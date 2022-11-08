Restaurant header imageView gallery

TLK by Tigerlily Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

58 3rd Avenue

New York, NY 10003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

PEANUT STREET NOODLES (GF, V)
YELLOW LEMONGRASS COCONUT CURRY (GF, V)
CRISPY TOFU BITES (GF,V)

Bites

CRISPY TOFU BITES (GF,V)

CRISPY TOFU BITES (GF,V)

$13.00

crispy tofu, fresh herbs with sambal dipping sauce.

GRILLED LEMONGRASS WINGS (GF)

GRILLED LEMONGRASS WINGS (GF)

$17.00

with sambal sauce, sesame seeds, chilies and cilantro.

GRILLED CHICKEN SKEWERS (GF)

GRILLED CHICKEN SKEWERS (GF)

$14.00

lemon grass marinated with sambal sauce.

GRILLED SALMON SKEWERS (GF,V)

GRILLED SALMON SKEWERS (GF,V)

$15.00

koji marinated with sesame seeds, and lime, shallot sauce.

JAPANESE EGGPLANT (GF,V)

JAPANESE EGGPLANT (GF,V)

$13.00

with asian greens, bird's eye chilies, tamarind and crispy shallots.

CHARRED BRUSSEL SPROUT SALAD (GF,V)

CHARRED BRUSSEL SPROUT SALAD (GF,V)

$16.00

with warm mint, scallions, bean sprouts, radicchio, carrots, toasted almond, and lime shallot dressing.

JAPANESE SQUASH SOUP (GF,V)

$12.00

MARKET SALAD (GF,V) (Copy)

$16.00

BABY TATSOI, ROASTED KABOACHA SQUASH, PICKLED CAULIFLOWER, CHARRED BRUSSELS, RADICCHIO, PEPITAS, AND MISO DRESSING

Plates

KOJI MARINATED SALMON (GF)

KOJI MARINATED SALMON (GF)

$21.00

with wild rice, shiitake mushrooms, pickled carrots, cucumbers, lime, sesame seeds and cilantro sauce.

LEMONGRASS CHICKEN & GLASS NOODLES (GF)

LEMONGRASS CHICKEN & GLASS NOODLES (GF)

$20.00

with vermicelli glass noodles, scallions, pickled daikon and carrots, shredded red cabbage, bean sprouts, chinese broccoli and vinaigrette.

PEANUT STREET NOODLES (GF, V)

PEANUT STREET NOODLES (GF, V)

$20.00

Stir fried in peanut sauce, sugar snap peas, red cabbage, bean sprouts, red chilies, scallions, crushed peanuts, sesame seeds, cilantro served with charred lime.

MUSHROOM PHO (GF, V)

MUSHROOM PHO (GF, V)

$17.00

Mushrooms, thai basil, chilies, cilantro, bean sprouts, chinese broccoli, red cabbage, carrots and lime.

YELLOW LEMONGRASS COCONUT CURRY (GF, V)

YELLOW LEMONGRASS COCONUT CURRY (GF, V)

$17.00

Choice of protein, with puffed tamaki rice, seasonal vegetables, pickled vegetable salad.

CRISPY & SPICY VEG RICE (GF,V)

$19.00

MALAYSIAN CHICKEN (GF)

$26.00

SPICY CHILI GARLIC HO FUN NOODLES (GF,V)

$20.00

Sauteed flat rice noodles with chilies, garlic, mushrooms, baby bok choy, snap peas, carrots, sesame seeds, cilantro.

Sides

Wild Rice (gf,v)

$4.00

Coconut Rice (gf,v)

$5.00

Glass Noodles (gf,v)

$4.00

Glass noodles tossed in tamari and scallions.

Vegan Pho Broth (gf,v)

$5.00

Coconut Curry Broth (gf,v)

$6.00

Chinese Broccoli (gf,v)

$4.00

Vegan Kimchi (GF,V)

$7.00

Extra Sauce (gf,v)

Side of Housemade Chili Oil (gf,v)

$0.50

N/A Beverages

Sanzo Flavored Sparkling Water

$4.00

Liquid Death Canned Water (flat)

$6.00

Liquid Death (Sparkling)

$6.00

JUICE OF THE DAY

$10.00

FRESH PINEAPPLE, THAI BASIL AND GINGER

Utensils

Please add utensils

Beer

BELLS TWO HEARTED ALE CAN

$7.00

BABY JASMINE TEA LAGER CAN

$8.00

TALEA "AL DENTE" PILSNER CAN

$8.00

NARRAGANSETT LAGER CAN

$5.00

SIXPOINT BEGALI TIGER CAN

$7.00

GLUTENBERG PALE ALE (GF) CAN

$7.00

JUNESHINE HARD KOMBUCHA- BLOOD ORANGE MINT CAN

$7.00

JUNESHINE HARD KOMBUCHA- GRAPEFRUIT PALOMA

$7.00

TRULY WILD BERRY HARD SELTZER CAN

$7.00

WOLFFER ESTATE DRY ROSE CIDER CAN

$9.00

Cocktails

PASSION FLOWER

$15.00

Mezcal, elderflower, aperol,passion fruit,ginger and mango sanzo garnished with Thai basil

PANDAN TIKI

$15.00

Sencha, green tea infused rum, coconut pandan, pineapple,lime

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$15.00

Thai tea infused rum, vodka, coffee liquor and five spice powder

MEZCAL MARGARITA

$15.00

Mezcal,Thai basil,lime

TLK OLD FASHIONED

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

58 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10003

Directions

Gallery
TLK image
TLK image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pranakhon
orange starNo Reviews
88 University Place New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
The Bronx Brewery & Bastard Burgers - East Village - 64 2nd Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
64 2nd Avenue New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Ruby's Cafe - East Village
orange starNo Reviews
198 East 11th Street New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
The Chippery - NYC - 85 1st Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
85 1st Avenue New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Soba Mama - 289 Mercer st
orange starNo Reviews
289 Mercer st new york, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Spring Cafe - NYC - 14 West 4th Street
orange starNo Reviews
14 West 4th Street NY, NY 10012
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston