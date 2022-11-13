Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Town Tavern of Morganton

No reviews yet

315 Sanford Drive

Morganton, NC 28655

Order Again

Popular Items

The Tavern Burger
Philly's
Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap

Pub Fare

Tavern Sliders

$7.95+

BBQ, Meatball, or Mini Burgers

Southern Style Fried Pickles

$8.95

Served with ranch

Buffalo Shrimp Basket

$9.95

Served with celery and ranch

Blackened Shrimp Basket

$9.95

Served with celery & ranch

Mini Pups

$8.95

Mini corn dogs served with ketchup and mustard

Potato Skins

$8.95

With cheddar jack & bacon crumbles. Served with ranch.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.95

Served with chips

Tavern Baja Queso

$7.95

Served with homemade tortilla chips. Add house made salsa for $0.99

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.95

Served with tortilla chips

Tavern Queso Nachos

$6.45

A generous portion of fresh cooked tortilla chips with queso, served with salsa. Add sliced chicken breast, chili, or BBQ for $2.99

Loaded Nachos

$9.95

A generous portion of queso, loaded with salsa, sour cream, diced green chilies, lettuce, jalapeños. Add sliced chicken breast chili, or BBQ for $2.99

Hillbilly Nachos

$12.95

French fries topped with a hearty portion of our chopped BBQ or Philly Steak and smothered in melted queso. Served with BBQ sauce or ranch.

Buffalo Cauliflower

$8.95

Served with Ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

With olde world marinara sauce.

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.95

Served crispy with ranch

Cracklins

$8.95

Southern season pork rinds with secret dipping sauce.

Basket of Fries

$6.95

Option to add cheese, chili or bacon

Basket of Tots

$6.95

Option to add cheese, chili or bacon

Basket of Pub Chips

$7.95

Served with ranch. Option to add bacon & cheese.

Basket of Onion Rings

$8.95

Cooked to order, served piping hot with volcano sauce!

Wings

8 Boneless Wings

$10.95

Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!

12 Boneless Wings

$15.95

Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!

16 Boneless Wings

$19.95

Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!

24 Boneless Wings

$25.95

Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!

48 Boneles Wings

$50.95

96 Boneless Wings

$86.95

Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!

8 Wings

$10.95

Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!

12 Wings

$15.95

Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!

16 Wings

$19.95

Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!

24 Wings

$25.95

Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!

48 Wings

$50.95

Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!

96 Wings

$86.95

Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!

Salads

Tavern House Salad

$9.95

Chopped greens and veggies with shredded cheddar jack, shredded carrots, cabbage, applewood smoked bacon, croutons, tomatoes and onions. Add blackened or grilled chicken or shrimp for $1.99

Nacho Salad

$9.95

Chopped greens, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, and tortilla strips. Add grilled shrimp, chicken, or chili for $2.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.95

Buffalo chicken grilled or fried with chopped greens and veggies, blue cheese crumbles, croutons, tomatoes and onions.

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing. Add blackened or grilled chicken or shrimp for $2.99

Teriyaki Chicken Salad

$12.95

Teriyaki chicken grilled or fried with chopped greens and veggies, shredded cheddar jack, chow mein noodles, tomatoes and onions.

Blackened Shrimp Salad

$12.95

Six blackened shrimp on chopped greens with shredded carrots, cabbage, cheddar jack, croutons, tomatoes and onions.

Soups

French Onion Soup

$5.95

Hot savory broth with sweet onions and croutons topped with melted provolone cheese.

Soup Of The Day

$5.95

Tavern Specialties

Philly's

$10.95

A fresh milano roll stuffed with 8 oz. of thinly sliced rib-eye or chicken, lightly seasoned & mixed with American white cheese. Just ask & we will add your choice of grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, or jalapeños. Served with a choice of fries, potato salad, broccoli salad, pasta salad or cole slaw & a pickle spear.

Jumbo Angus Hot Dog

$7.95+

In a fresh split-top bun with your choice of chili, onion, slaw or relish. Served with a choice of fries, potato salad, broccoli salad, pasta salad or cole slaw & a pickle spear.

Pub Style Fish n Chips

$12.95

Two crispy, hand beer battered, fillets served with hot-fresh-made potato chips along with tartar, malt vinegar & a pickle spear.

Tavern Chicken Tacos

$9.95

2 flour tortillas stuffed with grilled enchilada chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, & cheddar jack cheese with a sriracha ranch served with chips & salsa.

Chicken Tender Baskets

Southern Style Tender Basket

$8.95

Served with choice of ranch, bleu cheese, honey mustard, BBQ.

Buffalo Tender Basket

$9.95

Served with choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

Teriyaki Tender Basket

$9.95

Served with choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Specify grilled or fried with cheddar jack, lettuce, tomato served with ranch.

Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger Wrap

$10.95

with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato & onion.

Fresh Veggie Wrap

$7.45

with cheddar jack, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, carrot, onion, purple cabbage served with ranch. Add diced grilled chicken for $2.25. Add blackened shrimp for $2.75.

Philly Wrap

$10.95

with thin sliced rib-eye or chicken & American white cheese, lettuce & tomato. Add mushrooms, jalapeños, peppers, & onions

Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.45

Crispy cut lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing & blackened grilled chicken with parmesan cheese.

Burgers

Served with your choice of fries, potato salad, pasta salad, broccoli salad or coleslaw and a pickle spear.

The Tavern Burger

$9.95

Choose: American, Swiss, Cheddar or Provolone. Add applewood smoked bacon for $1.50.

J.D. Bourbon Burger

$10.95

Bourbon glazed, caramelized onions, jalapeños & provolone.

Jalapeno Queso Burger

$10.95

With grilled onions & jalapeños and homemade queso cheese.

Patti Melt

$10.95

With Swiss & grilled onions on buttered Texas toast.

Southwest Burger

$10.95

With cheddar, applewood bacon & BBQ sauce.

Mushroom Garlic Swiss Burger

$10.95

Sautéed mushrooms & garlic served with Swiss cheese.

Turkey Burger

$10.45

Choose: American, Swiss, Cheddar or Provolone.

Volcano Burger

$10.95

With provolone, onion rings, volcano & sriracha sauce.

Black n Bleu Burger

$10.95

Blackened & seasoned with creamy bleu cheese covered with melted Swiss.

Carolina Burger

$10.95

With cheddar, chili, slaw, mustard & onion only.

Steak House Burger

$10.95

Cheddar, bacon, caramelized onions and A-1 sauce.

Black Bean Burger

$10.45

Choose: American, Swiss, Cheddar or Provolone.

Specialty Sandwiches

Cuban Sandwich

$10.95

Roasted pulled pork & chopped applewood bacon stuffed in a pressed Milano roll with an ale mustard, Swiss cheese & sliced pickles.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$11.95

Fresh hand pattied crab cakes served with lettuce and tartar sauce.

Meatball Sub

$9.95

Meatballs, melted provolone, marinara sauce.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$10.95

Grilled or fried with marinara & melted provolone.

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

With provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, applewood bacon, grilled or fried.

Beef & Cheddar Melt

$9.95

7 oz. of sliced grilled rib-eye with melted cheddar, served on a milano roll with BBQ sauce.

BLT

$8.95

Four slices of applewood bacon with lettuce, tomato & mayo on Texas toast.

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

With cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, applewood bacon & BBQ sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

With melted Swiss, lettuce, tomato, & onion. Grilled or fried.

Fried Fish Sandwich

$10.95

Fried golden brown and served with lettuce and tartar sauce. Add cheese for $1.45

Grilled Bologna & Cheese Sandwich

$8.95

A thick slice of bologna with melted American served on Texas toast.

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

With melted provolone, tomato & cole slaw.

French Dip

$10.95

Sliced rib-eye simmered in homemade Au Jus, topped with provolone cheese on a milano roll, served with au jus.

Eastern NC Style Chopped Pork BBQ Sandwich

$10.95

with slaw on the side.

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid's

Kids Chicken Tenders (2)

$6.95

Kids Mozzarella Sticks (3)

$6.95

Kids Corn Dog

$6.95

Kids Mini Corn Pups (5)

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Jr. Cheese Nachos

$6.95

Desserts

Cheesecake

$4.95

Drizzled with your choice of raspberry, caramel, or chocolate syrup.

Warm Brownie Sundae

$4.95

A warm chocolate & Oreo chunk brownie topped with a cube of fresh vanilla ice cream then drizzled with Hershey’s syrup!

Sides

Fries

$2.95

Tater Tots

$2.95

Pub Chips

$2.95

Add Cheese

$1.00

Add Bacon Bits

$1.95

Onion Rings

$3.95

Potato Salad

$1.95

Pasta Salad

$1.95

Broccoli Salad

$1.95

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$3.95

Slaw

$1.95

Side Salad

$6.95

Side Caeser Salad

$6.95

Side of Salsa

$1.95

Side of Queso

$1.95

Side of Pico

$1.95

Side of Bacon (2 Strips)

$1.95

Side of Chicken (4oz)

$2.99

Side of Chili (4oz)

$2.99

Side of Celery

$1.95

Side of Jalapenos

$1.95

Side of Onions

$1.00

Side of Tomatoes

$1.00

Side of Fried Pickles (6oz)

$4.95

Extra Tortilla Chips (with existing app)

$1.00

Sauces/Dips

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Sirachi Ranch

$0.50

Volcano Sauce

$0.50

Mild Buffalo

$0.50

Medium Buffalo

$0.50

Hot Buffalo

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Thai Red Chili

$0.50

Smoked Honey Mustard

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Sweet Jalapeno

$0.50

Carolina Reaper

$0.50

Bourbon Glace

$0.50

Sriracha Asian Fire

$0.50

Habanero

$0.50

Mango Habanero

$0.50

House Dry Rub

$0.50

Jamaican Jerk

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Thai Chili

$0.50

Side of Salsa

$1.00

Side of Queso

$2.95

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Mello Yello

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

HI-C Lemonade

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Juice

OJ

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Other

Luzianne Iced Tea

$1.95

Luzianne Sweet Tea

$1.95

Fever Tree Ginger Ale

$3.50

Colombian Coffee

$1.95

Red Bull

$3.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Milk

$1.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Arnold Palmer

$2.25

Swag

Hat

$20.00

Tee Shirt

$20.00

Sweat Shirt

$45.00

Sticker

$1.50

Miller Lite Pint Glass

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Morganton, North Carolina’s premier destination dining and sports bar venue. State of the art audio/visual experience for the best game day and entertainment viewing in western North Carolina.

Website

Location

315 Sanford Drive, Morganton, NC 28655

Directions

