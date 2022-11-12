The Tortilla Press Collingswood
2,008 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Until the Collingswood Farmer's Market Returns we are offering selections from Flaim Farms to be ordered by Noon on Thursday for Pickup Saturdays from 10 to 1:30. Please place your order & schedule your pickup time here. If you have questions call Lydia at 856 979 3333
Location
703 Haddon Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08108
Gallery