The Trails
2,640 Reviews
$
7389 JACKSON DR
San Diego, CA 92119
Order Again
Cup of Wake Up
Did Someone Say Mimosa?
All the Other Drinks
Craft Brews
From The Griddle
Sin-a-mon Roll Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes
Short stack (2) of our fluffy Buttermilk pancakes. Make it a combo with eggs, breakfast meat.
Pumpkin Pancakes
Blueberry Multigrain
Elvis Cakes
Croissant French Toast.
Buttery croissant dipped in vanilla egg mix and grilled to perfection. Dusted with powdered sugar.
Trails French Toast.
Thick-cut sourdough French toast sprinkled powdered sugar.
Lemon Berry Frenchie.
Sourdough French toast stuffed with lemon curd and topped with assorted fresh berries and lavender infused whipped cream.
Belgium Waffle
Multigrain Waffle
Blueberry Multigrain Waffle
Strawberry, Banana, Whipped Cream Waffle
CHICKEN n waffles
Benedicts
Bene Asada
Grilled English Muffin topped with Valley Farms Market's Imperial Valley Carne Asada, two poached eggs, and chipotle hollandaise and topped with pico de gallo. Served with homefries.
Classic Benedict
Classic Eggs Benedict with grilled English muffin, ham, poached eggs, hollandaise. Served with homefries.
Garden Benedict.
Grilled English muffin, sauteed tomatoes Choice of sides.
Piggy Back Benedict.
Grilled english muffin, pulled pork, poached egg, chipotle hollandaise, cilantro. Choice of sides.
Crab Cake Benedict.
Grilled English muffin, Cali style crab cakes, chipotle hollandaise. Choice of sides.
Country Benedict.
Grilled biscuit, 2 sausage patties, scrambled eggs, topped with country gravy. Served with homefries.
Scrambles
Pesto Scramble.
Artichoke hearts, tomato, feta, pesto, red onion scrambled with 3 eggs. Served with homefries and choice of toast. *contains almonds
Machaca Scramble
Three eggs scrambled with bell pepper, onion, and tomato. Served with refried beans and corn tortillas.
Chorizo Scramble
Chorizo scrambled with 3 eggs, bell pepper, and onion. Served with refried beans and corn tortillas.
Soyrizo Scramble
Soyrizo scrambled with three eggs, bell pepper, and onions. Served with corn tortillas.
Omelettes
San Diego Omelette.
Bacon, avocado, tomato, mushrooms, jack cheese in a 3 egg omelette. Choice of sides and toast.
Garden Omelette.
Broccoli, spinach, tomato, mushrooms, jack cheese in a 3 egg omelette. Choice of sides and toast.
Feta Omelette.
Feta, spinach, mushrooms and tomatoes in a 3 egg omelette. Choice of sides and toast.
Mex Omelette
Shredded beef, bell pepper and onion, pepper jack cheese folded in a 3 egg omelette and topped with sour cream and salsa. Served with choice of sides and toast.
Meat Lover's Omelette
Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Cheddar, and Jack cheese folded into a 3 egg omelette. Served with choice of side and toast.
Denver Omelette.
Spinach Omelette.
ABC Omelette.
Avo Omelette.
BYO Omelette.
Vintage Breakfasts
Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs
Topped with Country gravy. Served with two eggs, choice of side, and toast.
Classic Bacon & Eggs
5 pieces of bacon, two eggs, homefries and toast.
Classic Sausage & Eggs
2 pieces of sausage, two eggs, homefries and toast.
Ham Steak and Eggs
6oz Ham Steak , two eggs, choice of side, choice of toast.
Hash & Eggs
Classic Corned Beef Hash, two eggs any style, choice of side and toast.
Sausage Links & Eggs
Turkey Bacon & Eggs
Burgers, Grilled Sandwiches & More
Trails Burger
7oz burger, melty gouda, fried onion strings, lettuce and chipotle mayo. Served with fries, soup, sweet potato fries (+.59), or small kale salad (+1). *GF version served with grilled onions
Tuna Melt.
Grilled sourdough, melted cheddar, cold tuna salad. Served with fries, soup, sweet potato fries (+.59), or small kale salad (+1).
Hippie Burger
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow-cooked pulled pork and Pop's BBQ sauce on a brioche bun. Served with choice of sides.
Pesto Chicken Sandwich
Pulled Pork Fries.
Fries, melted cheddar and jack cheese, Pop's BBQ sauce, pulled pork, tomatoes, sour cream, green onion.
Cheeseburger.
Sandwiches
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on grilled sourdough. Served with fries, soup, sweet potato fries (+.59), or small kale salad (+1). Add avocado (+2) Add 2 over medium eggs (+1.59)
BLTA
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado and mayo on grilled, dark, sweet wheat bread. Served with choice of sides.
