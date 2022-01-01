Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches

The Tomato Comapany - Bedford

3 Reviews

$$

656 Broadway Ave

Bedford, OH 44146

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

6pc Wing
Large Cheese (Build Your Own) Pizza
Medium Cheese Pizza (Build your own)

Sunday Special

1 Sheet pizza, one topping of your choice, only 20 dollars on Sunday!

$20 1 Topping The Brooklyn 24"

$20.00Out of stock

24" Pizza cut into 8 GIANT slices.

$20 1 Topping Sheetzza

$20.00

One sheet cheese pizza , 32 slices total: 8 square slices by 4 square slices. Choose any one topping of your choice for only 20 dollars on Sunday!

Small Pizza

10" (4 Slices)

Small Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)

$7.00

10" cheese pizza with your choice of toppings, and sauce.

Small The Deluxe Pizza

$12.00

10" pizza with Classic Tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, pepperoni, crumbled sausage, green peppers, yellow onions, mushrooms, topped with Parmesan cheese.

Small The Wilbur Pizza

$12.00

10" pizza with Classic Tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, topped with pepperoni, crumbled sausage, bacon, ham, and salami.

Small Chicken Inferno Pizza

$12.00

10" pizza with Pineapple Inferno sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, with Marinated Chicken, Jalapenos, and green onions topped off with Parmesan cheese

Small New Orleans Medley Pizza

$12.00

10" pizza with House Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Mushroom, Onions, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes and broccoli sprinkled with cajun seasoning.

Small Chicken Popeye Pizza

$12.00

10" pizza with White Garlic sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, & Mushrooms topped with Green Onions & sprinkled with parmesan.

Small Pizzghetti Pie Pizza

$12.00

10" pizza with House Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, spaghetti noodles & Our Homemade Meatballs topped with Parmesan cheese and garlic bread slivers.

Small The Honolulu Pizza

$12.00

10" pizza with Classic Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Pineapple, Ham, and Bacon sprinkled with brown sugar.

Small Chicken Basil Pesto Pizza

$12.00

10" pizza with Homemade Pesto sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Banana Peppers & Roasted Garlic drizzled with Creamy Alfredo Sauce & topped off with parmesan cheese.

Small The Pickler Pizza

$12.00

10" pizza with White Garlic sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Dill Pickles! Topped off with a sprinkle of both italian seasoning and parmesan cheese. An absolute delight for pickle lovers!

Small The Shrimply Pizza

$12.00

10" pizza with Homemade Alfredo sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, Shrimp, Fresh Spinach, Tomatoes & Broccoli topped with Parmesan Cheese.

Small Wild Mid-West Pizza

$12.00

10" pizza with BBQ Sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese, Marinated BBQ Chicken, Onion Rings, Bacon, and drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey.

Small The Cheeseland Pizza

$12.00

10" pizza with Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella/Provolone, Cheddar Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, topped with Parmesan cheese.

Medium Pizza

12" (8 Slice)

Medium Cheese Pizza (Build your own)

$10.00

12" (8 slices) cheese pizza with your choice of toppings and sauce.

Medium The Deluxe Pizza

$15.00

12" pizza with Classic Tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, pepperoni, crumbled sausage, green peppers, yellow onions, mushrooms, topped with Parmesan cheese.

Medium The Wilbur Pizza

$15.00

12" pizza with Classic Tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, topped with pepperoni, crumbled sausage, bacon, ham, and salami.

Medium Chicken Inferno Pizza

$15.00

12" pizza with Pineapple Inferno sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, with Marinated Chicken, Jalapenos, and green onions topped off with Parmesan cheese

Medium New Orleans Medley Pizza

$15.00

12" pizza with House Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Mushroom, Onions, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes and broccoli sprinkled with cajun seasoning.

Medium Chicken Popeye Pizza

$15.00

12" pizza with White Garlic sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, & Mushrooms topped with Green Onions & sprinkled with parmesan.

Medium Pizzghetti Pie Pizza

$15.00

12" pizza with House Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, spaghetti noodles & Our Homemade Meatballs topped with Parmesan cheese and garlic bread slivers.

Medium The Honolulu Pizza

$15.00

12" pizza with Classic Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Pineapple, Ham, and Bacon sprinkled with brown sugar.

Medium Chicken Basil Pesto Pizza

$15.00

12" pizza with Homemade Pesto sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Banana Peppers & Roasted Garlic drizzled with Creamy Alfredo Sauce & topped off with parmesan cheese.

