The Treehouse

1,124 Reviews

$$

1011 Clearview Ave

Nashville, TN 37206

Order Again

GRUB

House Chips

$7.00

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Wagyu Corndog

$14.00

Late Brunch Burger

$18.00
Popcorn

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Carry out available or dine-in on our newly designed outdoor areas *perfect for social distancing. Drop in and experience one of the new Hot Bowl creations – the ultimate comfort food-- made with fresh vegetables and your choice of meat (vegan options also available).

1011 Clearview Ave, Nashville, TN 37206

