Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Thompson's Kitchen

13 Reviews

1880 Fairview Blvd

Fairview, TN 37062

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
Bird of Paradise
Shrimp Taco

Appetizers

Finished with Olive Oil, Seasonings and Pita Bread 

Cajun Boudin Balls

$15.00

Andouille Sausage, Saffron Rice, and Smoked Pepper. Lightly fried and served with Smokey Ranch and Comeback Sauce. 5 in an order

Shrimp Dip

$18.00

Shrimp in a Sherry Cream Sauce finished with Herb Buttered Panko. Server with Pita Bread Wedges. (GF No Panko, Sub Corn Tortilla Chip)

Raspberry Feta

$15.00

Raspberry Ginger Jam, Smoked Honey, Toasted Almonds, Mint, Lemon Zest and Grilled Tuscan Bread

Salads

Honey Miso Grain Bowl

$16.00

Tri-Color Quinoa, Edamame, Golden Raisin Pecan Agrodolce with Arugula served on a bed of Watermelon Radishes, with Mandarin Oranges in a Honey Miso Vinaigrette. (Vegan)

Smokey Iceberg Wedge Salad

$7.00+

Iceberg Lettuce, Gorgonzola, Croutons, Smokey Ranch, Tomato Jelly, Green Onions. (GF no Crotons)

Waldorf Salad

$15.00

Boston Bibb Lettuce locally and sustainably grown. Matchstick Gala Apples, Roasted Red Grapes, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Toasted Pecan Agrodulce, Red Wine Roasted Shallot Vinaigrette

Main Menu

Bird of Paradise

$18.00

Ginger Sour Orange Grilled Chicken, Jasmine Rice, Chili Mango Sauce, Cilantro Lime Crema, Pickled Red Onions and Crushed Roasted Peanuts. Finished with Cilantro. (GF, DF without Créma)

Gorgonzola Chicken Pasta

$20.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Spinach, Sun-dried Tomatoes tossed in a Gorgonzola Cream with Cavatappi Pasta

Crawfish Pasta

$21.00

Butter Poached Crawfish Tails, Tasso Ham and Smoked Gouda Cream, Fresh Spinach, Cavatappi pasta and finished with Parsley

Kalua Pig

$16.00

Hawaiian-Style Pulled Pork served over your choice of a Smoked Corn Johnny Cake or a Toasted Brioche Bun. Finished with Cider Slaw, Bread and Butter Pickles, and Cilantro. (GF Bun Available, DF on Arugula)

Meatloaf

$15.00

100% Angus Ground Beef Seasoned with Secret Spices, Topped with Bourbon Coke Ketchup, Smoked Gouda and House-made Tempura Onion

Shrimp & Grits

$25.00

Shrimp Taco

$18.00

3 Flour Tacos with Ginger Cardamom Shrimp, Jasmine Rice, Mango Chili Slaw, Yum Yum Suace and finished with Cilantro, Lime, and Tempura Cracklings. (GF Sub Corn Tortillas, No Tempura)

Smash Burger

$15.00

8oz Burger with homemade Pimento Cheese, Bacon Jam, Comeback Sauce and Dill Pickles On a Toasted Kaiser Bun. Cooked to Medium/Medium Well

Specials

Acorn Squash

$22.00

GF, Vegetarian Option Available) Roasted Acorn Squash stuffed with Wild Rice, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, Dried Tart Cherries, Italian Sausage.

Maple Salad

$12.00

Arugula, Dried Black Mission Figs, Toasted Hazelnuts, Gorgonzola Crumbles, Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette

Red Snapper

$30.00

“Butcher’s Blood” Grits and Pistachio encrusted Red Snapper with Sage Lemon Mascarpone, Gnocchi, Butternut Squash

Short Ribs

$48.00

Cabernet Thyme Braised Short Ribs with Blackberry Sage, Sweet Potato Cake, Crispy Tuscan Kale, Charred Heirloom Carrots, Blackberry Sage Demi

Death By Chocolate

$7.00Out of stock

Sides

Side of Bread and Butter Pickles

$0.50

Side of Come back Slaw

$2.00

Side of Dill Pickles

$0.50

French Fries

$6.00

House Seasoning with Crispy Panko

Side of Smoked Corn Johnny Cake

$4.00

Side Kalua Pork

$6.00

Side of Shrimp

$8.00

Side Ginger Sour Orange Chicken

$6.00

Side of Tofu

$4.00

Side Of Rice

$2.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Sd Cilantro Crema

Sauces

Comeback Sauce

$0.50

Coca-Cola Bourbon Ketchup

$0.50

Buttermilk Ranch

$0.50

Cilantro Lime Crema

$0.50

Mango Chili

$0.50

Sriracha

$1.00

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Flavor changes please call to check what we are serving today

1\2 Brownie Tower

$9.00

Stacked Triple Chocolate Brownies, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Whipped Cream, finished with Crushed Peppermint

Rainbow Brownie Tower

$15.00

Stacked Triple Chocolate Brownies, Vanilla Ice Cream, Carmel Sauce, Whipped Cream

Ice Cream

$2.00

Apple Crisp

$15.00

Kids

Butter Noodles

$4.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Kids Chicken & Pasta

$8.00

Kids Chicken and Rice

$8.00

Kids Shrimp And Rice

$10.00

PB&J On Texas Toast

$6.00

Side of Apple Sauce

$2.00

Drinks

Club Soda

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Ginger ale

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Tonic water

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Fruit Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Togo

Need Utensils

Attributes and Amenities
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBuffet
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

SOUTHERN ROOTS GLOBAL FLAVORS YOUR ALLWAY'S

Location

1880 Fairview Blvd, Fairview, TN 37062

Directions

Gallery
The Thompson's Kitchen image
The Thompson's Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Whiskey Fire ®
orange starNo Reviews
7361 Northwest HWY Fairview, TN 37062
View restaurantnext
Fat Tiger KBBQ & More
orange starNo Reviews
5122 hwy 70 E White Bluff, TN 37187
View restaurantnext
Fortuna Italian Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
8100 TN 100 Nashville, TN 37221
View restaurantnext
Corner Pub Bellevue
orange star4.3 • 167
8058 TN-100 Nashville, TN 37221
View restaurantnext
Major League Burgers - unknown
orange starNo Reviews
unknown Burns, TN 37029
View restaurantnext
Pizza Perfect Bellevue
orange star4.5 • 920
357 Clofton Dr Nashville, TN 37221
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Fairview
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Nashville
review star
Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston