The Tin Lantern
17100 Placer Hills Road
Meadow Vista, CA 95722
Appetizers
Grilled Artichoke
Remoulade sauce
Crab Cakes
Remoulade sauce and lemon wedge
Ahi Poke
Wontons
Red pepper Humus bowl
Celery Carrots and Flat bread
Steamed Clams
Garlic Toast
Calamari
Bell peppers and lemon pin wheels
Wings
Buffalo or Korean
Meatballs
Garlic Toast
Lettuce Wraps
chicken pears peanut sauce
Salad
The Wedge
bacon blue cheese tomato
Small Caesar
croutons parmesan cheese
Large Caesar
croutons parmesan cheese
small Baby Field Greens
tomato cucumber carrots croutons
Large baby field greens
tomato cucumber carrots croutons
Steak salad
Arugula pear walnuts blue cheese balsamic vin
Green Power bowl
kale tomato kalmata olives garbanzo red bell cucumber poppyseed dressing
Ahi Asian salad
cabbage carrots edamame green onion almonds miso dressing
Beet Salad
1/2 Wedge
Entree
Lasagna
ragu meat sauce Bechamel Parmesan
Ravioli
ragu meat sauce
Linguini and clams
white wine garlic shallots
Chicken Marsala
mushrooms garlic marsala angel hair pasta
Chicken Picatta
white wine garlic shallots lemon mashed potato
Prawns Risotto
prawns lemon maitake mushrooms
Caper Salmon
dill caper sauce
Filet
mushroom sauce
Ribeye
blue cheese butter
Chimmichurri Portabella
Burgers and Sammys
The Basic Burger
mayo lettuce tomato onion
Nor cal burger
bacon cheddar avocado mayo lettuce tomato
Spicy Smokehouse Burger
fried jalapenos Spicy jack bbq sauce carmelized onion
Prime dip
jack cheese carmelized onion horseradish aioli
Chicken Pesto
mozzarlla tomato pesto mayo
Portabella pesto
mozzarlla tomato pesto mayo