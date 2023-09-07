- Home
- The Train Station Pub - 1177 Ellis St Unit A
The Train Station Pub 1177 Ellis St Unit A
No reviews yet
1177 Ellis St Unit A
Kelowna, CN V1Y 1Z5
TSP Food
All Aboard - Shareables
Poutine
beer battered fries, chicken gravy, cheese curds
Crispy Oyster Mushroom Bloom
tempura fried locally cultivated oyster mushrooms, house made seasoning salt and smoked garlic dip
Stout Salt and Pepper Ribs
tsp signature stout salt, fried pork back ribs, lemon garlic butter, red onions and jalapeno cheddar cornbread
The Original Cripsy Chicken Stack
maple bacon seasoning, tonkatsu sauce, parsley and pesto aoli
Wings
tonkatsu, west coast hot, whiskey BBQ, honey garlic, honey-peach chipotle, lemmon pepper, s&p, 16 spice, moroccan harissa
Skillet Prawns
12 harissa spiced garlic tiger prawns, white wine, scallions, parsley, charred lemon, reosmary focaccia bread for dipping
Okanagan Flatbread
red wine poached pear, prosciutto, brie, mozzarella, arugula, cherry balsamic reduction
Street Tacos
trio of chipotle rib eye tacos, corn, cheddar cheese, pickles onions, cilantro lime crema with corn chips and salsa verde
Spinach and 3 Cheese Dip
garlic naan and corn tortilla chips, baked spinach artichoke dip with feta, cream cheese and parmesan
Train Wreck Nachos
1/2 pound of jack cheese and chile con queso, corn tortilla chips, fresh jalapeno, corn, red onion, scallions, lime cream, fresh tomato, cilantro. Served
Dirty Fries
Parm Fries
Chips and Guac
Chicken Drumstick Feature
Foodie Tour Flatbread
Light Rail Soups and Salads
Soup Bowl
served with a garlic toast baguette. we're always stirring up something new. ask your server what we're featuring today
Soup Cup
served with a garlic toast baguette. we're always stirring up something new. ask your server what we're featuring today
Beet & Spinach
seared halloumi cheese, spinach, blueberry-honey vinaigrette, spiced pecans, strawberries, lemon tahini dressing
Power Greens
chickpeas, mixed greens, ancient grains, kale crunch slaw, spinach, shaved summer squash, cherry tomatoes, pistachios, super seeds, nutritional yeast citrus vinaigrette
Side Greens
mixed greens, blueberries, tomatos, sunflower seeds, blueberry vin
Wedge Salad
Dining Car Burgers and Handhelds
Okanagan Cheese Steak
shaved beef ribeye, wine-soaked melted cheese curds, satueed onions, sweet and spicy pickled peppers, smoked garlic aoli, garlic toasted focaccia
Angry Bird
fried crispy chicken, angry sauce, dill pickle spiked buttermilk aioli, iceburg lettuce, pickled onions, smoky gorgonzola, artisan bun
Tempeh Grilled Cheese
smoked tempeh, pb mozzarella, tomato, arugla, chipotle aioli, grilled rosemary focaccia
French Onion Braised Beef Dip
six-hour braised beef, garlic toasted baguette, havarti cheese, mild horseradish aioli, peppercorn onion jus
Wine Country Chicken Melt
herb marinated grilled chicken breast, crispy fried salami, brie cheese, red wine tomato jam, pesto aioli, arugula, rosemary focaccia
Spiced Lamb Burger
house pressed lamb patty, fried halloumi cheese, mint chermoula sauce, toasted coriander seed yogurt, arugula, pickles, artisan bun
Station Burger
prime rib beef patty, shaved iceburg lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, house beer mustard, signature mayo, artisan bun
The Chef's Burger
chile con queso sauce, smoked bacon, melted onions, garlic buttered mushrooms
Smokin' Hot
smoked gorgonzola, west coast hot sauce
Saddle Up
whiskey bbq sauce, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese
Hangover
sunny side egg, smoked bacon, grilled avocado, cheddar cheese, red wine tomato jam, dill pickle spiked buttermilk aioli
Meat on Meat
braised beef, smoked bacon, butterflied wiener, burger patty, chedder and havarti cheese
Dick McCheese Burger
Train Whistle Dog
First Class Bigger Plates and Bowls
Butter Chicken
shg's famous house made curry sauce, roasted chicken, peas, red peppers, cilantro, rice, yogurt, naan
Bibimbap Bowl
tonkatsu sauce, griddled sunny egg, zucchini, pepeprs, charred broccoli, brussle and kale slaw, rice, spicy mayo, sesame seeds, cilantro
Spicy Prawn Mac N' Cheese
garlic chili sauteed tiger prawns, triple cheese mornay sauce, melted onions, tomato, gobbetti pasta, herbed buttered panko crumb
Farmers Vegetable Garden Pasta
farmer sourced vegetable medley, summer squash, carrots, charred broccoli, snap peas, creamy lemon pesto sauce, pistachios, shaved parmesan, gremolata, pappardelle pasta
Baked Eggplant Rollatini
grilled and stuffed eggplant with potato, spinach, chickpeas and mushrooms, cherry tomato ragout, pb mozzarella, arugula, red wine tomato jam and balsamic redux
Fish and Chips
Vodka battered cod, dill tartar sauce, slaw, lemon, beer battered fries
Honey-Peach Chipotle Glazed Salmon
grilled and glazed bc salmon fillet, warm summer tomato corn salad, grilled avocado, blueberry emulsion
Chicken Fried Chicken
crispy battered boneless chicken breast, buttermilk and black pepper gravy, charred broccoli, creamy smashed roasted garlic potatoes, red wine tomato jam
End of the Line - Desserts
Butterscotch Confetti Squares
a vintage favourite crossed between peanut butter rocky road and butterscotch fudge
Mason Jar Lemon Meringue
lemon custard, crushed meringue, broken pie crust, blueberry syrup, caramelized white chocolate
Warm Dark Chocolate Pistachio Brownie
orange sorbet, macerated strawberries
Ice Cream Scoop
Kids Menu
Kids Cheeseburger
no fixings, just cheddar cheese, beef patty, bun, fries and ketchup
Kids Grilled Cheese
thick cut toast, cheddar cheese and fries and ketchup
Kids Chicken Tenders
3 breaded chicken tenders, plum sauce or honey mustard, fries and ketchup
Kids Pasta
choice of butter, tomato or cheese sauce, all topped with parmesan cheese
Kids Grilled Chicken
basmati rice, buttered carrots
Kids Ice Cream
choice of chocolate or caramel sauce with sprinkles