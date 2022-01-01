The Tomato Comapany - Bedford
Sunday Special
Small Pizza
Small Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)
10" cheese pizza with your choice of toppings, and sauce.
Small The Deluxe Pizza
10" pizza with Classic Tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, pepperoni, crumbled sausage, green peppers, yellow onions, mushrooms, topped with Parmesan cheese.
Small The Wilbur Pizza
10" pizza with Classic Tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, topped with pepperoni, crumbled sausage, bacon, ham, and salami.
Small Chicken Inferno Pizza
10" pizza with Pineapple Inferno sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, with Marinated Chicken, Jalapenos, and green onions topped off with Parmesan cheese
Small New Orleans Medley Pizza
10" pizza with House Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Mushroom, Onions, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes and broccoli sprinkled with cajun seasoning.
Small Chicken Popeye Pizza
10" pizza with White Garlic sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, & Mushrooms topped with Green Onions & sprinkled with parmesan.
Small Pizzghetti Pie Pizza
10" pizza with House Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, spaghetti noodles & Our Homemade Meatballs topped with Parmesan cheese and garlic bread slivers.
Small The Honolulu Pizza
10" pizza with Classic Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Pineapple, Ham, and Bacon sprinkled with brown sugar.
Small Chicken Basil Pesto Pizza
10" pizza with Homemade Pesto sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Banana Peppers & Roasted Garlic drizzled with Creamy Alfredo Sauce & topped off with parmesan cheese.
Small The Pickler Pizza
10" pizza with White Garlic sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Dill Pickles! Topped off with a sprinkle of both italian seasoning and parmesan cheese. An absolute delight for pickle lovers!
Small The Shrimply Pizza
10" pizza with Homemade Alfredo sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, Shrimp, Fresh Spinach, Tomatoes & Broccoli topped with Parmesan Cheese.
Small Wild Mid-West Pizza
10" pizza with BBQ Sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese, Marinated BBQ Chicken, Onion Rings, Bacon, and drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey.
Small The Cheeseland Pizza
10" pizza with Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella/Provolone, Cheddar Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, topped with Parmesan cheese.
Medium Pizza
Medium Cheese Pizza (Build your own)
12" (8 slices) cheese pizza with your choice of toppings and sauce.
Medium The Deluxe Pizza
12" pizza with Classic Tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, pepperoni, crumbled sausage, green peppers, yellow onions, mushrooms, topped with Parmesan cheese.
Medium The Wilbur Pizza
12" pizza with Classic Tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, topped with pepperoni, crumbled sausage, bacon, ham, and salami.
Medium Chicken Inferno Pizza
12" pizza with Pineapple Inferno sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, with Marinated Chicken, Jalapenos, and green onions topped off with Parmesan cheese
Medium New Orleans Medley Pizza
12" pizza with House Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Mushroom, Onions, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes and broccoli sprinkled with cajun seasoning.
Medium Chicken Popeye Pizza
12" pizza with White Garlic sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, & Mushrooms topped with Green Onions & sprinkled with parmesan.
Medium Pizzghetti Pie Pizza
12" pizza with House Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, spaghetti noodles & Our Homemade Meatballs topped with Parmesan cheese and garlic bread slivers.
Medium The Honolulu Pizza
12" pizza with Classic Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Pineapple, Ham, and Bacon sprinkled with brown sugar.
Medium Chicken Basil Pesto Pizza
12" pizza with Homemade Pesto sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Banana Peppers & Roasted Garlic drizzled with Creamy Alfredo Sauce & topped off with parmesan cheese.
Medium The Pickler Pizza
12" pizza with White Garlic sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Dill Pickles! Topped off with a sprinkle of both italian seasoning and parmesan cheese. An absolute delight for pickle lovers!
Medium The Shrimply Pizza
12" pizza with Homemade Alfredo sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, Shrimp, Fresh Spinach, Tomatoes & Broccoli topped with Parmesan Cheese.