Napa Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Salad with walnuts, craisins, mayo and seasoning on a grilled croissant.
Veggie Sandwich
Veggie Sandwich. Dark, sweet wheat bread with lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado, pepper jack, cheddar and mayo.
Club Sandwich
TAB
Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Mixed greens topped with crispy buffalo chicken, tomato, cheddar, red onion. Served with ranch dressing.
Kale Salad *GF, Veg, Vegan
Kale, red onion, tomato, southwestern quinoa, black beans, roasted sweet potatoes, lemon turmeric vinaigrette. Add sliced turkey (+3)
Berry Salad
Mixed greens topped with berries, toasted almonds, feta cheese, craisins, and red onion. Served with Balsamic dressing.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Garden Salad
Hiker's Delight
Breakfast Burrito.
Choice of bacon, soyrizo or chorizo, potatoes, cheddar cheese, scrambled eggs and avocado. Served with salsa.
Breakfast Sandwich
Grilled sourdough with cheddar cheese, 2 eggs (we don't recommend poached), and choice of breakfast meat. Served with small side of seasonal fruit.
Keto Brekkie
5 pieces of bacon, two cheesy scrambled eggs, and half of an avocado.
Healthy Hash
Roasted Sweet potatoes, tomato, red onion, garlic, Chorizo or Soyrizo, topped with cilantro crema and two eggs any style.
The Little Breakfast
2 eggs, homefries, 2 pieces of bacon, and a slice of toast.
Kids Menu
Gluten Free
GF Sin-A-Mon Roll Pancakes
Our most popular GLUTEN FREE item! It is like eating an entire plate-full of the center of a cinnamon roll. Cinnamon swirl GLUTEN FREE pancakes topped with cream cheese frosting and powdered sugar.
GF Pesto Scramble
Artichoke hearts, tomato, feta, pesto, red onion scrambled with 3 eggs. Served with homefries and choice of toast. *contains almonds
GF Healthy Hash
Roasted Sweet potatoes, tomato, red onion, garlic, Chorizo or Soyrizo, topped with cilantro crema and two eggs any style.
(GF) Lemon Berry Frenchie
Gluten Free Sourdough French toast stuffed with lemon curd and topped with assorted fresh berries and lavender infused whipped cream.
GF Bacon & Eggs
A Classic! 5 Pieces of bacon, 2 eggs, homefries and choice of toast.
GF Feta Omelette
3 egg omelette with feta cheese, spinach, mushrooms and tomatoes. Choice of GF sides and GF toast.
GF San Diego Omelette
3 egg omelette with bacon, avocado, tomato, mushrooms and jack cheese. Choice of GF sides and GF toast.
GF Garden Omelette
3 egg omelette with spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms and jack cheese. Choice of GF sides and GF toast.
GF Club
Sliced turkey breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a toasted whole grain Gluten Free bread. Served with small kale salad or soup.
GF Kale Salad
Kale, red onion, tomato, southwestern quinoa, black beans, roasted sweet potatoes, lemon turmeric vinaigrette. Add sliced turkey (+3)
GF BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on grilled sourdough. Served with soup or small kale salad (+1). Add avocado (+2) Add 2 over medium eggs (+1.59)
GF Classic Benedict
Classic benedict with grilled ham, poached eggs and hollandaise on grilled GF bread. Served with GF homefries.
GF Garden Benedict
Classic benedict with sauteed spinach and tomato, poached eggs and hollandaise on grilled GF bread. Served with GF homefries.
GF Piggy Back Bene
GF Bene Asada
GF Sausage and Eggs
GF BLTA
GF Vegetarian Sandwich
GF Burger
GF Hippie Burger
GF Berry Salad
GF Grilled Chicken Salad
GF Short Stack
GF Chocolate Chip Pancakes
GF Blueberry Banana Pancakes
Sides
Avocado, SIDE
Side Large Homefries
Fries, SIDE
Sweet Potato Fries, SIDE
Bacon (5), SIDE
Sausage Patty (2), SIDE
Egg (1), SIDE
Egg (2), SIDE
Egg (3), SIDE
Maple Syrup Real, SIDE
Toast (1), SIDE
Toast (2), SIDE
Ranch (4oz), SIDE
Side Hollandaise (4oz)
Side Gravy (8 oz.)
Side Small Homefries
Morning Glory Muffin
Pumpkin Muffin
Vegan Egg Substitute
Biscuits & Gravy
2 homemade biscuits and 16oz of country gravy.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
***OPEN FOR INDOOR & PATIO DINING** You'll find quality ingredients and vintage hospitality at The Trails. We're a family friendly "Fine Diner" that specializes in comfort classics made for today's pallet. Gluten Free, Vegetarian and Vegan options available.
7389 JACKSON DR, San Diego, CA 92119