The Trojan Grill
260 Reviews
$
11833 Aspengraf Ln
New Kent, VA 23124
Popular Items
N/A Beverages
Water
Chocolate Milkshake
Hand scooped, thick, and tasty!
Vanilla Milkshake
Hand scooped, thick, and tasty!
Strawberry Milkshake
Hand scooped, thick, and tasty!
Virgin Strawberry Limeaid
Virgin Mojito
Virgin Lavender Lemonade
Lavender infused simple syrup, lemon juice, with a splash of sprite! Yum!
Virgin Shirley Temple
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Coffee
Ginger Ale
Lemonade
Mr. Pibb
Orange Fanta
Club Soda
Unsweet Tea
Sweet Tea
Red Bull
Pineapple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Milk
OJ
Cranberry Juice
Hot Tea
Starters
Corn Dog Nuggets
Brauhaus Pretzel
Giant Bavarian pretzel served with cheese dip and Mississippi comeback sauce.
Brussels Sprouts App
Crispy fried, tossed in an apple gastrique and served with ranch.
Buffalo Shrimp
hand breaded and fried shrimp, tossed in buffalo sauce, served with ranch or blue cheese.
Chesapeake Crab Dip
Served with toasted pita
Fried Green Tomatoes
Crispy fried sliced green tomatoes, served with spicy ranch
Fried Pickles
Hand breaded pickle spears, served with spicy ranch
Loaded Tots
Topped with cheese sauce, bacon, green onions, and jalapeños, served with ranch
Deviled Eggs
A southern classic.
Nachos
topped with chili, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, scallions and jalapenos
Tenders
hand breaded and fried, served with honey mustard
Truffle Fries
hand cut fries tossed with truffle oil, topped with shredded parmesan and served with peppercorn aioli
Wings (5)
smoked chicken wings tossed with your choice of BBQ, Buffalo, Spicy Trojan, Garlic Parmesan, or Old Bay Rub.
Wings (10)
smoked chicken wings tossed with your choice of BBQ, Buffalo, Spicy Trojan, Garlic Parmesan, or Old Bay Rub.
Mozzarella Sticks
battered mozzarella cheese, deep fried and served with marinara
Quesadiaz
Soups and Salad
Sm House Salad
spring mix, tomato, onion, carrot, cucumber, and served with your choice of dressing.
Lg House Salad
spring mix, tomato, onion, carrot, cucumber, and served with your choice of dressing.
Sm Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded parmesan, tossed in caesar dressing.
Lg Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded parmesan, tossed in caesar dressing.
Chef Salad
spring mix, ham, turkey, cheese, tomato, onion, cucumber, carrot, egg, croutons and served with your choice of dressing.
Sm Wedge Salad
iceberg, tomato, onion, bacon, croutons, blue cheese crumbles and served with blue cheese dressing.
Lg Wedge Salad
iceberg, tomato, onion, bacon, croutons, blue cheese crumbles and served with blue cheese dressing.
Cup Chili
topped with sour cream, cheddar, and scallions
Bowl Chili
topped with sour cream, cheddar, and scallions
Burgers
Classic Burger
lettuce, tomato, american cheese.
Bacon Blue Burger
Bacon, blue cheese, horseradish peppercorn aioli, lettuce and tomato.
The MacDoogle Burger
American cheese, lettuce, pickles, onion and special sauce.
The BOSS Burger
topped with cheddar, fried egg, spicy trojan sauce, lettuce and tomato
Mushroom Swiss Burger
roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato.
Fire Alarm Burger
BBQ Burger
Sandwiches
BLT
applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on texas toast
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
grilled chicken, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, buffalo sauce, and ranch.
Buffalo Shrimp Wrap
fried shrimp, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, buffalo sauce, and ranch.
Club Sandwich
triple stacked ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone, and mayo.
Cubano Sandwich
smoked pulled pork, ham, swiss cheese, house made pickles, and mustard.
French Dip Sandwich
shaved ribeye steak, melted swiss cheese, grilled onions, and au jus.
Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich
fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, sweet pickles, lettuce, tomato and ranch.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
lettuce, tomato, onion, honey dijon mustard.
Grown Up Grilled Cheese
cheddar, provolone and swiss cheese on texas toast.
Pork Sandwich
north carolina style pulled pork, served with coleslaw.
Steak & Cheese Sandwich
steak, grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, provolone and mayo.
The Dog House
SM King George
Our crown jewel, angus beef hot dog, piled high with our house chili, shredded cheese, jalapenos and onions.
King George
Our crown jewel, foot long angus beef hot dog, piled high with our house chili, shredded cheese, jalapenos and onions.
Sm All American
angus beef hot dog, relish, mustard and onions.
Lg All American
angus beef hot dog, relish, mustard and onions.
Sm Carolina Hot Dog
piled high with North Carolina styler BBQ and coleslaw.
Lg Carolina Hot Dog
piled high with North Carolina styler BBQ and coleslaw.
Hot Dog
Footlong Hot Dog
Flatbreads
Entrees
Fried Shrimp Basket
hand breaded and fried, served with french fries, coleslaw and cocktail sauce.
Pulled Pork Platter
smoked NC style BBQ served with coleslaw, and fries.
Salmon
grilled with red skin mashed potatoes and brussels sprouts.
Shrimp Tacos
texas caviar, pickled cabbage, and sriracha aioli.
Mahi Tacos
texas caviar, pickled cabbage, and sriracha aioli.
Little Trojans
Kid Cheeseburger
served with fries.
Kid Hamburger
served with fries.
Cheese Quesadilla
served with fries.
Grilled Cheese
served with fries.
Kids Mini Corndog
Kid Tenders
served with fries and honey mustard.
Kids Shrimp
fried and served with fries.
Kid Hot Dog
served with fries.
Sides
Get Sauced
14 in
Build Your Own
Ran Through The Garden
Tomato sauce, mushroom, onion, green pepper, red pepper, banana pepper, black olives
Carnivore
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham. and bacon
Trojan Supreme
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, red peppers, olives
Buffalo Chicken
Olive oil, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, red onions, ranch
Maui Wowie
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, pineapple, bacon
Godfather
Tomato sauce, sausage, mushrooms, ricotta
Spicy Mediterranean
Olive oil, white sauce, mozzarella, chicken, red peppers, banana peppers, olives, jalapeños, basil
Blanco
Olive oil, white sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, oregano, parmesan
Craft Beer
Ballast Point Grapefruit Sculpin
California- American IPA - 7% ABV. Some may say there are few ways to improve Sculpin's unique flavor, but the tart freshness of grapefruit perfectly complements our IPA's citrusy hop character. Grapefruit's a winter fruit, but this easy-drinking ale tastes like summer.
Victory Sour Monkey
PA / American Wild Ale- 9.5% ABV. A twist on Golden Monkey brewed using three different yeasts including Brettanomyces, a blend of Tettnang and whole flower Hallertau hops, Pilsner malt and coriander seed.
Heineken 0.0 *non-alcoholic
Non Alcoholic - 0.0% ABV Our master brewers started from zero and spent years exploring, brewing, and tasting before they finally created a recipe defined by its refreshing fruity notes and soft malty body - perfectly balanced.
Bottled Beer
Bud Light Bottle
American-Style Lager, 4.2% ABV The light-bodied beer features a fresh, clean and subtle hop aroma, delicate malt sweetness and a crisp finish that delivers the ultimate refreshment.
Budweiser
American-Style Premium Lager 5% ABV Golden color with subtle aroma notes of malt and Noble hops, along with trace citrus and fruity notes. The taste is crisp and clean with a wonderful finish.
Coors Lt
American-style light lager 4.2% ABV, Full of Rocky Mountain refreshment, this light-calorie beer provides a light body with clean malt notes and low bitterness.
Corona
Mexican lager 4.6% Its flavor profile is not overly complex, with sweet notes and a bit of hoppy skunkiness on the palate that places it squarely between mass-produced light American lagers and heavier, more complex beer from Europe.
Miller Lite
American style pilsner, 4.2% ABV Brewed for more taste, this light beer has a light to medium body with a hop forward flavor, solid malt character and a clean finish.
Natty BOH
Bohemian-style beer. 4.28% ABV Natty Boh is patiently aged resulting in a medium-bodied beer with a smooth color, a distinct hop aroma and a superior taste.
Yuengling
American Lager, 5.4% ABV Rich amber color and medium-bodied flavor. Roasted caramel malt adds subtle sweetness, while a combination of cluster and cascade hops round out this well-balanced beer.
Bud Light Seltzer
Legend Brown Ale
Virginia- English Brown Ale, 5.8% ABV This full-bodied version of a Brown Ale is brewed with Caramel and Roasted malts and hopped for balance with Tettnang and Mt. Hood.
Wine List
House White, IT
Smoking Loon Chardonnay Glass
Smoking Loon Chardonnay opens with aromas of pineapple, pear and baked apple. Creamy and Medium-bodied, this wine is nicely balanced with lingering flavors of fresh stone fruit and peach jam lingering on the palate. Soft acidity is balanced by a gentle oak presence, leading to a mouth-coating finish.
Line 39 Sauvignon Blanc Glass
Straw green color. Aromas and flavors of green gooseberry, jalepeño, and pickled ginger with a silky, crisp, dryish light body and a smooth, breezy finish displaying nuances of lime with no oak flavor. A new world style sauvignon blanc with vibrant green pepper and tropical aromas in lockstep with a zippy, food-friendly finish.
Cavaliere Pinot Grigio Glass
This Pinot Grigio benefits from the microclimate of the particular Valdadige area that gives the wine a straw-yellow color and an impressive fruity bouquet. Medium bodied with a lean mineral-edge, backed up by fresh fruit and vibrancy on the palate, showing tropical fruit on the finish.
William Wycliff Brut Champagne Glass
Wycliff Brut is a light bodied, bright sparkling wine from California. Aromas of tree fruit and wet stone open to notes of ripe apple and pear. Delicious hints of honey and citrus follow through on the finish. Wycliff Brut is effervescent with essences of delicate fruit and a crisp finish.
Zonin Prosecco, IT
Fresh and Youthful - Italy - ""A social wine, that's divine! A dainty, savory bouquet and very refreshing "