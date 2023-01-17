Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Tin Lantern

17100 Placer Hills Road

Meadow Vista, CA 95722

Order Again

Appetizers

Grilled Artichoke

$11.00

Remoulade sauce

Crab Cakes

$15.00

Remoulade sauce and lemon wedge

Ahi Poke

$16.00

Wontons

Red pepper Humus bowl

$13.00

Celery Carrots and Flat bread

Steamed Clams

$15.00

Garlic Toast

Calamari

$15.00

Bell peppers and lemon pin wheels

Wings

$14.00

Buffalo or Korean

Meatballs

$12.00

Garlic Toast

Lettuce Wraps

$15.00

chicken pears peanut sauce

Salad

The Wedge

$12.00

bacon blue cheese tomato

Small Caesar

$6.00

croutons parmesan cheese

Large Caesar

$10.00

croutons parmesan cheese

small Baby Field Greens

$6.00

tomato cucumber carrots croutons

Large baby field greens

$10.00

tomato cucumber carrots croutons

Steak salad

$18.00

Arugula pear walnuts blue cheese balsamic vin

Green Power bowl

$15.00

kale tomato kalmata olives garbanzo red bell cucumber poppyseed dressing

Ahi Asian salad

$16.00

cabbage carrots edamame green onion almonds miso dressing

Beet Salad

$15.00

1/2 Wedge

$7.00

Entree

Lasagna

$17.00

ragu meat sauce Bechamel Parmesan

Ravioli

$16.00

ragu meat sauce

Linguini and clams

$21.00

white wine garlic shallots

Chicken Marsala

$21.00

mushrooms garlic marsala angel hair pasta

Chicken Picatta

$21.00

white wine garlic shallots lemon mashed potato

Prawns Risotto

$26.00

prawns lemon maitake mushrooms

Caper Salmon

$28.00

dill caper sauce

Filet

$35.00

mushroom sauce

Ribeye

$30.00

blue cheese butter

Chimmichurri Portabella

$16.00

Burgers and Sammys

The Basic Burger

$14.00

mayo lettuce tomato onion

Nor cal burger

$16.00

bacon cheddar avocado mayo lettuce tomato

Spicy Smokehouse Burger

Spicy Smokehouse Burger

$16.00

fried jalapenos Spicy jack bbq sauce carmelized onion

Prime dip

$19.00

jack cheese carmelized onion horseradish aioli

Chicken Pesto

$16.00

mozzarlla tomato pesto mayo

Portabella pesto

$14.00

mozzarlla tomato pesto mayo

sides

fries

$5.00

veg

$5.00

mash

$5.00

garlic toast

$2.00

Dessert

flourless chocolate cake

$10.00

blackout cake

$10.00

key lime pie

$10.00

ny style Cheesecake

$10.00

cake cut fee

$15.00

Kids

chicken strips

$6.50

kids ravioli with meat sauce

$7.50

capellini with butter parmesan

$6.50

jr. bistro steak with fries

$8.00

Cocktails

Americano

$9.00

Bay Breeze

$7.00

Black russian

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Blueberry Lemon drop

$10.00

Champagne Cocktail

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

irish coffee

$8.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$7.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Greyhound

