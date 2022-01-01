Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

The Trails

2,640 Reviews

$

7389 JACKSON DR

San Diego, CA 92119

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito.
Sin-a-mon Roll Pancakes
Bacon (5), SIDE

Cup of Wake Up

Coffee

Coffee

$2.99

Coffee, ICED

$2.79
Latte

Latte

$3.99+
Flavored Latte

Flavored Latte

$4.59+

Iced Latte

$3.99+

Mocha Latte.

$4.99+

Hot Chai Latte

$3.99

Iced Chai

$3.99

Did Someone Say Mimosa?

Mimosa Kit

Mimosa Kit

$25.00

Bottle of Sparkling and a choice of 20oz Orange Juice, Mango Juice or POG (Pineapple Orange Guava) Juice.

Strawberry Lavender Mimosa Kit

Strawberry Lavender Mimosa Kit

$30.00

Bottle of Rose and 10oz of our lavender infused strawberry blend.

Mimosa

$5.99

Strawberry Lavender Mimosa

$6.99

All the Other Drinks

Iced Tea

$2.59

Fountain Drinks

$2.79

Juice, Orange

$2.79+

Juice, Apple

$2.79+

Juice, Cranberry

$2.79+

V8

$2.79+

Milk

$1.99+

Chocolate Milk

$1.99+

Hot Chocolate

$2.79

Water

Craft Brews

Thorn Barrio Lager

$6.00

Coronado Weekend Vibes IPA

$8.00

Holiday GF Hazy IPA

$8.00

Rogue Batsquatch Hazy IPA

$7.00

Local Roots Kombucha

$6.00

From The Griddle

Sin-a-mon Roll Pancakes

$12.99

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.99

Short stack (2) of our fluffy Buttermilk pancakes. Make it a combo with eggs, breakfast meat.

Pumpkin Pancakes

Pumpkin Pancakes

$11.99

Blueberry Multigrain

$10.99

Elvis Cakes

$10.99
Croissant French Toast.

Croissant French Toast.

$10.59

Buttery croissant dipped in vanilla egg mix and grilled to perfection. Dusted with powdered sugar.

Trails French Toast.

$10.59

Thick-cut sourdough French toast sprinkled powdered sugar.

Lemon Berry Frenchie.

Lemon Berry Frenchie.

$13.99

Sourdough French toast stuffed with lemon curd and topped with assorted fresh berries and lavender infused whipped cream.

Belgium Waffle

$9.99

Multigrain Waffle

$9.99

Blueberry Multigrain Waffle

$10.99

Strawberry, Banana, Whipped Cream Waffle

$12.98

CHICKEN n waffles

$14.99Out of stock

Benedicts

Bene Asada

$17.59Out of stock

Grilled English Muffin topped with Valley Farms Market's Imperial Valley Carne Asada, two poached eggs, and chipotle hollandaise and topped with pico de gallo. Served with homefries.

Classic Benedict

$14.99

Classic Eggs Benedict with grilled English muffin, ham, poached eggs, hollandaise. Served with homefries.

Garden Benedict.

$13.99

Grilled English muffin, sauteed tomatoes Choice of sides.

Piggy Back Benedict.

$14.99

Grilled english muffin, pulled pork, poached egg, chipotle hollandaise, cilantro. Choice of sides.

Crab Cake Benedict.

$17.99

Grilled English muffin, Cali style crab cakes, chipotle hollandaise. Choice of sides.

Country Benedict.

$14.99

Grilled biscuit, 2 sausage patties, scrambled eggs, topped with country gravy. Served with homefries.

Scrambles

Pesto Scramble.

Pesto Scramble.

$14.99

Artichoke hearts, tomato, feta, pesto, red onion scrambled with 3 eggs. Served with homefries and choice of toast. *contains almonds

Machaca Scramble

$14.99

Three eggs scrambled with bell pepper, onion, and tomato. Served with refried beans and corn tortillas.

Chorizo Scramble

$14.99

Chorizo scrambled with 3 eggs, bell pepper, and onion. Served with refried beans and corn tortillas.

Soyrizo Scramble

$14.99

Soyrizo scrambled with three eggs, bell pepper, and onions. Served with corn tortillas.

Omelettes

San Diego Omelette.

$15.59

Bacon, avocado, tomato, mushrooms, jack cheese in a 3 egg omelette. Choice of sides and toast.

Garden Omelette.

$14.99

Broccoli, spinach, tomato, mushrooms, jack cheese in a 3 egg omelette. Choice of sides and toast.

