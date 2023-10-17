Shareables

Beer Cheese Dip with Warm Bavarian Pretzels
$8.99

Our famous beer cheese dip served with four soft pretzel sticks

Buffalo Chicken Dip
$7.99

Served with fresh tortilla chips

Pulled Pork Nachos
$12.99

Tortilla chips topped with pulled pork, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, and queso cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side

Irish Egg Rolls
$7.99

Three house-made fried egg rolls stuffed with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, and pepper Jack cheese and served with a side of 1000 Island dressing

Pizza Egg Rolls
$7.99

Three house made fried egg rolls stuffed with pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and banana peppers. Served with a side of marinara sauce

Sweet Potato Fries
$6.99

A ½ pound of sweet potato fries topped with cinnamon sugar and served with warm pecan butter

Loaded BBQ Fries
$9.99

Fries topped with melted Cheddar, bacon, BBQ sauce, and sour cream on the side

Appetizer Sampler
$12.99

You pick 3: zucchini planks, jalapeño poppers, provolone sticks, fries, or onion rings

Jalapeño Cheddar Cheese Poppers
$8.99

Served with ranch dressing

Zucchini Planks
$8.99

Served with marinara sauce

Chicken Quesadilla
$12.99

Grilled chicken, pepper Jack, Cheddar cheese, mushrooms, and onions in a giant flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side. Consuming raw or undercooked beef, chicken, pork or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Provolone Sticks
$6.99

Breaded and deep-fried and served with marinara sauce

Chips & Salsa
$3.99
Chips & Queso
$4.99
Hummus with Veggies & Toasted Pita
$10.99

Served with carrots, celery, green peppers, and cucumbers

Wings

6 Wings Deep-Fried Crispy Chicken Wings
$8.99

Sorry no split orders

12 Wings Deep-Fried Crispy Chicken Wings
$13.99

Sorry no split orders

24 Wings Deep-Fried Crispy Chicken Wings
$26.99

Sorry no split orders

Boneless Wings
$9.99

10 oz of breaded boneless chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce

Pizza

Sicilian Thick Crust
$12.99

8 cut thick crust Roman pizza

Personal Pizza on Our Sicilian Thick Crust Pizza
$7.99

4 cut

Wood-Fired Crust Pizzas - White Pizza
$12.99

12in. Olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone blend, and ricotta cheese

Wood-Fired Crust Pizzas - Cheese Pizza
$10.99

12in

Pita Pizza
$6.99
Bacon Ranch Pizza
$14.99

Salads

Greek Salad
$11.99

Mixed greens topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onion, feta, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, and served with Greek dressing

Pittsburgh Salad
$9.99

Fries, cheese, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and croutons on mixed greens

Side Salad
$5.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, green olives, shredded cheese, and croutons

Pear and Pecan Salad
$10.99

Pears, toasted pecans, dried cranberries, red onions, and bleu cheese over greens with raspberry vinaigrette on the side. Consuming raw or undercooked beef, chicken, pork or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Cobb Salad
$14.99

Mixed greens layered with diced grilled chicken, bacon, hard-boiled eggs, tomatoes, avocado, crumbled bleu cheese, and served with a dressing of your choice

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$12.99

Grilled chicken breast coated in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and shredded Cheddar cheese. Served with ranch or bleu cheese

Spicy Sriracha Steak Wrap
$13.99

Thin sliced beef with melted pepper Jack cheese, sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, and topped with sriracha mayo

Chicken Salad Wrap
$10.99

Our-house made chicken salad with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of cheese

Greek Veggie Wrap
$9.99

Tomatoes, onions, peppers, cucumber, kalamata olives, white bean hummus, and feta cheese

Burgers

The Trailside Burger
$15.99

Grilled ham, fried egg, pepper Jack cheese, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, and horseradish mayo. Consuming raw or undercooked beef, chicken, pork or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Bourbon Burger
$15.99

Our signature whiskey glaze, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, red onion, tomato, pickle, and bacon. Consuming raw or undercooked beef, chicken, pork or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Black & Blue Burger
$14.99

Topped with crumbled blue cheese, blue cheese dressing, and crumbled bacon. Consuming raw or undercooked beef, chicken, pork or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Mushroom Swiss Burger
$13.99

Sautéed mushrooms topped with Swiss cheese. Consuming raw or undercooked beef, chicken, pork or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Bacon Cheeseburger
$13.99

Topped with bacon and your choice of cheese. Consuming raw or undercooked beef, chicken, pork or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

BBQ Bacon Burger
$14.99

Bacon and your choice of cheese topped with barbecue sauce and an onion ring. Consuming raw or undercooked beef, chicken, pork or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

