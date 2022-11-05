The Thai Pan

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Pad Thai*

Appetizers

Vegetable Spring Roll (4)

$7.99

Chicken Spring Roll (4)

$8.99

Summer Roll (3)

$10.99

Chicken Satay (4)

$11.99

Chicken Wings (5)

$10.99

Spicy Chicken Wings (5)

$12.99

Curry Puff (2)

$8.99

Kanom Jeeb (5)

$8.99

Fried Tofu

$6.99

Fish Cake (8)

$12.99Out of stock

Fried Wonton (8)

$8.99

Shrimp Bikini (5)

$11.99

Fried Calamari

$11.99

Crab Rangoon (8)

$8.99

Crying Tiger

$14.99

Veggie Platter

$13.99

Combo Platter

$26.99

Soup

Tom Yum (Lemongrass Soup)

$6.99

Tom Kha (Coconut Soup)

$7.99

Wonton Soup

$6.99

Tofu Soup

$5.99

Salmon Tum Yum

$11.99

Vegetable Soup

$5.99

Salad

Larb Gai

$12.99

Beef Salad

$14.99

Yum Woon Sen

$12.99

Yum Seafood

$25.99

Crispy Rice Salad (Nam Khao)

$14.99

Papaya Salad

$10.99

Sum Tum

$13.99

Sum Tum Platter (Northeastern Style)

$25.99

Dinner Entrees

Spicy Basil*

$15.99

Ground Chicken Basil (Kra-pow Gai Sub)*

$15.99

Cashew Stir Fry*

$15.99

Ginger Flavor (Pad King)*

$15.99

Meat w/ Broccoli*

$15.99

Pad Pak (Mixed Vegs.)*

$15.99

Garlic Pepper (Pad Prik)*

$15.99

Garlic Stir Fry (Tod katiem)*

$15.99

Eggplant Lover*

$15.99

Sweet & Sour*

$15.99

Chicken Peanut Sauce*

$15.99

Pad Ped*

$15.99

Pad Prik Khing*

$15.99

Dinner Noodles

Pad Thai*

$14.99

Pad See-Ew*

$14.99

Drunken Noodles*

$14.99

Pad Woon Sen*

$14.99

Spicy Noodles*

$14.99

Noodle Soup*

$14.99

Lo Mein Noodle*

$14.99

Rad Na

$19.99

Dinner Fried Rice

Thai Pan Fried Rice*

$14.99

Spicy Basil Fried Rice*

$14.99

Fried Rice Combination*

$17.99

Thai Pan Pineapple Fried Rice*

$14.99

Crab Meat Fried Rice

$21.99

Dinner Thai Curries

Massaman Curry*

$15.99

Panang Curry*

$15.99

Green Curry*

$15.99

Red Curry*

$15.99

Yellow Curry*

$15.99

Pumpkin Red Curry

$18.99

Duck Curry

$22.99

Dinner Vegetarian

Stir-fried Mixed Vegs.

$15.99

Eggplant w/ Basil

$15.99

Crispy Tofu w/ Basil

$15.99

Red Curry Vegetables

$15.99

Green Curry Vegetables

$15.99

Red Curry Tofu

$15.99

Green Curry Tofu

$15.99

Panang Curry Mixed Vegs.

$15.99

Panang Curry Tofu

$15.99

Spicy Basil Fried Rice w/ Vegs.

$15.99

Spicy Basil Fried Rice w/ Tofu

$15.99

Thai Pan Fried Rice w/ Vegs.

$15.99

Thai Pan Fried Rice w/ Tofu

$15.99

Pad Thai w/ Vegs.

$15.99

Pad Thai w/ Tofu

$15.99

Drunken Noodles w/ Vegs.

$15.99

Drunken Noodles w/ Tofu

$15.99

Pad Sew-ew Noodles w/ Vegs.

$15.99

Pad Sew-ew Noodles w/ Tofu

$15.99

Sides

Jasmine Rice

$2.50

Sticky Rice

$3.50

Brown Rice

$3.50

Steamed Rice Noodle

$4.99

Steamed Mixed Vegs.

$4.99

Fried Rice (egg only)

$5.99

Peanut Sauce 8oz

$5.00

Panang Curry Sauce 8oz

$5.00

Green Curry Sauce 8oz

$5.00

Red Curry Sauce 8oz

$5.00

Basil Sauce 8oz

$5.00

Chili Sauce 8oz

$5.00

Seafood

Shrimp Mixed Vegetables

$22.99

Thai Pan Seafood

$25.99

Pad Prik Khing Seafood

$25.99

Crispy Salmon Basil

$23.99

Cashew Nut Seafood

$25.99

Chef Specialties

Pia Lad Prik

$32.99

Sizzling Bangkok Beef

$19.99

Crispy Duck Basil

$22.99

Shrimp Pineapple Red Curry

$22.99

Roasted Duck Red Curry

$22.99

Salmon Panang Curry

$23.99

Honey Crispy Duck

$22.99

Golden Pineapple Fried Rice

$22.99

Honey Shrimp

$22.99

Lava Chicken

$19.99

Tamarind Chicken

$19.99

Tamarind Shrimp

$22.99

Dessert

Mango Sticky Rice

$6.99

Sweet Sticky Rice

$3.99

Fried bananas

$4.99

Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

$3.99

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.99

Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

Hot Jasmine Tea

$2.50

Hot Green Tea

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$2.99

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2 Harrison St SE, Leesburg, VA 20175

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

