Toasted Sourdough

Salmon Special

$24.00

Ribeye Special

$25.00

Salads

Seasonal Salad

$10.00

Mescaline greens, Apples, Goat cheese, Candied Nuts, Red Onion, House Dressing

Caesar Salad

$10.00

House-made Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Grated Parmesan

House Salad

$8.00

Mescaline Greens, Tomato, Onions, House Dressing

Fresh Tomato Salad

$10.00

Rice Bowl Special

$10.00Out of stock

Pizza

OG Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Classic Cheese Pizza

Ensalada Pizza

$14.00

Olive Oil, Dressed Greens, Pickled Red Onion, Tomatoes, Goat Cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.00

Homemade Sauce, Mozzarella, Pulled Chicken, Chopped Bacon, Ranch -Spice it up with Buffalo Chicken-

Pulled Chicken Pizza

$14.00

White or Red, Mozzarella, Flavored Chicken

Cheeseburger Pizza

$15.00

Mozzarella, Ground Burger, Tomatoes, Chopped Pickles, Shredded Lettuce, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo

Fresh Ricotta Pizza

$14.00

Mozzarella, Fresh Ricotta, Honey Drizzle

Fresh Mozzarella Pizza

$14.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

16 Fairway Crossing, Glastonbury, CT 06033

Directions