The Jimmy Cheeseburger
$12.99

Ketchup, mayonnaise, pickle, onion, lettuce, tomato, and your choice of cheese. Consuming raw or undercooked beef, chicken, pork or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Diablo Burger
$13.99

Topped with Pepper Jack cheese, jalapeños, and spicy sriracha mayo. Consuming raw or undercooked beef, chicken, pork or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Handhelds

The Pittsburgh
$13.99

Capicola, fried egg, provolone cheese, coleslaw, fries, and tomato served on toasted white or wheat bread

Homestead Gyro
$11.99

One 7in pita bread stuffed with lamb, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with tzatziki sauce on the side

The Mckeesport
$13.99

Grilled or fried chicken breast topped with bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and choice of ranch dressing, BBQ, or buffalo sauce served on a brioche bun

The Spicy Mckeesport
$13.99
Boston Bourbon Chicken Sandwich
$14.99

Grilled chicken, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, red onion, tomato, pickles, bacon, and a side of our signature whiskey sauce for dipping!

West Newton Chicken Salad Club
$13.99

Our house-made chicken salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and 1000 Island dressing served on 3 slices of toasted white or wheat bread

Ohiopylian Hoagie
$13.99

Served hot or cold. Capicola, salami, pepperoni, and provolone cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and Italian dressing on a hoagie bun

Trailside Pulled Pork Sandwich
$12.99

Tender pulled pork topped with sweet pepper slaw and barbecue sauce

Rockwood Reuben
$13.99

Fresh corned beef grilled and topped with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled marble rye

Dawson Decker Club
$12.99

Turkey, ham, bacon, cheese, mayo, and lettuce

Meyersdale Cheese Steak
$13.99

Grilled thin sliced beef topped with choice of queso cheese or provolone cheese, sautéed onions, peppers, and mushrooms on a hoagie bun

Trailside Favorite The Megalodon Fish Sandwich
$15.49

Large cod fillet hand battered with our own homemade yuengling traditional lager batter and served on a fresh hoagie bun. Try it with our jalapeño tartar sauce

Rachael Reuben (with turkey)
$13.99

Without the Bun

Butterflied Shrimp Basket
$13.99

8 large butterflied fried shrimp with your choice of two sides or upgrade to a premium side(s)

Chicken Fingers & Fries
$10.99

4 all white meat chicken planks with a choice of BBQ, ranch or honey mustard for dipping

Honey Bourbon Chicken
$16.99

Two grilled chicken breasts topped with our house made honey bourbon and served with your choice of two sides or upgrade to a premium side(s)

Pan-Seared Salmon
$15.99

6 oz salmon filet pan seared and served with your choice of two sides or upgrade to a premium side(s). Consuming raw or undercooked beef, chicken, pork or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness

Hot Roast Beef
$13.99
Homemade Pierogi Special
$9.00

Kids' Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers
$4.99

With fries or chips

Kids Corn Dog
$3.99

With fries or chips

Kids Grilled Cheese
$4.99

With fries or chips

Kids Mac & Cheese
$3.49

Sides

6 Oz. Sweet Potato Fries
$2.99
Onion Rings
$2.99
Macaroni & Cheese
$2.99
Cornbread with Honey Butter
$3.50
Seasoned Vegetable Medley
$3.50
Sweet Pepper Coleslaw
$3.50
Creamy Coleslaw
$3.50
French Fries
$3.50
Trailside Potato Chips
$3.50
Garlic Toast
$1.00
Steak Curly Fries
$2.99

Additions

4oz Beer Cheese
$1.79
4oz Nacho Cheese
$1.79
4oz Queso Cheese
$1.79
BBQ 4oz
$1.49
Bleu Cheese 4oz
$0.60
Butter Garlic 4oz
$1.49
Carolina Tangy Gold
$1.49
Cel/Bleu Cheese
$2.49
Cel/Ranch
$2.49
Hot Buffalo 4oz
$1.49
Hot Garlic Parm 4oz
$1.49
Mild Buffalo 4oz
$1.49
Pecan Butter 4oz
$1.49
Ranch 4oz
$0.60
Sweet & Hot
$1.49
Youghness Monster 4oz
$1.49
Gravy 4oz
$1.49
4oz Honey Bourbon Sauce
$1.49
Add Fried Egg
$1.99
Salsa 4oz
$1.49

Desserts

Black Cherry Ice Cream Sandwich
$4.99
Cookie Monster Ice Cream Sandwich
$4.99
Double Fudge Brownie
$3.99
Ice Cream Scoop
$2.00
Ice Cream Sundae
$3.99
Peanut Butter Pie
$5.99
Strawberry Ice Cream Sandwich
$4.99

Trailside Merchandise

Trailside T-Shirts
$25.00
Trailside Stickers
$2.00
Trailside T-Shirt 2XL
$27.00