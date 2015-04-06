- Home
THE TRAPPIST
No reviews yet
460 8th street
Oakland, CA 94607
NEW ARRIVALS!
BFM Brut des Franches 750ml
Brewed, aged in barrels and bottled by Bon-Chien and friends. Conditioned and disgorged by Mauler in Môtiers, Switzerland. Ingredients : water, barley malt, hops, sugar, yeast. Epicé et boisé, friand avec une vive prise en bouche, (...) précieux liquide effervescent !
Cantillon Rose de Gambrinus 375ml
De Dolle Oeral 12oz CAN
A Belgian Hoppy Pale Ale . A most unusual sessionable brew by De Dolle Brouwers at around 5.3% alc/vol Amazing.
De Dolle Stille Nacht 330ml
Unmatched, World Class Holiday Beer!
De Glazen Toren Ondineke Tripel 750ml
Named for a character in the novel Chapel Road by Flemish author Louis Boon, Ondineke Oilsjtersen from De Glazen Toren Brewery is a classic Tripel brewed using traditional methods and made from all-natural ingredients including artesian water, malt, hops, yeast and liquid candy sugar.
De Glazen Toren Saison d'Erpe-Mere 12oz CAN
Saison d’Erpe-Mere is brewed exclusively with natural ingredients: artisan water, barley and wheat malts, liquid sugar, hops and yeast. The result is a dry, hoppy, fruity and slightly veiled beer with 7.5 % alc. vol.
De La Senne Saison de la Senne (w/ Cantillon Lambic) 330ml
Saison blended with lambic from Cantillon and aged in barrels. An extremely complex but at the same time very refreshing beer.
Jester King Hoppy 6 Grain Saison 750ml
Hoppy 6 Grain Saison is brewed with six different varieties of Texas-grown malted grains from our friends at TexMalt in Fort Worth -- barley, oats, wheat, rye, corn, and triticale! We balanced this diverse grist with some of our favorite earthy, spicy varieties of hops -- Hallertau Magnum, Hallertau Mittelfruh, Spalter Select, and Saphir. Mixed culture fermentation in stainless steel, dry-hopped, and naturally conditioned through bottle/keg refermentation. Green glass. 4.5% abv.
Jolly Pumpkin A Division of Magnitutde 750ml
A Division of Magnitude is a farmhouse ale with ruby red grapefruit, white grape must, peach & papaya. Collab w/ Great Divide
Jolly Pumpkin Habitante Espiritu 750ml
IPA - White Blend of North Peak's Dweller aged in Oak with a small amount of mature Oro de Calabaza.
Spencer Monk's Reserve Quad 330ml
Spencer Monks' Reserve Ale is fragrant, robust and full bodied, mahogany in color and crowned with a dense, tan, frothy head.
Spencer Trappist Ale 330ml
Spencer is the first and only certified Trappist beer made in the United States. A full-bodied, golden-hued ale with fruity accents, a dry finish and light hop bitterness.
Stift Engelszell Gregorius VINTAGE 2013 330ml
Trappist Dark Strong/Quad Austria 2013 Vintage Release
TRAPPIST
Orval 330ml
Rochefort 10 330ml
Rochefort 6 330ml
Rochefort 8 330ml
Westmalle Dubbel 330ml
Westmalle Tripel 330ml
SAISON/FARMHOUSE
De Ranke Saison de Dottignies 330ml
Saison de Dottignies is a high-fermenting saison with a relatively low alcohol content which makes for a well-balanced beer, one of our favorite Saisons!
Tired Hands Frequency Illusion 750ml
Farmhouse Ale w/ Viognier Grapes Hallertau Blanc | Pilsner Malt
Vapeur Saison De Pipaix 750ml
A traditional Wallonian saison beer, born with the brewery in 1785. Dry, normally hopped, slightly acidic. A TRUE CLASSIC
SOUR, TART & FUNKY
Ale Apothecary Sauvie 375ml
Our classic house yeast flavor with hops grown on Sauvie island in Portland. This beer showcases the hop flavor through the mellow tart character...
Anchorage May The Wild Prevail 375ml
Sour Ale Fermented in French oak with Brettanomyces for 27 Months. Finished on Pineapple and Passion Fruit. Dry-Hopped with Strata Hops. 9% ABV
BFM Brut des Franches 750ml
Brewed, aged in barrels and bottled by Bon-Chien and friends. Conditioned and disgorged by Mauler in Môtiers, Switzerland. Ingredients : water, barley malt, hops, sugar, yeast. Epicé et boisé, friand avec une vive prise en bouche, (...) précieux liquide effervescent !
Cantillon Rose de Gambrinus 375ml
De Garde Ivy 750ml RETAIL
Ivy is a beer made with 100% regionally grown pale malted barley. In the kettle, it sees both three to four-year aged whole leaf hops, as well as pellet hops from the most recent harvest. Both are grown here in Oregon. It is the most simple of our recipes, yet one of the most complex in expression. One malt, one hop, our wonderful local water, and time.
BELGIAN CLASSICS
De Ranke Kriek Audenaerde 750ml
"This beer is inspired by the tradition of steeping whole cherries on old brown beer in the nearby city of Oudenaarde, where many producers were making it in the first half of the 20th century."
De Ranke Saison de Dottignies 330ml
Saison de Dottignies is a high-fermenting saison with a relatively low alcohol content which makes for a well-balanced beer, one of our favorite Saisons!
De Ranke Simplex 330ml
Despite Simplex being an ale, it has all the characteristics of an old-styled pils. It is a blond, unfiltered, unpasteurized, hoppy and bitter beer that remains low in alcohol. Resulting in a straw blonde, highly drinkable beer with plenty of flavor and character.
De Ranke XXX Bitter 750ml
XXX-Bitter is a variation on the existing XX-bitter, where we add an additional 50% more hops!
BITTER/IPA
De La Senne Taras Boulba 330ml
Just about the best beer ever made.
De Ranke XX Bitter 330ml
STOUTS & BARREL AGED
Mikkeller Beer Geek Brunch 16oz CAN
10.9% A imperial stout made with Cà Phê Chồn – one of the world’s rarest coffees, imported from Vietnam. Coffee beans are collected, cleaned and roasted after going through the digestive tract of the luwak, a type of civet with very particular tastes. Roasted malt links coffee, citrus and dark chocolate to form a potent brew leading to a hoppy, happy, bitter citrus finish.
Põhjala Öö Imperial Baltic Porter 330ml
Translation: Night. An Imperial Baltic Porter as dark as the Estonian winter nights. Strong enough to keep you warm through the cold evenings. 10.5% abv
Prairie Birthday BOMB! 2019 12oz
Imperial Stout with coffee, cocoa nibs, vanilla bean, chili peppers, caramel sauce and toffee.
CANS
Fair State Stranger in the Alps 16oz CAN
Stranger in the Alps is an Alpine Lager brewed in collaboration with Threes Brewing (Brooklyn, NY). We set out to brew a beer that tasted like the way the air at the top of a mountain smells. The result is a crispy pale lager brewed with noble hops, foraged spruce tips from Duluth, and lemon balm. Nuanced but quaffable, lemony and bright, it enlivens the spirit much like a breath of mountain air.
Fair State Stranger in the Alps 16oz CAN 4-Pack
Stranger in the Alps is an Alpine Lager brewed in collaboration with Threes Brewing (Brooklyn, NY). We set out to brew a beer that tasted like the way the air at the top of a mountain smells. The result is a crispy pale lager brewed with noble hops, foraged spruce tips from Duluth, and lemon balm. Nuanced but quaffable, lemony and bright, it enlivens the spirit much like a breath of mountain air.
Kyla Sunbreak Lychee Lemonade Kombucha 16oz CAN
SUNBREAK SERIES. Lychee Lemonade. WITH A HINT OF LYCHEE, LEMON & ROSE WATER. An exotic trip in a sun-kissed sip.
Mikkeller Drink'in the Sun N/A 11.2oz CAN
Bright and hop-bursting non-alcoholic American style Wheat Ale This beer is so fresh and tasty! Besides the usual ingredients, we added real sunshine. Cheers! Brewed at D’Proef in Belgium 0.3% 330 ml DK
Mikkeller Drink'in the Sun N/A 11.2oz CAN 4-Pack
Bright and hop-bursting non-alcoholic American style Wheat Ale This beer is so fresh and tasty! Besides the usual ingredients, we added real sunshine. Cheers! Brewed at D’Proef in Belgium 0.3% 330 ml DK
OtherWise Western Addition 16oz CAN
A classic West Coast pale ale, designed for maximum crushability.
Oxbow Whole Leaf 12oz CAN
Whole Leaf is a farmhouse ale brewed with whole leaf European hops.
NON ALC
GLUTEN FREE
SPIRITS
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 2:00 am
We strive to bring you the finest beer available, served properly at the correct temperature and in the correct glass by a knowledgeable and well-trained staff. Our bottle list features a rotating stock of approximately 100 Belgian, Dutch, Scandinavian and American craft brews. We have 25 rotating taps which feature Belgian, local (California), and several specialty micro brews from the US. You won't find any big corporate brews here, just the finest artisan beers.
460 8th street, Oakland, CA 94607