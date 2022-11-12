Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

The Twisted Pig Ale and Smokehouse

review star

No reviews yet

722 Mt Vernon Ave

Portsmouth, VA 23707

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich
Macaroni And Cheese Side
Smoked Wings 10 Count

Burgers

Happy. Hog

Happy. Hog

$14.95

Guaranteed to Fill the Biggest of Appetites. Our "Miss Minnie's Perfect Burger" loaded with Our Smoked Brisket and Pulled Pork. Served on a Freshly Baked Bun with a Drizzle of Our Bourbon BBQ Sauce.

Miss Minnie's Perfect Burger

Miss Minnie's Perfect Burger

$9.95

Named after Port Norfolk's Most Notorious Residents, Our "Miss Minnie's Perfect Burger" is sure to please. Garnished with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.

Children Menu

A Child's Portion of Our Mac N' Cheese
Kid's Mac & Cheese

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$4.95
Kids Chicken Tender Basket

Kids Chicken Tender Basket

$5.95

Our Chicken Tenders (3) Served with French Fries.

Desserts

Fried Oreo Cookies

Fried Oreo Cookies

$5.95

Oreo Cookies dipped in Sweet Batter and Fried until Golden-Brown. Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar and Served Piping Hot and Finished with a Chocolate Drizzle.

Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.95

This Delicious Dessert brings back Memories and the Flavors of the County Fair. They are fried until Golden-Brown and Finished with a Powdered Sugar Sprinkle. Served with a Sweet Cream Dipping Sauce.

Family BBQ Picnic Pack

Dinner For Four. Family Picnic Pack.

Dinner For Four. Family Picnic Pack.

$49.95

Enjoy (2) Pounds of your Favorite Pulled Pork or Our Pulled Chicken Spun in Our Bourbon BBQ Sauce. (2) Quart-Sized “Comfort Sides” and Six Freshly-Baked Rolls. BBQ Sauces included. Beef Brisket is available at $6 Extra per Pound.

Platters

Jack’d Up Meatloaf Platter

Jack’d Up Meatloaf Platter

$16.95

Our Meatloaf is Gently Smoked and Grilled to Perfection . Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese and Drizzled with Our Special BBQ Sauce Made with Jack Daniels Whiskey.

Pulled Pork Platter

Pulled Pork Platter

$16.95

A Generous Portion of Our Award-Winning Pulled Pork. Choose One of Our Homemade BBQ Sauces to Round Off Perfect Flavor.

Smoked Chicken Platter

Smoked Chicken Platter

$16.95

Enjoy a Generous Portion of Our House-Smoked Pulled Chicken. We serve it Spun in Our Bourbon BBQ Sauce. Delicious!

Salads and More

Tender House Smoked Chicken on Top of a Bed of Romaine Lettuce Spun in Our Caesar Salad Dressing, Parmesan Cheese and Croutons.
Smoked or Fried Chicken Caesar

Smoked or Fried Chicken Caesar

$12.95

Tender House-Smoked Chicken on Top of a Bed of Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese and Croutons. Spun in Our Caesar Dressing.

Large Garden Salad

Large Garden Salad

$10.95
Loaded Mac & Cheese Croc

Loaded Mac & Cheese Croc

$12.95

Sandwiches

Finest Cheesesteak

Finest Cheesesteak

$12.95

Our Freshly Baked 8" Sub Roll is toasted and filled with the finest Cheese Steak and Served with Grilled Peppers, Onions and Swiss Cheese.

Hickory Smoked Beef French Dip

Hickory Smoked Beef French Dip

$14.95

Hot Smoked Beef topped with Swiss Cheese. Served on an 8" Hoagie Roll along with Au Jus for Dipping. Melt in your Mouth Delicious!

Mom’s Jack’d Up Meatloaf Sandwich

Mom’s Jack’d Up Meatloaf Sandwich

$12.95

Our Homemade Meatloaf on Texas Toast along with Pepper Jack Cheese, Mayo and Drizzled with Our BBQ Sauce made with " Jack Daniel's" Whiskey.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.95

Our Award-Winning Tender Pulled Pork served on a Freshly Baked Jumbo Bun. Served with a Small Sandwich-Sized Side of our Creamy Cole Slaw.

Smoked Bourbon Barbecue Chicken Sandwich

Smoked Bourbon Barbecue Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Tender Pulled Chicken Spun in Our Bourbon BBQ Sauce and Topped with Applewood Bacon and Swiss Cheese. Garnished with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.

Smoked BBQ Brisket Sandwich

Smoked BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$14.95

Our Tender Beef Brisket topped with Melted Cheddar and Caramelized Onions. Finished with a Drizzle of our Bourbon BBQ Sauce. Served on a Freshly Baked Jumbo Bun.

Sides

Barbecue Baked Beans Side

Barbecue Baked Beans Side

$4.00

Barbecue Baked Beans

Coleslaw Side

Coleslaw Side

$4.00

Creamy American Cole Slaw

French Fries Side

French Fries Side

$4.00

Piping Hot French Fries

Garlic Mashed Potatoes Side

Garlic Mashed Potatoes Side

$4.00

Homemade Creamy Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Green Beans Side

Green Beans Side

$4.00

Southern Green Beans

Hush puppies (Order of 6)

Hush puppies (Order of 6)

$4.00

Hush Puppies Fried Golden-Brown and Served with Honey Butter.