Medium Wild Mid-West Pizza
12" pizza with BBQ Sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese, Marinated BBQ Chicken, Onion Rings, Bacon, and drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey.
Medium The Cheeseland Pizza
12" pizza with Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella/Provolone, Cheddar Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, topped with Parmesan cheese.
10" Cauliflower Pizza
Cauliflower Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)
10" (6 slices) Cauliflower pizza crust with your choice of toppings and sauce.
Cauliflower The Deluxe Pizza
10" Cauliflower pizza with Classic Tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, pepperoni, crumbled sausage, green peppers, yellow onions, mushrooms, topped with Parmesan cheese.
Cauliflower The Wilbur Pizza
10" Cauliflower pizza with Classic Tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, topped with pepperoni, crumbled sausage, bacon, ham, and salami.
Cauliflower Chicken Inferno Pizza
10" Cauliflower pizza with Pineapple Inferno sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, with Marinated Chicken, Jalapenos, and green onions topped off with Parmesan cheese
Cauliflower New Orleans Medley Pizza
10" Cauliflower pizza with House Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Mushroom, Onions, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes and broccoli sprinkled with cajun seasoning.
Cauliflower Chicken Popeye Pizza
10" Cauliflower pizza with White Garlic sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, & Mushrooms topped with Green Onions & sprinkled with parmesan.
Cauliflower Pizzghetti Pie Pizza
10" Cauliflower pizza with House Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, spaghetti noodles & Our Homemade Meatballs topped with Parmesan cheese and garlic bread slivers.
Cauliflower The Honolulu Pizza
10" Cauliflower pizza with Classic Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Pineapple, Ham, and Bacon, sprinkled with brown sugar.
Cauliflower Chicken Basil Pesto Pizza
10" Cauliflower pizza with Homemade Pesto sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Banana Peppers & Roasted Garlic drizzled with Creamy Alfredo Sauce & topped off with parmesan cheese.
Cauliflower The Pickler Pizza
10" Cauliflower pizza with White Garlic sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Dill Pickles! Topped off with a sprinkle of both italian seasoning and parmesan cheese. An absolute delight for pickle lovers!
Cauliflower The Shrimply Pizza
10" Cauliflower pizza with Homemade Alfredo sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, Shrimp, Fresh Spinach, Tomatoes & Broccoli topped with Parmesan Cheese.
Cauliflower Wild Mid-West
10" Cauliflower pizza with BBQ Sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese, Marinated BBQ Chicken, Onion Rings, Bacon, and drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey.
Cauliflower The Cheeseland
10" Cauliflower pizza with Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella/Provolone, Cheddar Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, topped with Parmesan cheese.
Large Pizza
Large Cheese (Build Your Own) Pizza
14" (10 slice) cheese pizza with your choice of toppings and sauce.
Large The Deluxe Pizza
14" pizza with Classic Tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, pepperoni, crumbled sausage, green peppers, yellow onions, mushrooms, topped with Parmesan cheese.
Large The Wilbur Pizza
14" pizza with Classic Tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, topped with pepperoni, crumbled sausage, bacon, ham, and salami.
Large Chicken Inferno Pizza
14" pizza with Pineapple Inferno sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, with Marinated Chicken, Jalapenos, and green onions topped off with parmesan cheese.
Large New Orleans Medley Pizza
14" pizza with House Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Mushroom, Onions, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes and broccoli sprinkled with cajun seasoning.
Large Chicken Popeye Pizza
14" pizza with White Garlic sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, & Mushrooms topped with Green Onions & sprinkled with parmesan.
Large Pizzghetti Pie Pizza
14" pizza with House Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, spaghetti noodles & Our Homemade Meatballs topped with Parmesan cheese and garlic bread slivers.
Large The Honolulu Pizza
14" pizza with Classic Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Pineapple, Ham, and Bacon sprinkled with brown sugar.
Large Chicken Basil Pesto Pizza
14" pizza with Homemade Pesto sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Banana Peppers & Roasted Garlic drizzled with Creamy Alfredo Sauce & topped off with parmesan cheese.
