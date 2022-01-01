Treehouse NOLA
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1840 THAILA ST., NEW ORLEANS, LA 70113
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Well Cafe at Spyre - 1772 Prytania St
No Reviews
1772 Prytania St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurant
French Truck Coffee- 1200 Magazine St
4.6 • 1,011
1200 Magazine St NEW ORLEANS, LA 70130
View restaurant