Feta Omelette.

$14.99

Feta, spinach, mushrooms and tomatoes in a 3 egg omelette. Choice of sides and toast.

Mex Omelette

$14.99

Shredded beef, bell pepper and onion, pepper jack cheese folded in a 3 egg omelette and topped with sour cream and salsa. Served with choice of sides and toast.

Meat Lover's Omelette

$15.99

Sausage, Ham, Bacon, Cheddar, and Jack cheese folded into a 3 egg omelette. Served with choice of side and toast.

Denver Omelette.

$15.59

Spinach Omelette.

$14.99

ABC Omelette.

$15.59

Avo Omelette.

$14.99

BYO Omelette.

$16.99

Vintage Breakfasts

Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs

$16.99

Topped with Country gravy. Served with two eggs, choice of side, and toast.

Classic Bacon & Eggs

Classic Bacon & Eggs

$13.99

5 pieces of bacon, two eggs, homefries and toast.

Classic Sausage & Eggs

$13.99

2 pieces of sausage, two eggs, homefries and toast.

Ham Steak and Eggs

$14.99

6oz Ham Steak , two eggs, choice of side, choice of toast.

Hash & Eggs

$14.99

Classic Corned Beef Hash, two eggs any style, choice of side and toast.

Sausage Links & Eggs

$13.99

Turkey Bacon & Eggs

$13.99

Burgers, Grilled Sandwiches & More

Trails Burger

Trails Burger

$12.99

7oz burger, melty gouda, fried onion strings, lettuce and chipotle mayo. Served with fries, soup, sweet potato fries (+.59), or small kale salad (+1). *GF version served with grilled onions

Tuna Melt.

$12.99

Grilled sourdough, melted cheddar, cold tuna salad. Served with fries, soup, sweet potato fries (+.59), or small kale salad (+1).

Hippie Burger

$12.59

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Slow-cooked pulled pork and Pop's BBQ sauce on a brioche bun. Served with choice of sides.

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Pulled Pork Fries.

$11.99

Fries, melted cheddar and jack cheese, Pop's BBQ sauce, pulled pork, tomatoes, sour cream, green onion.

Cheeseburger.

$12.59

Sandwiches

BLT

$11.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on grilled sourdough. Served with fries, soup, sweet potato fries (+.59), or small kale salad (+1). Add avocado (+2) Add 2 over medium eggs (+1.59)

BLTA

$12.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado and mayo on grilled, dark, sweet wheat bread. Served with choice of sides.

Napa Chicken Sandwich

$11.99Out of stock

Chicken Salad with walnuts, craisins, mayo and seasoning on a grilled croissant.

Veggie Sandwich

$10.99

Veggie Sandwich. Dark, sweet wheat bread with lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado, pepper jack, cheddar and mayo.

Club Sandwich

$15.59

TAB

$12.99

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens topped with crispy buffalo chicken, tomato, cheddar, red onion. Served with ranch dressing.

Kale Salad *GF, Veg, Vegan

Kale Salad *GF, Veg, Vegan

$11.99

Kale, red onion, tomato, southwestern quinoa, black beans, roasted sweet potatoes, lemon turmeric vinaigrette. Add sliced turkey (+3)

Berry Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens topped with berries, toasted almonds, feta cheese, craisins, and red onion. Served with Balsamic dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.99

Garden Salad

$5.99

Hiker's Delight

Breakfast Burrito.

Breakfast Burrito.

$10.59

Choice of bacon, soyrizo or chorizo, potatoes, cheddar cheese, scrambled eggs and avocado. Served with salsa.

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.59

Grilled sourdough with cheddar cheese, 2 eggs (we don't recommend poached), and choice of breakfast meat. Served with small side of seasonal fruit.

Keto Brekkie

$13.99

5 pieces of bacon, two cheesy scrambled eggs, and half of an avocado.

Healthy Hash

Healthy Hash

$16.59

Roasted Sweet potatoes, tomato, red onion, garlic, Chorizo or Soyrizo, topped with cilantro crema and two eggs any style.

The Little Breakfast

$9.59

2 eggs, homefries, 2 pieces of bacon, and a slice of toast.

Kids Menu

Kid's Pancake Combo

$7.00

Small pancake, 1 egg, and (2) bacon or (1) sausage

Kid's French Toast Combo

$7.00

Kid's Breakfast

$6.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Fried chicken tenders served with fries and ranch dressing.

