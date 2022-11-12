Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The Thirsty Pig

3 Reviews

$$

37 Exchange Street

Portland, ME 04101

Popular Items

Icelandic Dog
Chilibomb
Build Your Own Basket

Drink Menu

Beer

$8.00

Liqs

$4.63

Mixed Drinks

$5.00

Non-Alc Drinks

Soda

Soda

$3.00

Eli's ginger beer, Maine Root root beer and Maine Root mandarin orange soda. Note which flavor in special instructions below.

80¢ Genesse

$0.80

$4 Beer

$4.00

Hot Dogs

Acadia Dog

$7.50

Bean Supper

$8.00
Build Your Own Basket

Build Your Own Basket

$11.00

Build you own two dog basket, pick from sauces available

Build Your Own Hot Dog

$6.00

Build your own hot dog, pick from sauces available

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$7.50

Sweet relish, onion, dill pickle, tomato, sport pepper, yellow mustard, celery salt

Chilibomb

Chilibomb

$7.50

Homemade chili, raw onion

Five Franks

$35.00
Grandaddy Purp

Grandaddy Purp

$7.50

Pickled beets, melted cheddar cheese, honey mustard

Icelandic Dog

Icelandic Dog

$7.50

Ketchup, mustard, raw onions, herbed mayo, crispy onions

Kind of a Big Dill

$7.50

Pickled onions, banana peppers, dill pickles, dill ranch, crispy onions

Market St. Dog

Market St. Dog

$7.50

Pulled pork, pickled jalapenos and thai aioli

New Englander

$7.50

Coleslaw, bacon baked beans

Plain

$6.00

Reuben Dog

$7.50

Sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island

Spicy McFirepants

Spicy McFirepants

$7.50

Hot relish, banana pepper, pickled jalapeno, jalapeno cream cheese

Spicy Pirate

Spicy Pirate

$7.50

Pulled pork, sriracha, jalapeno crisps and ranch

Spicy Shermanator

Spicy Shermanator

$7.50

Crispy cheddar cheese wrapped dog - chef chooses the toppings

Sweet Shermanator

Sweet Shermanator

$7.50

Crispy cheddar cheese wrapped dog - chef chooses the toppings

Taz Dog

Taz Dog

$7.50

Caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, hot sauce

Tiger Dog

$7.50

Buffalo chicken dip, pickled onions, honey mustard

Top Ten

$60.00
Viking Dog

Viking Dog

$7.50

Caramelized onions, bacon & cheddar cheese, thai aioli, bbq

Sausages

Apple Pie

$9.00Out of stock
Ballpark

Ballpark

$9.00Out of stock

Classic sweet Italian-style pork sausage topped with caramelized onions, grilled peppers and spicy mustard

Blueberry

Blueberry

$9.00

Chicken sausage made with Maine blueberries and whole grain mustard, topped with blueberry crema

Cranberry

$9.00Out of stock

Greek Sausage

$9.00Out of stock
Hot Italian

Hot Italian

$9.00

Spicy pork sausage made with toasted fennel and twice crushed red pepper, topped with hot relish

Jalapeno Popper

Jalapeno Popper

$9.00

Spicy chicken sausage, topped with jalapeno cream cheese and crispy fried onions

Lithuanian

Lithuanian

$9.00

Lithuanian-style pork kielbasa made with caraway and whole grain mustard, topped with sauerkraut and spicy mustard

Sausage Sampler

Sausage Sampler

$30.00

Four link sampler - Chef's choice

Tailgate Brat

$9.00
Thai Chili

Thai Chili

$9.00

Sweet and spicy pork sausage made with Thai chili sauce, topped with Thai chili aioli

Vegan Notwurst

$9.00

Homemade vegan link made with vital wheat gluten and nutritional yeast, topped with caramelized onions and spicy mustard

Other

Baked Beans

$5.00

Made with bacon, chopped hot dogs and caramelized onions

Beet Slaw

$5.00

Morse's Sauerkraut fermented beet and cabbage slaw

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Served with carrots, celery and corn chips

Dave's Dank Dip

$7.00
Deep River Chips

Deep River Chips

$2.00

Assorted flavors: Original Sea Salt, Sweet Maui Onion and New York Spicy Dill Pickle. Please include which flavor you want below

Dip Party

$25.00

Gummy bears

$2.00

3 oz package of Haribo gummy bears

Hummus

Hummus

$9.00

Rotating Hummus- different every week, served with celery, carrots and corn chips

Pickletizer

Pickletizer

$6.00

An assortment of homemade pickled vegetables

Potato Salad

$5.00
Pretzel

Pretzel

$7.00

Warm soft pretzel covered with butter and salted, served with honey mustard and beer cheese

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

12 hour slow cooked pork, topped with raw onion and BBQ sauce, served with pickles

Salad

$11.00
Sausage Chili

Sausage Chili

$8.00

Homemade sausage chili topped with raw onions

Snack Plate

$25.00

House-made savory sausage, cheddar cheese, parmesan crisps, chipotle hummus, relish, mustard, assorted pickled vegetables

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$7.00

Street Corn Dip

$5.00

Sweet Heat Sandwich

$12.00

Vegan Chili

$8.00

Pickle & Chip Pairing

Pairing 2

$9.00

Pairing 3

$9.00

Pairing 4

$9.00

Pairing 5

$9.00

Retail

Frozen Sausages - 2 Pack

$14.00

Sausages made weekly, vacuumed sealed and frozen - multiple flavors available.

