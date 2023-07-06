Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Thonglor 420 GEARY ST

420 GEARY ST

San Francisco, CA 94102

Main

Appetizers

Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$8.50

Deep-fried tofu triangles served with peanut sauce

Vegetarian Rolls

Vegetarian Rolls

$10.25

Vegetarian rolls stuffed with silver noodles, shiitake mushrooms, carrots, and cabbage, taro. Served with sweet and sour sauce

Vegetarian Curry Puff

Vegetarian Curry Puff

$10.25

Vegetarian filled puff party served with plum sauce

Sweet Taro Puffs

Sweet Taro Puffs

$10.25

Fresh taro fried puffs served with sweet and sour sauce

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$12.50

Served with sweet and sour sauce

Thai Fish Cakes

Thai Fish Cakes

$10.25

Succulent fish morsels mixed with a touch of curry paste and chopped green beans. Served with fresh cucumber salad

Crispy Pumpkin

Crispy Pumpkin

$10.25

Shredded pumpkin, deep-fried in sesame seed, and coconut butter

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$12.50

Chicken strips marinated with fresh herbs and spices, BBQ on skewers, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad

Tofu Satay

Tofu Satay

$10.25

Chicken strips marinated with fresh herbs and spices, BBQ on skewers, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad

Moo Ping

Moo Ping

$13.50

Thai-style BBQ pork skewers served with homemade sauce

Prawns in a Blanket

Prawns in a Blanket

$12.50

Marinated prawns wrapped in rice paper, fried, and served with sweet and sour sauce

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Deep-fried batter calamari served with sweet and sour sauce

Hoi-Jor

Hoi-Jor

$13.00

Fried bean curd paper stuffed with ground shrimp and pork, crab meat, and water chestnut with a side of sweet plum sauce

Spicy Wings

Spicy Wings

$12.00

Crispy chicken wings sautéed with fresh chili and garlic topped with crispy sweet basil

Spicy Fried Tofu

$12.00

Crispy chicken wings sautéed with fresh chili and garlic topped with crispy sweet basil

Appetizer Combo

$19.50

Sampler plate of vegetarian rolls, fish cakes, shrimp tempura, fried tofu, and chicken satay. Served with peanut sauce and sweet and sour sauce

Bag

$0.25

Thai Salads

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$13.50

Green papaya salad with tomatoes, green beans, and peanuts with spicy lime dressing. Served on a bed of lettuce

Larb

Larb

$13.50

Choice of ground chicken, pork, or beef cooked and seasoned with onions, mint leaves, roasted rice powder, and Thai chili with spicy lime dressing. Served on a bed of lettuce

Calamari Salad

Calamari Salad

$15.00

Fresh calamari marinated with lemongrass, ginger, mint leaves, and onions with spicy lime dressing

Silver Noodle Salad

Silver Noodle Salad

$15.00

Silver noodles cooked with shrimp, minced pork, dried white mushrooms, and onions with spicy lime dressing

Soups

Tom Yum cup

Tom Yum cup

$7.75

Hot and sour soup with mushrooms, tomatoes, lemongrass, galangal, and lime juice

Tom Kha cup

$7.75

Thai-style coconut milk soup with mushrooms, lemongrass, galangal, and lime juice

Tom Yum Bowl

$12.50

Tom Kha Bowl

$12.50
Poh Tak

Poh Tak

$17.00

Hot and sour soup with a combination of seafood, lemongrass, galangal, ginger, and sweet basil

Tom Sapp Nuer Pey

Tom Sapp Nuer Pey

$17.00

Spicy and sour soup with tamarind sauce, stewed beef, roasted rice, fresh herb, spices, onions, mushroom, basil, and chili

Thonglor’s Noodle Soups

Sliced Beef Noodle Soup

$14.50

Your choice of noodles with beef slices, seasonal green vegetable, and bean sprouts in spicy beef broth

Beef Ball Noodle Soup

$14.50

Your choice of noodles with beef balls, seasonal green vegetable and bean sprouts in spicy beef broth

