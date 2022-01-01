  • Home
The Tin Whistle 241 Jefferson Ave

No reviews yet

241 Jefferson Ave

Salem, MA 01970

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Wings

$12.00

Bone in wings (8) with choice of sauce

Nachos

$13.00

House fried chips with

Fried Baby Back Ribs

$14.00

Bone in flashed fried ribs (6) with choice of sauce

Boneless Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Served with choice of wing sauce

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Served with celery and blue cheese

Homemade Egg Rolls

$10.00

Potato Skins

$11.00

Cheese, Bacon & Scallions served with sour cream

Pretzel Sticks

$11.00

Baked and served with warm Beer Cheese

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Served with marinara sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.00

Thanksgiving Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

WING TRAY TO GO

$45.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Stuffed Banana Pepper

$10.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$10.00

Fresh Iceberg w/ Tomatos, Cucs, Peppers, Onions

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Fresh Romaine with Parmesean and Ceasar Dressing

Greek Salad

$11.00

Garden Salad topped with feta

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Side Greek Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Buffalo Chicken Taco Salad

$15.00

Grilled Romaine Salad

$12.00

Burgers

Pub Burger

$13.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, American Cheese

Castle Hill Burger

$15.00

Bacon Barbeque, and Cheddar Cheese

Southwest Burger

$15.00

Bacon, Onion strings, Pepperjack Cheese, and Boom Sauce

Tin Whistle Burger

$15.00

Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, American Cheese

Bacon & Blu Burger

$15.00

Bacon and Blue Cheese Crumbles

Mushroom Swiss

$15.00

Sauteed Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese

Burger

$11.00

Special Burger

$15.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Kabob Wrap

$15.00

Marinated grilled Chicken, lettuce, tomatos, feta, greek dressing

Steak Bomb Sub

$16.00

Shaved Steak, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, & Pepperoni

Crispy Ranch Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Fried Chicken, lettuce, tomatos, american cheese, Bacon, Ranch

Steak Tip Sub

$18.00

Famous House Tips on a toasted roll with american cheese

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken with Cheddar, Bacon, and BBQ sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Fried Buffalo Chicken with Lettuce, tomatos, Blue Cheese Dressing.

Steak and Cheese Sub

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

$15.00

Chicken Finger Sub

$13.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

12" bar style pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Fried Buffalo Chicken with Buffalo sauce and Cheese (no red sauce)

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.00

BBQ Chicken with red onions. Scallions, topped with BBQ sauce

Fenway Pizza

$13.00

Sausage, Peppers, and Onions

Meat Lovers Pizza

$13.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon

Mexican Pizza

$8.00

Entrees

Baked Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Noodles tossed with four cheese sauce topped with ritz crackers

Steak Tip Dinner

$21.00

Famous house marinated tips served with a side

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

Creamy alfredo with ziti, broccoli, and grilled chicken

Whistle Style Dinner - Steak

$22.00

Whistle Style Dinner- Chicken

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$16.00

Served over rice pilaf with steamed broccoli

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Steak Tip Mac and Cheese

$21.00

Sides

Basket House Cut Steak Fry

$6.00

Basket of Curly Fries

$5.00

Basket of Onion Rings

$5.00

Garlic Broccoli

Garlic Broccoli

$4.00

Rice Pilaf

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Specials

Bacon Cheese Fries

$11.00

BLT Wrap

$13.00

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Taco Salad

$16.00

Burger Special

$16.00

Cheese Steak Egg rolls

$10.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Chicken Salad BLT Wrap

$15.00

Fried Dough Dessert

$6.00

Hot Dog

$2.50

Lasagna

$15.00

Meatball Sub

$15.00

Meatloaf

$17.00

entrée

Pastilitos

$10.00

Pastrami Sandwich

$16.00

Sausage Pepper Onions

$14.00

Shepards Pie

$14.00

Special Chicken Entrée

$17.00

Special Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Steak Quesadilla

$13.00

Stuffed Peppers

$13.00

Surpeme Grilled Cheese

$10.00

American Chop Suey

$13.00

Special Steak Entree

$20.00

Pork Chop Vinegar Peppers

$17.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$13.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.00

