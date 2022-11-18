The Turn House 11130 Willow Bottom Drive

The Turn House imageView gallery
Popular Items

Brussels Sprout Salad
Fettuccine Bolognese
Tuna Tartare

Shareables

3 - Cheese & Charcuterie Board

$20.00

Chef's Selection of a mix of 3 Meats & Cheeses Served with Marcona Almonds, Pickled Almonds, Fruit Preserve, & Lavash Cracker

5 - Cheese & Charcuterie Board

$26.00

Chef's Selection of a mix of 5 Meats & Cheeses Served with Marcona Almonds, Pickled Almonds, Fruit Preserve, & Lavash Cracker

Crab & Artichoke Gratin

$22.00

Creamy Dip Served with Toasted Garlic Bread

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Bacon Jam, Walnuts, Grapes, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

Six Jumbo Shrimp, House Made Cocktail Sauce

Chipotle BBQ Wings

$19.00

House Made Sorghum Chipotle BBQ Sauce served with Shaved Carrot & Celery Salad

Traditional Wings

$13.00

Your Choice of Sauce: BBQ, Buffalo, or Honey Old Bay

Burrata

$19.00

Butter Sweet Tart, Butternut Squash Puree, Roasted Acorn Squash, Micro Arugula

Steamed Mussels

$16.00

Tuna Tartare

$16.00

Bread Basket

$12.00

Crab Tower

$19.00

Fresh Avocado, Artichoke Hearts, Sauce Imperial, Yellow Pepper Gel, Crushed Ritz Crackers

Soups & Salads

Beet & Citrus Salad

$14.00

Roasted Beets, Fresh Grapefruit, Goat Cheese Crumbles, Toasted Pistachio, Blood Orange Vinaigrette

Brussels Sprout Salad

$15.00

Honey Balsamic Dressing, Bacon, Red Onion, Hazelnuts, Shaved Parmesan, Dried Cherries

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Traditional Dressing, Sourdough Crouton, Red Onion, Shaved Parmesan

Seasonal Greens Salad

$14.00

Shaved Carrots, Pickled Red Onion, Walnuts, Red Grapes, House Made Citrus Vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$15.00

(Only Available from 11-4PM) Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Red Wine Vinaigrette

French Onion Soup

$12.00

Classic Preparation

Roasted Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Topped with Micro Basil & Basil Oil

Entrees

Crab Cake Platter

$38.00

Two 4 oz. Maryland Style Crab Cakes Served with Spinach Bake & Asparagus

Fish & Chips

$19.00

(Only Available from 11-4PM) Beer Battered Cod Served with French Fries & Tartar Sauce

Short Rib & Grits

$34.00

Mushroom Risotto

$24.00

White Truffle Oil, Parmesan, Marscapone

Potato Gnocchi

$27.00

Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon

$28.00

ROMESCO SAUCE, HONEY GLAZED RAINBOW CARROTS, POTATOES

Daily Fish

$32.00

Pan Seared U/10 Sea Scallops

$34.00

Corn & Potato Hash, Bacon, Onion, Bell Pepper & Corn Veloute

Fettuccine Bolognese

$26.00

Ground Beef, Veal & Pork, Severed with Parmesan Cheese & Olive Oil

Porterhouse

$30.00

Pan Roasted Shrimp

$28.00

Butternut Ravioli

$26.00

Filet Mignon

$48.00

Handhelds

Willow Bottom Burger

$15.00

Creekstone Farms Anus Patty, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Tillamook Cheddar

Turn House Burger

$20.00

30 Day Dry Aged Blend of Brisket & Flank, Tillamook Cheddar, Caramelized Onion, Turn House Sauce

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

(Only Available from 11-4) Arugula, Spiced Aioli, Pineapple Relish, Ciabatta Bread

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$15.00

Dijonnaise, Almonds, Grapes, Served on Brioche Bun

Reuben Sandwich

$18.00

(Only Available from 11-4) Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island, Pickle, Served on Marbled Rye

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$18.00

(Only Available from 11-4) Gruyere Cheese, Tomato Chutney

Crab Cake Sandwich

$28.00

Veggie Sandwich

$17.00

Brunch

Turn House Breakfast

$16.00

(Only Available on Sundays from 10:30-2:30) Two Eggs Any Style, Home Fries, Bacon, Toast

Add Egg

$3.00

Only Available on Sundays From 10:30AM-2:30PM.

Bacon & Cheddar Omelette

$16.00

(Only Available on Sundays from 10:30-2:30) Served with Home Fries

French Toast

$16.00

(Only Available on Sundays from 10:30-2:30) Blueberry Compote, Yuzu Whipped Cream

Classic Benedict

$17.00

(Only Available on Sundays from 10:30-2:30) Canadian Bacon, Poached Egg, Hollandaise, Home Fries

Greek Omelette

$16.00

(Only Available on Sundays from 10:30-2:30) Spinach, Onion, Feta, Served with Home Fries

Home Fries

$5.00

Only Available on Sundays From 10:30AM-2:30PM.

Side 2 Eggs

$5.00

Only Available on Sundays From 10:30AM-2:30PM.

Side Bacon

$7.00

Only Available on Sundays From 10:30AM-2:30PM.

Side French Toast

$8.00

Mushroom Asparagus Omelette

$16.00

(Only Available on Sundays from 10:30-2:30) Mushroom, Asparagus, Goat Cheese, Served with Home Fries

Side Grits

$4.00

Short Rib Brunch

$34.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Healthy Plate

$10.00

Salami, Cheese, Fresh Fruit, Vegetables, Peanut Butter

Kid's Grilled Chicken Pasta

$10.00

Elbow Noodles, Brussels Sprouts, Parmesan Cream Sauce

Kid's Toast

$8.00

Grilled Sourdough, Peanut Butter, Seasonal Fruit, Honey Drizzle

Kid's Plain Pasta

$7.00

Buttered Elbow Noodles

Kid's Plain Burger

$8.00

Served with Choice of Side

Kid's Cheese Burger

$9.00

Served with Choice of Side

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Served with Choice of Side

Kid's Grilled Chicken Dippers

$8.00

Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Served with Choice of Side

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Served with Choice of Side

Kid's French Fry

$3.50

Dessert

Scoop & Paddle Ice Cream Selection

$7.00

Seasonal Selection

Scoop & Paddle Sorbet Selection

$7.00

Seasonal Selection

Single Scoop Ice Cream

$2.50

Passion Fruit Mousse Cake

$12.00

Kiwi & Coconut Veloute, Passion Fruit Seeds

Tiramisu

$12.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Raspberry Gelee, Whipped Cream, MInt

NY Style Cheesecake

$12.00

Marble Mousse Cake

$12.00

Blueberry Coulis, Whipped Cream, Micro Mint

Sides

Bowl Potato Chips

$5.00

French Fries to Share

$7.00

Parmesan Fries to Share

$10.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Fruit

$6.00

Side Seasonal Salad

$6.00

Side Veggie

$6.00

Add Salmon Filet

$15.00

Add Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Add Grilled Shrimp

$13.00

Small Side Fry

$3.50

Small Side Parm Fry

$4.50

Asparagus Gratin

$9.00

Mushroom Side Dish

$8.00

Roasted Pots Side

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCorkage Fee
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11130 Willow Bottom Drive, Columbia, MD 21044

Directions