Stewed Beef Noodle Soup

$15.50

Your choice of noodles with chunks of stewed beef, seasonal green vegetable, and bean sprouts in spicy beef broth

Combination Beef Noodle Soup

$15.50

Your choice of noodles with beef slices, stewed beef, beef balls, seasonal green vegetable, and bean sprouts in spicy beef broth

BBQ Pork and Fish Ball Noodle Soup

$15.50

Your choice of noodles with barbequed pork slices, minced pork, fish balls, and bean sprouts in chicken broth

Chicken Noodle Soup

$14.50

Your choice of noodles with chicken slices and bean sprouts in chicken broth

Seafood Noodle Soup

$16.50

Your choice of noodles with shrimp, calamari, imitation crabmeat, fish balls, and bean sprouts in chicken broth

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$16.50

Your choice of noodles with barbequed pork slices, minced pork, sliced fish, fish balls, ground peanut, and bean sprouts in thai style hot and sour soup.(vegetarian / vegan also available)

Roast Duck Noodle Soup

$18.00

Your choice of noodles with slices of boneless roast duck and bok choy vegetable in Chinese herb duck broth

Vegetarian Noodle Soup

Vegetarian Noodle Soup

$14.50

Your choice of noodles with American broccoli, Napa cabbage, mushrooms, beansprouts, and fresh tofu in chicken broth (vegetarian / vegan also available)

Entrées

Pad Gra Pow Rice Plate

Pad Gra Pow Rice Plate

$14.50

Choice of ground chicken, pork, or beef - sautéed with bell peppers, Thai chili, and sweet basil

Pad Prik Khing Rice Plate

$14.50

Sautéed with spicy chili paste and string beans

Pad Gra Tiam Rice Plate

$14.50

Sautéed with fresh garlic and black pepper

Pad Prik Sod Rice Plate

$14.50

Sautéed with bell peppers, onions, and Thai chili

Pad Ma Kuer Rice Plate

$14.50

Sautéed with eggplants, bell peppers, chili, and sweet basil in black soy sauce

Pra Ram Rice Plate

$14.50

Sautéed with peanut sauce, served on a bed of mixed vegetables

Pad Fresh Ginger Rice Plate

$14.50

Sautéed with fresh ginger, mushrooms, and onions

Cashew Nut

$15.50

Deep-fried battered meat of your choice tossed with roasted chili, cashew nuts, bell peppers, and onions

Pad Thonglor

$15.50

Kabocha squash, chili, garlic, bell peppers, egg, and basil leaves

Kao Moo Dang

$17.50

Roasted pork, pork sausage, and boiled egg served with rice and delicious homemade red gravy sauce

Thai BBQ Chicken Rice Plate

$14.50

Marinated in Thai herbs served with sweet and sour sauce

Roast Duck Rice Plate

Roast Duck Rice Plate

$18.00

Boneless roast duck on a bed of bok choy vegetable with house made duck sauce

Chef's Specials

Prawn Salad

$14.00

Onion, garlic, chili mixed with housemade salad dressing

Vegetable Deluxe

$14.00

Sautéed mixed vegetables, mushrooms, and tofu with a light oyster sauce or soy sauce

Basil Fried Rice

$14.00

Stir fried rice with black soy sauce, string bean, bell peppers, and basil

Roti Gaeng

$16.00

(Thai pancake with curry) choice of yellow, red, green curry with choice of meat (chicken, pork, beef, vegetarian) served with a plain roti

Grilled Salmon

$18.00

Served with steamed vegetables

Sole Fillet

$18.00

Lightly pan fried and topped with your choice of garlic sauce, spicy, and sweet sauce

BBQ Pork and Shrimp Wonton Noodle Soup

$16.00

Barbequed pork slices, shrimp wontons, and bok choy vegetable in chicken broth with ramen noodles

Milky Tom Yum with Noodles

$19.00

Hot and sour creamy soup with a combination of seafood (prawn, calamari, fish), lemongrass, galangal, and ginger served with rice stick noodles

