Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Trojan Grill

260 Reviews

$

11833 Aspengraf Ln

New Kent, VA 23124

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Burger
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Kid Cheeseburger

N/A Beverages

Water

Chocolate Milkshake

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.00Out of stock

Hand scooped, thick, and tasty!

Vanilla Milkshake

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.00Out of stock

Hand scooped, thick, and tasty!

Strawberry Milkshake

Strawberry Milkshake

$6.00Out of stock

Hand scooped, thick, and tasty!

Virgin Strawberry Limeaid

Virgin Strawberry Limeaid

$5.00
Virgin Mojito

Virgin Mojito

$5.00
Virgin Lavender Lemonade

Virgin Lavender Lemonade

$5.00

Lavender infused simple syrup, lemon juice, with a splash of sprite! Yum!

Virgin Shirley Temple

Virgin Shirley Temple

$5.00Out of stock
Coke

Coke

$2.25
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.25
Sprite

Sprite

$2.25
Coffee

Coffee

$2.25
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.25
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.25
Mr. Pibb

Mr. Pibb

$2.25
Orange Fanta

Orange Fanta

$2.25

Club Soda

$0.25
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.25
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.25
Red Bull

Red Bull

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

OJ

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Starters

Corn Dog Nuggets

Corn Dog Nuggets

$7.00
Brauhaus Pretzel

Brauhaus Pretzel

$9.00

Giant Bavarian pretzel served with cheese dip and Mississippi comeback sauce.

Brussels Sprouts App

Brussels Sprouts App

$6.00

Crispy fried, tossed in an apple gastrique and served with ranch.

Buffalo Shrimp

Buffalo Shrimp

$8.50

hand breaded and fried shrimp, tossed in buffalo sauce, served with ranch or blue cheese.

Chesapeake Crab Dip

Chesapeake Crab Dip

$10.00

Served with toasted pita

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.00

Crispy fried sliced green tomatoes, served with spicy ranch

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Hand breaded pickle spears, served with spicy ranch

Loaded Tots

$8.00

Topped with cheese sauce, bacon, green onions, and jalapeños, served with ranch

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$4.00

A southern classic.

Nachos

Nachos

$8.00

topped with chili, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, scallions and jalapenos

Tenders

Tenders

$6.00

hand breaded and fried, served with honey mustard

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$6.00

hand cut fries tossed with truffle oil, topped with shredded parmesan and served with peppercorn aioli

Wings (5)

Wings (5)

$7.00Out of stock

smoked chicken wings tossed with your choice of BBQ, Buffalo, Spicy Trojan, Garlic Parmesan, or Old Bay Rub.

Wings (10)

Wings (10)

$13.00Out of stock

smoked chicken wings tossed with your choice of BBQ, Buffalo, Spicy Trojan, Garlic Parmesan, or Old Bay Rub.

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

battered mozzarella cheese, deep fried and served with marinara

Quesadiaz

$7.00

Soups and Salad

Sm House Salad

Sm House Salad

$4.00

spring mix, tomato, onion, carrot, cucumber, and served with your choice of dressing.

Lg House Salad

Lg House Salad

$6.00

spring mix, tomato, onion, carrot, cucumber, and served with your choice of dressing.

Sm Caesar Salad

Sm Caesar Salad

$5.00

romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded parmesan, tossed in caesar dressing.

Lg Caesar Salad

Lg Caesar Salad

$7.00

romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded parmesan, tossed in caesar dressing.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$8.50

spring mix, ham, turkey, cheese, tomato, onion, cucumber, carrot, egg, croutons and served with your choice of dressing.

Sm Wedge Salad

Sm Wedge Salad

$5.50

iceberg, tomato, onion, bacon, croutons, blue cheese crumbles and served with blue cheese dressing.

Lg Wedge Salad

Lg Wedge Salad

$7.50

iceberg, tomato, onion, bacon, croutons, blue cheese crumbles and served with blue cheese dressing.

Cup Chili

$3.50

topped with sour cream, cheddar, and scallions

Bowl Chili

$5.00

topped with sour cream, cheddar, and scallions

Burgers

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$8.50

lettuce, tomato, american cheese.

Bacon Blue Burger

Bacon Blue Burger

$9.50

Bacon, blue cheese, horseradish peppercorn aioli, lettuce and tomato.

The MacDoogle Burger

The MacDoogle Burger

$9.50

American cheese, lettuce, pickles, onion and special sauce.

The BOSS Burger

The BOSS Burger

$10.00

topped with cheddar, fried egg, spicy trojan sauce, lettuce and tomato

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.50

roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato.