Medium The Pickler Pizza

$15.00

12" pizza with White Garlic sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Dill Pickles! Topped off with a sprinkle of both italian seasoning and parmesan cheese. An absolute delight for pickle lovers!

Medium The Shrimply Pizza

$15.00

12" pizza with Homemade Alfredo sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, Shrimp, Fresh Spinach, Tomatoes & Broccoli topped with Parmesan Cheese.

Medium Wild Mid-West Pizza

$15.00

12" pizza with BBQ Sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese, Marinated BBQ Chicken, Onion Rings, Bacon, and drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey.

Medium The Cheeseland Pizza

$15.00

12" pizza with Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella/Provolone, Cheddar Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, topped with Parmesan cheese.

10" Cauliflower Pizza

10" (6 Slice) Our Cauliflower crust comes only in a 10" small pizza. *Due to allergies we always use clean utensils when cutting a cauliflower/gluten free pizza.

Cauliflower Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)

$12.00

10" (6 slices) Cauliflower pizza crust with your choice of toppings and sauce.

Cauliflower The Deluxe Pizza

$16.00

10" Cauliflower pizza with Classic Tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, pepperoni, crumbled sausage, green peppers, yellow onions, mushrooms, topped with Parmesan cheese.

Cauliflower The Wilbur Pizza

$16.00

10" Cauliflower pizza with Classic Tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, topped with pepperoni, crumbled sausage, bacon, ham, and salami.

Cauliflower Chicken Inferno Pizza

$16.00

10" Cauliflower pizza with Pineapple Inferno sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, with Marinated Chicken, Jalapenos, and green onions topped off with Parmesan cheese

Cauliflower New Orleans Medley Pizza

$16.00

10" Cauliflower pizza with House Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Mushroom, Onions, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes and broccoli sprinkled with cajun seasoning.

Cauliflower Chicken Popeye Pizza

$16.00

10" Cauliflower pizza with White Garlic sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, & Mushrooms topped with Green Onions & sprinkled with parmesan.

Cauliflower Pizzghetti Pie Pizza

$16.00

10" Cauliflower pizza with House Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, spaghetti noodles & Our Homemade Meatballs topped with Parmesan cheese and garlic bread slivers.

Cauliflower The Honolulu Pizza

$16.00

10" Cauliflower pizza with Classic Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Pineapple, Ham, and Bacon, sprinkled with brown sugar.

Cauliflower Chicken Basil Pesto Pizza

$16.00

10" Cauliflower pizza with Homemade Pesto sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Banana Peppers & Roasted Garlic drizzled with Creamy Alfredo Sauce & topped off with parmesan cheese.

Cauliflower The Pickler Pizza

$16.00

10" Cauliflower pizza with White Garlic sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Dill Pickles! Topped off with a sprinkle of both italian seasoning and parmesan cheese. An absolute delight for pickle lovers!

Cauliflower The Shrimply Pizza

$16.00

10" Cauliflower pizza with Homemade Alfredo sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, Shrimp, Fresh Spinach, Tomatoes & Broccoli topped with Parmesan Cheese.

Cauliflower Wild Mid-West

$16.00

10" Cauliflower pizza with BBQ Sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese, Marinated BBQ Chicken, Onion Rings, Bacon, and drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey.

Cauliflower The Cheeseland

$16.00

10" Cauliflower pizza with Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella/Provolone, Cheddar Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, topped with Parmesan cheese.

Large Pizza

14" (10 Slice)

Large Cheese (Build Your Own) Pizza

$12.00

14" (10 slice) cheese pizza with your choice of toppings and sauce.

Large The Deluxe Pizza

$18.00

14" pizza with Classic Tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, pepperoni, crumbled sausage, green peppers, yellow onions, mushrooms, topped with Parmesan cheese.

Large The Wilbur Pizza

$18.00

14" pizza with Classic Tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, topped with pepperoni, crumbled sausage, bacon, ham, and salami.

Large Chicken Inferno Pizza

$18.00

14" pizza with Pineapple Inferno sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, with Marinated Chicken, Jalapenos, and green onions topped off with parmesan cheese.

Large New Orleans Medley Pizza

$18.00

14" pizza with House Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Mushroom, Onions, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes and broccoli sprinkled with cajun seasoning.

Large Chicken Popeye Pizza

$18.00

14" pizza with White Garlic sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, & Mushrooms topped with Green Onions & sprinkled with parmesan.

Large Pizzghetti Pie Pizza

$18.00

14" pizza with House Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, spaghetti noodles & Our Homemade Meatballs topped with Parmesan cheese and garlic bread slivers.

Large The Honolulu Pizza

$18.00

14" pizza with Classic Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Pineapple, Ham, and Bacon sprinkled with brown sugar.

Large Chicken Basil Pesto Pizza

$18.00

14" pizza with Homemade Pesto sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Banana Peppers & Roasted Garlic drizzled with Creamy Alfredo Sauce & topped off with parmesan cheese.

Large The Pickler Pizza

$18.00

14" pizza with White Garlic sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Dill Pickles! Topped off with a sprinkle of both italian seasoning and parmesan cheese. An absolute delight for pickle lovers!

Large The Shrimply Pizza

$18.00

14" pizza with Homemade Alfredo sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, Shrimp, Fresh Spinach, Tomatoes & Broccoli topped with Parmesan Cheese.

Large Wild Mid-West Pizza

$18.00

BBQ Sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese, Marinated BBQ Chicken, Onion Rings, Bacon, and drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey.

Large The Cheeseland

$18.00

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella/Provolone, Cheddar Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, topped with Parmesan cheese.

X Large (20") Pizza

20" (12 Slice)

XL 20" (Build Your Own) Pizza

$18.00

20" (12 Slice) cheese pizza with your choice of toppings and sauce.

XL 20" The Deluxe Pizza

$22.00

20" pizza with Classic Tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, pepperoni, crumbled sausage, green peppers, yellow onions, mushrooms, topped with Parmesan cheese.

XL 20" The Wilbur Pizza

$22.00

20" pizza with Classic Tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, topped with pepperoni, crumbled sausage, bacon, ham, and salami.

XL 20" New Orleans Medley Pizza

$22.00

20" pizza with House Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Mushroom, Onions, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes and broccoli sprinkled with cajun seasoning.

XL 20" Chicken Popeye Pizza

$22.00

20" pizza with White Garlic sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, & Mushrooms topped with Green Onions & sprinkled with parmesan.

XL 20" Pizzghetti Pie Pizza

$22.00

20" pizza with House Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, spaghetti noodles & Our Homemade Meatballs topped with Parmesan cheese and garlic bread slivers.

XL 20" The Honolulu Pizza

$22.00

20" pizza with Classic Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Pineapple, Ham, and Bacon sprinkled with brown sugar.

XL 20" Chicken Inferno Pizza

$22.00

20" pizza with Pineapple Inferno sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, with Marinated Chicken, Jalapenos, and green onions topped off with parmesan cheese.

XL 20" Chicken Basil Pesto Pizza

$22.00

20" pizza with Homemade Pesto sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Banana Peppers & Roasted Garlic drizzled with Creamy Alfredo Sauce & topped off with parmesan cheese.

XL 20" The Pickler Pizza

$22.00

20" pizza with White Garlic sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Dill Pickles! Topped off with a sprinkle of both italian seasoning and parmesan cheese. An absolute delight for pickle lovers!

XL 20" The Shrimply Pizza

$22.00

20" pizza with Homemade Alfredo sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, Shrimp, Fresh Spinach, Tomatoes & Broccoli topped with Parmesan Cheese.

XL 20" Wild Mid-West Pizza

$22.00

BBQ Sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese, Marinated BBQ Chicken, Onion Rings, Bacon, and drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey.

XL 20 " The Cheeseland Pizza

$22.00

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella/Provolone, Cheddar Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, topped with Parmesan cheese.

Holy Sheetzza Pizza (32pc sq cut)

(32 Slice) 8 square slices by 4 square slices.

Holy Sheetzza Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)

$22.00

Full Sheet (32 slice) cheese pizza with your choice of toppings and sauce.

Holy Sheetzza The Deluxe Pizza

$32.00

Full Sheet pizza with Classic Tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, pepperoni, crumbled sausage, green peppers, yellow onions, mushrooms, topped with Parmesan cheese.

Holy Sheetzza The Wilbur Pizza

$32.00

Full Sheet pizza with Classic Tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, topped with pepperoni, crumbled sausage, bacon, ham, and salami.

Holy Sheetzza Chicken Inferno Pizza

$32.00

Full Sheet pizza with Pineapple Inferno sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, with Marinated Chicken, Jalapenos, and green onions topped off with parmesan cheese.

Holy Sheetzza New Orleans Medley Pizza

$32.00

Full Sheet pizza with House Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Mushroom, Onions, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes and broccoli sprinkled with cajun seasoning.

Holy Sheetzza Chicken Popeye Pizza

$32.00

Full Sheet pizza with White Garlic sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, & Mushrooms topped with Green Onions & sprinkled with parmesan.

Holy Sheetzza Pizzghetti Pie Pizza

$32.00

Full Sheet pizza with House Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, spaghetti noodles & Our Homemade Meatballs topped with Parmesan cheese and garlic bread slivers.

Holy Sheetzza The Honolulu Pizza

$32.00

Full Sheet pizza with Classic Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Pineapple, Ham, and Bacon sprinkled with brown sugar.

Holy Sheetzza Chicken Basil Pesto Pizza

$32.00

Full Sheet pizza with Homemade Pesto sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Banana Peppers & Roasted Garlic drizzled with Creamy Alfredo Sauce & topped off with parmesan cheese.

Holy Sheetzza The Pickler Pizza

$32.00

Full Sheet pizza with White Garlic sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Dill Pickles! Topped off with a sprinkle of both italian seasoning and parmesan cheese. An absolute delight for pickle lovers!

Holy Sheetzza The Shrimply Pizza

$32.00

Full Sheet pizza with Homemade Alfredo sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, Shrimp, Fresh Spinach, Tomatoes & Broccoli topped with Parmesan Cheese.

The Brooklyn (24") Pizza

24" Giant round pizza (8 Huge slices!)

The Brooklyn 24" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)

$22.00Out of stock

Is our HUGE 24” round pizza any pizza connoisseur would love! Sliced into 8 MASSIVE slices! Each slice is a foot long!

The Brooklyn 24" The Deluxe Pizza

$32.00Out of stock

24" pizza with Classic Tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, pepperoni, crumbled sausage, green peppers, yellow onions, mushrooms, topped with Parmesan cheese.

The Brooklyn 24" The Wilbur Pizza

$32.00Out of stock

24" pizza with Classic Tomato sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, topped with pepperoni, crumbled sausage, bacon, ham, and salami.

The Brooklyn 24" Chicken Inferno Pizza

$32.00Out of stock

24" pizza with Pineapple Inferno sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, with Marinated Chicken, Jalapenos, and green onions topped off with parmesan cheese.

The Brooklyn 24" New Orleans Medley Pizza

$32.00Out of stock

24" pizza with House Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Mushroom, Onions, black olives, green peppers, tomatoes and broccoli sprinkled with cajun seasoning.

The Brooklyn 24" Chicken Popeye Pizza

$32.00Out of stock

24" pizza with White Garlic sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, & Mushrooms topped with Green Onions & sprinkled with parmesan.

The Brooklyn 24" Pizzghetti Pie Pizza

$32.00Out of stock

24" pizza with House Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, spaghetti noodles & Our Homemade Meatballs topped with Parmesan cheese and garlic bread slivers.

The Brooklyn 24" The Honolulu Pizza

$32.00Out of stock

24" pizza with Classic Tomato sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Pineapple, Ham, and Bacon sprinkled with brown sugar.

The Brooklyn 24" Chicken Basil Pesto Pizza

$32.00Out of stock

24" pizza with Homemade Pesto sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Banana Peppers & Roasted Garlic drizzled with Creamy Alfredo Sauce & topped off with parmesan cheese.

The Brooklyn 24" The Pickler Pizza

$32.00Out of stock

24" pizza with White Garlic sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with Dill Pickles! Topped off with a sprinkle of both italian seasoning and parmesan cheese. An absolute delight for pickle lovers!

The Brooklyn 24" The Shrimply Pizza

$32.00Out of stock

24" pizza with Homemade Alfredo sauce, mozzarella/provolone cheese, Shrimp, Fresh Spinach, Tomatoes & Broccoli topped with Parmesan Cheese.

1/2 Serving

A serving of pasta enough to feed one. Create your own with choice of noodles, sauce, and toppings. Includes breadstick & parmesan cheese.

1/2 SIZE Create Your Own

$7.00

Create your own 1/2 serving pasta. Start off with your choice of noodle, a sauce, & 2 toppings of your choice. Half serving pasta comes with one breadstick and parmesan cheese.

Full Serving

A serving of pasta enough to feed two. Create your own with your choice of noodle, sauce, and toppings. Or choose any of our delicious specialty pastas! Includes 2 breadsticks & parmesan cheese.

