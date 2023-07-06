- Home
The Thonglor 420 GEARY ST
420 GEARY ST
San Francisco, CA 94102
Main
Appetizers
Fried Tofu
Deep-fried tofu triangles served with peanut sauce
Vegetarian Rolls
Vegetarian rolls stuffed with silver noodles, shiitake mushrooms, carrots, and cabbage, taro. Served with sweet and sour sauce
Vegetarian Curry Puff
Vegetarian filled puff party served with plum sauce
Sweet Taro Puffs
Fresh taro fried puffs served with sweet and sour sauce
Shrimp Tempura
Served with sweet and sour sauce
Thai Fish Cakes
Succulent fish morsels mixed with a touch of curry paste and chopped green beans. Served with fresh cucumber salad
Crispy Pumpkin
Shredded pumpkin, deep-fried in sesame seed, and coconut butter
Chicken Satay
Chicken strips marinated with fresh herbs and spices, BBQ on skewers, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad
Tofu Satay
Chicken strips marinated with fresh herbs and spices, BBQ on skewers, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad
Moo Ping
Thai-style BBQ pork skewers served with homemade sauce
Prawns in a Blanket
Marinated prawns wrapped in rice paper, fried, and served with sweet and sour sauce
Fried Calamari
Deep-fried batter calamari served with sweet and sour sauce
Hoi-Jor
Fried bean curd paper stuffed with ground shrimp and pork, crab meat, and water chestnut with a side of sweet plum sauce
Spicy Wings
Crispy chicken wings sautéed with fresh chili and garlic topped with crispy sweet basil
Spicy Fried Tofu
Crispy chicken wings sautéed with fresh chili and garlic topped with crispy sweet basil
Appetizer Combo
Sampler plate of vegetarian rolls, fish cakes, shrimp tempura, fried tofu, and chicken satay. Served with peanut sauce and sweet and sour sauce
Thai Salads
Papaya Salad
Green papaya salad with tomatoes, green beans, and peanuts with spicy lime dressing. Served on a bed of lettuce
Larb
Choice of ground chicken, pork, or beef cooked and seasoned with onions, mint leaves, roasted rice powder, and Thai chili with spicy lime dressing. Served on a bed of lettuce
Calamari Salad
Fresh calamari marinated with lemongrass, ginger, mint leaves, and onions with spicy lime dressing
Silver Noodle Salad
Silver noodles cooked with shrimp, minced pork, dried white mushrooms, and onions with spicy lime dressing
Soups
Tom Yum cup
Hot and sour soup with mushrooms, tomatoes, lemongrass, galangal, and lime juice
Tom Kha cup
Thai-style coconut milk soup with mushrooms, lemongrass, galangal, and lime juice
Tom Yum Bowl
Tom Kha Bowl
Poh Tak
Hot and sour soup with a combination of seafood, lemongrass, galangal, ginger, and sweet basil
Tom Sapp Nuer Pey
Spicy and sour soup with tamarind sauce, stewed beef, roasted rice, fresh herb, spices, onions, mushroom, basil, and chili
Thonglor’s Noodle Soups
Sliced Beef Noodle Soup
Your choice of noodles with beef slices, seasonal green vegetable, and bean sprouts in spicy beef broth
Beef Ball Noodle Soup
Your choice of noodles with beef balls, seasonal green vegetable and bean sprouts in spicy beef broth
Stewed Beef Noodle Soup
Your choice of noodles with chunks of stewed beef, seasonal green vegetable, and bean sprouts in spicy beef broth
Combination Beef Noodle Soup
Your choice of noodles with beef slices, stewed beef, beef balls, seasonal green vegetable, and bean sprouts in spicy beef broth
BBQ Pork and Fish Ball Noodle Soup
Your choice of noodles with barbequed pork slices, minced pork, fish balls, and bean sprouts in chicken broth
Chicken Noodle Soup
Your choice of noodles with chicken slices and bean sprouts in chicken broth
Seafood Noodle Soup
Your choice of noodles with shrimp, calamari, imitation crabmeat, fish balls, and bean sprouts in chicken broth
Tom Yum Noodle Soup
Your choice of noodles with barbequed pork slices, minced pork, sliced fish, fish balls, ground peanut, and bean sprouts in thai style hot and sour soup.(vegetarian / vegan also available)
Roast Duck Noodle Soup
Your choice of noodles with slices of boneless roast duck and bok choy vegetable in Chinese herb duck broth
Vegetarian Noodle Soup
Your choice of noodles with American broccoli, Napa cabbage, mushrooms, beansprouts, and fresh tofu in chicken broth (vegetarian / vegan also available)
Entrées
Pad Gra Pow Rice Plate
Choice of ground chicken, pork, or beef - sautéed with bell peppers, Thai chili, and sweet basil
Pad Prik Khing Rice Plate
Sautéed with spicy chili paste and string beans
Pad Gra Tiam Rice Plate
Sautéed with fresh garlic and black pepper
Pad Prik Sod Rice Plate
Sautéed with bell peppers, onions, and Thai chili
Pad Ma Kuer Rice Plate
Sautéed with eggplants, bell peppers, chili, and sweet basil in black soy sauce
Pra Ram Rice Plate
Sautéed with peanut sauce, served on a bed of mixed vegetables
Pad Fresh Ginger Rice Plate
Sautéed with fresh ginger, mushrooms, and onions
Cashew Nut
Deep-fried battered meat of your choice tossed with roasted chili, cashew nuts, bell peppers, and onions
Pad Thonglor
Kabocha squash, chili, garlic, bell peppers, egg, and basil leaves
Kao Moo Dang
Roasted pork, pork sausage, and boiled egg served with rice and delicious homemade red gravy sauce
Thai BBQ Chicken Rice Plate
Marinated in Thai herbs served with sweet and sour sauce
Roast Duck Rice Plate
Boneless roast duck on a bed of bok choy vegetable with house made duck sauce
Chef's Specials
Prawn Salad
Onion, garlic, chili mixed with housemade salad dressing
Vegetable Deluxe
Sautéed mixed vegetables, mushrooms, and tofu with a light oyster sauce or soy sauce
Basil Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with black soy sauce, string bean, bell peppers, and basil
Roti Gaeng
(Thai pancake with curry) choice of yellow, red, green curry with choice of meat (chicken, pork, beef, vegetarian) served with a plain roti
Grilled Salmon
Served with steamed vegetables
Sole Fillet
Lightly pan fried and topped with your choice of garlic sauce, spicy, and sweet sauce
BBQ Pork and Shrimp Wonton Noodle Soup
Barbequed pork slices, shrimp wontons, and bok choy vegetable in chicken broth with ramen noodles
Milky Tom Yum with Noodles
Hot and sour creamy soup with a combination of seafood (prawn, calamari, fish), lemongrass, galangal, and ginger served with rice stick noodles
Curries
Panang Curry
Medium spicy curry with peanut sauce, coconut milk, and bell pepper
Yellow Curry
Mildly spicy curry made from curry powder, turmeric, and thai spices, with coconut milk, onion, carrot, and potatoes
Red Curry
Medium spicy curry cooked with coconut milk, sweet basil, eggplant, string beans, bell pepper, and bamboo shoots
Green Curry
Spicy curry cooked with coconut milk, sweet basil, chili, eggplant, string beans, bell pepper, and bamboo shoots
Thonglor Curry
Kabocha squash, string bean, bell peppers, and Thai basil leaves in a spicy red curry
Lychee Curry with Roast Duck
Boneless roast duck, lychee fruit, tomatoes, bell peppers, and Thai basil leaves in a red curry served with rice
Stir-Fried Noodles and Fried Rice
Pad Thai
Pan fried rice noodles, tofu, egg, garlic, green onions, bean sprouts, and crushed peanuts
Pad See Ew
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with egg, carrot, American broccoli, and soy-based stir-fry sauce
Pad Kee Mao
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with green beans, bell peppers, thai chili, and sweet basil
Raad Na
Pan-fried flat rice noodles, topped with soy based gravy sauce, and Chinese broccoli
Guay Tiew Lord
Sauteed shrimp, ground chicken, calamari, sliced fish cake, and bean curd, with white onion, bean sprouts. Served over flat rice noodles
Pad Woonsen
Stir fried silver noodles with onions, tomatoes, broccoli, baby corn, carrot, cabbage with egg
Goy See Mee
Thai style gravy sauce with shrimp, calamari, sliced fish cake, broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, bamboo shoots, cabbage, baby corn, and green onion. Served over crispy egg noodles
Guay Tiew Nua Sub
Ground beef sauteed with onion, bell pepper, and curry powder, served over flat rice noodles and topped with fried egg
Thai Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, onions, tomatoes, crab paste, and topped with cilantro and cucumber
Barbeque Pork Fried Rice
Fried rice with barbeque pork and Chinese sausage, egg, onions, tomatoes, and crab paste, topped with cilantro and cucumber
Crispy Fried Chicken Over Fried Rice
Fried chicken cutlet over thai style fried rice, topped with cilantro and cucumber. Served with sweet and sour sauce
Roasted Duck Fried Rice
Fried rice with boneless roast duck slices, egg, tomatoes, crab paste, and onions, topped with cilantro and cucumber
Crab Meat Fried Rice
Fried rice with crabmeat, egg, and onions, topped with cilantro and cucumber
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with chicken, shrimp, pineapple, onions, tomatoes, cashew nuts, crab paste, and curry powder, topped with cilantro and cucumber
Vegetables Vegetarian Vegan
Tom Yum J Soup
Assorted vegetables and tofu in hot and sour soup with mushrooms, tomatoes, lemongrass, galangal, and lime juice
Tom Kha J Soup
Assorted vegetables and tofu in thai style coconut milk soup with mushrooms, galanga, lemon grass, and a touch of lime juice
Vegetable Deluxe Rice Plate
Sautéed mixed vegetables, mushrooms, and tofu with a light oyster sauce/soy sauce
Vegetable Deluxe A-La-Carte
Sautéed mixed vegetables, mushrooms, and tofu with a light oyster sauce/soy sauce
Pad Gra Pow J Rice Plate
Vegetables and tofu sautéed with bell peppers, Thai chili, and sweet basil
Pad Gra Pow J A-La-Carte
Vegetables and tofu sautéed with bell peppers, Thai chili, and sweet basil
Pad Prik Khing J Rice Plate
Fried tofu sautéed with spicy chili paste and string beans
Pad Prik Khing J A-La-Carte
Fried tofu sautéed with spicy chili paste and string beans
Pad Gra Tiam J Rice Plate
Vegetables and tofu sautéed with fresh garlic and black pepper
Pad Gra Tiam J A-La-Carte
Vegetables and tofu sautéed with fresh garlic and black pepper
Pad Prik Sod J Rice Plate
Vegetables and tofu sautéed with bell peppers, onions, and thai chili
Pad Prik Sod J A-La-Carte
Vegetables and tofu sautéed with fresh garlic and black pepper
Pad Ma Kuer J Rice Plate
Vegetables and tofu sautéed with eggplants, bell peppers, chili, and sweet basil in black soy sauce
Pad Ma Kuer J A-La-Carte
Vegetables and tofu sautéed with eggplants, bell peppers, chili, and sweet basil in black soy sauce
Pad Pra Ram J Rice Plate
Fried tofu sautéed with peanut sauce, served on a bed of mixed vegetables
Pad Pra Ram J A-La-Carte
Fried tofu sautéed with peanut sauce, served on a bed of mixed vegetables
Cashew Nut J Rice Plate
Vegetables and tofu sautéed with crispy chili, cashew nuts, bell peppers, and onions
Cashew Nut J A-La-Carte
Vegetables and tofu sautéed with crispy chili, cashew nuts, bell peppers, and onions
Vegetarian Curry
Mixed vegetables and fresh tofu in you choice of yellow curry, red curry or green curry. Served with jasmine rice
Pad Thai J
Stir fried rice stick noodles with mixed vegetables, tofu, egg, bean sprouts, chives, and a sprinkling of ground peanuts
Pad See Ew J
Stir fried flat rice noodles with mixed vegetables, tofu, egg, Chinese broccoli, and soy-base stir-fry sauce
Pad Kee Mao J
Stir fried flat rice noodles with mixed vegetables, tofu, green beans, bell peppers, thai chili, and basil
Raad Na J
Pan-fried flat rice noodles, topped with mixed vegetables, tofu, and Chinese broccoli in gravy sauce
Vegetarian Fried Rice
Fried rice with mixed vegetables, tofu, mushrooms, egg, onions, and tomatoes topped with cilantro and cucumber
Pineapple Fried Rice J
Fried rice with mixed vegetables, tofu, pineapple, onions, tomatoes, cashew nuts, and curry powder, topped with cilantro and cucumber
Desserts
Side Orders
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
420 GEARY ST, San Francisco, CA 94102