Curries

Panang Curry

$15.00

Medium spicy curry with peanut sauce, coconut milk, and bell pepper

Yellow Curry

$15.00

Mildly spicy curry made from curry powder, turmeric, and thai spices, with coconut milk, onion, carrot, and potatoes

Red Curry

$15.00

Medium spicy curry cooked with coconut milk, sweet basil, eggplant, string beans, bell pepper, and bamboo shoots

Green Curry

Green Curry

$15.00

Spicy curry cooked with coconut milk, sweet basil, chili, eggplant, string beans, bell pepper, and bamboo shoots

Thonglor Curry

Thonglor Curry

$16.00

Kabocha squash, string bean, bell peppers, and Thai basil leaves in a spicy red curry

Lychee Curry with Roast Duck

$19.00

Boneless roast duck, lychee fruit, tomatoes, bell peppers, and Thai basil leaves in a red curry served with rice

Stir-Fried Noodles and Fried Rice

Pad Thai

$14.50

Pan fried rice noodles, tofu, egg, garlic, green onions, bean sprouts, and crushed peanuts

Pad See Ew

$14.50

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with egg, carrot, American broccoli, and soy-based stir-fry sauce

Pad Kee Mao

$14.50

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with green beans, bell peppers, thai chili, and sweet basil

Raad Na

$14.50

Pan-fried flat rice noodles, topped with soy based gravy sauce, and Chinese broccoli

Guay Tiew Lord

$16.00

Sauteed shrimp, ground chicken, calamari, sliced fish cake, and bean curd, with white onion, bean sprouts. Served over flat rice noodles

Pad Woonsen

$16.00

Stir fried silver noodles with onions, tomatoes, broccoli, baby corn, carrot, cabbage with egg

Goy See Mee

$16.00

Thai style gravy sauce with shrimp, calamari, sliced fish cake, broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, bamboo shoots, cabbage, baby corn, and green onion. Served over crispy egg noodles

Guay Tiew Nua Sub

$17.00

Ground beef sauteed with onion, bell pepper, and curry powder, served over flat rice noodles and topped with fried egg

Thai Fried Rice

$14.50

Fried rice with egg, onions, tomatoes, crab paste, and topped with cilantro and cucumber

Barbeque Pork Fried Rice

$16.50

Fried rice with barbeque pork and Chinese sausage, egg, onions, tomatoes, and crab paste, topped with cilantro and cucumber

Crispy Fried Chicken Over Fried Rice

$16.00

Fried chicken cutlet over thai style fried rice, topped with cilantro and cucumber. Served with sweet and sour sauce

Roasted Duck Fried Rice

$18.00

Fried rice with boneless roast duck slices, egg, tomatoes, crab paste, and onions, topped with cilantro and cucumber

Crab Meat Fried Rice

$18.00

Fried rice with crabmeat, egg, and onions, topped with cilantro and cucumber

Pineapple Fried Rice

$18.00

Fried rice with chicken, shrimp, pineapple, onions, tomatoes, cashew nuts, crab paste, and curry powder, topped with cilantro and cucumber

Vegetables Vegetarian Vegan

Tom Yum J Soup

$12.50

Assorted vegetables and tofu in hot and sour soup with mushrooms, tomatoes, lemongrass, galangal, and lime juice

Tom Kha J Soup

$12.50

Assorted vegetables and tofu in thai style coconut milk soup with mushrooms, galanga, lemon grass, and a touch of lime juice

Vegetable Deluxe Rice Plate

$14.00

Sautéed mixed vegetables, mushrooms, and tofu with a light oyster sauce/soy sauce

Vegetable Deluxe A-La-Carte

$17.00

Sautéed mixed vegetables, mushrooms, and tofu with a light oyster sauce/soy sauce

Pad Gra Pow J Rice Plate

$14.00

Vegetables and tofu sautéed with bell peppers, Thai chili, and sweet basil

Pad Gra Pow J A-La-Carte

$17.00

Vegetables and tofu sautéed with bell peppers, Thai chili, and sweet basil

Pad Prik Khing J Rice Plate

$14.00

Fried tofu sautéed with spicy chili paste and string beans

Pad Prik Khing J A-La-Carte

$17.00

Fried tofu sautéed with spicy chili paste and string beans

Pad Gra Tiam J Rice Plate

$14.00

Vegetables and tofu sautéed with fresh garlic and black pepper

Pad Gra Tiam J A-La-Carte

$17.00

Vegetables and tofu sautéed with fresh garlic and black pepper

Pad Prik Sod J Rice Plate

$14.00

Vegetables and tofu sautéed with bell peppers, onions, and thai chili

Pad Prik Sod J A-La-Carte

$17.00

Vegetables and tofu sautéed with fresh garlic and black pepper

Pad Ma Kuer J Rice Plate

$14.00

Vegetables and tofu sautéed with eggplants, bell peppers, chili, and sweet basil in black soy sauce

Pad Ma Kuer J A-La-Carte

$17.00

Vegetables and tofu sautéed with eggplants, bell peppers, chili, and sweet basil in black soy sauce

Pad Pra Ram J Rice Plate

$14.00

Fried tofu sautéed with peanut sauce, served on a bed of mixed vegetables

Pad Pra Ram J A-La-Carte

$17.00

Fried tofu sautéed with peanut sauce, served on a bed of mixed vegetables

Cashew Nut J Rice Plate

$14.00

Vegetables and tofu sautéed with crispy chili, cashew nuts, bell peppers, and onions

Cashew Nut J A-La-Carte

$17.00

Vegetables and tofu sautéed with crispy chili, cashew nuts, bell peppers, and onions

Vegetarian Curry

$15.00

Mixed vegetables and fresh tofu in you choice of yellow curry, red curry or green curry. Served with jasmine rice

Pad Thai J

$14.50

Stir fried rice stick noodles with mixed vegetables, tofu, egg, bean sprouts, chives, and a sprinkling of ground peanuts

Pad See Ew J

$14.50

Stir fried flat rice noodles with mixed vegetables, tofu, egg, Chinese broccoli, and soy-base stir-fry sauce

Pad Kee Mao J

$14.50

Stir fried flat rice noodles with mixed vegetables, tofu, green beans, bell peppers, thai chili, and basil

Raad Na J

$14.50

Pan-fried flat rice noodles, topped with mixed vegetables, tofu, and Chinese broccoli in gravy sauce

Vegetarian Fried Rice

$14.50

Fried rice with mixed vegetables, tofu, mushrooms, egg, onions, and tomatoes topped with cilantro and cucumber

Pineapple Fried Rice J

$17.00

Fried rice with mixed vegetables, tofu, pineapple, onions, tomatoes, cashew nuts, and curry powder, topped with cilantro and cucumber

Desserts

FBI Fried Banana with Ice Cream

$8.50

Mango with Black Sweet Rice

$8.50

Sweet Roti

$6.50

Crispy pancake with sweet milk and sugar

Roti Ice Cream

$8.00

Blueberry Roti

$8.00

Macapuno Mitchell's Ice Cream

$5.50

Side Orders

Steamed Jasmine Rice

$2.50

Sticky Rice

$3.50

Brown Rice

$3.00

Coconut Rice

$5.00

Peanut Sauce

$4.50

Steamed Noodles

$4.50

Egg Fried Rice

$7.50

Fried Egg

$2.75

Curry Sauce

$8.00

Cucumber Salad

$4.50

Steamed Vegetables

$6.00

Crispy Pancake Plain Roti

$4.50

Beverages

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.00

Thai Iced Tea with Coconut Milk

$5.50

Thai Iced Coffee with Coconut Milk

$5.50

Mint Lemonade

$5.50

Thai Iced Tea with Lemonade

$5.00

Apple Juice

$4.50

Coconut Juice with Meat

$6.50

Soda

$3.25

Hot Tea

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$4.75

Water

$2.75

Coconut Water

$4.75
All hours
Sunday 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Get a taste of Thailand today, Visit The Thonglor SF. Come in and enjoy!

Location

420 GEARY ST, San Francisco, CA 94102

Directions

