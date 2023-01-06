Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Tipping Point

review star

No reviews yet

5015 Hampstead High St

Montgomery, AL 36116

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Chicken Salad w/ Lavash

$6.00

Housemade Onion Dip w/ Chips

$4.50

Hummus w/ Toasted Flatbread

$6.00

Pimento Cheese w/ Lavash Crackers

$6.00

Pretzel Bread with Beer Cheese

$6.00

The Trio with Toasted Flatbread

$12.00

Chips w Queso & Salsa

$6.00

Basket O' Bacon

$10.00

Small Plates

Tacos - 2

$6.00

Tacos - 3

$8.00

Super Pretzel

$10.00

Tipping Peppers

$8.00

Jalapenos, Pepper Jack, Cream Cheese, Bacon

TP Pub Nachos

$7.50

TP Tachos

$7.50

Cheese Quesadilla -Cinco

$6.00

St Paddy's Day

Irish Tots

$6.50

Pulled Pork Sliders

$7.00

The Rachel

$7.00

Flats

The BBQ

$10.00

Local BBQ, House Sauce & Cheddar Cheese

The Pizza

$8.00

Cheese or Pepperoni, Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella

The Veggie

$9.00

Hummus, Spinach, Carrot, Cucumber, Tomato

Sandwiches

BLT

$10.00

Bacon, Spinach, Tomato, Sriracha Mayo, Havarti, Baguette

Brooklyn Bap

$10.00

Caprese

$8.00

Basil Pesto, Tomato, Spinach, Havarti, Balsamic, Baguette

French Dip

$10.00

Philly Pretzel

$10.00

Ham, Havarti, Mustard, Pretzel Roll

Pimentolist

$10.00

Southern Press

$10.00

Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Sriracha Mayo, Pimento Cheese, Baguette

Turkey Club

$10.00

Turkey, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, American Cheese, Spinach, Tomato, Sriracha Mayo, Baguette

Yogi Cuban

$10.00

BBQ Pork, Ham, Pickle, Mustard, Havarti, Baguette

Burgers

TP Smash Burger

$6.00

Dogs

The Augusta Dog

$10.00

Warm Pimento Cheese

The Chicago Dog

$10.00

American Cheese, Kraut, Mustard, Sport Peppers, Tomato, Pickle

The Carolina Dog

$10.00

BBQ Pork, Carolina Sauce, Slaw, Mustard

The Pretzel Dog

$10.00

Havarti, Kraut, Mustard

Plain Ole Dog

$7.00

Kids Menu

Hotdog

$5.00

Cheesy Flat

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Turkey & Cheese

$5.50

Ham & Cheese

$5.50

Applesauce

$1.00

Goldfish

$1.00

Cheesy Quesadilla

$5.00

Corndog

$5.00

Montessori

$4.50

Soccer Meal - Hamburger

$7.00

Soccer Meal - Cheeseburger

$7.00

Soccer Meal - Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Soccer Meal - Hotdog

$7.00

Sides

Housemade Slaw

$2.00

Zapps Chips

$1.00

Xtra Pretzel Bread

$2.50

Xtra Lavash

$1.00

Xtra Flatbread

$1.50

Xtra Veggies

$1.00

Small Tots

$1.00

Large Tots

$2.00

Sweets

Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet

$6.50

Baked to Order and Worth the Wait.

Peanut Butter Cookie Skillet

$6.50

Ice Cream Float

$4.50

Choice of Rootbeer or Orange Dream

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

St Paddy's Delight

$6.00

N/A Beverage

Abita Root Beer

$2.50

Apple & Eve Juice Box

$1.00

Btl Water

$1.00

Club Soda

$1.00

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Jones Berry Lemonade Soda

$2.50

Jones Orange Cream

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.25

Mocktail

$5.00

Powerade

$2.25

Roy Rogers

$2.25

Shirley Temple

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Retail Food

Onion Dip Pint

$8.00

Pimento Cheese Pint

$8.00

Chicken Salad Pint

$10.00

Hummus Pint

$8.00

Flatbread each

$1.00

Retail Liquor

Retail-1792 Single Barrel

$63.00

Retail-360 Vanilla Vodka

$19.00

Retail-400 Conejos

$34.00

Retail-American Highway

$133.00

Retail-Bailey's Irish Creme

$38.00

Retail-Balvenie 14 Carribean cask

$120.00

Retail-Bardstown Bourbon

$75.00

Retail-Bardstown Chateau de Laubade

$184.00

Retail-Bardstown Discovery Series #8

$162.00

Retail-Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$50.00

Retail-Benchmark

$16.00

Retail-Bird Dog Honey

$25.00

Retail-Blackened

$63.00

Retail-Blanton's

$120.00

Retail-Blue Note 9 yr

$60.00

Retail-Bradshaw Bourbon

$52.00

Retail-Broker's Gin

$28.00

Retail-Brother's Bond

$51.00

Retail-Buffalo Trace

$40.00

Retail-Bulleit Bourbon

$42.00

Retail-Bumbu

$47.00

Retail-Bushmills Black

$38.00

Retail-Bushmills Irish Whiskey

$32.00

Retail-Bushmills Red

$32.00

Retail-Calumet Farm 14yr

$132.00

Retail-Calumet Farm 15yr

$156.00

Retail-Calumet Farm 16yr

$165.00

Retail-Calumet Farms 8yr

$63.00

Retail-Camarena 750ml

$32.00

Retail-Casa Noble Blanco

$63.00

Retail-Casamigos 375ml

$38.00

Retail-Casamigos 750ml

$63.00

Retail-Chopin Vodka

$38.00

Retail-Clyde May's 85

$42.00

Retail-Clyde May's 92

$47.00

Retail-Clyde May's Cask Strength 8yr

$120.00

Retail-Clyde May's Rye

$50.00

Retail-Clyde May's SR 110

$76.00

Retail-Coppercraft

$63.00

Retail-Creyente Mezcal

$59.00

Retail-Crystal Head

$59.00

Retail-Devils River

$34.00

Retail-Dewar's

$37.00

Retail-Eagle Rare

$55.00

Retail-El Jimador 375ml

$16.00

Retail-El Jimador 750ml

$30.00

Retail-Elit Vodka

$57.00

Retail-Elmer T Lee

$275.00

Retail-Empress

$55.00

Retail-Ezra Brooks 99 Proof

$29.00

Retail-Four Roses Bourbon

$30.00

Retail-Four Roses Single Barrel

$58.00

Retail-Four Roses Small Batch

$45.00

Retail-Four Roses Small Batch Select

$75.00

Retail-Frangelico

$38.00

Retail-Garrison Bros Single Barrel

$153.00

Retail-Garrison Bros Small Batch

$123.00

Retail-George Remus

$47.00

Retail-Grey Goose 750ml

$32.00

Retail-Hendrick's

$50.00

Retail-Hooten Young 12yr

$95.00

Retail-Howler Head

$38.00

Retail-Isaac Bowman Port Barrel

$50.00

Retail-Jack Daniels 750ml

$34.00

Retail-Jack Daniels Liter

$42.00

Retail-Jameson Irish Whiskey

$38.00

Retail-John Bowman Single Barrel

$63.00

Retail-Jose Cuervo Silver

$35.00

Retail-Joseph Magnus Cigar Blend

$260.00

Retail-Kentucky Owl Batch 12

$425.00

Retail-Kentucky Owl Takumi

$150.00

Retail-Ketel One 1 ltr

$38.00

Retail-Little Book Chapter 5

$209.00

Retail-Macallan 12

$90.00

Retail-Maestro Dobel

$75.00

Retail-Makers Mark 750ml

$42.00

Retail-Makers Mark liter

$48.00

Retail-Matusalem 23 yr

$53.00

Retail-McConnell's

$44.00

Retail-McCoy 3 yr

$25.00

Retail-Monkey Shoulder

$45.00

Retail-Murray Hill Club

$125.00

Retail-Naked Grouse

$38.00

Retail-Noble Oak

$47.00

Retail-Oak & Eden

$62.00

Retail-Old Forester 1910

$72.00

Retail-Old Forester 1920

$79.00

Retail-Old Forester 86

$24.00

Retail-Old Forester Statesman

$72.00

Retail-Old Rip Van Winkle 10 yr

$750.00

Retail-Old Soul

$57.00

Retail-Peerless Small Batch Rye

$135.00

Retail-Penelope Architect

$72.00

Retail-Penelope Toasted

$77.00

Retail-Pinhook 2022 High Proof

$72.00

Retail-Pinhook Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$50.00

Retail-Pinhook Straight Rye Whiskey

$50.00

Retail-Prospero

$47.00

Retail-Remus Repeal Reserve

$115.00

Retail-Remy 1738

$76.00

Retail-Rock Hill Farms

$325.00

Retail-Rock Hill Farms Single Barrel

$325.00

Retail-Rossville Union Rye

$50.00

Retail-Sailor Jerry

$28.00

Retail-Sazerac Rye

$40.00

Retail-Selvarey Coconut Rum

$38.00

Retail-Sexton Single Malt Irish Whiskey

$42.00

Retail-Stagg Jr 131 proof

$325.00

Retail-Tanqueray

$40.00

Retail-Templeton Rye 10yr

$99.00

Retail-Templeton Rye 6yr

$49.00

Retail-Thomas & Moore Cognac

$84.00

Retail-Thomas & Moore Sherry

$84.00

Retail-Thomas H Handy

$550.00

Retail-Thomas Moore Cab Sav

$84.00

Retail-Thomas Moore Chard

$84.00

Retail-Tito's 1 Liter

$35.00

Retail-Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 yr Lot "B"

$900.00

Retail-Weller Full Proof

$275.00

Retail-Wheatley 750ml

$27.00

Retail-Whiskey Row

$35.00

Retail-Whistlepig 10yr Small Batch

$108.00

Retail-Whistlepig 12yr Old World Rye

$192.00

Retail-Whistlepig Farmstock Rye

$88.00

Retail-Whistlepig Piggyback

$60.00

Retail Wine

Retail - 101 North Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Retail - 1928 Prosecco

$14.00

Retail - 3 Finger Jack Case

$150.00

Retail - Bousquet Malbec

$12.00

Retail - Carmenet Chardonay

$12.00

Retail - Chateau Souverain Sav Blanc

$12.00

Retail - Deloach Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Retail - Fitvine Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00

Retail - Fitvine Chardonnay

$16.00

Retail - Rickshaw Pinot Noir

$12.00

Retail - Seasonal Rose

$12.00

Retail - Sledgehammer Red Blend

$12.00

Retail - Wycliff

$12.00

N/A Drinks

Abita Root Beer 6 pk

$11.00

Employee Energy Drinks

Red Bull

$1.35

3D Monster Energy Drinks

$1.60

Retail Beer

Retail-1911 Black Cherry 4pk

$12.00

Retail-Ace Peary Cider 6pk

$11.00

Retail-Athletic N/A 6pk

$12.00

Retail-B Nektar Punk Lemonade 6pk

$22.00

Retail-B Nektar Punk Lemonade per 12oz can

$4.00

Retail-B Nektar Zombie Killer per bottle

$10.00

Retail-Bk40 Truck Stop Honey 6pk

$12.00

Retail-Black Warrior Strawberry Blonde 6pk

$12.00

Retail-Bud Light 6pk

$9.00

Retail-Cahaba Blonde 6pk

$12.00

Retail-Cahaba Pale Ale 6pk

$13.00

Retail-CB Orbital Cloud 6pk

$14.00

Retail-Chimay Red 4pk

$22.00

Retail-Ciderboys Seasonals 6pk

$12.00

Retail-Destihl Deadhead Drivin' That Haze IPA 16oz 6pk

$16.00

Retail-Diskin Cider 6pk

$12.00

Retail-Druid City Porter 6pk

$12.00

Retail-Duclaw Sweet Baby Jesus 6pk

$13.00

Retail-EO Sour Cherry 4pk

$16.00

Retail-EO Sour Curuba 4pk

$16.00

Retail-EO Sour Strawberry Rhubarb 4pk

$16.00

Retail-Ghost Train Kaleidoscope 6pk

$15.00

Retail-Goat Island Blood Orange Berlinerweisse 6pk

$12.00

Retail-Goat Island Crane Hill Kolsch 6pk

$11.00

Retail-Goat Island Hippieweizan 6pk

$11.00

Retail-Guiness 4pk

$9.00

Retail-High Noon 8pk

$25.00

Retail-HiWire HiPitch Mosaic IPA 6pk

$13.00

Retail-HiWire Hugs 4pk

$15.00

Retail-Hoegarden 6pk

$11.00

Retail-Kim&Frank Ultra Keg

$158.00

Retail-Kronenborg 6pk

$14.00

Retail-Mich Ultra 6pk

$9.00

Retail-Mich Ultra Seltzer 6pk

$9.00

Retail-MN Blind Pirate 6pk

$12.00

Retail-MN Dark Subject Matter 6pk

$18.00

Retail-MN Dr Robot 6pk

$12.00

Retail-MN Drafty Kilt 6pk

$12.00

Retail-MN Narwater 6pk

$12.00

Retail-MN Taco Tuesday 6pk

$11.00

Retail-OC Hooter Brown 6pk

$12.00

Retail-OC Mangrove 6pk

$12.00

Retail-OC Tates Helles 6pk

$12.00

Retail-Orpheus Transmigration of Souls 6pk

$15.00

Retail-Palmetto Amber 6pk

$12.00

Retail-Parish Dr Juice 6pk

$13.00

Retail-PBR 6pk

$9.00

Retail-Props Dos Pilotos 6pk

$12.00

Retail-Rebel Coffee Drink 6pk

$20.00

Retail-Salty Nut Toucan Slam 6pk

$12.00

Retail-SoPro Crowd Control 6pk

$13.00

Retail-St Bernardus 4pk

$24.00

Retail-St Bernardus Gift Pack

$25.00

Retail-STA Brother Joseph 6pk

$12.00

Retail-STA Chill Pils 6pk

$10.00

Retail-STA Stout at the Devil 6pk

$12.00

Retail-Stella 6pk

$12.00

Retail-Stone Buenaveza 6pk

$10.00

Retail-Stone Delicious IPA 6pk

$13.00

Retail-Unibroue La Fin DuMonde 4pk