Large The Pickler Pizza
14" pizza with White Garlic sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Dill Pickles! Topped off with a sprinkle of both italian seasoning and parmesan cheese. An absolute delight for pickle lovers!
Large The Shrimply Pizza
14" pizza with Homemade Alfredo sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, Shrimp, Fresh Spinach, Tomatoes & Broccoli topped with Parmesan Cheese.
Large Wild Mid-West Pizza
BBQ Sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese, Marinated BBQ Chicken, Onion Rings, Bacon, and drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey.
Large The Cheeseland
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella/Provolone, Cheddar Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, topped with Parmesan cheese.
X Large (20") Pizza
XL 20" (Build Your Own) Pizza
20" (12 Slice) cheese pizza with your choice of toppings and sauce.
XL 20" The Deluxe Pizza
20" pizza with Classic Tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, pepperoni, crumbled sausage, green peppers, yellow onions, mushrooms, topped with Parmesan cheese.
XL 20" The Wilbur Pizza
20" pizza with Classic Tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, topped with pepperoni, crumbled sausage, bacon, ham, and salami.
XL 20" New Orleans Medley Pizza
20" pizza with House Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Mushroom, Onions, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes and broccoli sprinkled with cajun seasoning.
XL 20" Chicken Popeye Pizza
20" pizza with White Garlic sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, & Mushrooms topped with Green Onions & sprinkled with parmesan.
XL 20" Pizzghetti Pie Pizza
20" pizza with House Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, spaghetti noodles & Our Homemade Meatballs topped with Parmesan cheese and garlic bread slivers.
XL 20" The Honolulu Pizza
20" pizza with Classic Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Pineapple, Ham, and Bacon sprinkled with brown sugar.
XL 20" Chicken Inferno Pizza
20" pizza with Pineapple Inferno sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, with Marinated Chicken, Jalapenos, and green onions topped off with parmesan cheese.
XL 20" Chicken Basil Pesto Pizza
20" pizza with Homemade Pesto sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Banana Peppers & Roasted Garlic drizzled with Creamy Alfredo Sauce & topped off with parmesan cheese.
XL 20" The Pickler Pizza
20" pizza with White Garlic sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Dill Pickles! Topped off with a sprinkle of both italian seasoning and parmesan cheese. An absolute delight for pickle lovers!
XL 20" The Shrimply Pizza
20" pizza with Homemade Alfredo sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, Shrimp, Fresh Spinach, Tomatoes & Broccoli topped with Parmesan Cheese.
XL 20" Wild Mid-West Pizza
BBQ Sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese, Marinated BBQ Chicken, Onion Rings, Bacon, and drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey.
XL 20 " The Cheeseland Pizza
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella/Provolone, Cheddar Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, topped with Parmesan cheese.
Holy Sheetzza Pizza (32pc sq cut)
Holy Sheetzza Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)
Full Sheet (32 slice) cheese pizza with your choice of toppings and sauce.
Holy Sheetzza The Deluxe Pizza
Full Sheet pizza with Classic Tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, pepperoni, crumbled sausage, green peppers, yellow onions, mushrooms, topped with Parmesan cheese.
Holy Sheetzza The Wilbur Pizza
Full Sheet pizza with Classic Tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, topped with pepperoni, crumbled sausage, bacon, ham, and salami.
Holy Sheetzza Chicken Inferno Pizza
Full Sheet pizza with Pineapple Inferno sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, with Marinated Chicken, Jalapenos, and green onions topped off with parmesan cheese.
Holy Sheetzza New Orleans Medley Pizza
Full Sheet pizza with House Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Mushroom, Onions, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes and broccoli sprinkled with cajun seasoning.
Holy Sheetzza Chicken Popeye Pizza
Full Sheet pizza with White Garlic sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, & Mushrooms topped with Green Onions & sprinkled with parmesan.
Holy Sheetzza Pizzghetti Pie Pizza
Full Sheet pizza with House Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, spaghetti noodles & Our Homemade Meatballs topped with Parmesan cheese and garlic bread slivers.
Holy Sheetzza The Honolulu Pizza
Full Sheet pizza with Classic Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Pineapple, Ham, and Bacon sprinkled with brown sugar.
Holy Sheetzza Chicken Basil Pesto Pizza
Full Sheet pizza with Homemade Pesto sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Banana Peppers & Roasted Garlic drizzled with Creamy Alfredo Sauce & topped off with parmesan cheese.
Holy Sheetzza The Pickler Pizza
Full Sheet pizza with White Garlic sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Dill Pickles! Topped off with a sprinkle of both italian seasoning and parmesan cheese. An absolute delight for pickle lovers!
Holy Sheetzza The Shrimply Pizza
Full Sheet pizza with Homemade Alfredo sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, Shrimp, Fresh Spinach, Tomatoes & Broccoli topped with Parmesan Cheese.
The Brooklyn (24") Pizza
The Brooklyn 24" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)
Is our HUGE 24” round pizza any pizza connoisseur would love! Sliced into 8 MASSIVE slices! Each slice is a foot long!
The Brooklyn 24" The Deluxe Pizza
24" pizza with Classic Tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, pepperoni, crumbled sausage, green peppers, yellow onions, mushrooms, topped with Parmesan cheese.
The Brooklyn 24" The Wilbur Pizza
24" pizza with Classic Tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, topped with pepperoni, crumbled sausage, bacon, ham, and salami.
The Brooklyn 24" Chicken Inferno Pizza
24" pizza with Pineapple Inferno sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, with Marinated Chicken, Jalapenos, and green onions topped off with parmesan cheese.
The Brooklyn 24" New Orleans Medley Pizza
24" pizza with House Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Mushroom, Onions, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes and broccoli sprinkled with cajun seasoning.
The Brooklyn 24" Chicken Popeye Pizza
24" pizza with White Garlic sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, & Mushrooms topped with Green Onions & sprinkled with parmesan.
The Brooklyn 24" Pizzghetti Pie Pizza
24" pizza with House Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, spaghetti noodles & Our Homemade Meatballs topped with Parmesan cheese and garlic bread slivers.
The Brooklyn 24" The Honolulu Pizza
24" pizza with Classic Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Pineapple, Ham, and Bacon sprinkled with brown sugar.
The Brooklyn 24" Chicken Basil Pesto Pizza
24" pizza with Homemade Pesto sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Banana Peppers & Roasted Garlic drizzled with Creamy Alfredo Sauce & topped off with parmesan cheese.
The Brooklyn 24" The Pickler Pizza
24" pizza with White Garlic sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Dill Pickles! Topped off with a sprinkle of both italian seasoning and parmesan cheese. An absolute delight for pickle lovers!
The Brooklyn 24" The Shrimply Pizza
24" pizza with Homemade Alfredo sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, Shrimp, Fresh Spinach, Tomatoes & Broccoli topped with Parmesan Cheese.
1/2 Serving
Full Serving
(FULL) Pasta Create Your Own:
Create your own Full serving pasta. Start off with your choice of noodle, a sauce, & 2 toppings of your choice. Full serving pasta comes with 2 breadsticks and parmesan cheese.
(FULL) Chicken or Shrimp Alfredo Pasta
Spaghetti, your choice of protein in Alfredo Sauce, and topped with Parmesan Cheese. (Served with 2 Breadsticks)
(FULL) Chicken Parmesan Pasta
Spaghetti & Crispy Breaded Chicken in Classic Tomato sauce, topped with Baked Mozzarella/Provolone cheese.
(FULL) Chicken Broccoli Penne Pasta
Penne, Marinated Chicken, Broccoli, & Cherry Tomatoes in Alfredo Sauce, topped with Baked Mozzarella/provolone cheese.
(FULL) Pesto Chicken Spinach Pasta
Penne, Marinated Chicken, Cherry Tomatoes, Banana Peppers & Fresh Spinach in Homemade Pesto Sauce.