(FULL) Pasta Create Your Own:

$11.00

Create your own Full serving pasta. Start off with your choice of noodle, a sauce, & 2 toppings of your choice. Full serving pasta comes with 2 breadsticks and parmesan cheese.

(FULL) Chicken or Shrimp Alfredo Pasta

$15.00

Spaghetti, your choice of protein in Alfredo Sauce, and topped with Parmesan Cheese. (Served with 2 Breadsticks)

(FULL) Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$15.00

Spaghetti & Crispy Breaded Chicken in Classic Tomato sauce, topped with Baked Mozzarella/Provolone cheese.

(FULL) Chicken Broccoli Penne Pasta

$15.00

Penne, Marinated Chicken, Broccoli, & Cherry Tomatoes in Alfredo Sauce, topped with Baked Mozzarella/provolone cheese.

(FULL) Pesto Chicken Spinach Pasta

$15.00

Penne, Marinated Chicken, Cherry Tomatoes, Banana Peppers & Fresh Spinach in Homemade Pesto Sauce.

(FULL) Scampi Pasta

$15.00

Spaghetti, your choice of protein, (chicken or shrimp) Garlic Butter, Cherry Tomatoes, & Zucchini topped with Green Onions & Parmesan cheese.

(FULL) Carbonara Pasta

$15.00

Spaghetti, your choice of protein, (chicken or shrimp) Bacon, Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers in a Creamy Homemade Alfredo sauce topped with parmesan cheese.

(FULL) Spaghetti and Meatballs

$15.00

Spaghetti, Classic Tomato Sauce, & 2 Jumbo Meatballs topped with Parmesan Cheese. (Served with 2 Bread sticks)

(FULL) Chicken or Meatball Almado

$15.00

Penne, your choice of Marinated or Crispy Chicken or 2 Jumbo Meatballs, in a mixture of Classic Tomato Sauce and Alfredo topped with Parmesan Cheese. (Served with 2 Breadsticks)

Family Serving

A serving of pasta enough to feed the whole family. Create your own with your choice of noodle, sauce, and toppings. Or choose any of our delicious specialty pastas! Includes 4 breadsticks & parmesan cheese.

Family CREATE YOUR OWN:

$22.00Out of stock

Create your own Family serving pasta. Start off with your choice of noodle, a sauce, & 2 toppings of your choice. Family serving pasta comes with 8 breadsticks and parmesan cheese.

(FAMILY) Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$30.00Out of stock

Spaghetti & Marinated Chicken in Alfredo Sauce, topped with Parmesan Cheese.

(FAMILY) Spaghetti & Meatballs

$30.00Out of stock

Spaghetti, Classic Tomato Sauce, & 4 Jumbo Meatballs topped with Parmesan Cheese. (Served with 8 Bread sticks)

(FAMILY) Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$30.00Out of stock

Spaghetti & Crispy Breaded Chicken in Classic Tomato sauce, topped with Baked Mozzarella/Provolone cheese.

(FAMILY) Chicken Broccoli Penne Pasta

$30.00Out of stock

Penne, Marinated Chicken, Broccoli, & Cherry Tomatoes in Alfredo Sauce, topped with Baked Mozzarella/provolone cheese.

(FAMILY) Pesto Chicken Spinach Pasta

$30.00Out of stock

Penne, Marinated Chicken, Cherry Tomatoes, Banana Peppers & Fresh Spinach in Homemade Pesto Sauce.

(FAMILY) Scampi Pasta

$30.00Out of stock

Spaghetti, your choice of protein, (chicken or shrimp) Garlic Butter, Cherry Tomatoes, & Zucchini topped with Green Onions & Parmesan cheese.

(FAMILY) Carbonara Chicken OR Shrimp Pasta

$30.00Out of stock

Spaghetti, your choice of protein, (chicken or shrimp) Bacon, Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers in a Creamy Homemade Alfredo sauce topped with parmesan cheese.

Starters & Sides

Delicious starters and sides.

Stuffed Shells

$10.00Out of stock

6 Jumbo Shells Stuffed with Ricotta & Parmesan Cheese in Meat sauce, topped with Baked Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese.

Double Play Platter

$10.00

2 Chicken Tenders, 2 Jalapeno Poppers, 2 Mozzarella Sticks, & 2 Deep-Fried Ravioli with your choice of 2 Dipping Sauces

Pipin' Lemon Garlic Shrimp

$10.00

10 pcs of Shrimp spiced and sauteed in our Hot Garlic Sauce sprinkled with Lemon Pepper seasoning over a basket of fries.

