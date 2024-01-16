- Home
The Tipsy Tuna Bar and Grill 8520 E Oak Island Dr
8520 East Oak Island Drive
Oak Island, NC 28465
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Fried Pickles
Choice of Ranch/Bleu Cheese/Marinara.$6.00
- Fried Cauliflower
Choice of Ranch/Bleu Cheese/Marinara.$6.00
- Cheese Stix
6 Count w/ Marinara Sauce.$6.00
- Grilled BBQ Shrimp Skewers
8 Shrimp.$8.00
- Sweet Ginger Chicken Bites
Choice of Ranch/Bleu Cheese/Marinara.$8.00
- Wings
6 or 12 Wings- Served w/ Celery.$9.00
- Tuna Nachos
Marinara Sauce.$17.00
Salads
Handhelds
- Cheeseburger
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & American Cheese. Served with Fries and a Pickle.$9.00
- Swiss Mushroom Burger
Grilled Onions, Tomato & Lettuce. Served with Fries and a Pickle.$9.00
- Patty Melt
Onions, 1000 Island on Grilled Rye Bread. Served with Fries and a Pickle.$9.00
- Chicken Breast Sandwich$9.00
- Chicken Tenders
Five Tenders. Choice of sauce.$9.00
- BLT Chicken Salad Wrap$10.00
- Reuben$12.00
- Club Sandwich$12.00
- Steak or Chicken Philly
Steak or Chicken. Mushrooms, onions, peppers, American cheese on hoagie roll$14.00
Seafood
- Fish Sandwich
Fried Flounder, Lettuce & Tomato$10.00
- Crab Cake Sandwich
Maryland Style Crab Cake topped with House Remoulade, Lettuce & Tomato$15.00
- Seafood Basket
Fried Flounder, Shrimp or Both. Served with fries, slaw and hushpuppies.$17.00
- Tuna Poke Bowl
White Rice topped with Marinated Tuna, Cucumbers, Mangoes & Avocado$17.00
- Tuna Tacos
Two Tacos. Topped with Lettuce, Pico and Sour Cream.$17.00
Sides
Sauces
Specials
Liquor
Vodka
Rum
Whiskey
Liqueurs
Cocktails
- Margarita$8.00
- Bloody Mary$8.00
- Cosmopolitan$9.00
- Lemon Drop$10.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$9.00
- Martini$10.00
- Moscow Mule$10.00
- Old Fashioned$8.00
- Screwdriver$9.00
- Sea Breeze$10.00
- Tequila Sunrise$8.00
- Whiskey Sour$8.00
- Margarita Daily Special$6.00
- Well Vodka Special$5.00
- Well Rum Special$5.00
- Well Bourbon Special$5.00
- Bloody Mary Special$6.00
Beer
Draft Beer
Pitcher
Bottled Beer
- Miller Lite Bottle$3.50
- Miller High Life Bottle$3.50
- Budweiser Bottle$3.50
- Bud Light Bottle$3.50
- Coors Light Bottle$3.50
- O'Douls- Non Alcoholic Bottle$3.50
- Michelob Ultra Bottle$3.50
- Blue Moon Bottle$3.50
- Yuengling Bottle$3.50
- Redd's Apple Bottle$3.50
- Heineken Bottle$4.00
- Stella Artois Bottle$4.00
- Corona Bottle$4.00
- Newcastle Bottle$4.00
Canned Beer
NA Beverages
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
8520 East Oak Island Drive, Oak Island, NC 28465