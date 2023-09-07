TSP Food

All Aboard - Shareables

Poutine

$15.00

beer battered fries, chicken gravy, cheese curds

Crispy Oyster Mushroom Bloom

$18.00

tempura fried locally cultivated oyster mushrooms, house made seasoning salt and smoked garlic dip

Stout Salt and Pepper Ribs

$20.00

tsp signature stout salt, fried pork back ribs, lemon garlic butter, red onions and jalapeno cheddar cornbread

The Original Cripsy Chicken Stack

$18.00

maple bacon seasoning, tonkatsu sauce, parsley and pesto aoli

Wings

$19.00

tonkatsu, west coast hot, whiskey BBQ, honey garlic, honey-peach chipotle, lemmon pepper, s&p, 16 spice, moroccan harissa

Skillet Prawns

$23.00

12 harissa spiced garlic tiger prawns, white wine, scallions, parsley, charred lemon, reosmary focaccia bread for dipping

Okanagan Flatbread

$20.00

red wine poached pear, prosciutto, brie, mozzarella, arugula, cherry balsamic reduction

Street Tacos

$20.00

trio of chipotle rib eye tacos, corn, cheddar cheese, pickles onions, cilantro lime crema with corn chips and salsa verde

Spinach and 3 Cheese Dip

$18.00

garlic naan and corn tortilla chips, baked spinach artichoke dip with feta, cream cheese and parmesan

Train Wreck Nachos

$29.00

1/2 pound of jack cheese and chile con queso, corn tortilla chips, fresh jalapeno, corn, red onion, scallions, lime cream, fresh tomato, cilantro. Served

Dirty Fries

$15.00

Parm Fries

$14.50

Chips and Guac

$10.00

Chicken Drumstick Feature

$19.00

Foodie Tour Flatbread

$7.50

Light Rail Soups and Salads

Soup Bowl

$13.00

served with a garlic toast baguette. we're always stirring up something new. ask your server what we're featuring today

Soup Cup

$5.50

served with a garlic toast baguette. we're always stirring up something new. ask your server what we're featuring today

Beet & Spinach

$19.00

seared halloumi cheese, spinach, blueberry-honey vinaigrette, spiced pecans, strawberries, lemon tahini dressing

Power Greens

$18.00

chickpeas, mixed greens, ancient grains, kale crunch slaw, spinach, shaved summer squash, cherry tomatoes, pistachios, super seeds, nutritional yeast citrus vinaigrette

Side Greens

$6.50

mixed greens, blueberries, tomatos, sunflower seeds, blueberry vin

Wedge Salad

$19.00

Dining Car Burgers and Handhelds

Okanagan Cheese Steak

$24.00

shaved beef ribeye, wine-soaked melted cheese curds, satueed onions, sweet and spicy pickled peppers, smoked garlic aoli, garlic toasted focaccia

Angry Bird

$22.00

fried crispy chicken, angry sauce, dill pickle spiked buttermilk aioli, iceburg lettuce, pickled onions, smoky gorgonzola, artisan bun

Tempeh Grilled Cheese

$18.00

smoked tempeh, pb mozzarella, tomato, arugla, chipotle aioli, grilled rosemary focaccia

French Onion Braised Beef Dip

$23.00

six-hour braised beef, garlic toasted baguette, havarti cheese, mild horseradish aioli, peppercorn onion jus

Wine Country Chicken Melt

$23.00

herb marinated grilled chicken breast, crispy fried salami, brie cheese, red wine tomato jam, pesto aioli, arugula, rosemary focaccia

Spiced Lamb Burger

$23.00

house pressed lamb patty, fried halloumi cheese, mint chermoula sauce, toasted coriander seed yogurt, arugula, pickles, artisan bun

Station Burger

$19.00

prime rib beef patty, shaved iceburg lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, house beer mustard, signature mayo, artisan bun

The Chef's Burger

$23.00

chile con queso sauce, smoked bacon, melted onions, garlic buttered mushrooms

Smokin' Hot

$22.00

smoked gorgonzola, west coast hot sauce

Saddle Up

$24.00

whiskey bbq sauce, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese

Hangover

$26.00

sunny side egg, smoked bacon, grilled avocado, cheddar cheese, red wine tomato jam, dill pickle spiked buttermilk aioli

Meat on Meat

$36.00

braised beef, smoked bacon, butterflied wiener, burger patty, chedder and havarti cheese

Dick McCheese Burger

$11.00

Train Whistle Dog

$9.50Out of stock

First Class Bigger Plates and Bowls

Butter Chicken

$23.00

shg's famous house made curry sauce, roasted chicken, peas, red peppers, cilantro, rice, yogurt, naan

Bibimbap Bowl

$18.00

tonkatsu sauce, griddled sunny egg, zucchini, pepeprs, charred broccoli, brussle and kale slaw, rice, spicy mayo, sesame seeds, cilantro

Spicy Prawn Mac N' Cheese

$24.00

garlic chili sauteed tiger prawns, triple cheese mornay sauce, melted onions, tomato, gobbetti pasta, herbed buttered panko crumb

Farmers Vegetable Garden Pasta

$23.00

farmer sourced vegetable medley, summer squash, carrots, charred broccoli, snap peas, creamy lemon pesto sauce, pistachios, shaved parmesan, gremolata, pappardelle pasta

Baked Eggplant Rollatini

$19.50

grilled and stuffed eggplant with potato, spinach, chickpeas and mushrooms, cherry tomato ragout, pb mozzarella, arugula, red wine tomato jam and balsamic redux

Fish and Chips

$21.00

Vodka battered cod, dill tartar sauce, slaw, lemon, beer battered fries

Honey-Peach Chipotle Glazed Salmon

$32.00

grilled and glazed bc salmon fillet, warm summer tomato corn salad, grilled avocado, blueberry emulsion

Chicken Fried Chicken

$27.00

crispy battered boneless chicken breast, buttermilk and black pepper gravy, charred broccoli, creamy smashed roasted garlic potatoes, red wine tomato jam

End of the Line - Desserts

Butterscotch Confetti Squares

$6.00

a vintage favourite crossed between peanut butter rocky road and butterscotch fudge

Mason Jar Lemon Meringue

$9.00

lemon custard, crushed meringue, broken pie crust, blueberry syrup, caramelized white chocolate

Warm Dark Chocolate Pistachio Brownie

$12.00

orange sorbet, macerated strawberries

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.50

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.00

no fixings, just cheddar cheese, beef patty, bun, fries and ketchup

Kids Grilled Cheese

$12.00

thick cut toast, cheddar cheese and fries and ketchup

Kids Chicken Tenders

$12.00

3 breaded chicken tenders, plum sauce or honey mustard, fries and ketchup

Kids Pasta

$12.00

choice of butter, tomato or cheese sauce, all topped with parmesan cheese

Kids Grilled Chicken

$12.00

basmati rice, buttered carrots

Kids Ice Cream

choice of chocolate or caramel sauce with sprinkles

Add Ons

Add (1pc) Cod

$6.00

Add 4oz Beef Patty

$4.00

Add 6oz Beef Patty

$6.50

Add Alfredo Sauce (3oz)

$3.00<