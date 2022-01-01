The Toss Up imageView gallery
The Toss Up 1550 W Artesia Blvd.

review star

No reviews yet

1550 W Artesia Blvd.

Gardena, CA 90248

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO Salad
“The Toss Up” Cobb - Salad
The Mandarin - SALAD

SALADS/ WRAPS

Ahi Salad

Ahi Salad

$14.00

Seared Ahi tuna salad with mixed greens, purple cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, edamame, daikon sprouts, red bell peppers, scallions, fried onions, sesame seeds and sesame dressing.

Baja Salad

Baja Salad

$13.00

A Spicy southwest salad with Romaine, Mixed Greens, Corn, Black Beans, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Cilantro, Cheddar Cheese, Tortilla Strips and Grilled Chicken in a Spicy Jalapeno Ranch Dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

The Toss Up's take on a classic Caesar salad with Romaine, Croutons and Shaved Parmesan and Grilled Chicken with our homemade Creamy Caesar Dressing.

House Salad

$5.00

Our House salad includes Mixed greens, cucumber, carrots and tomatoes with a Champagne Vinaigrette (Side salad).

Santorini - Salad

Santorini - Salad

$13.00

A Greek salad with romaine, mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives, garbanzo beans, red onion, artichoke hearts, red bell peppers, feta cheese and grilled chicken in a Greek feta vinaigrette.

Texas Smokehouse - Salad

Texas Smokehouse - Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Mixed Greens, Roasted Corn, Red Onions, Tortilla Strips, Cheddar Cheese and Grilled Chicken in a tangy BBQ Ranch dressing.

Thai Salad

$14.00

Arugula and spring mix salad with red bell peppers, shredded carrots, daikon sprouts, roasted peanuts, cucumbers, celery, Cilantro and grilled chicken in a sesame dressing.

The Dreamy Vegan - Salad

The Dreamy Vegan - Salad

$12.00

Kale and Arugula, Broccoli, Edamame, Almonds, Carrots, Scallions, Toasted Almonds and Baked Marinated Tofu in a Creamy Chimmichurri ranch Dressing.

The Mandarin - SALAD

The Mandarin - SALAD

$12.00

Romaine , Mixed Greens, Carrots, Mandarin Oranges, Purple Cabbage, Chicken Breast, Crispy Wontons, Scallions and Toasted Almonds in a Creamy Sesame Dressing.

The “BEEF” stro - Salad

The “BEEF” stro - Salad

$14.00

Romaine, Mixed green, Cherry Tomatoes, Sautéed Mushrooms, Crispy Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles , Fried onions and Grilled Steak in Chimichurri Dressing.

Waldorf Salad

Waldorf Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, Green Apples, Celery, Red Onion, Dried Cranberries, Feta cheese, Bacon, Candied Walnuts and Grilled Chicken in our House Honey Mustard.

“The Toss Up” Cobb - Salad

“The Toss Up” Cobb - Salad

$13.00

Romaine, Cherry tomatoes, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Roast Turkey, Bacon, Red Onions and House Honey Mustard.

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

BYO Salad

$9.00

LIFESTYLE BOWLS

Southwest Beef and Bean Bowl

$16.00

Thai Tuna Rice Bowl

$14.00

PASTA

Spaghetti & Meatball Pasta

$13.00

Chicken Pesto Penne

$15.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$15.00

BAKED POTATOES

Chili Cheese Baked Potato Bowl

$9.00

Loaded Baked Potato Bowl

$8.00

Cheddar Broccoli Baked Potato

$8.00

SMOOTHIES

24 Oz Smoothie

$8.00

16 Oz Smoothie

$6.00

ACAI BOWLS

Small - 1 Scoop

$6.00

Medium - 2 Scoop

$9.00

Large - 3 Scoop

$12.00

SOUPS

Chicken noodle - Soup

$4.00+

Tomato bisque basil - Soup

$4.00+

Broccoli cheddar - Soup

$4.00+

Chili - Soup

$6.00+

Clam chowder - Soup

$4.00+

KIDS MENU

Turkey Wrap

$6.00

Chicken Wrap

$6.00

Cheese/Lettuce Wrap

$6.00

Pasta w/ butter

$6.00

Pasta w/ marinara sauce

$6.00

DRINKS

Fountain drinks

$1.75+

Speciality Drinks

$3.25+

Sparkling water

$2.45

Bottled water

$2.00

Water Cup

DESSERTS

Brownie

$2.50

Rice crispy treat

$2.50

EXTRAS

Add Extra Naan

$0.50

Chips

$1.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Serving fresh salads created your way! Also serving pasta, soups, lifestyle bowls, and more. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1550 W Artesia Blvd., Gardena, CA 90248

Directions

Gallery
The Toss Up image

Map
