THE TUSCAN VINE

review star

No reviews yet

500 Aurora Rd Ste 205

Sagamore Hills, OH 44067

Order Again

Zuppa

Wedding Soup

$7.00

Lobster Bisque

$9.00

Daily Soup

$7.00

Antipasti

Bruschetta

$9.00

Tomato, Onion, Basil, Olive Oil, Garlic, Balsamic

Meatballs

$12.00

Ground Veal & Pork with Tomato – Mascarpone Sauce

Antipasta plate

$18.00

Marinated Mixed Olives, Bell Peppers, Heirloom Cherry Tomato, Prosciutto Salami, Pepperoni, Artichoke, Fresh Mozzarella, Olive oil, Fresh Herb.

Fried calamari

$14.00

Served with Sauce and Lemon

Mussels

$14.00

Red or White

Eggplant parmigianno

$10.00

Fresh Mozzarella & Basil

Garlic bread

$9.00

Grilled Mozzarella

Insalata

Iceberg, lolla roso,

*Caesar Cardini

$12.00

Fresh Chopped Romaine & Lola, Iceberg, Bacon, Parmesan, Crouton, Caesar Dressing

Caprese

$14.00

Fresh Tomato & Mozzarella, Pesto Basil, Balsamic Vinegar

Vegana

$15.00

Mix Green Veg, Baby Tomato, Cucumber, Red onion, Peppers, Pomegranate, Walnuts, Balsamic