$7.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

mai tai

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Madras

mexican coffee

$9.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Mudslide

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Rob Roy

$9.00

Sazerac

$9.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sidecar

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Whiskey Smash

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$9.00

Batch blood orange

$16.00

Batch island 2

$16.00

Batch island 4

$30.00

Batch lav lem 2

$16.00

batch lev lem 4

$30.00

batch lock l 2

$16.00

batch lock l 4

$30.00

batch old f 2

$16.00

batch old f 4

$30.00

batch passion marg 2

$16.00

batch passion marg 4

$30.00

batch sp order 2

$16.00

batch sp order 4

$30.00

batch spicy pine 2

$16.00

in deep

$10.00

keoke coffee

$10.00

lavender lemondrop

$11.00

Locked and loaded

$11.00

paloma

$10.00

trader vic mai tai

$10.00

winter hot toddy

$10.00

Vodka

Titos

$5.00

Absolut man

$6.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Chopin

$8.00

ocean

$7.00

stoli

$6.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$7.00

DBL Titos

$8.00

DBL Absolut man

$10.00

DBL Belvedere

$16.00

DBL Chopin

$14.00

DBL ocean

$12.00

DBL stoli

$10.00

DBL Grey Goose

$14.00

DBL Ketel One

$12.00

Gin

st george

$6.00

brokers

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

oxley

$7.00

Hendricks

$7.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

DBL st george

$10.00

DBL brokers

$8.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$14.00

DBL oxley

$12.00

DBL Hendricks

$12.00

DBL Tanqueray

$10.00

Rum

bacardi 8yr

$8.00

bacadi

$5.00

capt morgan

$6.00

diplomatico

$6.00

flor de cana silver

$5.00

kraken black

$5.00

plantation

$10.00

sailor jerry

$7.00

DBL bacardi 8yr

$14.00

DBL bacadi

$9.00

DBL capt morgan

$10.00

DBL diplomatico

$10.00

DBL flor de cana silver

$9.00

DBL kraken black

$9.00

DBL plantation

$18.00

DBL sailor jerry

$12.00

Tequila

Milagro

$6.00

cazadores

$7.00

clase azul rep

$16.00

creyente mezcal

$7.00

Don Julio 1942

$20.00

don julio anejo

$9.00

don julio blanco

$9.00

hornitos rep

$6.00

siete blanco

$6.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

siete rep

$7.00

torado gold

$5.00

lalo

$9.00

Fortaleza blanco

$9.00

fortaleza rep

$9.00

fortaleza anjo

$9.00

DBL Milagro

$10.00

DBL cazadores

$12.00

DBL clase azul rep

$30.00

DBL corralejo

$16.00

DBL creyente mezcal

$12.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$18.00

DBL don julio anejo

$16.00

DBL don julio blanco

$16.00

DBL hornitos rep

$10.00

DBL siete blanco

$10.00

DBL Patron Silver

$16.00

DBL siete rep

$12.00

DBL torado gold

$8.00

Whiskey

1792w

$7.00

4 roses bourbon

$6.00

4 roses single

$9.00

4 roses sm batch

$10.00

4 roses sm batch sl

$10.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

angels port cast

$35.00

baker bourbon

$11.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

bib n tucker

$14.00

blantons

$12.00

bookers

$11.00

Buffalo trace

$7.00

bullet bourbon

$8.00

Bulliet Rye

$7.00

burning chair

$9.00

bushmills

$7.00

crown

$8.00

eagle rare

$8.00

eh taylor proof

$11.00

eh taylor rye

$14.00

eh taylor single br

$11.00

eh taylor small bt

$11.00

elijah craid

$8.00

elmert lee

$12.00

even williams

$6.00

few

$8.00

few single malt

$8.00

fireball

$5.00

garrison bro blue

$18.00

garrison honey dew

$16.00

garrison single

$19.00

gentleman jack

$7.00

hillrock

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

jameson

$7.00

kent owl #11

$25.00

kent owl 10 yr

$25.00

kent owl confiscated

$11.00

knob creek

$8.00

knob creek rye

$8.00

larceny st

$7.00

makers 46

$9.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

mckenna 10yr

$10.00

micht 10yr

$12.00

micht 10yr rye

$12.00

micht barrel rye

$10.00

micht sb amer wsk

$9.00

micht sb bourbon

$10.00

micht sour mash

$7.00

micht straight rye

$10.00

Mitchters toasted barrell

$15.00

old fitz 9 yr

$20.00

old forester 1870

$8.00

old forester rye

$9.00

old overholt

$5.00

pappy 12 yr

$40.00

pappy 15yr

$50.00

pappy 20 yr

$65.00

pappy 23yr

$95.00

pappy rip van winkle 10yr

$35.00

piggy back bourbon

$7.00

pikesville st rye

$8.00

rabbit hole

$11.00

red breast 15yr

$12.00

redbreast 12yr

$8.00

rockhill farm

$9.00

rowan creek

$9.00

saint cloud 13yr

$25.00

sazerac 6yr rye

$7.00

seagrams 7

$6.00

shuto fall

$9.00

shuto flight

$14.00

shuto spring

$9.00

shuto summer

$9.00

shuto winter

$9.00

sinatra jack

$25.00

skrewball

$6.00

slaughter house

$8.00

st. cloud

$13.00

stagg jr

$10.00

staight edge

$8.00

templeton 10yr

$12.00

templeton 6yr

$7.00

tin cup

$6.00

tohmas saz rye

$25.00

tullamore dew

$6.00

weller black 12yr

$12.00

weller cypb

$25.00

weller full proof

$12.00

weller old weller

$12.00

Weller single barrel

$50.00

weller sr 7r

$8.00

whistle pig 10yr rye

$10.00

Whistle pig 12yr

$11.00

whistle pig 15yr oak

$37.00

whistle pig boss

$42.00

whistle pig farm rye

$12.00

whistle piggy back rye

$7.00

whistle piggy bank

$40.00

wild turkey

$19.00

willet pot rsv

$15.00

willet sm batch

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

DBL Buffalo trace

$10.00

DBL Angels Envy

$26.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$18.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$12.00

