Food

APPETIZER

FRIED CHICKEN LIVER

$11.99

FRIED CHICKEN GIZZARDS

$11.99

STUFFED BAKED POTATOES

$14.99

LUMP CRAB CAKE

WINGS

$9.99

CALAMARI

$13.99

MUSHROOMS

$10.99

FISH NUGGETS

$12.99

SPINACH ROLLS

$10.99

ONION RINGS

$9.99

SOUP OF THE DAY

$9.99

SANDWICHES / BURGERS

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.99

CHOPPED TURKEY BBQ SANDWICH

$11.99

COLD TURKEY SANDWICH

$10.99

TURKEY BURGER

$12.99

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$13.99

FISH SANDWICH

$12.99

BEEF BURGER

$12.99

SALADS

CEASER SALAD

$19.99

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$19.99

SALMON SALAD

$19.99

COBB SALAD

$19.99

SEAFOOD SALAD

$19.99

CHEF SALAD

$19.99

SEAFOOD

SHRIMP

$19.99

SCALLOPS

$19.99

CRAB LEGS

$35.00

DINNER

FRIED CHICKEN

$25.00

SMOTHERED CHICKEN IN GRAVY

$27.00

CHOP TURKEY BBQ

$19.99

STEAK

$36.00

TURKEY WINGS

$27.00

OX TAILS

$36.00

BAKED CHICKEN

$25.00

BEEF RIBS

$32.00

TURKEY CHOPS

$26.00

FRIED WHITING FISH

$19.99

FRIED CAT FISH

$23.99

SALMON

$25.99

SHRIMP

$27.99

SEAFOOD COMBO

$36.00

LAMB CHOPS

$32.99

BAKED LASAGNA

$19.99

BAKED ZITI

$19.99

SIDES

COLLARD GREENS

$4.99

STRING BEANS

$4.99

BABY LIMA BEANS

$4.99

CORN

$4.99

BAKED MACARONI & CHEESE

$4.99

MASHED POTATOES

$4.99

YAMS

$4.99

MACARONI SALAD

$4.99

POTATO SALAD

$4.99

TOSSED SALAD

$4.99

CORN BREAD

$4.99

SPINACH

$4.99

RICE

$4.99

COLE SLAW

$4.99

KIDS

CHICKEN FINGERS

$10.99

HOT DOGS

$8.99

BURGERS

$9.99

MACARONI & CHEESE

$4.99

PIZZA

$9.99

FRIES

$4.99

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$10.99

BUFFETT

Kids Buffet

$20.00

Buffet 1

$75.00

Buffet 2

$35.00

Virgin Bar

Sodas

Coke

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Giner Ale

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Waters

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Juice

Cranberry

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Apple

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Frozen Virgin Drinks

Virgin Daiquiri

$8.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$8.00

Tea & Coffee

Coffee

$1.00

Tea

$1.00

Iced Tea

Snapple

$3.00

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$15.00