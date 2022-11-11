Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Tribune Ice Cream & Eatery

269 Reviews

$

110 East Nagonaba st

Northport, MI 49670

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Veggie Breakfast Sandwich
Quarter Pounder

Breakfast

Veggie Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Seasonal vegetables, scrambled eggs & white cheddar on a fresh biscuit

Fried Chicken Breakfast Sandwich

$13.00

Panko breaded chicken, hot honey & pickles on a fresh biscuit served with dressed greens

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Bacon, ham or sausage, scrambled eggs, with American cheese on a fresh biscuit

Biscuit & Gravy

$12.00

Fresh biscuit, sausage gravy & a fried egg

Chorizo Frittata

$14.00

Chorizo, roasted onion, jalepeno, 3 eggs, cotija cheese, salsa verde & cilantro lime sour cream served with house made focaccia & local jam

Veggie Scramble

$15.00

Soft scrambled eggs, roasted mushrooms, seasonal veggies idyll farms goat cheese & pesto sauce served with house made focaccia & local jam

Pancake

$8.00

One big ole' pancake served with PA Browns maple syrup

Huevos

$11.00

Fried corn tortillas, refried beans, two fried eggs, salsa verde, queso fresco, & cilantro lime sour cream

French Toast

$10.00

2 Griddled French toast served with PA Browns maple syrup

Lunch

Quarter Pounder

$12.00

All beef patty, trib sauce, shrettuce, onions, pickles & American cheese on a house made sesame seed bun

Double Quarter Pounder

$14.00

Two all beef patty, trib sauce, shrettuce, onions, pickles & American cheese on a house made sesame seed bun

Roast Beef Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Roast beef, spicy cheddar cheese, sweet pickle relish, mayo & arugula on toasted ciabatta

Beet Salad

$13.00

Arugula, roasted beets, bacon, toasted almonds, goat cheese & dijon vinaigrette

Kale Ceasar

$13.00

Lacinato kale, ceasar dressing, grated parmesan, focaccia croutons

Sides

Local Farm Greens

$4.00

Local greens with a side of dijon vinagrette

Crinkle Cut Fries

$5.00

Large side of hand cut fries

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Hand cut crispy seasoned potatoes

Biscuit & Jam

$4.00

Fresh biscuit served with Cooper family farms jam

Sea Salt Chips

$2.50

Hen of the woods Sea Salt Chips

Carolina BBQ Chips

$2.50

Hen of the woods brand

Buttermilk Chive Chips

$2.50

Hen of the woods brand

Toast w/ Jam

$2.00

Fresh biscuit served with Cooper family farms jam

Drinks

Coffee

$3.50

Fortunate Coffee

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Fortunate coffee blend

Hot Tea

$3.00

Twinings Brand

Apple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Coca Cola

$2.00

Served over ice

Lemonade

$2.00

Served over ice

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Served over ice

Diet Coke

$2.00

Served over ice

Sprite

$2.00

Served over ice

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.00

Served over ice

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Served over ice

Aqua Panna Spring water

$2.00

17 oz bottle

Milk

$2.00

La Colombe coffee Drink

$4.00
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Leelanau county's best ice cream parlor and eatery serving fresh, from scratch breakfast, lunch and takeout daily.

110 East Nagonaba st, Northport, MI 49670

The Tribune Ice Cream & Eatery image
The Tribune Ice Cream & Eatery image