DBL red breast 15yr

$20.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$10.00

DBL 1792w

$10.00

DBL 4 roses single

$14.00

DBL 4 roses sm batch

$12.00

DBL Makers Mark

$12.00

DBL 4 roses sm batch sl

$16.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$16.00

DBL angels port cast

$68.00

DBL baker bourbon

$20.00

DBL bib n tucker

$26.00

DBL blantons

$22.00

DBL bookers

$20.00

DBL bullet bourbon

$12.00

DBL burning chair

$14.00

DBL bushmills

$10.00

DBL crown

$12.00

DBL eagle rare

$12.00

DBL eh taylor single br

$20.00

DBL eh taylor proof

$20.00

DBL eh taylor rye

$26.00

DBL eh taylor small bt

$16.00

DBL elijah craid

$10.00

DBL elmert lee

$16.00

DBL even williams

$8.00

DBL few

$14.00

DBL few single malt

$14.00

DBL fireball

$8.00

DBL 4 roses bourbon

$10.00

DBL full proof weller

$20.00

DBL garrison honey dew

$30.00

DBL garrison single

$36.00

DBL garrison bro blue

$14.00

DBL gentleman jack

$12.00

DBL hillrock

$22.00

DBL jameson

$10.00

DBL kent owl 10 yr

$48.00

DBL kent owl #11

$48.00

DBL kent owl confiscated

$20.00

DBL knob creek

$14.00

DBL knob creek rye

$14.00

DBL larceny st

$10.00

DBL makers 46

$14.00

DBL mckenna 10yr

$16.00

DBL micht barrel rye

$18.00

DBL micht straight rye

$18.00

DBL micht 10yr

$22.00

DBL micht 10yr rye

$22.00

DBL micht sb amer wsk

$16.00

DBL micht sb bourbon

$12.00

DBL micht sour mash

$12.00

DBL old fitz 9 yr

$38.00

DBL old forester 1870

$14.00

DBL old forester rye

$16.00

DBL old overholt

$8.00

DBL rip van winkle 10yr

$68.00

DBL old weller

$18.00

DBL pappy 12 yr

$78.00

DBL pappy 23yr

DBL pappy 15yr

DBL pappy 20 yr

DBL piggy back rye

$12.00

DBL piggy back bourbon

$12.00

DBL pikesville st rye

$12.00

DBL rabbit hole

$20.00

DBL redbreast 12yr

$14.00

DBL rockhill farm

$16.00

DBL rowan creek

$16.00

DBL saint cloud 13yr

DBL sazerac 6yr rye

$10.00

DBL seagrams 7

$10.00

DBL sinatra jack

DBL skrewball

$10.00

DBL slaughter house

$10.00

DBL st. cloud

$24.00

DBL stagg jr

$14.00

DBL staight edge

$14.00

DBL templeton 6yr

$10.00

DBL templeton 10yr

$20.00

DBL tin cup

$10.00

DBL tohmas saz rye

DBL tullamore dew

$8.00

DBL weller black 12yr

$22.00

DBL weller cypb

DBL whistle pig 10yr rye

$16.00

DBL whistle pig 15yr oak

DBL whistle pig boss

DBL whistle pig farm rye

$20.00

DBL wild turkey

DBL willet sm batch

$16.00

DBL willet pot rsv

$28.00

DBL weller sr 7r

$10.00

Scotch

23 yr glenfiddich

$35.00

belvenie 14

$11.00

balveinie 21 portwood

$25.00

Dewars

$7.00

black art

$40.00

bruichladdich

$10.00

chivas 18yr

$10.00

dalmore 18yr

$25.00

glen levit12yr

$10.00

glenfiddich 12yr

$10.00

highland park 12yr

$10.00

highland park 18 yr

$18.00

john walker blue

$21.00

john walker black

$10.00

laphoaig

$9.00

mcallen #5

$12.00

mcallen #6

$12.00

mcallen 12yr sherry

$9.00

monkey shoulder

$10.00

oban 14

$12.00

scotia

$8.00

victoriana

$10.00

well scotch

$7.00

DBL 23 yr glenfiddich

$70.00

DBL belvenie 14

$20.00

DBL balveinie 21 portwood

$50.00

DBL Dewars

$12.00

DBL black art

$80.00

DBL bruichladdich

$16.00

DBL chivas 18yr

$16.00

DBL dalmore 18yr

$50.00

DBL glen levit12yr

$16.00

DBL glenfiddich 12yr

$16.00

DBL highland park 12yr

$16.00

DBL highland park 18 yr

$34.00

DBL john walker blue

$40.00

DBL john walker black

$16.00

DBL laphoaig

$12.00