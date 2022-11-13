The Town Tavern of Morganton
315 Sanford Drive
Morganton, NC 28655
Pub Fare
Tavern Sliders
BBQ, Meatball, or Mini Burgers
Southern Style Fried Pickles
Served with ranch
Buffalo Shrimp Basket
Served with celery and ranch
Blackened Shrimp Basket
Served with celery & ranch
Mini Pups
Mini corn dogs served with ketchup and mustard
Potato Skins
With cheddar jack & bacon crumbles. Served with ranch.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Served with chips
Tavern Baja Queso
Served with homemade tortilla chips. Add house made salsa for $0.99
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Served with tortilla chips
Tavern Queso Nachos
A generous portion of fresh cooked tortilla chips with queso, served with salsa. Add sliced chicken breast, chili, or BBQ for $2.99
Loaded Nachos
A generous portion of queso, loaded with salsa, sour cream, diced green chilies, lettuce, jalapeños. Add sliced chicken breast chili, or BBQ for $2.99
Hillbilly Nachos
French fries topped with a hearty portion of our chopped BBQ or Philly Steak and smothered in melted queso. Served with BBQ sauce or ranch.
Buffalo Cauliflower
Served with Ranch
Mozzarella Sticks
With olde world marinara sauce.
Mac & Cheese Bites
Served crispy with ranch
Cracklins
Southern season pork rinds with secret dipping sauce.
Basket of Fries
Option to add cheese, chili or bacon
Basket of Tots
Option to add cheese, chili or bacon
Basket of Pub Chips
Served with ranch. Option to add bacon & cheese.
Basket of Onion Rings
Cooked to order, served piping hot with volcano sauce!
Wings
8 Boneless Wings
Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!
12 Boneless Wings
Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!
16 Boneless Wings
Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!
24 Boneless Wings
Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!
48 Boneles Wings
96 Boneless Wings
Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!
8 Wings
Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!
12 Wings
Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!
16 Wings
Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!
24 Wings
Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!
48 Wings
Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!
96 Wings
Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!
Salads
Tavern House Salad
Chopped greens and veggies with shredded cheddar jack, shredded carrots, cabbage, applewood smoked bacon, croutons, tomatoes and onions. Add blackened or grilled chicken or shrimp for $1.99
Nacho Salad
Chopped greens, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, and tortilla strips. Add grilled shrimp, chicken, or chili for $2.99
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Buffalo chicken grilled or fried with chopped greens and veggies, blue cheese crumbles, croutons, tomatoes and onions.
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing. Add blackened or grilled chicken or shrimp for $2.99
Teriyaki Chicken Salad
Teriyaki chicken grilled or fried with chopped greens and veggies, shredded cheddar jack, chow mein noodles, tomatoes and onions.
Blackened Shrimp Salad
Six blackened shrimp on chopped greens with shredded carrots, cabbage, cheddar jack, croutons, tomatoes and onions.
Soups
Tavern Specialties
Philly's
A fresh milano roll stuffed with 8 oz. of thinly sliced rib-eye or chicken, lightly seasoned & mixed with American white cheese. Just ask & we will add your choice of grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, or jalapeños. Served with a choice of fries, potato salad, broccoli salad, pasta salad or cole slaw & a pickle spear.
Jumbo Angus Hot Dog
In a fresh split-top bun with your choice of chili, onion, slaw or relish. Served with a choice of fries, potato salad, broccoli salad, pasta salad or cole slaw & a pickle spear.
Pub Style Fish n Chips
Two crispy, hand beer battered, fillets served with hot-fresh-made potato chips along with tartar, malt vinegar & a pickle spear.
Tavern Chicken Tacos
2 flour tortillas stuffed with grilled enchilada chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, & cheddar jack cheese with a sriracha ranch served with chips & salsa.
Chicken Tender Baskets
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Specify grilled or fried with cheddar jack, lettuce, tomato served with ranch.
Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger Wrap
with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato & onion.
Fresh Veggie Wrap
with cheddar jack, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, carrot, onion, purple cabbage served with ranch. Add diced grilled chicken for $2.25. Add blackened shrimp for $2.75.