Meatball Box

$10.00

4 Giant Homemade Meatballs in House Tomato Sauce topped with Parmesan Cheese.

Sweet Chili Calamari

$10.00

Calamari & Sliced Banana Peppers drizzled in our very own Sweet Chili Heat topped with Green Onions.

Jo-Jo's (10)

$4.00

Comes with 10 Jojos (potato wedges) per order

Basket French Fries

$4.00

Basket of french fries. Comes seasoned with choice of salt, seasoned salt, garlic parmesan, cajun, or unsalted.

French Fries

$2.00

Side of french fries. Comes seasoned with choice of salt, seasoned salt, garlic parmesan, cajun, or unsalted.

(3) Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$7.00

Three of our hand breaded chicken tenders comes with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.

(6) Chicken Tenders W Fries

$10.00

Six of our hand breaded chicken tenders comes with fries and your choice of dipping sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks w/ Classic Tomato

$5.00

6 Mozzarella Sticks comes with Classic Tomato sauce on side.

Zucchini Bites w/ Classic Tomato

$5.00

10 count Zucchini Bites comes with Classic Tomato sauce on side.

Deep Fried Ravioli w/ Classic Tomato

$6.00

6 Breaded Deep-Fried Ravioli. Filled with Ricotta Cheese served with a side of Classic Tomato sauce.

Jalapeno Poppers W/ Ranch

$5.00

6 Deep-Fried Jalapeno Poppers. Fiesta cream cheese served with ranch on the side.

Calzones

Delicious calzones! create a custom creation with your choice between ricotta or mozzarella/provolone cheese, choice of 2 toppings, and choice of dipping sauce. All Calzones are topped with garlic butter, italian seasoning, and parmesan cheese.

Personal Calzone

$7.00

Serves (one). Create a personal sized calzone of your own. choose a cheese, any 2 toppings, and a dipping sauce. All calzones are topped with italian seasoning, garlic butter and parmesan cheese.

Regular Calzone

Regular Calzone

$10.00

Serves (one-two). Create a Regular sized calzone of your own. Choice of cheese, any 2 toppings, and your choice of dipping sauce. All calzones are topped with italian seasoning, garlic butter and parmesan cheese.

Party Calzone

$25.00

Full Sheet Calzone with your choice of cheese and 2 toppings. Served with 8 Dipping Sauces. Classic Tomato by default, unless you choose another sauce.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings! Choose your liking, Bone in or Boneless wings. Choose between any of our delicious 12 wing flavors. Comes in sets of 6.

6pc Wing

$6.00

6 Chicken wings, choice of Regular or Boneless wings comes with your choice of sauce. We also offer Breaded wings.

12pc Wing

$12.00

12 chicken wings, choice of Regular or Boneless wings, and your choice of sauce. We also offer Breaded wings.

18pc Wing

$18.00

18 Chicken wings, choice of Regular or Boneless wings comes with your choice of sauce. Choose up to 2 sauces. We also offer Breaded wings.

24pc Wing

$24.00

24 Chicken wings, choice of Regular or Boneless wings comes with your choice of sauce. Choose up to 2 sauces. We also offer Breaded wings.

36pc Wing

$36.00

36 Chicken wings, choice of Regular or Boneless wings. Comes with your choice of sauce. Choose up to 3 sauces. We also offer Breaded wings.

48pc Wing

$48.00

48 Chicken wings, choice of Regular or Boneless wings comes with your choice of sauce. Choose up to 4 sauces. We also offer Breaded wings.

100 Wings (CATERING)

$100.00

100 Chicken wings for catering, choice of Regular or Boneless wings. Comes with your choice of sauce. Choose up to 5 sauces. We also offer Breaded wings.

Fried Chicken

All Fried Chicken comes mixed & comes in counts of 4. Each 4 piece Mixed Chicken comes with a Breast, Thigh, Wing, and a Leg. For every 4 pieces of Mixed Chicken, it comes with 5 jojos.

4pc Mixed Fried Chicken (Jojos5)

$9.00

4 pieces of mixed chicken (1 breast, 1 thigh, 1 leg, 1 wing) includes 5 jojos.

8pc Mixed Fried Chicken (Jojos10)

$15.00

8 pieces of mixed chicken (2 breasts, 2 thighs, 2 legs, 2 wings) includes 10 jojos.

