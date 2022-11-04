American
Bars & Lounges
The Tip Tap Room
797 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Exciting cuisine in Beacon Hill. From standards like steak tips & burgers to eclectic dishes featuring wild game & global flavors. Plus, 36 beers on tap (and a stash of rare beers in the cellar), cocktails, brunch, lunch and full dinner menus available.
Location
138 Cambridge Street, Boston, MA 02114
