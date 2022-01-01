A map showing the location of The Tin Lizzie 2483 North Clark StreetView gallery

The Tin Lizzie 2483 North Clark Street

review star

No reviews yet

2483 North Clark Street

Chicago, IL 60614

Appetizers

Mozzarella sticks

$6.00

Deliciously cheesy cooked to a golden crisp. Served with tomato basil marinara sauce.

Bone-In Chicken Wings

$11.00

In your choice of- Mango Habanero, BBQ, Sweet Chilli, Garlic Parmesan, Buffalo- Served with Ranch

Beer Battered Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$7.00

Mouthwatering Wisconsin cheese breaded to perfection and then beer battered. Served with our tomato basil marinara.

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Fully Breaded House Seasoned Chicken Tenders. Served with your choice of dipping sauce. BBQ, Sweet Chilli, Garlic Parmesan, Ranch, or Buffalo

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Drinks

Domestic Bottle

$4.00

Truly

$5.00

Well Drink

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2483 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60614

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

