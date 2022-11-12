Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Tortilla Press Collingswood

2,008 Reviews

$$

703 Haddon Ave

Collingswood, NJ 08108

Mexican Classic

$14.50

Vegan Mexican Classic

$16.00

Super Salsa Sampler 3 bags of chips

$19.00

5 Person Crudite

$14.50

10 Person Crudite

$26.50

25 Person Crudite

$40.50

5 Person Fruit Tray

$30.00

10 Person Fruit Tray

$45.00

25 Person Fruit Tray

$70.00

Apps/Soup/Salad

Ratatouille Empanada

$6.00

Tomato and Avocado Salad

$11.00

Corn and Vegetable Chowder

$6.00

Entree's

Eggplant Milanesa (Vegan)

$18.00

Chicken Breast with Acorn Squash Agave Pipian

$19.00

Pan Seared Scallops

$24.00

Desserts

Pumpkin Bread Pudding

$7.00

Apple Cider Donut Sundae

$8.50Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Until the Collingswood Farmer's Market Returns we are offering selections from Flaim Farms to be ordered by Noon on Thursday for Pickup Saturdays from 10 to 1:30. Please place your order & schedule your pickup time here. If you have questions call Lydia at 856 979 3333

703 Haddon Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08108

