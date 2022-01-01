The Toasted Owl - East Side imageView gallery

Popular Items

ROASTED VEGGIE SCRAMBLE
OWL COBB SALAD
SPANISH OMELETTE

BAKERY

GIANT CINNAMON ROLL

$5.00

BREAKFAST OWL'S BEST

BARN OWL BISCUITS & GRAVY

$13.50

Two Buttermilk Biscuits Smothered in White Gravy with Choice of Meat; Sausage, Bacon, Jalapeno Bacon, Turkey Bacon or NexVeg Plant-Based Protein; Served with 2 Eggs & Breakfast Potatoes.

EGG BREAKFAST

$12.00

2 Strips of Bacon OR Sausage, 2 Eggs Any Style, with Breakfast Potatoes & Choice of Toast.

FRIED EGG SANDWICH

$14.00

Fried egg, Bacon, Cheddar, Mayo, Tomato, On Choice of Toast, with Breakfast Potatoes.

HORNED NEST OF GOODNESS

$14.50

2 Slices of Bacon or Sausage, 2 Chicken Strips, 2 French Toast Slices, with Fries.

SMASHED AVOCADO TOAST

$13.50

Fresh Avocados, Sliced Tomato, Feta & Balsamic Glaze on Choice of Toast, with Breakfast Potatoes

HOT & COLD OWLWICHES

BIRCH CLUB

$14.50

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Havarti, Mayo, on Wheat.

BLAT

$13.50

Bacon, Mixed Greens, Avocado, Tomato, Mayo, on Toasted Wheat.

GRILLED CHEESE INCIDENT

$13.50

2 Cheese Mix, Tomato, Artichoke Hearts, Pesto Mayo, on Sourdough.

GRILLED REUBEN

$14.50

Lean Pastrami OR Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing, on Marble Rye.

PROSCIUTTO & BRIE

$14.50

Prosciutto, Brie, Mixed Greens, Fig Jam, Balsamic Drizzle, on Ciabatta.

TUNA MELT

$14.00

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$14.00

The Owl's Very Own Albacore Tuna Salad, Feta, Dried Blueberries, Shaved Almonds, Mixed Greens, Tomato Jam, Dijonnaise, On Wheat.

TURKEY HAVARTI PARTY

$14.50

Turkey, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Havarti, Pesto Mayo, on Ciabatta

VEGGIE WRAP

$14.00

Seasonal Veggies, Mixed Greens, Bell Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Sunflower Seeds, Goat Cheese, Hummus & Drizzled with Balsamic.

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES

$6.50

KIDS EGG BREAKFAST

$6.50

KIDS FRENCH TOAST

$6.50

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.50

KIDS QUESADILLA

$6.50

KIDS SMILEY PANCAKE & BACON

$6.50

OWL GRIDDLEWORKS

ALMOND PANCAKES

$7.75+

Almond Flour & Egg Batter, Topped with Shaved Almonds.

BIG FAT FRENCH TOAST

$11.50

Texas Toast dipped in Cinnamon-Vanilla Egg Mix, Served with Choice of Sausage, Bacon, or Potatoes

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

$5.75+

Homemade Batter, Served with Butter & Syrup.

OWLRAGEOUS OMELETTES & SCRAMBLES

BACON R SAUSAGE SCRAMBLE

$13.50

FLAGSTAFF OMELETTE

$15.50

3 Eggs, Lemon Herb Chicken, Cheddar, Bacon, Onions, Avocado, Creamy

HAM N CHEESE OMELETTE

$13.00

3 Eggs, Ham & White Cheddar, Served with Potatoes & Choice of Toast.

MUSHROOM SCRAMBLE

$13.50

3 Eggs, Swiss Cheese, Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Peppers, Served with Potatoes & Choice of Toast.

PROSCUITTO & BRIE OMELETTE

$14.50

3 Eggs, Prosciutto, Brie, Mixed Greens, Fig Jam, Served with Potatoes & Choice of Toast.

ROASTED VEGGIE SCRAMBLE

$13.50

3 Eggs, Seasonal Vegetables, White Cheddar, Served with Potatoes & Choice of Toast.

SPANISH OMELETTE

$14.50

3 Eggs, Pork Chorizo, Onion, Peppers, Tomato, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Green Chile Sauce, Served with Potatoes & Choice of Toast.

SIDES

SIDE 1 EGG ANY STYLE

$1.50

SIDE BACON

$2.50

SIDE BREAKFAST POTATOES

$3.50

SIDE DICED CHICKEN

$2.50

SIDE DRESSING

$1.50

SIDE EGG WHITES

$2.50

SIDE FIG JAM

$2.00

SIDE FRENCH TOAST

$3.50

SIDE FRIES

$3.75

SIDE FRUIT CUP

$4.00

SIDE GF TOAST

$2.75

SIDE GF TORTILLA

$4.00

SIDE GRAVY

$2.00

SIDE GREEN CHILI SAUCE

$1.50

SIDE HAM

$2.50

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

SIDE JALAPENO BACON

$3.00

SIDE JALAPENO POPPERS (3)

$4.50

SIDE PANCAKE

$5.00

SIDE PEANUT BUTTER

$1.50

SIDE PESTO MAYO

$1.50

SIDE RANCH

$1.50

SIDE ROASTED VEGGIES

$4.00

SIDE SALSA

$1.50

SIDE SAUSAGE

$2.50

SIDE SINGLE TAMALE

$4.50

SIDE SLICED AVOCADO

$1.75

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$1.50

SIDE TOAST

$2.50

SIDE TOMATO JAM

$2.00

SIDE TORTILLA

$1.50

SIDE TURKEY BACON

$3.00

SIDE VEGAN JUST EGGS

$4.50

SIDE VEGAN PROTEIN

$3.00

SIDE ONION RINGS

$4.50

SIDE SWEET POTATO TOTS

$4.00

SOUP & SALAD

BEET SALAD

$14.00

Roasted Beets, Mixed Greens, Dried Cherries, Mandarin Oranges, Walnuts, and Goat Cheese, with Creamy Balsamic Dressing on the side.

EL TECOLOTE SALAD

$14.00

Pork OR Plant-Based Chorizo, Mixed Greens, Cheddar Cheese, Chopped Tomato, Chopped Onions, Bell Peppers, Carrots Strings, Black Beans with Cholula Ranch Dressing on the side.

HAPPY TRAILS SALAD

$14.50

Avocado, Sunflower Seeds, Fresh Blueberries, Dried Cherries, Walnuts, Strawberries, Grapes, with Creamy Balsamic Dressing on the side.

OWL COBB SALAD

$14.00

Chicken, Tomatoes, Roasted Vegetables, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Feta Cheese, with Ranch Dressing on the side.

SOUP OF THE MOMENT

$7.00

Ask about our rotating selection.

THE OWL FLIES SOUTH

BREAKFAST BOWL

$13.75

1 Filling of Your Choice, Breakfast Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Topped with 2 Eggs Your Way, with Flour Tortilla & Housemade Salsa Sides.

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$13.75

Flour Tortilla with 1 Filling of Your Choice, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Breakfast Potatoes, & Housemade Salsa Side.

BREAKFAST TACOS

$13.75

4 Corn Tortillas with 2 Fillings of Your Choice, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Breakfast Potatoes, & Housemade Salsa Side.

BREAKFAST TAMALES

$15.50

2 Vegetarian or Beef Tamales, Green Chili Sauce, Topped with 2 Eggs, Black Beans & Cheddar, On Mixed Greens.

OWLAPENO SCRAMBLE

$15.50

Cream Cheese Jalapeño Poppers, Pickled Jalapeños, Scrambled Cheesy Eggs & Spicy Green Chili Sauce, Served with Potatoes & Tortilla

SNOWBOWL FIESTA PLATE

$13.50

Scrambled Eggs, Topped with Onions, Cheddar, & Green Chile, Served with Tortilla & Potatoes.

VEGAN OWLS

VEGAN BLAT

$16.50

Vegan Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado, Tomato, & Vegan Mayo, on Toasted Wheat.

VEGAN BURRITO

$14.50

NexVegTM Plant Based Protein, Kale, Avocado Potatoes, & Seasonal Veggies.

VEGAN PANCAKES

$7.00+

Applesauce, Cinnamon, and Almond Milk Batter Mix, Served with Syrup.

VEGAN EGG BREAKFAST

$15.00

Vegan scrambled eggs, with House Potatoes, Toast, and 2 Strips Vegan Bacon.

VEGAN RAINBOW BURGER

$16.50

NexVegTM Plant Based Protein Patty, Mixed Greens, Avocado, Tomato Jam, Hummus, on a Wheat Montana Rustic Bun, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato on the side.

N/A BEVERAGES

CHAI TEA LATTE

$4.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.00

COFFEE

$3.25

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

$3.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00

JUICE

$2.00+

MILK

$3.00

TEA

$3.00

VIRGIN BLOODY

$5.00

CAPPUCCINO

$6.00

LATTE

$6.00

ESPRESSO

$2.00+

CHOCOLATE SHOT

$2.00

COLLECTABLE GLASS

OWL PINT GLASS

$10.00

CLOTHING

Black "I Just Freaking Love Owls" cap

$26.99

Black and White Ball Cap

$24.99

Black Ball Cap

$26.99

Green Ball Cap

$24.99

Green Visor

$19.99

Maroon Visor

$19.99

Tan Visor

$19.99

BLACK SWEATER S

$35.99

BLACK SWEATER M

$35.99

BLACK SWEATER L

$35.99

BLACK SWEATER XL

$35.99

BLACK SWEATER 2XL

$39.99

BLUE SWEATER S

$35.99

BLUE SWEATER M

$35.99

BLUE SWEATER L

$35.99

BLUE SWEATER XL

$35.99

BLUE SWEATER 2XL

$39.99

GREY HOODIE S

$58.99

GREY HOODIE M

$58.99

GREY HOODIE L

$58.99

GREY HOODIE XL

$58.99

GREY HOODIE 2XL

$62.99

GREY SWEATER S

$35.99

GREY SWEATER M

$35.99

GREY SWEATER L

$35.99

GREY SWEATER XL

$35.99

GREY SWEATER 2XL

$39.99

MAROON SWEATER S

$35.99

MAROON SWEATER M

$35.99

MAROON SWEATER L

$35.99

MAROON SWEATER XL

$35.99

MAROON SWEATER 2XL

$39.99

TYE DYE HOODIE S

$64.99

TYE DYE HOODIE M

$64.99

TYE DYE HOODIE L

$64.99

TYE DYE HOODIE XL

$64.99

TYE DYE HOODIE 2XL

$68.99

ZIP UP EMBROIDERED HOODIE S

$64.99

ZIP UP EMBROIDERED HOODIE M

$64.99

ZIP UP EMBROIDERED HOODIE L

$64.99

ZIP UP EMBROIDERED HOODIE XL

$64.99

ZIP UP EMBROIDERED HOODIE 2XL

$68.99

Grey "peace, love, owl" T-shirt S

$14.99

Grey "peace, love, owl" T-shirt M

$14.99

Grey "peace, love, owl" T-shirt L

$14.99

Grey "peace, love, owl" T-shirt XL

$14.99

Grey "peace, love, owl" T-shirt 2XL

$18.99

Pink "peace, love, owl" T-shirt S

$14.99

Pink "peace, love, owl" T-shirt M

$14.99

Pink "peace, love, owl" T-shirt L

$14.99

Pink "peace, love, owl" T-shirt XL

$14.99

Pink "peace, love, owl" T-shirt 2XL

$18.99

Grey Mountains T-Shirt S

$24.99

Grey Mountains T-Shirt M