Fire Alarm Burger

$9.50

BBQ Burger

$10.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$8.00

applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on texas toast

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.00

grilled chicken, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, buffalo sauce, and ranch.

Buffalo Shrimp Wrap

Buffalo Shrimp Wrap

$10.00

fried shrimp, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, buffalo sauce, and ranch.

Club Sandwich

$9.00

triple stacked ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone, and mayo.

Cubano Sandwich

Cubano Sandwich

$9.00

smoked pulled pork, ham, swiss cheese, house made pickles, and mustard.

French Dip Sandwich

French Dip Sandwich

$10.00

shaved ribeye steak, melted swiss cheese, grilled onions, and au jus.

Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, sweet pickles, lettuce, tomato and ranch.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, honey dijon mustard.

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$7.00

cheddar, provolone and swiss cheese on texas toast.

Pork Sandwich

Pork Sandwich

$8.00

north carolina style pulled pork, served with coleslaw.

Steak & Cheese Sandwich

Steak & Cheese Sandwich

$9.50Out of stock

steak, grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, provolone and mayo.

The Dog House

SM King George

$7.00

Our crown jewel, angus beef hot dog, piled high with our house chili, shredded cheese, jalapenos and onions.

King George

King George

$12.00

Our crown jewel, foot long angus beef hot dog, piled high with our house chili, shredded cheese, jalapenos and onions.

Sm All American

$6.00

angus beef hot dog, relish, mustard and onions.

Lg All American

$11.50

angus beef hot dog, relish, mustard and onions.

Sm Carolina Hot Dog

$6.00

piled high with North Carolina styler BBQ and coleslaw.

Lg Carolina Hot Dog

$11.50

piled high with North Carolina styler BBQ and coleslaw.

Hot Dog

$5.00

Footlong Hot Dog

$9.50

Flatbreads

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$11.00

grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, shredded cheese, ranch.

Chesapeake Flatbread

Chesapeake Flatbread

$12.00

crab meat, roasted tomatoes, parmesan, old bay cream cheese spread.

Margarita Flatbread

$11.00

mozzarella, tomatoes, dried basil and a balsamic drizzle.

Entrees

Fried Shrimp Basket

Fried Shrimp Basket

$14.00

hand breaded and fried, served with french fries, coleslaw and cocktail sauce.

Pulled Pork Platter

Pulled Pork Platter

$11.00

smoked NC style BBQ served with coleslaw, and fries.

Salmon

Salmon

$15.00

grilled with red skin mashed potatoes and brussels sprouts.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

texas caviar, pickled cabbage, and sriracha aioli.

Mahi Tacos

Mahi Tacos

$12.00

texas caviar, pickled cabbage, and sriracha aioli.

Little Trojans

Kid Cheeseburger

Kid Cheeseburger

$5.50

served with fries.

Kid Hamburger

$5.00

served with fries.

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

served with fries.

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

served with fries.

Kids Mini Corndog

$5.00
Kid Tenders

Kid Tenders

$5.00

served with fries and honey mustard.

Kids Shrimp

$5.00

fried and served with fries.

Kid Hot Dog

$5.00

served with fries.

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$5.00
Brownie

Brownie

$5.00
Key Lime

Key Lime

$6.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$1.00
Salted Carmel cheesecake

Salted Carmel cheesecake

$6.50

Sides

Fries

Fries

$3.00

Fresh Fruit

$3.00

Side Loaded Tots

$5.00
Side Tots

Side Tots

$3.00
Side Brussel Sprouts

Side Brussel Sprouts

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Bacon

$2.00

Onion Rings

$3.00

Red Skin Mashed

$3.00

Get Sauced

Ranch

$0.25

Balsamic Dressing

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Caesar

$0.25

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.25

Cheese Sauce

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.25

Mayo

$0.25

Spicy Trojan

$0.25

Marinara

$0.25

Spicy Ranch

$0.25

Peppercorn Aioli

$0.25

Special Sauce

$0.25

Sour Cream

$0.50

Pico de Gallo

$0.25

Honey

$0.75

14 in

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$10.00
Ran Through The Garden

Ran Through The Garden

$14.00

Tomato sauce, mushroom, onion, green pepper, red pepper, banana pepper, black olives

Carnivore

Carnivore

$15.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham. and bacon

Trojan Supreme

Trojan Supreme

$16.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, red peppers, olives

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Olive oil, buffalo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, red onions, ranch

Maui Wowie

Maui Wowie

$14.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham, pineapple, bacon

Godfather

Godfather

$15.00

Tomato sauce, sausage, mushrooms, ricotta

Spicy Mediterranean

Spicy Mediterranean

$16.00

Olive oil, white sauce, mozzarella, chicken, red peppers, banana peppers, olives, jalapeños, basil

Blanco

Blanco

$14.00

Olive oil, white sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, oregano, parmesan

Craft Beer

Ballast Point Grapefruit Sculpin

Ballast Point Grapefruit Sculpin

$5.50

California- American IPA - 7% ABV. Some may say there are few ways to improve Sculpin's unique flavor, but the tart freshness of grapefruit perfectly complements our IPA's citrusy hop character. Grapefruit's a winter fruit, but this easy-drinking ale tastes like summer.