12pc Mixed Fried Chicken (Jojos15)

$20.00

12 pieces of mixed chicken (3 breasts, 3 thighs, 3 legs, 3 wings) includes 15 jojos.

16pc Mixed Fried Chicken (Jojos20)

$25.00

16 pieces of mixed chicken (4 breasts, 4 thighs, 4 legs, 4 wings) includes 20 jojos.

32pc Mixed Fried Chicken (Jojos40)

$45.00

32 pieces of mixed chicken (8 breasts, 8 thighs, 8 legs, 8 wings) includes 40 jojos.

48pc Mixed Fried Chicken (Jojos60)

$60.00Out of stock

48 pieces of mixed chicken (12 breasts, 12 thighs, 12 legs, 12 wings) includes 60 jojos.

96pc Mixed Fried Chicken (Jojos120)

$120.00Out of stock

Catering Fried Chicken. Must call at least 24 hours before ordering, or place order online 24 hours in advanced. 96 pieces of mixed chicken. (24 breasts, 24 thighs, 24 legs, 24 wings) includes 120 jojos!

Jojo's (10)

$4.00

10 pieces of jojo (potato wedges) to an order.

3oz Cole Slaw

$0.75

3oz side of Coleslaw

Pint of Cole Slaw

$3.00

Pint of Coleslaw

12" Subs

12" Subs

Italian Sub

$10.00

Mozzarella&provolone cheese, pepperoni, ham, salami,banana peppers, onions, tomatoes, romaine blend, & italian dressing.

Meatball Sub

$10.00

mozzarella&provolone, homemade meatballs, onions, & mushrooms smothered in house tomato sauce.

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$10.00

Mozzarella&provolone cheese & crispy breaded chicken topped with house tomato sauce topped with parmesan cheese.

Chicken Pesto Sub

$10.00

mozzarella&provolone cheese, marinated chicken, basil pesto sauce, roasted red pepper, cherry tomatoes, & fresh spinach

Steak Sub

$10.00

Mozzarella&provolone cheese, steak, banana peppers, onions, mushrooms, with your choice of mayo, classic tomato sauce, or italian dressing.

Salads

The Tomato Company Salads! All salads come with your choice of dressing.

House Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Romaine Blend, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Yellow Onions, & Mozzarella/Provolone cheese, topped with croutons. Comes with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Romaine Blend, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Parmesan cheese, & Egg topped with croutons. Comes with your choice of dressing.

Pepperoni Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Romaine Blend, Pepperoni, Mozzarella/provolone cheese, Banana Peppers, & Cherry Tomatoes topped with Croutons. Comes with choice of dressing.

Pipin' Chicken Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Romaine Blend, Marinated Chicken in Hot Sauce, Bacon, Banana Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella/provolone cheese & topped with croutons. Comes with choice of dressing.

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Romaine Blend, Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Black Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with croutons. Comes with choice of dressing.

Cobb Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Romaine Blend, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Egg, Mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with croutons.

Dessert

Desserts include Brownies, Chocolate Chip Cannolis, Tiramisu, or Cinna Puffs with Icing.

Chocolate Chip Cannoli (2pc)

$5.00

Cannoli shell, filled with chocolate chip cannoli filling, topped with powdered sugar. Comes with 2.

Brownies (2pc)

$5.00

Comes with two.

Cinna-Bites w/Icing

$5.00

Deep fried dough balls, covered in cinnamon sugar served with a side of icing.

Extra Icing

$0.75

Dipping Sauces & More

All sorts of dipping sauces.

Side of Classic Tomato Sauce

$0.75

Side of House Tomato Sauce

$0.75

Side of Garlic Butter

$0.75

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Side of Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side of Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.75

Side of Italian Dressing

$0.75

Side Of HOT

$0.75

Side of MILD

$0.75

Side of Hot Garlic

$0.75

Side of Pineapple Inferno

$0.75

Louisiana Butter (Garlic Cajun)

$0.75

Side Of Bbq

$0.75

Side of HOT BBQ

$0.75

Side of Honey BBQ

$0.75

Side of Sweet Chili Heat

$0.75

Side of Garlic Parmesan

$0.75

Side of Lemon Pepper

$0.75

Side of Alfredo

$0.75

Side of Basil Pesto

$0.75

Side of Roasted Garlic Oil

$0.75

Side of Icing

$0.75

Side Of Coleslaw

$0.75

Side of Crushed Red Peppers

Side of Grated Parmesan Cheese

Breads

Garlic Bread, Cheesy Bread, & Breadsticks!

