The Truck LLC 620 N State Street

620 N State Street

Hildale, UT 84784

Tacos

Tacos

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.00

Burrito

Burrito

$12.00

Drinks

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Water

$4.00

Sides and Sauces

Sides

Rice

$4.00

Beans

$4.00

Side Chicken

$5.00

Side Pork

$5.00

Side Beef

$5.00

Side Veggies

$4.00

Pico

Sauces

2 oz Red Salsa

$0.50

2 oz Green Salsa

$0.50

2 oz Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

2 oz Tomatillo Ranch

$0.50

12 oz Red Salsa

$6.00

12 oz Green Salsa

$6.00

12 oz Chipotle Ranch

$6.00

12 oz Tomatillo Ranch

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

