Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Twins Pit 560 Valley Road

review star

No reviews yet

560 Valley Road

West Orange, NJ 07052

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

BBQ Sandwiches

Ask to make it JERSEY! Includes ketchup, mayo, fries, sautéed onions & peppers, mushrooms, cheese, pit juice (oil & vinegar) and your choice of our house made pit sauce (BBQ sauce) on Italian style bread

Twin Pit Brisket Cheese Steak

$12.00

(Brisket,Pepper, Mushroom, Pickled Onions, Sautéed Onions, Cheese)

Short Rib Sloppy Joe Slide

$12.00

(Smoked Braised, Short Rib, Pickled Onions, Sautéed Onions, Pepper, Mushroom, Russian Dressing, Cole Slaw, Cheese)

Pit Cheese Steak

$12.00

(Shaved Braised Ribeye Steak ‘n’ Gravy, Sautéed Onions And Peppers and Mushrooms, Cheese)

Pit Pulled Pork

$12.00

Pit Meatless Meatball

$12.00

(Braised Beyond Meatball, Sautéed Onions, Pickles, Provolone Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese)

Pit SmokeHouse Hash

$12.00

(Brisket, Bacon, Sausage, Shaved Steak, Cheese, Over Fries)

Spicy Chopped Chicken

$12.00

(Chopped Chicken, Sautéed Onions, Pickle, Cheese, Pit Sauce, Spicy Pit Sauce)

Pit BBQ Fried Chix

$12.00

(Fried Chicken Cutlet, Pit Sauce, Cheese)

Pit Sloppy Joe

$12.00

(Pastrami, Honey Turkey, Turkey Breast, Cole Slaw, Russian Dressing, Cheese)

Jersey Dogg

$12.00

(Grilled Hot Dogs, Sautéed Onions, Peppers, French Fries, Spicy Mustard, Cheese)

Jersey Cheeseburger

$12.00

(Ground Ribeye Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onions, Sautéed Onions Peppers, And Mushroom, Fries, Cheese)

NY Chopped Cheese

$12.00

(Chopped Ground Ribeye, Sautéed Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Fries, Cheese)

Pit Pulled Chicken

$12.00

(Brisket, Beef Bacon, Shaved Steak, Short Rib, Sautéed Onions, Cheese)

Pit Poi Boi

$12.00

(Brisket, Fried Chicken Cutlet, House Made Cole Slaw, Cheese, Pit Sauce)

*Jersey Made Sausage

$10.00

(Grilled Jersey Made Sausage, Sautéed Onions, Peppers, Mushroom)

Cold Sandwiches

Corn Beef & Cheese

$10.00

Ham & Cheese

$10.00

Salami & Cheese

$10.00

Smoked Sausages

$10.00

Country Beef Bacon BLT

$12.00

Honey Maple Turkey BLT

$12.00

Honey Turkey

$10.00

Turkey Breast

$10.00

Chicken Breast

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Breast (Cold)

$10.00

Beef Bologna & Cheese

$10.00

Roast Beef & Cheese

$10.00

Turkey Bacon

$10.00

(Maple Honey Turkey, Turkey Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Raw Onion, Cheese)

Sauces

Twins Dressing

$1.50

Pit Sauce

$1.50

Pit Juice

$1.50

Spicy Pit Sauce

$1.50

Ranch Dressing

$1.50

Russian Dressing

$1.50

Mayo

$1.50

Buffalo Sauce

$1.50

Honey Mustard

$1.50

Spicy Mustard

$1.50

Honey Glaze BBQ Sauce

$1.50

Chamata Sauce

$1.50

Sides

Potato Salad

$4.00

Macaroni Salad

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Pickles

$4.00

Pit House Salad

$4.00

Sodas

Beverages

$4.00

Natural Honey and Fruit Infused Waters

Pepsi

$1.50

Coca Cola

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50

Orange

$1.50

Desserts

Sliced Sweet Potatoe Cornbread

$4.00

Alberta Blue's Desserts

Sliced Country Pound Cake

$4.00

Alberta Blue's Desserts

Sliced Red Velvet Cake

$4.00

Alberta Blue's Desserts

Sliced Vanilla Cake w/ Cream cheese Icing

$4.00

Alberta Blue's Desserts

World Famous Pit Wings

BBQ PIT WINGS 1/2 DOZEN

$8.00

Choice Of Jersey Smoked Honey Jerked, Traditional Buffalo, And Country Fried

BBQ PIT WINGS FULL DOZEN

$14.00

Choice Of Jersey Smoked Honey Jerked, Traditional Buffalo, And Country Fried

Chips

Dorito’s Cool Ranch

$1.50

Dorito’s Nacho Cheese

$1.50

Lays Original

$1.50

Lay’s Salt & Vinegar

$1.50

High-Five’s Infused Waters

Lemon Ginger

$4.00

Spring Water, Ginger, Lemon Agave, Honey

Very Berry

$4.00

Strawberry, Blue Berry, Black

Pineapple

$4.00

Green Grape Apple

$4.00

Green Grape, Green Apple

BBQ Sandwiches (Copy)