Kid's 1/2 Ham or Turkey Sandwich

$6.00

Kid's 1/2 Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Gluten Free

GF Sin-A-Mon Roll Pancakes

GF Sin-A-Mon Roll Pancakes

$13.99

Our most popular GLUTEN FREE item! It is like eating an entire plate-full of the center of a cinnamon roll. Cinnamon swirl GLUTEN FREE pancakes topped with cream cheese frosting and powdered sugar.

GF Pesto Scramble

$15.99

Artichoke hearts, tomato, feta, pesto, red onion scrambled with 3 eggs. Served with homefries and choice of toast. *contains almonds

GF Healthy Hash

$16.59

Roasted Sweet potatoes, tomato, red onion, garlic, Chorizo or Soyrizo, topped with cilantro crema and two eggs any style.

(GF) Lemon Berry Frenchie

$14.99

Gluten Free Sourdough French toast stuffed with lemon curd and topped with assorted fresh berries and lavender infused whipped cream.

GF Bacon & Eggs

$14.99

A Classic! 5 Pieces of bacon, 2 eggs, homefries and choice of toast.

GF Feta Omelette

$15.99

3 egg omelette with feta cheese, spinach, mushrooms and tomatoes. Choice of GF sides and GF toast.

GF San Diego Omelette

$16.59

3 egg omelette with bacon, avocado, tomato, mushrooms and jack cheese. Choice of GF sides and GF toast.

GF Garden Omelette

$15.99

3 egg omelette with spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms and jack cheese. Choice of GF sides and GF toast.

GF Club

$15.59

Sliced turkey breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a toasted whole grain Gluten Free bread. Served with small kale salad or soup.

GF Kale Salad

$11.99

Kale, red onion, tomato, southwestern quinoa, black beans, roasted sweet potatoes, lemon turmeric vinaigrette. Add sliced turkey (+3)

GF BLT

$12.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on grilled sourdough. Served with soup or small kale salad (+1). Add avocado (+2) Add 2 over medium eggs (+1.59)

GF Classic Benedict

$15.99

Classic benedict with grilled ham, poached eggs and hollandaise on grilled GF bread. Served with GF homefries.

GF Garden Benedict

$14.99

Classic benedict with sauteed spinach and tomato, poached eggs and hollandaise on grilled GF bread. Served with GF homefries.

GF Piggy Back Bene

$15.99

GF Bene Asada

$18.99

GF Sausage and Eggs

$14.99

GF BLTA

$13.99

GF Vegetarian Sandwich

$11.99

GF Burger

$12.59

GF Hippie Burger

$13.59

GF Berry Salad

$11.99

GF Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.99

GF Short Stack

$10.99

GF Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$11.99

GF Blueberry Banana Pancakes

$12.99

Sides

Avocado, SIDE

$3.99

Side Large Homefries

$3.99

Fries, SIDE

$3.59

Sweet Potato Fries, SIDE

$3.79

Bacon (5), SIDE

$5.99

Sausage Patty (2), SIDE

$5.99

Egg (1), SIDE

$1.59

Egg (2), SIDE

$2.99

Egg (3), SIDE

$3.99

Maple Syrup Real, SIDE

$1.00

Toast (1), SIDE

$0.99

Toast (2), SIDE

$1.99

Ranch (4oz), SIDE

$0.50

Side Hollandaise (4oz)

$1.00

Side Gravy (8 oz.)

$2.99

Side Small Homefries

$1.99

Morning Glory Muffin

$2.99

Pumpkin Muffin

$2.99Out of stock

Vegan Egg Substitute

$2.99

Biscuits & Gravy

$6.99

2 homemade biscuits and 16oz of country gravy.

The Trails Merchandise

Black FlexFit Hat L/XL

Black FlexFit Hat L/XL

$20.00Out of stock
Black Flexfit Hat Sm/M

Black Flexfit Hat Sm/M

$20.00
Pint Glass

Pint Glass

$8.00
Vintage Red Hat

Vintage Red Hat

$20.00
Ombre Mug

Ombre Mug

$12.00
Taster Glass

Taster Glass

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

***OPEN FOR INDOOR & PATIO DINING** You'll find quality ingredients and vintage hospitality at The Trails. We're a family friendly "Fine Diner" that specializes in comfort classics made for today's pallet. Gluten Free, Vegetarian and Vegan options available.

Website

Location

7389 JACKSON DR, San Diego, CA 92119

Directions

Gallery
The Trails image
The Trails image
The Trails image
The Trails image