Victory Sour Monkey

Victory Sour Monkey

$5.50

PA / American Wild Ale- 9.5% ABV. A twist on Golden Monkey brewed using three different yeasts including Brettanomyces, a blend of Tettnang and whole flower Hallertau hops, Pilsner malt and coriander seed.

Heineken 0.0 *non-alcoholic

Heineken 0.0 *non-alcoholic

$6.00

Non Alcoholic - 0.0% ABV Our master brewers started from zero and spent years exploring, brewing, and tasting before they finally created a recipe defined by its refreshing fruity notes and soft malty body - perfectly balanced.

Bottled Beer

Bud Light Bottle

Bud Light Bottle

$3.50

American-Style Lager, 4.2% ABV The light-bodied beer features a fresh, clean and subtle hop aroma, delicate malt sweetness and a crisp finish that delivers the ultimate refreshment.

Budweiser

Budweiser

$4.00

American-Style Premium Lager 5% ABV Golden color with subtle aroma notes of malt and Noble hops, along with trace citrus and fruity notes. The taste is crisp and clean with a wonderful finish.

Coors Lt

Coors Lt

$3.50

American-style light lager 4.2% ABV, Full of Rocky Mountain refreshment, this light-calorie beer provides a light body with clean malt notes and low bitterness.

Corona

Corona

$5.00

Mexican lager 4.6% Its flavor profile is not overly complex, with sweet notes and a bit of hoppy skunkiness on the palate that places it squarely between mass-produced light American lagers and heavier, more complex beer from Europe.

Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$3.50

American style pilsner, 4.2% ABV Brewed for more taste, this light beer has a light to medium body with a hop forward flavor, solid malt character and a clean finish.

Natty BOH

Natty BOH

$4.00

Bohemian-style beer. 4.28% ABV Natty Boh is patiently aged resulting in a medium-bodied beer with a smooth color, a distinct hop aroma and a superior taste.

Yuengling

Yuengling

$4.00Out of stock

American Lager, 5.4% ABV Rich amber color and medium-bodied flavor. Roasted caramel malt adds subtle sweetness, while a combination of cluster and cascade hops round out this well-balanced beer.

Bud Light Seltzer

$6.00Out of stock
Legend Brown Ale

Legend Brown Ale

$5.50

Virginia- English Brown Ale, 5.8% ABV This full-bodied version of a Brown Ale is brewed with Caramel and Roasted malts and hopped for balance with Tettnang and Mt. Hood.

Wine List

House White, IT

House White, IT

$6.00

Smoking Loon Chardonnay Glass

$7.00

Smoking Loon Chardonnay opens with aromas of pineapple, pear and baked apple. Creamy and Medium-bodied, this wine is nicely balanced with lingering flavors of fresh stone fruit and peach jam lingering on the palate. Soft acidity is balanced by a gentle oak presence, leading to a mouth-coating finish.

Line 39 Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$8.00

Straw green color. Aromas and flavors of green gooseberry, jalepeño, and pickled ginger with a silky, crisp, dryish light body and a smooth, breezy finish displaying nuances of lime with no oak flavor. A new world style sauvignon blanc with vibrant green pepper and tropical aromas in lockstep with a zippy, food-friendly finish.

Cavaliere Pinot Grigio Glass

$7.00

This Pinot Grigio benefits from the microclimate of the particular Valdadige area that gives the wine a straw-yellow color and an impressive fruity bouquet. Medium bodied with a lean mineral-edge, backed up by fresh fruit and vibrancy on the palate, showing tropical fruit on the finish.

William Wycliff Brut Champagne Glass

William Wycliff Brut Champagne Glass

$6.00

Wycliff Brut is a light bodied, bright sparkling wine from California. Aromas of tree fruit and wet stone open to notes of ripe apple and pear. Delicious hints of honey and citrus follow through on the finish. Wycliff Brut is effervescent with essences of delicate fruit and a crisp finish.

Zonin Prosecco, IT

Zonin Prosecco, IT

$8.00

Fresh and Youthful - Italy - ""A social wine, that's divine! A dainty, savory bouquet and very refreshing "