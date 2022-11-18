Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Turn - Caruthersville 1 Clubhouse Lane

1 Clubhouse Lane

Caruthersville, MO 63830

Order Again

NA Beverage

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Gatorade

$3.50

Redbull

$3.50

To go water

$0.25

Coffee

$2.25

Beer

Corona Light Bottle

$3.75

Mich Ultra-Light Bottle

$3.75

Budlight

$2.75

Busch

$2.75

Busch Light

$2.75

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona Light

$3.25

Mich Ultra

$3.25

Mich Ultra Gold

$3.25

KeyStone

$1.50

Miller Light

$3.25

Guiness

$3.75

Highnoon

$3.50

White Claw

$3.50

Mich/Corona Bucket

$15.00

6 Pack Domestic

$12.00

6 Pack Mich

$14.00

6 Pack Corona

$15.00

6 pack High Noon

$14.00

6 Pack White Claw

$12.00

Moscow Mule Can

$4.50

Budweiser

$2.75

Vodka

Absolute

$5.00+

Titos

$5.50+

Orange vodka

$4.00+

Whiskey

American Honey

$4.00+

Crown

$5.50+

Crown Apple

$5.50+

Crown Vanilla

$5.50+

Fireball

$3.50+

Gentlemens Jack

$6.50+

Jack Danials

$5.00+

Jameson

$5.50+

Seagram VO

$5.00+

Seagram VO Gold

$5.50+

Wild Turkey

$5.00+

Southern Comfort

$5.00+

Larceny 92

$5.00+

Bourbon

Buffalo Trace

$6.00+

Knob Creek

$6.00+

Makers Mark

$6.00+

Woodford Reserve

$6.00+

Jim Beam 80

$5.00+

Chicken Cock

$6.00+

Bulleit

$6.00+

Basil Hayden's

$6.00+

Eagle Rare

$7.00+

Angels Envy

$8.00+

Jefferson Reserve

$7.00+

Blanton

$12.00+

Gin

Beefeator

$4.00+

Tanqueray

$5.00+

Rum

Bacardi

$5.00+

Captain Morgan

$5.00+

Malibu

$4.50+

Bacardi Gold

$5.00+

Bumbo XO

$7.00+

Tequila

1800 Silver

$6.00+

Jose Cuervo

$5.00+

Patron Silver

$7.00+

Wine

Corbett Canyon/ House Wine

$4.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$5.00

Moscato

$4.50

meiomi

$6.00

Kim Crawford

$5.00

White Zinfandel

$5.00

Riesling

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Menage a trios

$5.00

Dreaming Tree

$5.00

Yellowtail Cabernet Savaughn

$4.75

Cream Liqours

Baileys

$4.00+

Irish Cream

$4.00+

Kahula

$4.00+

Mixed Drinks

Margarita

$8.00+

Tillman Ale

$6.00+

Moscow Mule

$7.00+

B & B

$6.00

Joli Juice

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$5.00

Jello Shot

$3.00

Cosmo

$7.00

Scotch

Chivas Regal

$7.00+

Glenlevit 12 year

$8.00+

J & B Rare

$5.00+

J Walker Black

$6.00+

Glenlivet 15 Year

$9.00+

Dewers

$8.00+

Balvenie

$8.00+

Appetizers

Fried Cheese Triangles

$9.00

Potato Skins

$12.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Club House Wings (6)

$10.00

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Jalapeno Cheese Shrimp Jammers

$12.00

Chochoun Boudin Egg Rolls

$12.00

Burgers

Club House Burger

$10.00

Sunshine

$12.00

Ringer

$12.00

5 Alarm

$12.00

Sandwiches

Club House Stack

$11.00

Ruben

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Catfish Sandwich

$12.00

Fried Catfish Sandwich

$12.00

Wraps

Club House Wrap

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Fried Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Salads

Club House Salad

$12.00

Fried Chicken Salad

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.00

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Lunch Plates

Fried Catfish Platter

$15.00

Grilled Catfish Platter

$15.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Gumbo

$10.00

Appetizers

Fried Cheese Triangles

$9.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Clubhouse Wings

$10.00

Chochoun Boudin Egg Rolls

$12.00

Fried Mushrooms

$12.00

Potato Skins

$12.00

Shrimp Jammers

Shrimp Jammers
$12.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Fried Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Club House Burger

$12.00

Rise & Shine Burger

$13.00

Ringer Burger

$13.00

5 Alarm Burger

$12.00

Lighter Side Burger

$8.00

Entrees

Hamburger Steak

$12.00

Fried Pork Chops

$20.00

Chicken Fried Chicken

$18.00

8 oz Filet

$28.00

Blackened RedFish

$22.00

Seafood Atchafalaya

$22.00

Blueberry 1/2 Racks

Blueberry 1/2 Racks
$18.00

Fried Plate

$16.00

Salad

Clubhouse Salad

$10.00

Ceaser Salad

$11.00

Dessert

Mississippi Mud

$6.00

Lemon Drop Cheesecake

$7.00

Specials

1/2 Pound SHrimp

$10.00

Full Pound Shrimp

$17.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$7.00

Etoufee Special

$16.00

Jambalaya

$12.00

pot roast

$13.00

Green Fees

Weekday Fee

$20.00

Weekend Fee

$30.00

Cart fee

1 golfer

$15.00

2 golfer

$20.00

Mens Night

8oz Filets

$19.00

12oz Filets

$25.00

14oz Filets

$29.00

12oz Ribeye

$23.00

14oz Ribeye

$26.00

16oz Ribeye

$29.00

18oz Ribeye

$33.00

20oz Ribeye

$36.00

Set Up

$11.00

8 oz ribeye

$19.00

10oz filet

$23.00

10oz Ribeye

$22.00

Event

Breakfast sandwich

$4.00

Snacks

Candy bar

$1.75

Crackers

$1.50

Chips

$2.00

To Go

To Go Charge

$1.00

To Go Cup Charge

$0.25

Event

Buffet

$14.00

Baby shower

$15.00

Club rent

$100.00

NA Beverage

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Gatorade

$3.50

Redbull

$3.50

To go water

$0.25

Coffee

$2.25

Beer

Corona Light Bottle

$3.75

Mich Ultra-Light Bottle

$3.75

Budlight

$2.75

Busch

$2.75

Busch Light

$2.75

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona Light

$3.25

Mich Ultra

$3.25

Mich Ultra Gold

$3.25

KeyStone

$1.50

Miller Light

$3.25

Guiness

$3.75

Highnoon

$3.50

White Claw

$3.50

Mich/Corona Bucket

$15.00

6 Pack Domestic

$12.00

6 Pack Mich

$14.00

6 Pack Corona

$15.00

6 pack High Noon

$14.00

6 Pack White Claw

$12.00

Moscow Mule Can

$4.50

Budweiser

$2.75

Vodka

Absolute

$5.00+

Titos

$5.50+

Orange vodka

$4.00+

Whiskey

American Honey

$4.00+

Crown

$5.50+

Crown Apple

$5.50+

Crown Vanilla

$5.50+

Fireball

$3.50+

Gentlemens Jack

$6.50+

Jack Danials

$5.00+

Jameson

$5.50+

Seagram VO

$5.00+

Seagram VO Gold

$5.50+

Wild Turkey

$5.00+

Southern Comfort

$5.00+

Larceny 92

$5.00+

Bourbon

Buffalo Trace

$6.00+

Knob Creek

$6.00+

Makers Mark

$6.00+

Woodford Reserve

$6.00+

Jim Beam 80

$5.00+

Chicken Cock

$6.00+

Bulleit

$6.00+

Basil Hayden's

$6.00+

Eagle Rare

$7.00+

Angels Envy

$8.00+

Jefferson Reserve

$7.00+

Gin

Beefeator

$4.00+

Tanqueray

$5.00+

Rum

Bacardi

$5.00+

Captain Morgan

$5.00+

Malibu

$4.50+

Bacardi Gold

$5.00+

Bumbo XO

$7.00+

Tequila

1800 Silver

$6.00+

Jose Cuervo

$5.00+

Patron Silver

$7.00+

Wine

Corbett Canyon/ House Wine

$4.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$5.00

Moscato

$4.50

meiomi

$6.00

Kim Crawford

$5.00

White Zinfandel

$5.00

Riesling

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Menage a trios

$5.00

Dreaming Tree

$5.00

Yellowtail Cabernet Savaughn

$4.75

Cream Liqours

Baileys

$4.00+

Irish Cream

$4.00+

Kahula

$4.00+

Mixed Drinks

Margarita

$8.00+

Tillman Ale

$6.00+

Moscow Mule

$7.00+

B & B

$6.00

Joli Juice

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$5.00

Jello Shot

$3.00

Cosmo

$7.00

Scotch

Chivas Regal

$7.00+

Glenlevit 12 year

$8.00+

J & B Rare

$5.00+

J Walker Black

$6.00+

Glenlivet 15 Year

$9.00+

Dewers

$8.00+

Balvenie

$8.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1 Clubhouse Lane, Caruthersville, MO 63830

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