Chicken salad

$18.00

Pizza

Margherita

$12.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Sliced Tomato

Prosciutto

$16.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, Rucola

Pepperoni

$14.00

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella

Fungi

$13.00

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Mushrooms Champignon

Anchovies

$14.00

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Olives, Kapari

Vegetarian

$15.00

Mix Vegetables, Vegan Mozzarella

Pasta

Napolitana

$17.00

Fresh Tomato, Onion, Carrot, Seleri, Basil

Aglio e Olio

$16.00

Garlic Olive Oil, parmesan

Bolognese

$20.00

Ground Beef and Pork, Onion, Garlic, Parsley, Fresh Tomato and Basil

Carbonara

$20.00

Bacon, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Cream

Alfredo

$20.00

Parmesan and Cream

Four Cheese

$20.00

Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Parmesan, Mascarpone

Penne alla Vodka

$16.00

Prosciutto, Tomato Sauce, Touch of Cream

Basil pesto

$17.00

Fresh Basil, Walnuts, Garlic, Olive Oil, Parmesan

Arborio risotto

Mushroom

$18.00

Safran

$20.00

Mare

$24.00

Carne

*14 oz. Strip Steak

$38.00

Oven Potato with Souer Cream, Brocollo, Roasted Onion and Apple

*Grilled Park Chop

$26.00

Gremolata, Roasted Red Skin Potato, Broccolini

Veal Picata or Marsala

$27.00

Served with Linguine Marinade

Chicken Picata or Marsala

$24.00

Served With Linguine & Marinade

Pesce

Frutti di Mare

$28.00

Tomato Sauce, Shrimps, Mussels, Calamari

Salmon

$29.00

With Lemon, Creamy Sauce

Shrimp oreganata

$26.00

Sautéed Spinach

Branzino

$30.00

Fillet or Oreganata Style

Kid's Menu

Butter Spaghetti

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Chicken Strips Fried

$8.00

Meatball Penne

$8.00

Desserts

Panacota

$7.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Apple Cake

$6.00

WINE GLASS

House, Chardonnay, White

$5.50

101, Chardonnay, White

$6.50

House, Pinot Grigio, White

$5.50

101, Pinot Grigio, White

$6.50

101, Moscato, White

$6.50

House RedVolution

$5.50

House Merlot, Red

$5.50

House, Pinot Noir, Red

$5.50

101, Cabernet Sauvignon, Red

$6.50

House, Zinfandel, Red

$5.50

Amadeo Chianti

$10.00

Sasseo Primitivo

$17.00

Pelati Rosso

$20.00

Grand Luis, Rose

$10.00

Prosecco

$15.00

Prosecco Rose

$16.00

DRAFT BEERS

Peroni

$7.00

Stella

$6.50

Fat Head

$7.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Rhinegeist Truly

$7.00

Great Lakes Christmas Ale

$8.00

BOTTLE BEERS

Miller Lite

$4.00

Budweiser

$3.50

Coors Light

$4.00

Miller

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Heineken

$4.50

Corona

$5.00

COCKTAILS

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Cosmopolitan

$7.50

Daiquiri

$8.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$7.50

Gimlet

$7.50

Greyhound

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$8.50

Hurricane

$8.50

Lemon Drop

$7.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.50

Madras

$8.00

Mai Tai

$8.50

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$9.00

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.50

Mint Julep

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.50

Mudslide

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$8.50

Rob Roy

$8.00

Screwdriver

$7.50

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Sidecar

$8.50

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$7.50

Whiskey Smash

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.50

White Russian

$7.50

Blue Hawaiian

$8.00

Chocolate Martini

$8.50

Appletini

$8.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$7.50

VODKA

Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$6.50

Tito's

$6.50

Grey Goose

$8.50

Ketel One

$6.50

Absolut Citron

$6.50

Stoli Orange

$6.50

Stoli Raspberry

$6.50

Blueberry Vodka

$6.50

GIN

Well Gin

$6.00

Beefeater

$6.50

Bombay

$7.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

RUM

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.50

Captain Morgan

$6.50

Meyers

$8.00

TEQUILA

Well Tequila

$600.00

Jose Cuervo

$6.50

Patron Silver

$8.50

Jose Cuervo Silver

$6.50

WHISKEY

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Jameson

$6.50

Black Velvet

$6.50

Canadian Club

$6.50

Screwball

$6.50

Fireball

$6.50

SCOTCH / BOURBON

Lauders Scotch

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.50

Wild Turkey

$6.50

Jack Daniels Fire

$7.00

Jack Daniel's

$7.00

J&B

$6.50

Dewars

$6.50

Johnny Walker Red

$6.50

Johnny Walker Black

$8.50

Maker Mark

$8.50

LIQUEURS / CORDIALS

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00

Aperol

Campari

$6.00

Cointreau

$5.00

Drambuie

$5.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Grand Marnier

Bailey's Irish Cream

$6.50

Jagermeister

$5.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Lemoncello

$6.00

Rumplemintz

$5.00

Chambord

$5.00

Grappa

$6.00

Blue Curraco

Tia Maria

$5.00

Rum Chatta

Apple Pucker

Grape Pucker

Peach Scnapps

Triple Sec

Blackberry Brandy

$7.00

Hennessy

$8.00

SELZERS

White Claw Lime

$4.50

White Claw Raspberry

$4.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.50

White Claw Mango

$4.50

White Claw Ruby Greapfruit

$4.50

WINE BOTTLES

101, Chardonnay

$32.00

101, Pinot Grigio

$32.00

101, Moscato

$32.00

Noble Vines, Chardonnay, White

$35.00

101, Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00

Farmhouse, Red

$38.00

1924, Cabernet Sauvignon, Red

$39.00

19 Crimes

$39.00

Amadeo, Chianti

$44.00

Grand Louis Bordeaux Rose

$49.00

Sasseo Primitivo

$82.00

Pelati Rosso

$90.00

Prosecco

$72.00

Prosecco Rose

$75.00

SOFT DRINKS

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

7UP

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

COFFEE / TEA

American

$3.00

Espresso

Cappuccino

Latte

Tea

$3.00

SMOOTHIES

Strawberry

Banana

JUICES

Cranberry

Orange

Pineapple

Tomato/ Bloody Mary Mix

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:15 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:15 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:15 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:15 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:15 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:15 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:15 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

500 Aurora Rd Ste 205, Sagamore Hills, OH 44067

Directions