Philly Wrap
with thin sliced rib-eye or chicken & American white cheese, lettuce & tomato. Add mushrooms, jalapeños, peppers, & onions
Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap
Crispy cut lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing & blackened grilled chicken with parmesan cheese.
Burgers
The Tavern Burger
Choose: American, Swiss, Cheddar or Provolone. Add applewood smoked bacon for $1.50.
J.D. Bourbon Burger
Bourbon glazed, caramelized onions, jalapeños & provolone.
Jalapeno Queso Burger
With grilled onions & jalapeños and homemade queso cheese.
Patti Melt
With Swiss & grilled onions on buttered Texas toast.
Southwest Burger
With cheddar, applewood bacon & BBQ sauce.
Mushroom Garlic Swiss Burger
Sautéed mushrooms & garlic served with Swiss cheese.
Turkey Burger
Choose: American, Swiss, Cheddar or Provolone.
Volcano Burger
With provolone, onion rings, volcano & sriracha sauce.
Black n Bleu Burger
Blackened & seasoned with creamy bleu cheese covered with melted Swiss.
Carolina Burger
With cheddar, chili, slaw, mustard & onion only.
Steak House Burger
Cheddar, bacon, caramelized onions and A-1 sauce.
Black Bean Burger
Choose: American, Swiss, Cheddar or Provolone.
Specialty Sandwiches
Cuban Sandwich
Roasted pulled pork & chopped applewood bacon stuffed in a pressed Milano roll with an ale mustard, Swiss cheese & sliced pickles.
Crab Cake Sandwich
Fresh hand pattied crab cakes served with lettuce and tartar sauce.
Meatball Sub
Meatballs, melted provolone, marinara sauce.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Grilled or fried with marinara & melted provolone.
Jamaican Jerk Chicken Sandwich
With provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, applewood bacon, grilled or fried.
Beef & Cheddar Melt
7 oz. of sliced grilled rib-eye with melted cheddar, served on a milano roll with BBQ sauce.
BLT
Four slices of applewood bacon with lettuce, tomato & mayo on Texas toast.
Southwest Chicken Sandwich
With cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, applewood bacon & BBQ sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
With melted Swiss, lettuce, tomato, & onion. Grilled or fried.
Fried Fish Sandwich
Fried golden brown and served with lettuce and tartar sauce. Add cheese for $1.45
Grilled Bologna & Cheese Sandwich
A thick slice of bologna with melted American served on Texas toast.
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
With melted provolone, tomato & cole slaw.
French Dip
Sliced rib-eye simmered in homemade Au Jus, topped with provolone cheese on a milano roll, served with au jus.
Eastern NC Style Chopped Pork BBQ Sandwich
with slaw on the side.
Grilled Cheese
Kid's
Desserts
Sides
Fries
Tater Tots
Pub Chips
Add Cheese
Add Bacon Bits
Onion Rings
Potato Salad
Pasta Salad
Broccoli Salad
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Slaw
Side Salad
Side Caeser Salad
Side of Salsa
Side of Queso
Side of Pico
Side of Bacon (2 Strips)
Side of Chicken (4oz)
Side of Chili (4oz)
Side of Celery
Side of Jalapenos
Side of Onions
Side of Tomatoes
Side of Fried Pickles (6oz)
Extra Tortilla Chips (with existing app)
Sauces/Dips
Ranch
Blue Cheese
Honey Mustard
Sour Cream
Tartar Sauce
Sirachi Ranch
Volcano Sauce
Mild Buffalo
Medium Buffalo
Hot Buffalo
BBQ
Thai Red Chili
Smoked Honey Mustard
Garlic Parmesan
Sweet Jalapeno
Carolina Reaper
Bourbon Glace
Sriracha Asian Fire
Habanero
Mango Habanero
House Dry Rub
Jamaican Jerk
Teriyaki
Thai Chili
Side of Salsa
Side of Queso
Soda
Other
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Morganton, North Carolina’s premier destination dining and sports bar venue. State of the art audio/visual experience for the best game day and entertainment viewing in western North Carolina.