$24.99

Grey Mountains T-Shirt L

$24.99

Grey Mountains T-Shirt XL

$24.99

Grey Mountains T-Shirt 2XL

$28.99

Orange Long Sleeve S

$30.99

Orange Long Sleeve M

$30.99

Orange Long Sleeve L

$30.99

Orange Long Sleeve XL

$30.99

Orange Long Sleeve 2XL

$34.99

Green V-neck T-Shirt S

$20.99

Green V-neck T-Shirt M

$20.99

Green V-neck T-Shirt L

$20.99

Green V-neck T-Shirt XL

$20.99

Green V-neck T-Shirt 2XL

$24.99

Grey/ Purple Baseball T S

$30.99

Grey/ Purple Baseball T M

$30.99

Grey/ Purple Baseball T L

$30.99

Grey/ Purple Baseball T XL

$30.99

Grey/ Purple Baseball T 2XL

$34.99

Black V-Neck T-Shirt S

$19.99

Black V-Neck T-Shirt M

$19.99

Black V-Neck T-Shirt L

$19.99

Black V-Neck T-Shirt XL

$19.99

Black V-Neck T-Shirt 2XL

$23.99

Dark Blue Long Sleeve S

$20.99

Dark Blue Long Sleeve M

$20.99

Dark Blue Long Sleeve L

$20.99

Dark Blue Long Sleeve XL

$20.99

Dark Blue Long Sleeve 2XL

$24.99

Grey T-Shirt S

$20.99

Grey T-Shirt M

$20.99

Grey T-Shirt L

$20.99

Grey T-Shirt XL

$20.99

Grey T-Shirt 2XL

$24.99

Blue "I Just Freaking Love Owls" T-Shirt S

$22.99

Blue "I Just Freaking Love Owls" T-Shirt M

$22.99

Blue "I Just Freaking Love Owls" T-Shirt L

$22.99

Blue "I Just Freaking Love Owls" T-Shirt XL

$22.99

Blue "I Just Freaking Love Owls" T-Shirt 2XL

$26.99

Green "I Just Freaking Love Owls" T-Shirt S

$22.99

Green "I Just Freaking Love Owls" T-Shirt M

$22.99

Green "I Just Freaking Love Owls" T-Shirt L

$22.99

Green "I Just Freaking Love Owls" T-Shirt XL

$22.99

Green "I Just Freaking Love Owls" T-Shirt 2XL

$26.99

Mustard Yellow T-Shirt S

$20.99

Mustard Yellow T-Shirt M

$20.99

Mustard Yellow T-Shirt L

$20.99

Mustard Yellow T-Shirt XL

$20.99

Mustard Yellow T-Shirt 2XL

$24.99

Royal Blue Long Sleeve S

$30.99

Royal Blue Long Sleeve M

$30.99

Royal Blue Long Sleeve L

$30.99

Royal Blue Long Sleeve XL

$30.99

Royal Blue Long Sleeve 2XL

$34.99

Red/ Grey Baseball T S

$30.99

Red/ Grey Baseball T M

$30.99

Red/ Grey Baseball T L

$30.99

Red/ Grey Baseball T XL

$30.99

Red/ Grey Baseball T 2XL

$34.99

Tye Dye T-Shirt S

$23.99

Tye Dye T-Shirt M

$23.99

Tye Dye T-Shirt L

$23.99

Tye Dye T-Shirt XL

$23.99

Tye Dye T-Shirt 2XL

$27.99

MERCHANDISE

EARRINGS

$10.00

ENGRAVED PINT GLASS

$10.00

LARGE OWL STICKER

$5.00

ORANGE STICKER

$4.00

OWL CLIP

$1.50

OWL MAGNET

$5.00

OWL MASON JAR

$7.00

OWL MUG

$23.99

OWL PENDANT

$12.00

PATCH

$6.50

PINK/ BLUE MUG

$19.99

SILIPINT

$12.00

SMALL OWL STICKER

$1.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5200 E. Cortland Blvd, Flagstaff, AZ 86004

Directions

Gallery
The Toasted Owl - East Side image