Garlic Bread (2 pc)

$4.00

2 pieces of our garlic bread, bread w garlic butter on top.

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese (2 pc)

$5.00

2 pieces of our cheesy garlic bread, bread w garlic butter on top, also topped with mozzarella/provolone cheese blend.

12" Cheesy Bread

$10.00

12" pizza crust with garlic butter and mozzarella/provolone cheese blend. Topped with italian seasoning & parmesan cheese. Comes with side of Sweet Tomato sauce.

Breadsticks w/ Classic Tomato (4pc)

$4.00

4 bread sticks topped with garlic butter and parmesan cheese. comes with side of Sweet Tomato sauce.

Garlic Parm Bites

$6.00

Deep Fried Mini Dough Balls smothered in garlic butter and garlic Parmesan dry rub, topped with shredded Parmesan Cheese. Served with Sweet Tomato

Pizza Pockets

Best Pizza Pocket you have had yet! Each pocket has their own unique flavors. You can not go wrong with any of these hidden greasy, cheesy treasures.

Italian Pocket

$9.00

Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Banana Peppers, Onions & Ricotta Cheese inside pizza dough rolled into a pocket. Topped with garlic spread.

Philly Steak Pocket

$9.00

Steak, Onion, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, & Cream Cheese inside pizza dough rolled into a pocket. Topped with Louisiana Butter.

Pipin' Jalapeno Chicken Pocket (HOT BBQ)

$9.00

(HOT BBQ) Chicken, Onion, Bacon, Jalapeno, & Ricotta Cheese, inside pizza dough rolled into a pocket. Topped with (HOT BBQ) sauce.

Pepperoni Pocket

$9.00

Pepperoni, Ricotta Cheese, and Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese in pizza dough rolled into a pocket. Topped with garlic spread.

2 Liter

2 L Coke

$3.00

2 L Diet Coke

$3.00

2 L Cherry Coke

$3.00

2 L Sprite

$3.00

2 L Canada Dry

$3.00

2 L Fanta Orange

$3.00

2 L Rootbeer

$3.00

2 L Minute Maid Lemonade

$3.00

20 OZ

20 oz Coke

$2.00

20 oz Diet Coke

$2.00

20 oz Cherry Coke

$2.00

20 oz Rootbeer

$2.00

20 oz Sprite

$2.00

20 oz Canada Dry

$2.00

20 oz Fanta Orange

$2.00

20 oz Lemonade

$2.00

Peace Tea (Caddy Shack)

$2.00

Peace Tea (Razzleberry)

$2.00

Peace Tea (Just Peachy)

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

20 oz Mello Yello

$2.00

CATERING SALAD (2 HR NOTICE MIN.)

Catering House Salad

$30.00Out of stock

Full Pan Of Arcadian & Romaine Mix. Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Yellow Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, and Croutons. Served with 2 Pints of Dressing. Serves 10-12

Catering Caesar Salad

$30.00Out of stock

Full Pan Of Arcadian & Romaine Mix. Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Eggs, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons. Served with 2 Pints of Dressing. Serves 10-12

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family Owned Pizzeria! Fresh is an understatement! We're here to blow your taste buds away with our unique spin on Italian cuisines and much more!

Location

656 Broadway Ave, Bedford, OH 44146

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
The Tomato Company image
The Tomato Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Gyro George - MAPLE HTS
orange star4.3 • 3,217
5170 Northfield Rd Maple Heights, OH 44137
View restaurantnext
Best Gyros - Northfield
orange star4.4 • 2,235
10468 Northfield Road Northfield, OH 44067
View restaurantnext
WingWay
orange star4.1 • 111
10430 Northfield Rd Northfield, OH 44067
View restaurantnext
Angie's Pizza -Orginal
orange star4.0 • 172
6932 Hillside Rd Independence, OH 44131
View restaurantnext
DeGaetano's Village Square Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
27349 Chagrin Blvd Beachwood, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
The Last Page
orange starNo Reviews
100 Park Avenue Suite 128 Orange Village, OH 44122
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bedford

Hot Grillz Diner - Walton Hills
orange star5.0 • 73
7188 Northfield Rd Walton Hills, OH 44146
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bedford
Maple Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Northfield
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Solon
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Beachwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Twinsburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Brecksville
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Chagrin Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston