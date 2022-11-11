Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

The Truffle Table

476 Reviews

$$

2556 15th Street

Denver, CO 80211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

4 Cheeses/3 Meats
2 Cheeses/2 Meats
Prosciutto Meatballs

Food Menu

3 Cheese Board

3 Cheese Board

$11.00

3 cheeses only served with dried fruit, fresh fruit, nuts and jam. Served with Bread and crackers. This is not served on a platter. We recommend visiting a retail cheese store for cheese platter purchases.

2 Cheeses/2 Meats

2 Cheeses/2 Meats

$17.00

2 Cheeses and 2 Meats of our choice with dried fruit, nuts, jam, mustard and pickles. Served with bread and crackers. This is not served on a platter. We recommend visiting a retail cheese store for cheese platter purchases.

4 Cheeses/3 Meats

4 Cheeses/3 Meats

$32.00

4 cheeses and 3 meats of our choice with dried fruit, fresh fruit, nuts, jam, mustard and pickles. Served with bread and crackers. This is not served on a platter. We recommend visiting a retail cheese store for cheese platter purchases.

6 Cheese/4 Meat

6 Cheese/4 Meat

$42.00

All of the cheeses and meats we offer, dried fruit, fresh fruit, jam, mustard, and pickles. Served with bread and crackers. This is not served on a platter. We recommend visiting a retail cheese store for cheese platter purchases.

Blue Cheese Stuffed Dates

Blue Cheese Stuffed Dates

$4.00

Medjool Dates stuffed with Blue Cheese. 2 per order.

Pickled Vegetables

Pickled Vegetables

$7.00

House-made seasonal selection of vegetables

Small Olives

Small Olives

$3.00

marinated olives with citrus and spices

Large Olives

Large Olives

$7.00

marinated with citrus and spices

Feta Dip

Feta Dip

$7.00

Greek sheep's milk feta with pepper and olive oil

Jamon Iberico

Jamon Iberico

$16.00+

the best pig on the planet, direct from Spain. Topped with marcona almonds and olive oil.

Pesto Chevre Stuffed Peppers

Pesto Chevre Stuffed Peppers

$6.00

stuffed with pesto goat cheese and warmed, topped balsamic drizzle. Our pesto is nut free!

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Little Gem lettuce with house made Caesar dressing, croutons, parmigiana cheese, and anchovy

Baked Brie & Honey

Baked Brie & Honey

$11.00
Prosciutto Meatballs

Prosciutto Meatballs

$8.00+

Pork meatballs homemade tomato sauce. Add gnocchi for a bigger meal!

Burrata

Burrata

$15.00

Creamy, buttery, cream enriched Burrata served with fresh heirloom tomatoes, basil, olive oil, and balsamic

Truffle Mac & Cheese

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$14.00+

Black truffle mac-n-cheese that's creamy, rich and gooey

Pesto Grilled Cheese

Pesto Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Served with a small green salad or fruit. Our pesto is nut free.

Cheese Fondue for Two

Cheese Fondue for Two

$42.00+

Shredded cheese, cooking wine, sausage, pickles, fruit, small salad and bread for dipping. Includes instructions for stove-top cooking. Fondue pot not necessary.

Baguette

$6.00

Whole baguette, fresh and warm from the oven. Please let us know if you want it cut.

Cheese a la Carte

$6.00

Meat a la Carte

$6.00

Dessert

Chocolate Pudding

Chocolate Pudding

$8.00

The best chocolate pudding you'll ever eat

Warm Cookies

Warm Cookies

$8.00

Six cookies, two of each type.

Bubbles

HH Cava- Glass

$6.00

Mira Me Cava- Bottle

$24.00

JP Rose Cremant

$11.00+

Laurent Perrier

$140.00

HH Wine- Late Ring

$6.00

White Wine

Draft- House White Glass

$6.00

Draft- House White Carafe

$24.00

White Wine Sangria - Glass

$6.00

White Wine Sangria - Carafe

$24.00

Lageder Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Zuccardi Torrontes

$9.00+

Babich Sauv Blanc

$9.00+

Jean Luc Colombo Viognier

$10.00+

Pedroncelli Chardonnay

$12.00+

HH Wine- Late Ring

$6.00

Rose Wine

Draft - House Rose Glass

$6.00

Draft- Rose Carafe

$24.00

Ordinary Fellow Rose

$11.00+

Chateau Rotas Provence Rose

$12.00+

HH Wine- Late Ring

$6.00

Red Wine

Terranoble Cab - Glass

$6.00

Bottle Terranoble Cab

$24.00

La Salita Barbera

$9.00+

Montinore Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Cotes du Rhone

$11.00+

Marques de Caceres Tempranillo

$12.00+

Casir Santos Malbec

$12.00+

Ordinary Fellow Red Blend

$13.00+

Giacomo Mori Chianti

$14.00+

J. Denuziere Crozes-Hermitage

$15.00+

Michel Sarrazin Givry

$86.00

Pibarnon Bandol

$98.00

Happy Hour Glass- Late Ring

$6.00

Cocktails

Martini

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

French Rose 75

$9.00

Italian Spritz

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Zen Lemonade

$9.00

`

Pumpkin Spiced White Russian

$9.00

Lavender Lemonade

$9.00

`

Rose Gin & Tonic

$9.00

`

Late Ring HH Cocktail

$9.00

Rum Cider

$9.00

Beer

Tivoli Hefe

$5.00

Epic Lunar IPA

$5.00

Southern Tier Pumpkin Nitro

$5.00

La Fin du Monde

$5.00

Hard Seltzer

$5.00

Starcut Cider

$5.00

N/A Beer

$5.00

Dessert Drinks

Belle de Brillat

$15.00

Crema d'Alba

$9.00

French Brandy

$12.00

Pere Magloire Calvados

$12.00

N/A Beverages

Small Coffee

$6.00

Large Coffee

$12.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Can of Soda

$1.50

Mocktail

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Truffle Table is Denver's only cheese bar. We feature a selection of seasonal snacks, beer, wine and cocktails.

Website

Location

2556 15th Street, Denver, CO 80211

Directions

Gallery
The Truffle Table image
The Truffle Table image
The Truffle Table image

Similar restaurants in your area

Postino LoHi
orange starNo Reviews
2715 17th Street Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Maine Shack
orange star4.6 • 2,907
1535 Central St Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Dimestore Delibar
orange star4.6 • 369
1575 Boulder St. Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Bamboo Sushi - LOHI
orange star4.5 • 804
2715 17th St Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Daughter Thai Kitchen & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1700 Platte St #140 denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
LoHi Steakbar
orange star4.4 • 948
3200 Tejon St Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Denver

Rosenberg's Five Points
orange star4.6 • 4,101
725 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
orange star4.6 • 4,101
725 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar
orange star4.3 • 3,703
1500 Curtis St Denver, CO 80202
View restaurantnext
Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts
orange star4.9 • 3,358
3920 Tennyson St DENVER, CO 80212
View restaurantnext
Hop Alley
orange star4.4 • 3,265
3500 Larimer St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Bacon Social House - Denver
orange star4.3 • 3,237
2434 W 44th Ave Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Denver
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Washington Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
City Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Five Points
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Southeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)
Lodo
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston