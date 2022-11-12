Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Test Kitchen

825 SE Washington Ave

Minneapolis, MN 55414

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
The OG - Beef & Cheddar
The Philly

Sandwiches & Mains

The OG - Beef & Cheddar

$13.00

tri tip steak. slow roasted. thinly sliced. melted wisconsin cheddar. mayo. ciabatta.

The Pat

$10.00

slow roasted beef. thinly sliced. atop 1/4lb hand-cut burger. melted wisconsin cheddar. mayo. ciabatta.

Cheeseburger

$7.00

1/4lb hand-cut burger. melted wisconsin cheddar. lettuce. tomato. onion. house pickles. mayo. brioche.

The Kenny Melt

$12.00

1/4lb hand-cut burger. melted wisonsin cheddar. swiss. sourdough.

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

marinated chicken thigh meat. fried. dipped in nashville hot seasoning. coleslaw. dill ranch. ciabatta.

The Dilly

$12.00

tender marinated chicken thigh meat. battered. fried. dill ranch. ciabatta.

The Philly

$12.00

tri tip steak. slow roasted. grilled onions. melted american cheese. philly roll.

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

melted cheddar. 3 pepper. crispy sour dough.

Chicken Cheese Fries

$10.00

house-seasoned french fries. melted wisconsin cheddar. crispy popcorn chicken. jimmy fry sauce.

Birria Tacodilla

$4.00Out of stock

birria style grilled to crispy tortilla. wrapped in crispy cheddar. choice of filling. melted wisconsin cheddar. grilled onions. cilantro. served with a beef consommé.

Pulled Pork

$9.00Out of stock

slow cooked pork. char sui chipotle bbq marinate. toasted ciabatta.

Chicken Cheddar Sammy

$7.00

tender marinated chicken thigh meat. battered. fried. melted wisconsin cheddar. jimmy fry sauce. house pickles. brioche.

Buttermilk Chicken Waffles

$14.00

marinated chicken thigh meat. fried. salted maple butter. crispy buttermilk waffle. maple syrup.

Sides

Seasoned Fries

$3.50

Crunchy Potato Fries with special inhouse seasoning.

Non-Seasoned Fries

$3.50

Crunchy Potato Fries.

Jar of Pickles

$5.00

Tots and Curds

$5.50

Tots

$3.50

Curds

$8.00

Coleslaw

$3.50

Tomato Soup

$3.50

fresh tomatoes. basil. cream.

Mac N Cheese

$4.50

house-made mac n cheese. wisconsin cheddar.

Donuts

Donut

$2.00

Half Dozen Donuts

$10.00

Dozen Donuts

$20.00

Cooked-To-Order Fried Donuts made of a Cake and Potato Flour mix.

Donut Promo

Donut Of The Day

$3.00

Specialty Donut

$2.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$4.00

Specialty Dozen

$30.00

Donut Ala Mode

$4.00

fresh donut. vanilla ice cream. whipped cream. top with what you love at topping station.

Salad Bar

Entrée

$9.00Out of stock

Side Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Milkshake

$6.00

Milkshake of the Day

$7.00

Food

Decorated Dozen

$20.00

Drinks

Box Coffee

$20.00

Box Tea

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A Test Kitchen focused on finding the intersection of Value and Quality.

Website

Location

825 SE Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414

Directions

