American
Bars & Lounges

The Tip Tap Room

797 Reviews

$$

138 Cambridge Street

Boston, MA 02114

Popular Items

STEAK BURGER
STEAK TIPS
SHRIMP RISOTTO

APPETIZERS

BAKED BRIE

$19.00

BEER CHEESE

$3.00

BOAR MEATBALLS

$17.00

BREAD FOR 2

BREAD FOR 4

BREAD FOR 6

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$17.00

CAULIFLOWER

$16.00

FRIED CALAMARI

$18.00

GRILLED CORN

$9.00

KOREAN CHICKEN WINGS

$16.00

SD FRIES

$5.00

VIETNAMESE SPRING ROLL

$15.00

HUMMUS & TABBOULEH

$17.00

EXTRA NAAN

$2.00

BAO BUNS

$17.00

SALADS

THE TIP TAP SALAD

$14.00

BROCCOLI 2 KALE

$16.00

COBB SALAD

$16.00

BURGERS

STEAK BURGER

$16.00

LAMB BURGER

$20.00

TURKEY BURGER

$15.00

BRISKET BURGER

$17.00

ENTREES

BOAR GNOCCHI

$27.00

STEAK FRITES

$27.00

HALF ROASTED CHICKEN

$24.00

BACON MAC & CHEESE

$20.00

SHRIMP RISOTTO

$27.00

CHICKEN RIGATONI

$23.00

THE TIPS

STEAK TIPS

$25.00

TURKEY TIPS

$21.00

TOFU TIPS

$17.00

CHICKEN TIPS

$20.00

BEEF TENDERLOIN TIPS

$26.00

SWORDFISH TIPS

$28.00

HALF STEAK TIP

$12.50

HALF TURKEY TIP

$10.50

HALF SUN TUEY

$11.00

HALF TOFU TIP

$8.50

HALF CHICKEN TIP

$10.00

HALF BEEF TENDERLOIN TIPS

$12.50

DESSERT

BREAD PUDDING

$10.00

BROWNIE TIME

$10.00

CAKE CUTTING FEE

$10.00

SCOOP ICE CREAM

$4.00

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

$14.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$10.00

KIDS STEAK TIPS

$10.00

KIDS CHICKEN TIPS

$10.00

KIDS STEAK BURGER

$10.00

KIDS MAC AND CHEESE

$10.00

DAILY SPECIALS

PORK DUMPLINGS

$15.00

APPLE PIE

$14.00

HADDOCK

$29.00

VENISON PINWHEELS

$29.00
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Exciting cuisine in Beacon Hill. From standards like steak tips & burgers to eclectic dishes featuring wild game & global flavors. Plus, 36 beers on tap (and a stash of rare beers in the cellar), cocktails, brunch, lunch and full dinner menus available.

138 Cambridge Street, Boston, MA 02114

