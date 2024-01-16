The Thirsty Heifer
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come and enjoy a refreshing sweet tea, loaded tea or a variety of specialty coffees. Coming soon dirty sodas!
Location
8278 Brubaker Rd, Iuka, IL 62849