Frozen Sausages - 4 Pack

$24.00

Sausages made weekly, vacuumed sealed and frozen - multiple flavors available.

Sauerkraut

$5.00Out of stock

Morse's Sauerkraut packaged in quart size

Sour Mustard Pickles

$7.00

Morse's sour mustard pickles in quart size

Thirsty Pig Hot Sauce

$7.00

The Thirsty Pig's official hot sauce made in house - medium sweet heat.

T-Shirts

10 Year Anniversary

10 Year Anniversary

$25.00
Army Dig The Pig

Army Dig The Pig

$22.00
Army Shirt Portland Porkland

Army Shirt Portland Porkland

$22.00
Baseball T-Shirt

Baseball T-Shirt

$22.00
Black & Orange

Black & Orange

$22.00
Black Rocker

Black Rocker

$22.00

Black Shirt Pink Script

$22.00
Blue Shirt w/ Black Font

Blue Shirt w/ Black Font

$22.00
Blue Tank w/ Purple Pig

Blue Tank w/ Purple Pig

$22.00
Deck Jam

Deck Jam

$22.00
Fall Into The Vibe

Fall Into The Vibe

$22.00
Green Dirigo

Green Dirigo

$22.00

Grey & Grey

$22.00
Grey & Purple

Grey & Purple

$22.00

Grey Shirt w/ Blue Logo

$22.00
Grey Shirt w/ Red Logo

Grey Shirt w/ Red Logo

$22.00
Grey Shirt w/ Yellow Logo

Grey Shirt w/ Yellow Logo

$22.00
John Deere

John Deere

$22.00
Lakers T-Shirt

Lakers T-Shirt

$22.00

Manamana

$25.00
Nully T Shirt

Nully T Shirt

$22.00
Peach Shirt w/ Blue Pig

Peach Shirt w/ Blue Pig

$22.00
Pickle, Pretzel & Beer

Pickle, Pretzel & Beer

$22.00
Red Shirt w/ Yellow Pig

Red Shirt w/ Yellow Pig

$22.00

Sweatshirts

Black Grey Raglan

$40.00
Blue & Cream Sweatshirt

Blue & Cream Sweatshirt

$40.00
Club Jacket

Club Jacket

$60.00
Dark Grey & Gold Sweatshirt

Dark Grey & Gold Sweatshirt

$40.00
Green Hoodless

Green Hoodless

$40.00
Grey & Blue Zip Up

Grey & Blue Zip Up

$40.00
Green Overdyed Zip Up

Green Overdyed Zip Up

$40.00
Green Zip Up

Green Zip Up

$40.00
Heather Grey Striped Zip Up

Heather Grey Striped Zip Up

$40.00
Orange & Black Zip Up

Orange & Black Zip Up

$40.00
Patriots Cut-Off

Patriots Cut-Off

$40.00
Red OverDyed Zip Up

Red OverDyed Zip Up

$40.00
Red T-Shirt/Sweatshirt

Red T-Shirt/Sweatshirt

$30.00
Royal Blue Sweatshirt

Royal Blue Sweatshirt

$40.00
Women's Blue Sweatshirt

Women's Blue Sweatshirt

$40.00
Women's Rose Sweatshirt

Women's Rose Sweatshirt

$40.00

Hats

Black Beanie

Black Beanie

$28.00
Black Hat Gold Rope

Black Hat Gold Rope

$28.00
Blue Beanie

Blue Beanie

$28.00
Blue Mesh Hat

Blue Mesh Hat

$28.00
Green Hat w/ Weed Leaves

Green Hat w/ Weed Leaves

$28.00
Green Trucker w/ Green Pig

Green Trucker w/ Green Pig

$28.00
Olive Hat Gold Rope

Olive Hat Gold Rope

$28.00
Orange Beanie

Orange Beanie

$28.00
Pink Trucker w/ Black Pig

Pink Trucker w/ Black Pig

$28.00
Red Hat w/ Black Pig

Red Hat w/ Black Pig

$28.00
Blue Corduroy Hat

Blue Corduroy Hat

$28.00
White Corduroy Hat

White Corduroy Hat

$28.00
Red Corduroy Hat

Red Corduroy Hat

$28.00

Other

Bandana

Bandana

$7.00
Cooler Bag

Cooler Bag

$15.00
Coozie

Coozie

$4.00
Rasta Apron

Rasta Apron

$20.00
Socks

Socks

$13.00Out of stock
Sticker

Sticker

$1.00

Thirsty Pig Hot Sauce

$7.00
Tote Bag

Tote Bag

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

37 Exchange Street, Portland, ME 04101

Directions

Gallery
The Thirsty Pig image
The Thirsty Pig image
The Thirsty Pig image

Map
More near Portland
East Bayside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
East End
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
West Bayside
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
