  • The tumbleweed brew saloon (coffee shop) - 86 State St
The tumbleweed brew saloon (coffee shop) 86 State St

No reviews yet

86 State St

Phoenix, NY 13135

Order Again

Popular Items

Cold Brew
Iced Latte
Iced coffee

Hot Beverages

Hot Coffee

$2.70+

Espresso Shot

$2.50+

Cappuccino

$4.25

Americano

$3.20

Hot Latte

$4.25+

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Chai Latte

$3.50+

Hot Cocoa

$3.50+

Red Eye

$3.70+

Baked Goods

Bakery Item

$3.50

bagel

$3.50

cookie

$2.00

Retail & Merch

K cup refillable

$3.00

Pound Bag of Coffee

$13.00

HALF Pound Bag of Coffee

$6.50

Tumbleweed MUG

$35.00

Cold cups

$24.00

Glass Tumbleweed Cups

$24.00

Cold Drinks

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Iced Latte

$4.75+

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Smoothie

$5.00

Iced Chai Latte

$4.50+

Frappuccino

$5.50

Bubble Tea

$5.25+

Large

Lemonade

$2.50+

Iced coffee

$2.70+

Shaken Espresso

$4.50+

Spritzer

$5.25

Lattes

Specialty Iced Latte

$5.45+

Peanut Butter and Mocha

Specialty Hot Latte

$4.70+

Frappes

Specialty Frappes

$5.94
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

86 State St, Phoenix, NY 13135

Directions