Twin Pit Brisket Cheese Steak

$12.00

(Brisket,Pepper, Mushroom, Pickled Onions, Sautéed Onions, Cheese)

Short Rib Sloppy Joe Slide

$12.00

(Smoked Braised, Short Rib, Pickled Onions, Sautéed Onions, Pepper, Mushroom, Russian Dressing, Cole Slaw, Cheese)

Pit Cheese Steak

$12.00

(Shaved Braised Ribeye Steak ‘n’ Gravy, Sautéed Onions And Peppers and Mushrooms, Cheese)

Pit Meatless Meatball

$12.00

(Braised Beyond Meatball, Sautéed Onions, Pickles, Provolone Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese)

Pit Pulled Chicken

$12.00

( Pulled BBQ Chicken, Sautéed Onions, Pickles, Cheese, Pit Sauce)

Spicy Chopped Chicken

$12.00

(Chopped Chicken, Sautéed Onions, Pickle, Cheese, Pit Sauce, Spicy Pit Sauce)

Pit Pulled Chicken

$12.00

(Brisket, Beef Bacon, Shaved Steak, Short Rib, Sautéed Onions, Cheese)

Pit Poi Boi

$12.00

(Brisket, Fried Chicken Cutlet, House Made Cole Slaw, Cheese, Pit Sauce)

Pit SmokeHouse Hash

$12.00

(Brisket, Bacon, Sausage, Shaved Steak, Cheese, Over Fries)

Pit BBQ Fried Chix

$12.00

(Fried Chicken Cutlet, Pit Sauce, Cheese)

Pit Joe BBQS

$12.00

(Brisket, Turkey, Cole Slaw, Russian Dressing Pit Sauce, Cheese )

Jersey Dogg

$12.00

(Grilled Hot Dogs, Sautéed Onions, Peppers, French Fries, Spicy Mustard, Cheese)

*Jersey Made Sausage

$10.00

(Grilled Jersey Made Sausage, Sautéed Onions, Peppers, Mushroom)

Jersey Cheeseburger

$12.00

(Ground Ribeye Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onions, Sautéed Onions Peppers, And Mushroom, Fries, Cheese)

NY Chopped Cheese

$12.00

(Chopped Ground Ribeye, Sautéed Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Fries, Cheese)

Pit Sloppy Joe

$12.00

(Pastrami, Honey Turkey, Turkey Breast, Cole Slaw, Russian Dressing, Cheese)

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The BIGGEST Sandwiches Around Ask To ‘Make It JERSEY’ Ketchup, Mayo, Fries, Sautéed Onions and Peppers, Mushroom and Cheese N Pit Juice (Oil and Vinegar) And Your Choice of Our House Made BBQ Pit Sauce (BBQ Sauce) On Italian Style Bread. Try Our Chamata Sauce! AND EVERY Tuesday Is FAT Tuesday 1/2 Off All Sandwiches. 😉 It’s Made in Jersey! 🦾

Location

560 Valley Road, West Orange, NJ 07052

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Supreme Bakery - 40 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
40 Main Street West Orange, NJ 07052
View restaurantnext
Orange House Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
32 Lincoln Avenue City Of Orange Township, NJ 07050
View restaurantnext
Glaze Kitchen
orange star4.1 • 628
29 Lincoln Avenue City Of Orange Township, NJ 07050
View restaurantnext
Tito's Burritos & Wings - South Orange
orange starNo Reviews
6 W. South Orange Ave South Orange, NJ 07079
View restaurantnext
Grid Iron Waffle Shop
orange star3.5 • 264
12 S Orange Ave South Orange, NJ 07079
View restaurantnext
South Beach Bar & Grill - SOBE
orange starNo Reviews
476 Main Street East Orange, NJ 07018
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Orange

Bonds Tavern
orange star4.0 • 261
643 Eagle Rock Ave West Orange, NJ 07052
View restaurantnext
Mama Dag’s Seafood & Pizza House
orange star4.7 • 148
410 St. Cloud Ave West Orange, NJ 07052
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Orange
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Verona
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Montclair
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
South Orange
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Maplewood
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Bloomfield
review star
No reviews yet
Short Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
No reviews yet
Harrison
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston