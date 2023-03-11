Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Tipsy Tabby 90 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

90 Main Street

Newmarket, NH 03857

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Drinks

Boba

The Jasmine Dragon

$5.00+

Tapioca Pearls Infused With Jasmine Tea Matched With A Lemon Raspberry Green Tea

Tiger Cat Boba

$5.00+

Brown Sugar Tapioca Pearls With Brown Sugar Syrup, Milk And Black Tea

Milk Tea

$5.00+

Traditional Tapioca Pearls With Milk And Black Tea

Chocolate Swirl

$5.00+

Iced Hot Chocolate With Chocolate Boba And Chocolate Syrup

Coffee

NH Morning

$3.00+

Light/Medium Roast

Equinox

$3.00+

Medium/Full Roast

Brasil

$3.00+

Dark/French Roast

Equinox

$3.00+

Medium/Full Roast

Hot Chocolate

Plain Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Smore's Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Raspberry Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Orange Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Mint Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Mocha Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Irish Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Cinn

$4.00+

Tea

Banana Bread

$3.00+

Caribbean Green

$3.00+

Cinnamon Caramel Apple

$3.00+

Cuppa Orange

$3.00+

Earl Grey

$3.00+

English Breakfast

$3.00+

Field Day Sencha

$3.00+

Ginger Lemongrass

$3.00+

Ginger Peach

$3.00+

Granite State Black

$3.00+

Gunpowder Green

$3.00+

Hibiscus Berry

$3.00+

Honey White

$3.00+

Lavender Dream

$3.00+

Lemon Drop Chamomile

$3.00+

Lemon Razz

$3.00+

Life's A Peach

$3.00+

New England Chai

$3.00+

Orange Hibiscus

$3.00+

Powering Off

$3.00+

Pumpkin Chai

$3.00+

Strawberry Hibiscus

$3.00+

Summer Blues

$3.00+

Turmeric Trio

$3.00+

White Teas

$3.00+

Food

Bakery

Large Biscotti

$3.00

Cupcake

$4.00

Cosmic Brownie

$4.00

Cake Pop

$2.50

Logo Cookie

$4.00

Muffin

$2.00

Lemon Squares

$3.50

Jumbo Muffins

$4.95

Cake Trifles

$4.00

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.00

Danish

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Honeybun Cookie

$2.00

Chocolate Chip Toffee Scone

$3.75

Small Biscotti

$1.75

Shortbread Squares

$4.00

Smores Cookies

$4.00

Kitty Cake Pops

$4.50

Elephant Ear

$3.00

Monkey Bread

$3.50

Noodle Bowl

Myojo Udon Chicken

$7.00Out of stock

Myojo Udon Shrimp

$7.00Out of stock

Myojo Udon Original

$7.00Out of stock

Mama Noodle Duck

$7.00

Nongshim Shin Black Ramen

$7.00

Daebak Ghost Pepper Chicken

$7.00

Nongshim Shin Ramen Big Bowl

$7.00

Myojo Udon Beef

$7.00Out of stock

Myojo Udon Mushroom

$7.00Out of stock

Wai Wai Quick Tom Yum Mun Goong

$7.00

Hon's Taiwan Style Sesame

$7.00

Samyang Hot Chicken Cream Carbo Ramen

$7.00

Chongga Seafood Bowl

$7.00

Samyang 2X Spicy Chicken Noodle

$7.00

Hon's Taiwan Style Shallot Jajang

$7.00

Nongshim Soon Veggie Ramen

$7.00Out of stock

Wai Wai Quick Hot and Spicy Shrimp

$7.00

Nongshim Kimichi Ramen

$7.00

Nongshim Ansungtangmyun Noodle

$7.00

Lucky Me Pancit Canton

$7.00

Top Ramen Chicken

$7.00

Top Ramen Beef

$7.00

Snacks

Chocolate Pocky

$1.00

Strawberry Pocky

$1.00

Matcha Pocky

$3.75Out of stock

Seaweed

$2.00

Tiramisu Pocky

$5.00

Jasmine Pocky

$5.00

Almond Pocky

$2.00

Coconut pocky

$3.75Out of stock

Red Bean Pocky

$2.50

Chocolate Pocky Large Pack

$3.75

Rice Cracker Packs

$3.00

Reservation

Reservation

$14.00

Merch

Tumbler

$20.00

Sticker

$1.00

Face Mask

$5.00

Felt Mouse

$12.00Out of stock

Kit-tea bag

$5.00

Feather Teaser

$8.00

Post Cards

$2.00Out of stock

Little Nip Jar

$5.00Out of stock

Cat Nip By The Ounce

$5.45

Ramen Bowl

$25.00

Small T-Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Medium T-shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Large T-Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

XL T-Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

2 XL T-Shirt

$20.00

Small T-Shirt

$20.00

Medium T-Shirt

$20.00

Large T-shirt

$20.00Out of stock

XL T-Shirt

$20.00

2 XL T-Shirt

$20.00

Small T-Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Medium T-Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Large T-Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

XL T-Shirt

$20.00

2 XL T-Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Small T-Shirt

$20.00

Medium T-Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Large T-Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

XL T-Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

2 XL T-Shirt

$20.00

Cat Treats

$2.00Out of stock

Painting (Large)

$85.00

Painting (Small)

$35.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cozy cat café with specialty drinks and cupcakes

Location

90 Main Street, Newmarket, NH 03857

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Big Bean Cafe
orange star4.7 • 1,538
118 Main St Newmarket, NH 03857
View restaurantnext
The Oak House
orange starNo Reviews
110 Main St Newmarket, NH 03857
View restaurantnext
The Stone Church - Zion Hill, Newmarket NH
orange starNo Reviews
5 Granite Street Newmarket, NH 03857
View restaurantnext
JP's Grill
orange starNo Reviews
38 Main St Durham, NH 03824
View restaurantnext
Village Pizza - Durham
orange star4.3 • 738
45 Main Street Durham, NH 03824
View restaurantnext
Works Bakery Cafe - Durham
orange starNo Reviews
5a Mill Road Plaza Durham, NH 03824
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Newmarket

The Big Bean Cafe
orange star4.7 • 1,538
118 Main St Newmarket, NH 03857
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newmarket
Stratham
review star
No reviews yet
Durham
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Exeter
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Epping
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)
Dover
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Kittery
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Kittery Point
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston