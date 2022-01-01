Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken

The Thirsty Chicken

No reviews yet

104 W Willis St

Leander, TX 78641

Popular Items

The Chick: 3 Piece Tenders
The Hen: 10 Piece Wings
WHAT THE FLOCK: 20 Piece Wings

Bird Boxes

(5) Cauliflowers Seasoned in (1) Bird Bath of Choice (1) Big Dipper of choice *Comes with Our Signature Fries & Fried Pickle Spear!
The Jailbird: Chicken Sandwich

The Jailbird: Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

2 Strips of Chicken Tenders bathed in your favorite Bird Bath, TRAPPED inside a savory toasted bun. Topped with dill pickles. *Comes with our Signature Fries & Fried Pickle Spear

Chickadees: 2 Piece Tenders

$9.00

2 Chicken Tenders breaded in our Original Naked Hen Seasoned In (1) Bird Bath of Choice, (1) Big Dipper of Choice *Comes with Our Signature Fries & Fried Pickle Spear!

The Chick: 3 Piece Tenders

$11.00

Tenders Seasoned in (1) Bird Bath of Choice (1) Big Dipper of choice *Comes with Our Signature Fries & Fried Pickle Spear!

The Hen: 5 Piece Tenders

$19.00

Tenders Seasoned in (2) Bird Bath of Choice, (2) Big Dippers of Choice *Comes with Our Signature Fries & Fried Pickle Spear!

The Chick: 5 Wings

The Chick: 5 Wings

$11.00

Traditional Wings Seasoned in (1) Bird Bath of Choice (1) Big Dipper of choice *Comes with Our Signature Fries & Fried Pickle Spear!

The Hen: 10 Piece Wings

$19.00

Traditional Wings Seasoned in (2) Bird Bath of Choice, (2) Big Dippers of Choice *Comes with Our Signature Fries & Fried Pickle Spear!

The Rooster: 15 Piece Wings

$25.00

Traditional Wings Seasoned in (3) Bird Baths of Choice, (3) Big Dippers of Choice *Comes with Our Signature Fries & Fried Pickle Spear!

WHAT THE FLOCK: 20 Piece Wings

WHAT THE FLOCK: 20 Piece Wings

$33.00

Traditional Wings Seasoned in (4) Bird Baths of Choice, (4) Big Dippers of Choice *Comes with (2) Orders of Our Signature Fries & (2) Fried Pickle Spears!

Cauliflower Wings 5 Piece

Cauliflower Wings 5 Piece

$11.00

Cauliflower Seasoned in (1) Bird Bath of Choice (1) Big Dipper of choice *Comes with Our Signature Fries & Fried Pickle Spear!

Cauliflower Wings 10 Piece

$14.00

Cauliflower Seasoned in (2) Bird Bath of Choice, (2) Big Dippers of Choice *Comes with Our Signature Fries & Fried Pickle Spear!

Cauliflower Wings 15 Piece

$18.00

Cauliflower Seasoned in (3) Bird Baths of Choice, (3) Big Dippers of Choice *Comes with Our Signature Fries & Fried Pickle Spear!

Fries (Employees Only)

$1.00

Bun For Sandwich(Employees Only)

$1.00

1 Tender (Employees Only)

$2.50

5 Piece Wings No Fries (Employees Only)

$7.00

Side Chicks

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$6.00+

Our Crispy dill pickle spears are breaded in our Original Naked Hen Seasoning. It is accompanied with a choice of 1 Big Dipper.

(6) Fried Cauli Bites

$8.00

Basket of Fries

$7.00

Enough for 3-4 People

Clucked Up Fries

$12.00

Basket Of Fries Topped With Chicken Tenders, Drizzled with Our Signature Skinny Dip and Your Choice of Bird Bath

Extra Big Dippers

Skinny Dip (Ranch)

$0.50

Plunge (House)

$0.50

Dessert

Badd & Bougie Brownie (w/ Choclate Chip)

Badd & Bougie Brownie (w/ Choclate Chip)

$4.00

BIG Bite Cookie

$4.00
Rainbow BirdFeed (Popcorn)

Rainbow BirdFeed (Popcorn)

$3.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.00

Canned Soda

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00+

NON-ALCOHOL Daiquiri

$6.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Daiquiris & Wings (Dine in or To-Go)

Location

104 W Willis St, Leander, TX 78641

Directions

Gallery
The Thirsty Chicken image
The Thirsty Chicken image
The Thirsty Chicken image