(FULL) Scampi Pasta
Spaghetti, your choice of protein, (chicken or shrimp) Garlic Butter, Cherry Tomatoes, & Zucchini topped with Green Onions & Parmesan cheese.
(FULL) Carbonara Pasta
Spaghetti, your choice of protein, (chicken or shrimp) Bacon, Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers in a Creamy Homemade Alfredo sauce topped with parmesan cheese.
(FULL) Spaghetti and Meatballs
Spaghetti, Classic Tomato Sauce, & 2 Jumbo Meatballs topped with Parmesan Cheese. (Served with 2 Bread sticks)
(FULL) Chicken or Meatball Almado
Penne, your choice of Marinated or Crispy Chicken or 2 Jumbo Meatballs, in a mixture of Classic Tomato Sauce and Alfredo topped with Parmesan Cheese. (Served with 2 Breadsticks)
Family Serving
Family CREATE YOUR OWN:
Create your own Family serving pasta. Start off with your choice of noodle, a sauce, & 2 toppings of your choice. Family serving pasta comes with 8 breadsticks and parmesan cheese.
(FAMILY) Chicken Alfredo Pasta
Spaghetti & Marinated Chicken in Alfredo Sauce, topped with Parmesan Cheese.
(FAMILY) Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti, Classic Tomato Sauce, & 4 Jumbo Meatballs topped with Parmesan Cheese. (Served with 8 Bread sticks)
(FAMILY) Chicken Parmesan Pasta
Spaghetti & Crispy Breaded Chicken in Classic Tomato sauce, topped with Baked Mozzarella/Provolone cheese.
(FAMILY) Chicken Broccoli Penne Pasta
Penne, Marinated Chicken, Broccoli, & Cherry Tomatoes in Alfredo Sauce, topped with Baked Mozzarella/provolone cheese.
(FAMILY) Pesto Chicken Spinach Pasta
Penne, Marinated Chicken, Cherry Tomatoes, Banana Peppers & Fresh Spinach in Homemade Pesto Sauce.
(FAMILY) Scampi Pasta
Spaghetti, your choice of protein, (chicken or shrimp) Garlic Butter, Cherry Tomatoes, & Zucchini topped with Green Onions & Parmesan cheese.
(FAMILY) Carbonara Chicken OR Shrimp Pasta
Spaghetti, your choice of protein, (chicken or shrimp) Bacon, Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers in a Creamy Homemade Alfredo sauce topped with parmesan cheese.
Starters & Sides
Stuffed Shells
6 Jumbo Shells Stuffed with Ricotta & Parmesan Cheese in Meat sauce, topped with Baked Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese.
Double Play Platter
2 Chicken Tenders, 2 Jalapeno Poppers, 2 Mozzarella Sticks, & 2 Deep-Fried Ravioli with your choice of 2 Dipping Sauces
Pipin' Lemon Garlic Shrimp
10 pcs of Shrimp spiced and sauteed in our Hot Garlic Sauce sprinkled with Lemon Pepper seasoning over a basket of fries.
Meatball Box
4 Giant Homemade Meatballs in House Tomato Sauce topped with Parmesan Cheese.
Sweet Chili Calamari
Calamari & Sliced Banana Peppers drizzled in our very own Sweet Chili Heat topped with Green Onions.
Jo-Jo's (10)
Comes with 10 Jojos (potato wedges) per order
Basket French Fries
Basket of french fries. Comes seasoned with choice of salt, seasoned salt, garlic parmesan, cajun, or unsalted.
French Fries
Side of french fries. Comes seasoned with choice of salt, seasoned salt, garlic parmesan, cajun, or unsalted.
(3) Chicken Tenders w/ Fries
Three of our hand breaded chicken tenders comes with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
(6) Chicken Tenders W Fries
Six of our hand breaded chicken tenders comes with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks w/ Classic Tomato
6 Mozzarella Sticks comes with Classic Tomato sauce on side.
Zucchini Bites w/ Classic Tomato
10 count Zucchini Bites comes with Classic Tomato sauce on side.
Deep Fried Ravioli w/ Classic Tomato
6 Breaded Deep-Fried Ravioli. Filled with Ricotta Cheese served with a side of Classic Tomato sauce.
Jalapeno Poppers W/ Ranch
6 Deep-Fried Jalapeno Poppers. Fiesta cream cheese served with ranch on the side.
Calzones
Personal Calzone
Serves (one). Create a personal sized calzone of your own. choose a cheese, any 2 toppings, and a dipping sauce. All calzones are topped with italian seasoning, garlic butter and parmesan cheese.
Regular Calzone
Serves (one-two). Create a Regular sized calzone of your own. Choice of cheese, any 2 toppings, and your choice of dipping sauce. All calzones are topped with italian seasoning, garlic butter and parmesan cheese.
Party Calzone
Full Sheet Calzone with your choice of cheese and 2 toppings. Served with 8 Dipping Sauces. Classic Tomato by default, unless you choose another sauce.
Chicken Wings
6pc Wing
6 Chicken wings, choice of Regular or Boneless wings comes with your choice of sauce. We also offer Breaded wings.
12pc Wing
12 chicken wings, choice of Regular or Boneless wings, and your choice of sauce. We also offer Breaded wings.
18pc Wing
18 Chicken wings, choice of Regular or Boneless wings comes with your choice of sauce. Choose up to 2 sauces. We also offer Breaded wings.
24pc Wing
24 Chicken wings, choice of Regular or Boneless wings comes with your choice of sauce. Choose up to 2 sauces. We also offer Breaded wings.
36pc Wing
36 Chicken wings, choice of Regular or Boneless wings. Comes with your choice of sauce. Choose up to 3 sauces. We also offer Breaded wings.
48pc Wing
48 Chicken wings, choice of Regular or Boneless wings comes with your choice of sauce. Choose up to 4 sauces. We also offer Breaded wings.
100 Wings (CATERING)
100 Chicken wings for catering, choice of Regular or Boneless wings. Comes with your choice of sauce. Choose up to 5 sauces. We also offer Breaded wings.
Fried Chicken
4pc Mixed Fried Chicken (Jojos5)
4 pieces of mixed chicken (1 breast, 1 thigh, 1 leg, 1 wing) includes 5 jojos.
8pc Mixed Fried Chicken (Jojos10)
8 pieces of mixed chicken (2 breasts, 2 thighs, 2 legs, 2 wings) includes 10 jojos.
12pc Mixed Fried Chicken (Jojos15)
12 pieces of mixed chicken (3 breasts, 3 thighs, 3 legs, 3 wings) includes 15 jojos.
16pc Mixed Fried Chicken (Jojos20)
16 pieces of mixed chicken (4 breasts, 4 thighs, 4 legs, 4 wings) includes 20 jojos.
32pc Mixed Fried Chicken (Jojos40)
32 pieces of mixed chicken (8 breasts, 8 thighs, 8 legs, 8 wings) includes 40 jojos.
48pc Mixed Fried Chicken (Jojos60)
48 pieces of mixed chicken (12 breasts, 12 thighs, 12 legs, 12 wings) includes 60 jojos.
96pc Mixed Fried Chicken (Jojos120)
Catering Fried Chicken. Must call at least 24 hours before ordering, or place order online 24 hours in advanced. 96 pieces of mixed chicken. (24 breasts, 24 thighs, 24 legs, 24 wings) includes 120 jojos!
Jojo's (10)
10 pieces of jojo (potato wedges) to an order.
3oz Cole Slaw
3oz side of Coleslaw
Pint of Cole Slaw
Pint of Coleslaw
12" Subs
Italian Sub
Mozzarella&provolone cheese, pepperoni, ham, salami,banana peppers, onions, tomatoes, romaine blend, & italian dressing.
Meatball Sub
mozzarella&provolone, homemade meatballs, onions, & mushrooms smothered in house tomato sauce.