$14.00

Retail-Victory Golden Monkey 6pk

$14.00

Retail-Victory Sour Monkey 6pk

$14.00

Retail-Westbrook IPA 6pk

$14.00

Retail-WW Pernicious 6pk

$12.00

Retail-Yellowhammer Belgian White 6pk

$12.00

Retail-Yellowhammer T-Minus 6pk

$12.00

Retail-Yellowhammer Rebellion Red 6pk

$12.00

Harlequins

Beer Pours

$4.00

Liquor Pours

$5.00

Server Fee

$150.00

Venue Fee

$500.00

Food

BBQ Sliders 40

$82.00

BLT Bites 20

$36.00

Cheese Board 20

$60.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies 25

$35.00

Conecuh Sausage 20

$42.00

Conecuh Sausage 40

$74.00

Fruit Tray 20

$44.00

Greek Pasta 20

$20.00

Hummus 20

$34.00

Hummus 40

$48.00

Lemon Squares 20

$40.00

Loaded Baked Potato Salad 20

$26.00

Loaded Baked Potato Salad 40

$40.00

Mac n Cheese Bites 40

$44.00

Meatball Sliders 20

$70.00

Meatball Sliders 40

$120.00

Pimento Cheese Bites 20

$28.00

Veggie Tray 20

$44.00

Event Space

Event Space Rental

$350.00

Wine

101 Cab bottle

$15.00

101 Pinot Grigio bottle

$15.00

Beer

Ultra 1/2 Barrel

$225.00

Drinks

Fountain Drinks 40

$50.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5015 Hampstead High St, Montgomery, AL 36116

Directions

Gallery
The Tipping Point image
The Tipping Point image
The Tipping Point image

Similar restaurants in your area

Chappy's Deli - Peppertree
orange starNo Reviews
8141 Vaughn Road Montgomery, AL 36116
View restaurantnext
Baumhower's Victory Grille - Montgomery East Blvd
orange star4.2 • 2,174
2465 Eastern Blvd Montgomery, AL 36117
View restaurantnext
Wharf Casual Seafood Eastchase
orange star4.3 • 36
6945 Eastchase Loop Montgomery, AL 36117
View restaurantnext
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant - LD Montgomery
orange star4.2 • 903
7720 eastchase pkwy Montgomery, AL 36117
View restaurantnext
Chappy's Deli - Perry Hill
orange star4.5 • 805
1611 Perry Hill Rd Montgomery, AL 36106
View restaurantnext
Moore's Tasty Food - Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
4000 Eastdale Circle Montgomery, AL 36117
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Montgomery

Baumhower's Victory Grille - Montgomery East Blvd
orange star4.2 • 2,174
2465 Eastern Blvd Montgomery, AL 36117
View restaurantnext
Little Donkey Mexican Restaurant - LD Montgomery
orange star4.2 • 903
7720 eastchase pkwy Montgomery, AL 36117
View restaurantnext
El Rey Burrito Lounge
orange star4.5 • 876
1031 E Fairview Ave Montgomery, AL 36106
View restaurantnext
Chappy's Deli - Perry Hill
orange star4.5 • 805
1611 Perry Hill Rd Montgomery, AL 36106
View restaurantnext
Wharf Casual Seafood Atlanta Highway
orange star4.4 • 768
3954 Atlanta Hwy Montgomery, AL 36109
View restaurantnext
Plant Bae
orange star4.7 • 315
175 Lee Street Suite C Montgomery, AL 36104
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Montgomery
Prattville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Wetumpka
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Opelika
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Fortson
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.5 (193 restaurants)
Lagrange
review star
No reviews yet
Trussville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Dothan
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston