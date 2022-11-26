  • Home
  • Bethany
  • The Thought That Counts - 6716 NW 39th Expwy
The Thought That Counts 6716 NW 39th Expwy

No reviews yet

6716 Northwest 39th Expressway

Bethany, OK 73008

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$15.00+
Specialty Cantaloupe Cobbler

$15.00+

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$4.00+

Oatmeal Raisins

$4.00+

Sugar Cookies

$5.00+

Specialty Banana Pudding Cookies

$5.00+

Butter Cookies

$4.00+

Speciality Butter Pecan Cookies

$4.00+

Peanut Butter Cookies

$4.00+

Snickerdoodle

$4.00+

cookies jar

$9.00

Candy

Turtles

$4.00

Pretzels Sticks

$1.25

Cobbler's

Peach Cobbler

$15.00+

Brownies

Walnut Brownies

$5.00

Brownie

$5.00

Walnut Brownie

$15.00

Cakes

$8.00

One Tier Cake

$65.00

Two Tries

$125.00

Three Tier Cake

$175.00

4 Tier

$225.00

Drinks

Water

$2.00

Coffee

$1.25+

Tea

$1.50

Retail

T-shirts

$25.00+

Brackets

$7.00+

Mini Pie's

Mini Pie's

$7.00

Test Group

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$8.00

Cobblers

$15.00+
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6716 Northwest 39th Expressway, Bethany, OK 73008

Directions