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Mozzarella&provolone cheese & crispy breaded chicken topped with house tomato sauce topped with parmesan cheese.
Chicken Pesto Sub
mozzarella&provolone cheese, marinated chicken, basil pesto sauce, roasted red pepper, cherry tomatoes, & fresh spinach
Steak Sub
Mozzarella&provolone cheese, steak, banana peppers, onions, mushrooms, with your choice of mayo, classic tomato sauce, or italian dressing.
Salads
House Salad
Romaine Blend, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Yellow Onions, & Mozzarella/Provolone cheese, topped with croutons. Comes with your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine Blend, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Parmesan cheese, & Egg topped with croutons. Comes with your choice of dressing.
Pepperoni Salad
Romaine Blend, Pepperoni, Mozzarella/provolone cheese, Banana Peppers, & Cherry Tomatoes topped with Croutons. Comes with choice of dressing.
Pipin' Chicken Salad
Romaine Blend, Marinated Chicken in Hot Sauce, Bacon, Banana Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella/provolone cheese & topped with croutons. Comes with choice of dressing.
Antipasto Salad
Romaine Blend, Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Black Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with croutons. Comes with choice of dressing.
Cobb Salad
Romaine Blend, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Egg, Mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with croutons.
Dessert
Dipping Sauces & More
Side of Classic Tomato Sauce
Side of House Tomato Sauce
Side of Garlic Butter
Side of Ranch
Side of Bleu Cheese
Side of Caesar Dressing
Side of Honey Mustard
Side of Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing
Side of Italian Dressing
Side Of HOT
Side of MILD
Side of Hot Garlic
Side of Pineapple Inferno
Louisiana Butter (Garlic Cajun)
Side Of Bbq
Side of HOT BBQ
Side of Honey BBQ
Side of Sweet Chili Heat
Side of Garlic Parmesan
Side of Lemon Pepper
Side of Alfredo
Side of Basil Pesto
Side of Roasted Garlic Oil
Side of Icing
Side Of Coleslaw
Side of Crushed Red Peppers
Side of Grated Parmesan Cheese
Breads
Garlic Bread (2 pc)
2 pieces of our garlic bread, bread w garlic butter on top.
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese (2 pc)
2 pieces of our cheesy garlic bread, bread w garlic butter on top, also topped with mozzarella/provolone cheese blend.
12" Cheesy Bread
12" pizza crust with garlic butter and mozzarella/provolone cheese blend. Topped with italian seasoning & parmesan cheese. Comes with side of Sweet Tomato sauce.
Breadsticks w/ Classic Tomato (4pc)
4 bread sticks topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. comes with side of Sweet Tomato sauce.
Garlic Parm Bites
Deep Fried Mini Dough Balls smothered in garlic butter and garlic Parmesan dry rub, topped with shredded Parmesan Cheese. Served with Sweet Tomato
Pizza Pockets
Italian Pocket
Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Banana Peppers, Onions & Ricotta Cheese inside pizza dough rolled into a pocket. Topped with garlic spread.
Philly Steak Pocket
Steak, Onion, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, & Cream Cheese inside pizza dough rolled into a pocket. Topped with Louisiana Butter.
Pipin' Jalapeno Chicken Pocket (HOT BBQ)
(HOT BBQ) Chicken, Onion, Bacon, Jalapeno, & Ricotta Cheese, inside pizza dough rolled into a pocket. Topped with (HOT BBQ) sauce.
Pepperoni Pocket
Pepperoni, Ricotta Cheese, and Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese in pizza dough rolled into a pocket. Topped with garlic spread.
2 Liter
20 OZ
CATERING SALAD (2 HR NOTICE MIN.)
Catering House Salad
Full Pan Of Arcadian & Romaine Mix. Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Yellow Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, and Croutons. Served with 2 Pints of Dressing. Serves 10-12
Catering Caesar Salad
Full Pan Of Arcadian & Romaine Mix. Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Eggs, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons. Served with 2 Pints of Dressing. Serves 10-12