Macaroni And Cheese Side

Macaroni And Cheese Side

$6.00

Mac N' Cheese

Onions Rings Side

Onions Rings Side

$6.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Sm. Side Salad

Sm. Side Salad

$6.00

A Side Garden Salad

Tots

Tots

$6.00

Tater Tots Fried Golden-Brown and Served Piping Hot.

Smoked Wings

Enjoy them Plain or Spun in one of Our Homemade Sauces; Bourbon BBQ, Twisted Hot, Garlic Parmesan or Scorching Devil's Spit. Blue Cheese or Ranch Available upon Request. All Drums or Flats is $1.00 Extra
Smoked Wings 1/2 Dozen

Smoked Wings 1/2 Dozen

$10.95

Enjoy them Plain or Spun in one of Our Homemade Sauces; Bourbon BBQ, Twisted Hot, Garlic Parmesan or Scorching Devil's Spit. Blue Cheese or Ranch Available upon Request. All Drums or Flats is $1.00 Extra per Six Ordered.

Smoked Wings 10 Count

Smoked Wings 10 Count

$16.95

Enjoy them Plain or Spun in one of Our Homemade Sauces; Bourbon BBQ, Twisted Hot, Garlic Parmesan or Scorching Devil's Spit. Blue Cheese or Ranch Available upon Request. All Drums or Flats is $1.00 Extra per Six Ordered.

Wing Platter (10 Count)

Wing Platter (10 Count)

$21.95

Enjoy them Plain or Spun in one of Our Homemade Sauces; Bourbon BBQ, Twisted Hot, Garlic Parmesan or Scorching Devil's Spit. Blue Cheese or Ranch Available upon Request. All Drums or Flats is $1.00 Extra

Starters

Fried Golden Brown and Served with Honey Mustard for your Dipping Pleasure.
Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$9.95

Mozzarella Cheese Lightly Breaded and Fried until Golden-Brown. Sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese and Served with a Zesty Marinara for your Dipping Pleasure.

Chicken Tenders (Order Of 5, No FF)

Chicken Tenders (Order Of 5, No FF)

$10.95

Large Tenders Fried Golden Brown and Served with Our Signature Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce.

Crab Dip

Crab Dip

$12.95

This Delicious Dip is so Addictive! Lump Crab Meat, Cheddar and Parmesan Cheeses make this Dip the Very Best Around.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.95

Sliced Green Tomatoes with a Corn Meal Breading Fried to Perfection and Served with Our Spicy Ranch Dressing for Dipping.

Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$6.95

Fried until Golden Brown and Served Piping Hot and with Honey Butter.

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$12.95

Oh my! Fried Golden Brown and Topped Off with Melted Cheddar, Homemade Bacon Bits and Scallions.

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$12.95

Smoked Pulled Pork Baked with Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Drizzled with our Signature Bourbon BBQ Sauce and Finished with Scallions and Sour Cream.

The Pig’s Quesadilla

The Pig’s Quesadilla

$10.95

A Flour Quesadilla filled with Our Pulled Pork Spun in Our Bourbon BBQ Sauce and Grilled with Sharp Cheddar Cheese and Scallions. Served with Sausage and Sour Cream.

Twisted Nachos Full

Twisted Nachos Full

$14.95

Tortilla Chips Topped with Melted Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Jalapeños and Scallions along with your Choice of Pulled Pork or Smoked Chicken. Finished with a Drizzle of Our Bourbon BBQ Sauce.

Catering

1 DOZ Sandwich Buns

$8.00

1 DOZ Slider Rolls

$6.00

1 LB Pulled Chicken

$16.00

1 LB Pulled Pork

$16.00

1 LB Sliced Beef Brisket

$20.00

1 QT Baked Beans

$9.00

1 QT Cole Slaw

$9.00

1 QT Gourmet Macaroni & Cheese

$9.00

1 QT Green Beans

$9.00

1 QT Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Brisket Upcharge

$4.00

Cutlery, Plates And Napkins For 10

$20.00

Large Chicken Wing Tray

$120.00

Medium Chicken Wing Tray

$60.00

Party Of 10 Catering Bundle

$140.00

Party Of 20 Catering Bundle

$280.00

Party Of 30 Catering Bundle

$420.00

Sauce Squeeze Bottle

$8.00

Small Chicken Wing Tray

$35.00

Sweet Tea Gallon

$5.00

2 Dozen Hush Puppies

$9.00
Located in Historic Port Norfolk in Portsmouth, the Twisted Pig Ale and Smokehouse serves Award Winning BBQ in a Casual Dining Setting. We offer a Full Bar including your Favorite Spirits, Craft Beer and Wine. Nightly Entertainment. Take Out and Curbside Service available.

722 Mt Vernon Ave, Portsmouth, VA 23707

