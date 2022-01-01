Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Dessert & Ice Cream

The Three Earred Rabbit Leeds

review star

No reviews yet

8101 Parkway Drive

Leeds, AL 35094

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast

Biscuits and Gravy

$5.99

French Toast

$7.99

Pancakes

$5.99

Classic Breakfast

$7.99

Build Your Own Omelet

$8.99

Corn Beef Hash

$9.99

Dinner Specials

Dinner Special

$10.95

Dinner Special

$11.95

Dinner Special

$13.95

Side salad

$2.50

Chicken Poppy Seed Casserole

$18.95

Pot Pie Casserole

$18.95

Baked Ziti

$19.95

Beef Tips with Rice

$20.95

Chicken and Dressing

$18.95

Chicken Enchillada

$17.95

Southwest Casserole

$18.95

Shrimp and Grits

$18.95

Entree Selections

Chicken and Dressing

$14.95

Chicken Cordon Blue

$15.95

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.95

Chicken Alfredo

$14.95

Chicken Picatta

$15.95

Did'd Pasta

$14.95

Didi's Pasta (meatless)

$12.95

Jomamma's Lasagna

$12.95

Pork Loin

$14.95

Hawaiian Pork Loin

$14.95

Slow Cooked Beef Tips in Creamy Mushroom Gravy

$15.95

Shrimp and Grits

$16.95

Roast Beef with Homemade Anjou

$16.95

Prime Rib

$25.95

Salmon Milano

$17.95

Hawaiian Chicken

$14.95

Hawaiian Shrimp

$16.95

Half Sandwiches

Half Club

$6.95

Half 4 Corners Special

$6.95

Half Smoked Turkey

$5.95

Half Chicken Salad

$5.95

Half Chicken Alfredo Melt

$5.95

Half Reuben

$5.95

Half Turkey Reuben

$5.95

Half French Dip

$6.95

Half Classic Italian

$5.95

Half Bourbon Smoked Ham and Cheddar

$5.95

Half Pimento Cheese

$5.50

Half Grilled 3 Cheese

$5.25

Half BLT Croissant

$5.50

Egg Salad

$4.95

Tuna Salad

$5.25

Hors d'oeuvres

Mozzarella Caprese (per person)

$3.50

Shrimp Shooters (per person)

$3.50

Spinach Artichoke Dip (per person)

$3.50

Mini BBQ Sausages (per person)

$3.50

Crispy Chicken Bites (per person)

$3.50

Sausage Balls ( per person)

$3.50

Hot Dogs

Chili Cheese

$4.50

Extra Chili Dog

$1.75

Extra Dog

$1.25

Hot Dog Special

$4.99

Old Fashioned

$3.99

Little Bunnies

PB & J

$4.25

Grilled Cheese

$4.25

Hot Dog

$4.25

Turkey & Cheese

$4.25

Ham & Cheese

$4.25

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.25

Pick 2 Combo

Cup of Soup & 1/2 Sandwich

$9.50

Coup of Soup & Side Salad

$8.95

Soup & Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Half sandwich and side salad

$9.50

Half sandwich and side rabbit or harvest

$9.95

Salads

Cantaloupe Boat

$8.95

Cobb Salad

$10.95

Greek Salad

$9.95

Grilled Chicken

$2.50+

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$3.25

Spring Salad

$10.95

The Harvest Salad

$9.95

The Rabbit Salad

$11.95

The Side Salad

$4.50

The Southwest Salad

$11.95

The Trio

$9.50

Sandwiches

4 Corners Special

$9.95

BLT Croissant

$8.95

Bourbon Smoked Ham and Cheddar

$9.50

Business Special

$7.99

California Club

$9.95

Chicken Alfredo Melt

$9.50

Chicken Salad

$9.95

Classic Italian

$9.50

Club

$9.95

Egg Salad

$8.50

French Dip

$9.95

Grilled 3 Cheese

$8.95

Muffeletta

$10.95

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.95

Pimento Cheese

$8.95

Reuben

$9.95

Smoked Turkey

$9.50

Special

$9.95

Special

$10.95

Tuna Salad

$7.95

Turkey Reuben

$9.95

Sides

Chips

$2.00

croissant

$1.50

Broccoli

$2.25

Dixie

$1.95

Fruit

$2.25

Pasta salad

$2.25

Pepper jelly side

$1.00

Pickle

$0.75

Scoop of Chicken

$4.00

Scoop of Pimento

$3.75

Scoop of Egg

$3.50

Scoop of Tuna

$3.75

Side Salad

$4.50

Side of bacon

$2.50

Sliders

The Rammer Jammer (per serving)

$3.50

Chicken Mini's (per serving)

$3.50

BLT Bites (per serving)

$3.50

Rowdy Reuben (per serving)

$3.50

The Hay Jack (per serving)

$3.50

Soups

Soup of the Day

$4.25+

Soup

$4.25+

Pint of soup

$5.95

Quart of soup

$10.95

Gumbo Cup

$4.95

Gumbo Bowl

$6.95

Brunswick stew cup

$4.95

Brunswick stew bowl

$6.95

Pint of Brunswick

$7.95

Quart of Brunswick

$14.95

Cup

$3.95

Bowl

$4.95

The Rabbit Tray

Tray Sandwiches

$59.95

To Go Salads

Chicken Salad

$25.95+

Tuna Salad

$24.00+

Egg Salad

$18.00+

Pimento Cheese

$23.95+

Dixie Caviar

$12.95+

Pasta Salad

$13.95+

Fruit Salad

$11.95+

Broccoli

$4.95+

To Go Soups

Daily Soup

$10.95+

Drinks

Sweet or Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Lemonade

$1.99

Fountain Soda

$1.99

Vanilla Coke

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

House Coffee Regular

$1.99

House Coffee Decaf

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Latte or Cappucino

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$2.95

Flavored Ice Coffee

$3.25

Gallon of Tea or Lemonade

$3.95

Water

$0.25

Specialty Coffee

Shot Espresso

$2.99

Mocha Latte

$3.99

Decaf

$2.50

House Blend

$2.50

Tea

$1.99

Iced Coffee

$2.99

Soda Bar

Banana Split

$5.95

Candy Land Monster

$9.95

Choc Monster Shake

$9.95

Floats

$4.25

Hot Fudge

$4.95

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.25

Kid Sundae

$3.25

Kids Milkshake

$3.25

Life is Not so Bad

$5.95

Malt

$4.75

Milk Shake

$4.50

Monster monster

$9.95

One Scoop

$2.95

OOEY GOOEY

$5.95

OOEY Monster

$9.95

Shark Shake

$9.95

Strawberry Monster

$9.95

Two Scoop

$4.50

Unicorn shake

$9.95

Bakery Items

$2 cupcakes

$2.00

Banana Pudding

$5.95+

Blueberry Bar

$3.50

Brownies

$2.95

Cake Pops

$1.95

Cake Slice

$2.50+

Cannoli

$3.75

Carrot Cake

$36.95

Chocolate Covered Strawberry single

$1.75

Cinnamon Roll

$2.95

Cobbler

$3.95

Coke Cola Cake 9X13

$29.95

Cookies

$2.50

Cupcakes

$2.75

Double pack cookies

$3.50

Double pack sprinkle cookies

$2.79

Dozen chocolate strawberries

$19.95

Dozen cupcakes

$27.95

Dozen mini cupcakes

$8.95

Dump Brownies

$2.75

German Choc

$36.95

Gluten Free Muffins

$2.95

Humming Bird

$36.95

Italian Cream

$36.95

Lemon Bars

$3.25

Mini Cupcakes

$0.89

Miscello

Muffins

$2.50

NO BAKE COOKIES

$2.75

Oooy Gooy Bar

$3.50

Peanut Butter Bar

$3.25

Pecan Bars

$3.50

Petit Fours (1 dozen)

$15.95

Pie

$16.95

Pound Cakes

$3.95+

Rocky Road Brownie

$3.25

Specialty Cookie L

$3.75

Specialty Cookies Small

$3.50

Specialty Cookies XL

$4.00

Stuffed Cookies

$3.25

Unicorn Cupcake

$3.25

Whole Cakes

$33.95

Whole Cakes Specialty

$36.95

Store Foods

Cheese straws small

$9.95

Cheese Straws large

$16.95

Pepper Jelly

$9.95

Mugs

$15.00

Ice Cream

1 Scoop

$3.25

2 Scoops

$5.95

Shakes, Floats & Sundays

Banana Split

$6.50

Floats

$4.50

Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.95

Ice Cream Soda

$4.50

Kids Milkshake

$3.75

Kids Sundae

$3.50

Life's Not So Bad

$6.95

Malt

$4.95

Milkshake

$4.95

Monster Milkshake

$10.95

Ooey Gooey Sundae

$6.95

Specialty Milkshake

$6.95

GLUTEN FREE

10" WHOLE CAKE

$64.95

8" WHOLE CAKES

$39.95

GF CHEESE NIPS

$6.95

GF Cupcake

$3.25

GF DECORATIVE COOKIES

$4.95

GF OOEY GOOEY

$3.95

GF Pound Cakes

$11.95

GF Cinnamon Rolls 2 pack

$6.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8101 Parkway Drive, Leeds, AL 35094

Directions

Gallery
The Three Earred Rabbit image
The Three Earred Rabbit image

Similar restaurants in your area

Meals by Misty
orange star4.8 • 81
108 Watterson Parkway Trussville, AL 35173
View restaurantnext
The Three Earred Rabbit - Trussville
orange starNo Reviews
209 Main Street Trussville, AL 35173
View restaurantnext
La Calle Tacos & Snacks
orange starNo Reviews
5915 Trussville Crossings Pkwy #101A Trussville, AL 35235
View restaurantnext
La Paz Mexican Restaurant - Mt Laurel
orange starNo Reviews
3 Mt Laurel Ave Birmingham, AL 35242
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Brook Highland AL #620
orange starNo Reviews
5279 Highway 280 Birmingham, AL 35242
View restaurantnext
Troup's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
3144 Heights Village Birmingham, AL 35243
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Leeds
Trussville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.5 (187 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Jasper
review star
No reviews yet
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Wetumpka
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston