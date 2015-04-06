THE TRAPPIST imageView gallery

460 8th street

Oakland, CA 94607

Orval 330ml
De Ranke XX Bitter 330ml
De Dolle Stille Nacht 330ml

NEW ARRIVALS!

BFM Brut des Franches 750ml

BFM Brut des Franches 750ml

$38.00Out of stock

Brewed, aged in barrels and bottled by Bon-Chien and friends. Conditioned and disgorged by Mauler in Môtiers, Switzerland. Ingredients : water, barley malt, hops, sugar, yeast. Epicé et boisé, friand avec une vive prise en bouche, (...) précieux liquide effervescent !

Cantillon Rose de Gambrinus 375ml

Cantillon Rose de Gambrinus 375ml

$27.00Out of stock
De Dolle Oeral 12oz CAN

De Dolle Oeral 12oz CAN

$6.75

A Belgian Hoppy Pale Ale . A most unusual sessionable brew by De Dolle Brouwers at around 5.3% alc/vol Amazing.

De Dolle Stille Nacht 330ml

De Dolle Stille Nacht 330ml

$8.50

Unmatched, World Class Holiday Beer!

De Glazen Toren Ondineke Tripel 750ml

De Glazen Toren Ondineke Tripel 750ml

$19.00

Named for a character in the novel Chapel Road by Flemish author Louis Boon, Ondineke Oilsjtersen from De Glazen Toren Brewery is a classic Tripel brewed using traditional methods and made from all-natural ingredients including artesian water, malt, hops, yeast and liquid candy sugar.

De Glazen Toren Saison d'Erpe-Mere 12oz CAN

De Glazen Toren Saison d'Erpe-Mere 12oz CAN

$6.50Out of stock

Saison d’Erpe-Mere is brewed exclusively with natural ingredients: artisan water, barley and wheat malts, liquid sugar, hops and yeast. The result is a dry, hoppy, fruity and slightly veiled beer with 7.5 % alc. vol.

De La Senne Saison de la Senne (w/ Cantillon Lambic) 330ml

De La Senne Saison de la Senne (w/ Cantillon Lambic) 330ml

$12.00Out of stock

Saison blended with lambic from Cantillon and aged in barrels. An extremely complex but at the same time very refreshing beer.

Jester King Hoppy 6 Grain Saison 750ml

Jester King Hoppy 6 Grain Saison 750ml

$18.50Out of stock

Hoppy 6 Grain Saison is brewed with six different varieties of Texas-grown malted grains from our friends at TexMalt in Fort Worth -- barley, oats, wheat, rye, corn, and triticale! We balanced this diverse grist with some of our favorite earthy, spicy varieties of hops -- Hallertau Magnum, Hallertau Mittelfruh, Spalter Select, and Saphir. Mixed culture fermentation in stainless steel, dry-hopped, and naturally conditioned through bottle/keg refermentation. Green glass. 4.5% abv.

Jolly Pumpkin A Division of Magnitutde 750ml

Jolly Pumpkin A Division of Magnitutde 750ml

$17.50

A Division of Magnitude is a farmhouse ale with ruby red grapefruit, white grape must, peach & papaya. Collab w/ Great Divide

Jolly Pumpkin Habitante Espiritu 750ml

Jolly Pumpkin Habitante Espiritu 750ml

$16.50

IPA - White Blend of North Peak's Dweller aged in Oak with a small amount of mature Oro de Calabaza.

Spencer Monk's Reserve Quad 330ml

Spencer Monk's Reserve Quad 330ml

$4.50Out of stock

Spencer Monks' Reserve Ale is fragrant, robust and full bodied, mahogany in color and crowned with a dense, tan, frothy head.

Spencer Trappist Ale 330ml

Spencer Trappist Ale 330ml

$4.00

Spencer is the first and only certified Trappist beer made in the United States. A full-bodied, golden-hued ale with fruity accents, a dry finish and light hop bitterness.

Stift Engelszell Gregorius VINTAGE 2013 330ml

Stift Engelszell Gregorius VINTAGE 2013 330ml

$10.00Out of stock

Trappist Dark Strong/Quad Austria 2013 Vintage Release

TRAPPIST

Orval 330ml

Orval 330ml

$6.50
Rochefort 10 330ml

Rochefort 10 330ml

$8.00
Rochefort 6 330ml

Rochefort 6 330ml

$6.75
Rochefort 8 330ml

Rochefort 8 330ml

$7.25Out of stock
Westmalle Dubbel 330ml

Westmalle Dubbel 330ml

$6.25
Westmalle Tripel 330ml

Westmalle Tripel 330ml

$6.25

SAISON/FARMHOUSE

De Ranke Saison de Dottignies 330ml

De Ranke Saison de Dottignies 330ml

$6.00Out of stock

Saison de Dottignies is a high-fermenting saison with a relatively low alcohol content which makes for a well-balanced beer, one of our favorite Saisons!

Tired Hands Frequency Illusion 750ml

Tired Hands Frequency Illusion 750ml

$21.50

Farmhouse Ale w/ Viognier Grapes Hallertau Blanc | Pilsner Malt

Vapeur Saison De Pipaix 750ml

Vapeur Saison De Pipaix 750ml

$17.00Out of stock

A traditional Wallonian saison beer, born with the brewery in 1785. Dry, normally hopped, slightly acidic. A TRUE CLASSIC

SOUR, TART & FUNKY

Ale Apothecary Sauvie 375ml

Ale Apothecary Sauvie 375ml

$13.50Out of stock

Our classic house yeast flavor with hops grown on Sauvie island in Portland. This beer showcases the hop flavor through the mellow tart character...

Anchorage May The Wild Prevail 375ml

Anchorage May The Wild Prevail 375ml

$12.50

Sour Ale Fermented in French oak with Brettanomyces for 27 Months. Finished on Pineapple and Passion Fruit. Dry-Hopped with Strata Hops. 9% ABV

BFM Brut des Franches 750ml

BFM Brut des Franches 750ml

$38.00Out of stock

Brewed, aged in barrels and bottled by Bon-Chien and friends. Conditioned and disgorged by Mauler in Môtiers, Switzerland. Ingredients : water, barley malt, hops, sugar, yeast. Epicé et boisé, friand avec une vive prise en bouche, (...) précieux liquide effervescent !

De Garde Ivy 750ml RETAIL

De Garde Ivy 750ml RETAIL

$20.00

Ivy is a beer made with 100% regionally grown pale malted barley. In the kettle, it sees both three to four-year aged whole leaf hops, as well as pellet hops from the most recent harvest. Both are grown here in Oregon. It is the most simple of our recipes, yet one of the most complex in expression. One malt, one hop, our wonderful local water, and time.

Drie Fonteinen Oude Kriek 375ml

Drie Fonteinen Oude Kriek 375ml

$16.00Out of stock

3 Fonteinen Oude Kriek is the result of macerating hand-picked whole sour cherries on young lambic for at least four months, in a proportion of one kilogram of fruit per litre of lambic. The kriek lambic is then blended again with more young lambic to obtain a minimum intensity of 35% fruit, and is bottled immediately afterwards. These bottles are then stored in our cellars for at least five months so that the kriek lambic can develop into a beautiful, traditional, and refined Oude Kriek.

BELGIAN CLASSICS

De Ranke Kriek Audenaerde 750ml

De Ranke Kriek Audenaerde 750ml

$22.00Out of stock

"This beer is inspired by the tradition of steeping whole cherries on old brown beer in the nearby city of Oudenaarde, where many producers were making it in the first half of the 20th century."

De Ranke Simplex 330ml

De Ranke Simplex 330ml

$6.50

Despite Simplex being an ale, it has all the characteristics of an old-styled pils. It is a blond, unfiltered, unpasteurized, hoppy and bitter beer that remains low in alcohol. Resulting in a straw blonde, highly drinkable beer with plenty of flavor and character.

De Ranke XXX Bitter 750ml

De Ranke XXX Bitter 750ml

$18.00Out of stock

XXX-Bitter is a variation on the existing XX-bitter, where we add an additional 50% more hops!

BITTER/IPA

De Ranke XX Bitter 330ml

De Ranke XX Bitter 330ml

$6.50

STOUTS & BARREL AGED

Mikkeller Beer Geek Brunch 16oz CAN

Mikkeller Beer Geek Brunch 16oz CAN

$6.00

10.9% A imperial stout made with Cà Phê Chồn – one of the world’s rarest coffees, imported from Vietnam. Coffee beans are collected, cleaned and roasted after going through the digestive tract of the luwak, a type of civet with very particular tastes. Roasted malt links coffee, citrus and dark chocolate to form a potent brew leading to a hoppy, happy, bitter citrus finish.

Põhjala Öö Imperial Baltic Porter 330ml

Põhjala Öö Imperial Baltic Porter 330ml

$8.00

Translation: Night. An Imperial Baltic Porter as dark as the Estonian winter nights. Strong enough to keep you warm through the cold evenings. 10.5% abv

Prairie Birthday BOMB! 2019 12oz

Prairie Birthday BOMB! 2019 12oz

$12.50Out of stock

Imperial Stout with coffee, cocoa nibs, vanilla bean, chili peppers, caramel sauce and toffee.

CANS

Fair State Stranger in the Alps 16oz CAN

Fair State Stranger in the Alps 16oz CAN

$5.00Out of stock

Stranger in the Alps is an Alpine Lager brewed in collaboration with Threes Brewing (Brooklyn, NY). We set out to brew a beer that tasted like the way the air at the top of a mountain smells. The result is a crispy pale lager brewed with noble hops, foraged spruce tips from Duluth, and lemon balm. Nuanced but quaffable, lemony and bright, it enlivens the spirit much like a breath of mountain air.

Fair State Stranger in the Alps 16oz CAN 4-Pack

Fair State Stranger in the Alps 16oz CAN 4-Pack

$19.00Out of stock

Stranger in the Alps is an Alpine Lager brewed in collaboration with Threes Brewing (Brooklyn, NY). We set out to brew a beer that tasted like the way the air at the top of a mountain smells. The result is a crispy pale lager brewed with noble hops, foraged spruce tips from Duluth, and lemon balm. Nuanced but quaffable, lemony and bright, it enlivens the spirit much like a breath of mountain air.

Kyla Sunbreak Lychee Lemonade Kombucha 16oz CAN

Kyla Sunbreak Lychee Lemonade Kombucha 16oz CAN

$6.00Out of stock

SUNBREAK SERIES. Lychee Lemonade. WITH A HINT OF LYCHEE, LEMON & ROSE WATER. An exotic trip in a sun-kissed sip.

Oxbow Whole Leaf 12oz CAN

Oxbow Whole Leaf 12oz CAN

$5.00

Whole Leaf is a farmhouse ale brewed with whole leaf European hops.

NON ALC

GLUTEN FREE

Ground Breaker IPA No. 5 RETAIL

Ground Breaker IPA No. 5 RETAIL

$2.50
SPIRITS

Mal Bien Mezcal 200ml

Mal Bien Mezcal 200ml

$35.00
Sunday 1:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday 1:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday 1:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday 1:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday 1:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday 1:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday 1:00 pm - 2:00 am
We strive to bring you the finest beer available, served properly at the correct temperature and in the correct glass by a knowledgeable and well-trained staff. Our bottle list features a rotating stock of approximately 100 Belgian, Dutch, Scandinavian and American craft brews. We have 25 rotating taps which feature Belgian, local (California), and several specialty micro brews from the US. You won't find any big corporate brews here, just the finest artisan beers.

460 8th street, Oakland, CA 94607

