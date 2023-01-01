Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Tin Lantern Food Truck

17100 Placer Hills Raod

Meadow Vista, CA 95722

Food Menu

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.00

Chicken Pesto

$14.00

Nor Cal

$14.00

Basic

$12.00

Smokehouse

$14.00

Portabella Pesto

$14.00

Fries

$8.00

Grilled Artichoke

$12.00

Calamari

$13.00

Wings

$15.00

Chicken Strips with Fries

$12.00

Soup

$6.00

Mushroom swiss

$14.00

Ranch

$0.35
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
The Tin Lantern Bar & Grill is the premier restaurant in Meadow Vista, CA. Experience New American dining with our delicious dishes and cocktails!

17100 Placer Hills Raod, Meadow Vista, CA 95722