St. Patty Boiled Dinner

$18.00

St Patty Reuben Sandwich

$14.00

Pot roast special

$17.00

Mixed Grill

$22.00

Soups

Soup of the day - Cup

$5.00

Soup of the day - Bowl

$9.00

French Onion Soup

$7.00

Chili

$7.00

Beef Stew

$8.00

Clam Chowder

$7.00

Gumbo

$12.00

SODA

COKE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

GINGER ALE

$2.00

LEMONADE

$2.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.00

RED BULL

$3.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$2.50

BEER

Bud Light

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.50

Shipyard Pumpkin

$7.00

Smashed Pumpkin

$10.00

Guinness

$7.50

True north season of witch

$7.00

Blue Moon

$6.50

Switchback Ale

$6.50

Notch

$6.50

Sam Adams Seasonal

$6.50

Downeast Cider

$6.50

Three Floyd’s zombie dust

$7.50

Car Bomb

$10.00

Black & Tan

$8.00

Angry Balls

$7.00

Bud Light

$12.00

Coors Light

$12.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$11.00

Three Floyd's Zombie

$22.00

Guinness

$23.00

Harpoon

$22.00

Blue Moon

$22.00

Switchback Ale

$22.00

Notch

$22.00

Sam Adams Seasonal

$22.00

Downeast Cider

$22.00

Shipyard Pumpkin

$22.00

Bud Light

$4.75

Budweiser

$4.75

Coors Light

$4.75

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Heieken

$5.00

Magners

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.75

O'Doul's non alcohlic

$5.00

Sam Adams Lager

$5.00

TWISTED TEA

$5.00

Corona Sunrise

$8.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

Wormtown Seasonal

$6.00

Loyal Half and Half

$6.00

Nantucket Blueberry

$6.00

Nantucket Cranberry

$6.00

Naragansett Tall Boy

$4.00

High Noon Peach

$6.50

High Noon Watermelon

$6.50

WINE

GLS Fisheye Cabernet

$5.50

GLS Fisheye Merlot

$5.50

GLS Fisheye Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.50

GLS Mark West Pinot Noir

$7.50

GLS Sangria

$7.00

GLS fisheye Chardonnay

$5.50

GLS Santa Marina Pinot Grigio

$7.00

GLS Rose

$7.00

Champagne Splits

$6.00

MIMOSA

$7.00

GRANMOSA

$10.00

BTL Fisheye Cabernet

$20.00

BTL Fisheye Merlot

$20.00

BTL Fisheye Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00

BTL Mark West Pinot Noir

$26.00

BTL Fisheye Chardonnay

$20.00

BTL Santa Marina Pinot Grigio

$20.00

BTL Rose

$26.00

COCKTAILS

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

Appletini

$7.75

Black Russian

$7.50

Bloody Maria

$7.25

Bloody Mary

$7.25

Blue Hawaiian

$7.50

Blueberry Lemonade

$8.00

Bombs

$10.00

Captain & Cider

$8.50

Champagne Cocktails

$8.00

Chocolate Martini

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.75

Dark and Stormy

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$9.50

French Martini

$9.50

Gimlet

$7.75

Greatful Dead

$8.50

Happy Gilmore

$7.50

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Key Lime Martini

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$7.75

Lime Rickey

Long Island

$8.50

Madras

$6.50

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhatten

$7.75

Margarita

$7.75

Martini

$7.75

Mind Eraser

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$7.50

Mudslide

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$7.75

Paloma

$6.50

Rum Punch

$7.75

Sea Breeze

$6.50

Seasonal Cocktail

$9.00

Seasonal Martini

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Skinny Margarita

$7.75

Skrewball Martini

$9.50

Sombrero

$8.00

Special Martini

$10.00

Specialty Shot

$5.00

Summer Patio Cocktails

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.50

Tiramisu Martini

$9.00

Toasted Almond

$8.00

Washington Apple Martini

$10.00

Whiskey Smash

$7.00

White Russian

$7.50

Jagerbomb

$10.00

Apparel

Hooded Sweatshirt

$40.00

Zip-up Sweatshirt

$40.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Hat

$15.00

Long sleeve shirt

$22.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Salem's Best Kept Secret! Thanks for joining us! Cheers!

Location

241 Jefferson Ave, Salem, MA 01970

Directions

The Tin Whistle image

