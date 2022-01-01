Restaurant header imageView gallery

Treehouse NOLA

review star

No reviews yet

1840 THAILA ST.

NEW ORLEANS, LA 70113

Order Again

Burgers

Hamburger

$14.00

Chicken Wings

Buffalo Wings

$16.00

Fish and Shrimp Platter

Shrimp and Fish Platter

$20.00

Fish Platter

Fish Platter

$16.00

Garlic Parmesan Fries

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$8.00

Loaded Crawfish Fries

Loaded Crawfish Fries

$16.00

Shrimp Platter

Shrimp Platter

$18.00

Hookah

TREEHOUSE

$37.00

Exotic melons

1942 FLOW

$37.00

Lemony

Toxic Tee

$37.00

Berry mix

Treehouse Mix To-Go

$20.00

Hookah Refill

$21.00

Must purchase hookah before ordering a refill

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1840 THAILA ST., NEW ORLEANS, LA 70113

