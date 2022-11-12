Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Toasted Coconut

601 Reviews

$$

1617 Richmond Ave

Houston, TX 77006

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Spiced Fries with Chili Aioli
Pork Dumplings

SMALL PLATES

Charred Carrots

Charred Carrots

$11.00

wok seared carrots, gochujang sesame glaze, crispy garlic, green onion, cilantro, sesame seeds contains wheat sesame capsicum allium

Lamb Bread

Lamb Bread

$16.00

crispy lamb flatbread, Sichuan spices, cilantro lime yogurt, scallions contains: wheat dairy

Mala Cabbage

$11.00

A thick wedge of cabbage smoked under coals and finished with fragrant and numbing Szechuan sauce. contains gluten and dairy.

Marinated Cucumbers

Marinated Cucumbers

$10.00

Marinated Persian cucumbers with Spicy Chili crisp and crispy garlic.

Miso Ginger Salad

$12.00

Baby gem lettuce, miso ginger dressing, and sweet soy crunchies. contains gluten, tree nuts.

Pork Dumplings

Pork Dumplings

$15.00

house made wonton wrapper, pan seared, drizzled with house made chili oil, sweet soy, crispy garlic, sliced peppers, and scallions contains: wheat allium capsicum soy

Spiced Fries with Chili Aioli

Spiced Fries with Chili Aioli

$11.00

3 pepper blend chili salt seasoned crinkle cuts, served with chili aioli on the side

Sweet and Sour Cauliflower

Sweet and Sour Cauliflower

$14.00

veggie friendly: fried cauliflower glazed in a traditional sweet and sour sauce with pineapple and sweet peppers contains: gluten, allium

Shaved Veg Salad

$13.00

Green papaya, carrot, tomato, cabbage, herbs, and nuoc cham vinaigrette.

LARGE PLATES

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$13.00

two thin diner-style patties on a homemade Hawaiian bun, American cheese, dill pickles, red onion, & chili aioli

Chickpea Curry

Chickpea Curry

$18.00

vegan & vegetarian friendly, spiced chickpea curry with carrots, fresh herbs, vadouvan bread contains: allium, yeast, sesame, gluten

Cubano

Cubano

$16.00

Smoked Pulled Pork, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Mustard, Pickles (NO MODIFICATIONS)

OG Fried Chicken

OG Fried Chicken

$21.00

half chicken, twice fried, house chili crisp, white bread contains: gluten capsicum

Butter Chicken Sando

Butter Chicken Sando

$15.00

Chicken meatballs, butter tomato curry sauce, provolone, bolillo roll, cilantro

DESSERTS

Chocolate Chocolate Pie

Chocolate Chocolate Pie

$8.00

Dark chocolate custard baked into a salted oreo crust, topped with vanilla bean whip

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$8.00
Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$10.00

Almond sponge cake soaked in horchata. Topped with whip cream and white cocoa almonds

Brunch Favs & Sandwiches

Honey Butter Biscuit

Honey Butter Biscuit

$13.00

House black pepper biscuit with a fried boneless chicken thigh, coated in honey butter chili crisp, with a sunny side up egg

THICC & Toasty

THICC & Toasty

$11.00

Texas toast, THICC bacon, American cheese, over easy egg

Brunch Sides

A Biscuit

$3.00

Hash Browns

$5.00

Shredded potatoes and onions simmered in clarified butter, and deep fried until golden brown delicious.

Spiced Fries with Chili Aioli

Spiced Fries with Chili Aioli

$11.00

3 pepper blend chili salt seasoned crinkle cuts, served with chili aioli on the side

Thicc Bacon

Thicc Bacon

$6.00

3 slices of smoked & braised THICC bacon. Yes with 2 C's

Two Eggs

Two Eggs

$6.00

two eggs, cooked how ya like!

One Pancake

$6.00

House cocktails

Bayou City Carajillo

$8.00

*must be ordered with at least one food item* white rum, Fusion Beans cold brew concentrate, coconut cream, condensed coconut milk, Mr. Black coffee liqueur, whipped with crushed ice **dairy free**

Captain's Grog

Captain's Grog

$8.00

*must be ordered with at least one food item* Multi-Island and overproof rums, allspice, passionfruit, lime and honey

Hurricane

Hurricane

$8.00

*must be ordered with at least one food item* Panamanian white rum, passion fruit, orange vanilla, guava, fresh lemon juice tart and tropical

Painkiller

$8.00

*must be ordered with at least one food item* a healthy dose of our house Rum Blend #1, orange juice, pineapple juice, coconut cream, lime juice, mint & nutmeg

Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$6.00

*must be ordered with at least one food item* You know you want this. Rum blend #1, pineapple, coconut cream, lime & coconut water whipped to perfection.

Toasted Coconut

$6.00

Zombie

$12.00

36 Trixxx

$8.00

SWAG

Toasted Coconut Mai Tai glass

$15.00

Black Tee - S

$25.00

Next Level black t-shirt with the classic Toasted Coconut umbrella logo on both sides.

Black Tee - M

$25.00

Next Level black t-shirt with the classic Toasted Coconut umbrella logo on both sides.

Black Tee - L

$25.00

Next Level black t-shirt with the classic Toasted Coconut umbrella logo on both sides.

Black Tee - XL

$25.00

Next Level black t-shirt with the classic Toasted Coconut umbrella logo on both sides.

Black Tee- XXL

$25.00

Next Level black t-shirt with the classic Toasted Coconut umbrella logo on both sides.

Teal Tee- S

$25.00

Bella Canvas teal t-shirt with a tropical botanic Toasted Coconut logo

Teal Tee- M

$25.00

Bella Canvas teal t-shirt with a tropical botanic Toasted Coconut logo

Teal Tee- L

$25.00

Bella Canvas teal t-shirt with a tropical botanic Toasted Coconut logo

Teal Tee- XL

$25.00

Bella Canvas teal t-shirt with a tropical botanic Toasted Coconut logo

Teal Tee- XXL

$25.00

Bella Canvas teal t-shirt with a tropical botanic Toasted Coconut logo

TieDye Tee - S

$35.00

Jerzes coral tie dye shirt, smoking tiki face logo

TieDye Tee - M

$35.00

Jerzes coral tie dye shirt, smoking tiki face logo

TieDye Tee - L

$35.00

Jerzes coral tie dye shirt, smoking tiki face logo

TieDye Tee - XL

$35.00

Jerzes coral tie dye shirt, smoking tiki face logo

TieDye Tee - XXL

$35.00Out of stock

Jerzes coral tie dye shirt, smoking tiki face logo

ToCo Grinder

$10.00
ToCo Tote Bag

ToCo Tote Bag

$15.00

These tote bags are silk screen printed locally with our Bake Sale logo and are a perfect addition to carry your Bake Sale goods. All proceeds go directly back to our devoted staff.

ToCo Lighter

$4.00

ToCo Rolling Papers

$3.00

Coco Pipe

$50.00Out of stock

Herb Jar

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1617 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77006

Directions

Gallery
The Toasted Coconut image
The Toasted Coconut image

