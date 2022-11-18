  • Home
The Twisted Pretzel 5677 Harrsion Blvd

No reviews yet

5677 Harrsion Blvd

South Ogden, UT 84405

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Salted
Pret Dog: Salted
Soup Combo #5

Pretzels

Plain/Butter

Plain/Butter

$3.99

A soft, warm pretzel with the simple taste of butter.

Salted

Salted

$3.99

A soft, warm pretzel with the savory taste of salt.

Garlic-Parmesan

Garlic-Parmesan

$3.99

A soft, warm pretzel with the satisfying taste of garlic and parmesan.

Cinnamon-Sugar

Cinnamon-Sugar

$3.99

A soft, warm pretzel with the sweet taste of cinnamon and sugar.

Everything Topping

Everything Topping

$3.99

A soft, warm pretzel with the taste of an everything topped bagel.

Ranch

Ranch

$3.99

A soft, warm pretzel with the herbal taste of ranch.

Coconut-Almond Crunch

Coconut-Almond Crunch

$3.99

A soft, warm pretzel with the sweet tastes of coconut and almond.

Specialty Pretzels

Jalapeno-Cheddar

Jalapeno-Cheddar

$4.99

A warm, soft pretzel covered with real, shredded cheddar cheese and sliced jalapenos. A spicy treat for those that like heat.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$4.99

A soft, warm pretzel covered with real, shredded cheddar cheese and pepperoni.

Cheddar Cheese

Cheddar Cheese

$4.99

A soft, warm pretzel covered with real melted, shredded cheddar cheese.

Pretzel Nibblers

Plain/Butter

Plain/Butter

$5.99+

A light and fluffy pretzel with a taste of melted butter.

Salted

Salted

$5.99+

A light and fluffy pretzel with the taste of salt.

Cinnamon-Sugar

Cinnamon-Sugar

$5.99+

A light and fluffy pretzel with the taste of cinnamon and sugar.

Garlic-Parmesan

Garlic-Parmesan

$5.99+

A light and fluffy pretzel with the taste of parmesan, garlic, and a mix of Italian spice.

Everything Topping

Everything Topping

$5.99+

A light and fluffy pretzel with the taste of a topped everything bagel.

Ranch

Ranch

$5.99+

A light and fluffy pretzel with the herbal taste of ranch.

Coconut-Almond Crunch

Coconut-Almond Crunch

$5.99+

A light and fluffy pretzel with the taste of coconut and almond.

Pretzel Dogs

Pret Dog: Plain/Butter

Pret Dog: Plain/Butter

$4.99

A soft, warm pretzel dog with the simple taste of butter.

Pret Dog: Salted

Pret Dog: Salted

$4.99

A soft, warm pretzel dog with the savory taste of salt.

Pret Dog: Garlic-Parmesan

Pret Dog: Garlic-Parmesan

$4.99

A soft, warm pretzel dog with the savory taste of garlic and parmesan.

Pret Dog: Everything Topping

Pret Dog: Everything Topping

$4.99

A soft, warm pretzel dog with the taste of an everything topped bagel.

Pret Dog: Ranch

Pret Dog: Ranch

$4.99

A soft, warm pretzel dog with the herbal taste of ranch.

Pret Dog: Cheddar Cheese

Pret Dog: Cheddar Cheese

$5.99

A soft, warm pretzel dog with real, melted cheddar cheese over the top.

Pret Dog: Jalapeno-Cheddar

Pret Dog: Jalapeno-Cheddar

$5.99

A soft, warm pretzel dog with sliced jalapenos and real, shredded cheddar cheese melted on the top. A spicy treat for anyone that likes a a little heat.

Pret Dog: Pepperoni

Pret Dog: Pepperoni

$5.99

A soft, warm pretzel dog with pepperoni and real, shredded cheddar cheese melted over the top. A savory item to enjoy.

Mini-Pretzel Dogs (8 Count)

MPD: Plain/Butter

MPD: Plain/Butter

$5.99

100% all beef mini-hot dogs with the warm taste of butter.

MPD: Salted

MPD: Salted

$5.99

100% all beef mini-hot dogs with the savory taste of salt.

MPD: Garlic-Parmesan

MPD: Garlic-Parmesan

$5.99

100% all beef mini-hot dogs with the taste of garlic-parmesan.

MPD: Everything Topping

MPD: Everything Topping

$5.99

100% all beef mini-hot dogs with the taste of an everything topped bagel.

MPD: Ranch

MPD: Ranch

$5.99

100% all beef mini-hot dogs with the herbal taste of ranch.

MPD: Cinnamon-Sugar

$5.99

MPD: Coconut Almond Crunch

$5.99

Mozzarella Nibblers

Mozz Nib: Plain/Butter

Mozz Nib: Plain/Butter

$5.99+

Pretzel dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese with warm buttery flavor.

Mozz Nib: Salted

Mozz Nib: Salted

$5.99+

Pretzel dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese with a salty, savory taste.

Mozz Nib: Garlic-Parmesan

Mozz Nib: Garlic-Parmesan

$5.99+

Pretzel dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese with a savory garlic-parmesan taste.

Mozz Nib: Everything Topping

Mozz Nib: Everything Topping

$5.99+

Pretzel dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese with the savory taste of an everything topped bagel.

Mozz Nib: Ranch

Mozz Nib: Ranch

$5.99+

Pretzel dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese with the herbal taste of ranch.

Mozz Nib: Cinnamon-Sugar

$5.99+

Mozz Nib: Coconut Almond Crunch

$5.99+

Soups

Monday Soup: Creamy Potato

Monday Soup: Creamy Potato

$4.99

A rich, smooth potato soup that is great as a meal or at the side of any savory pretzel.

Tuesday Soup: Broccoli Cheddar

Tuesday Soup: Broccoli Cheddar

$4.99

Warm and creamy broccoli cheddar soup is great to round off any meal option.

Wednesday Soup: Corn Chowder

Wednesday Soup: Corn Chowder

$4.99

Corn and other vegetables in a smooth and creamy chowder. Perfect for a meal or a side to any pretzel.

Thursday Soup: Chicken Noodle

Thursday Soup: Chicken Noodle

$4.99

Warm, savory white meat chicken and noodles in a chicken broth to complete a meal.

Friday Soup: Chicken w. Wild Rice

Friday Soup: Chicken w. Wild Rice

$4.99

All white meat chicken in creamy, smooth chicken base with vegetables and wild rice. A great soup to pair with any pretzel.

Saturday Soup: Tomato Basil

Saturday Soup: Tomato Basil

$4.99

Warm, smooth, and creamy. This Tomato Basil soup is great to round off any meal.

Soup: Other

$4.99

Dipping Sauces

Caramel

Caramel

$0.99

A thick, smooth, sweet dipping sauce great for any sweet treat.

Cheddar Cheese Sauce

Cheddar Cheese Sauce

$0.99

A warm, smooth cheddar cheese sauce that is mild enough to go with any sweet or savory treat.

Cream Cheese

$0.99

Honey Butter

$0.99
Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.99

A sweet and tangy dipping sauce that pairs well with any savory pretzel.

Marinara Sauce

Marinara Sauce

$0.99

A rich. chucky tomato based dipping sauce for any savory treat.

Mustard Sauce

Mustard Sauce

$0.99

A smooth dipping sauce with a sharp taste that pairs well with any savory treat.

Nacho Cheese Sauce

Nacho Cheese Sauce

$0.99

A warm, cheddar cheese sauce with jalapeno spice kick.

Ranch Sauce

Ranch Sauce

$0.99

A cool, creamy sauce with a smooth herbal taste. Pairs well with savory treats.

Vanilla Icing Sauce

Vanilla Icing Sauce

$0.99

A smooth, creamy vanilla flavored dipping sauce that goes great with any sweet treat.

Soft Drinks

Coke

Coke

$1.89+
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.89+
Sprite

Sprite

$1.89+
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$1.89+
Lemonade

Lemonade

$1.89+
Fanta (Orange)

Fanta (Orange)

$1.89+
Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.89+
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$1.89+

Italian Sodas

I.S. Caramel

I.S. Caramel

$1.99
I.S. Cherry

I.S. Cherry

$1.99
I.S. Coconut

I.S. Coconut

$1.99
I.S. Hazelnut

I.S. Hazelnut

$1.99
I.S. Lime

I.S. Lime

$1.99
I.S. Peach

I.S. Peach

$1.99
I.S. Pineapple

I.S. Pineapple

$1.99
I.S. Raspberry

I.S. Raspberry

$1.99
I.S. Strawberry

I.S. Strawberry

$1.99
I.S. Vanilla

I.S. Vanilla

$1.99
I.S. Watermelon

I.S. Watermelon

$1.99

I.S. Combination

$1.99

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.49

Bottled Soda

Bottled Coke 20 oz

Bottled Coke 20 oz

$1.99
Bottled Diet Coke 20 oz

Bottled Diet Coke 20 oz

$1.99
Bottled Sprite 20 oz

Bottled Sprite 20 oz

$1.99
Bottled Rootbeer 20 oz

Bottled Rootbeer 20 oz

$1.99
Bottled Dr. Pepper 20 oz

Bottled Dr. Pepper 20 oz

$1.99
Monster Can Drink 16oz

Monster Can Drink 16oz

$2.49

Ultra Watermelon: Refreshing Watermelon Ultra Paradise: Kiwi Lime with a hint of Cucumber Ultra Red: Crisp and Refreshing Mixed Berry The White Monster (Zero Ultra): Light Refreshing Citrus The Blue Monster (Ultra Blue): Light Citrus and Berry

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea 17oz

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea 17oz

$1.99

A classic deserves respect, so we paid extra attention to get our Sweet Tea just right. Starting from freshly picked leaves and sweetened with real sugar for a delicious fresh-brewed taste.

Cup Ice Water

Ice Water

$0.50

Slushy

Small 16oz Slushy

$1.99

Large 24oz Slushy

$2.49

Pretzel Combo #1

Medium Soda, Choice of Regular Pretzel, and Choice of Dipping Sauce.

Pretzel Combo #1

$6.45

Pretzel Nibbler Combo #2

Medium Soda, Choice of Regular Pretzel Nibbler, and Choice of Dipping Sauce.

Combo #2

$8.25+

Pretzel Dog Combo #3

Medium Soda, Choice of Pretzel Dog, and Choice of Dipping Sauce.

Pretzel Dog Combo #3

$7.35

Mini-Pretzel Dog Combo #4

Medium Soda, Choice of Mini-Pretzel Dogs, and Choice of Dipping Sauce.

Mini-Dog Combo #4

$7.49

Soup and Pretzel Combo #5

Medium Soda, Daily Soup, Choice of Regular Pretzel, and Choice of Dipping Sauce.

Soup Combo #5

$9.99

Mozzarella Nibbler Combo #6

Combo #6

$8.49+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh, hot, soft pretzels that all can enjoy!

Location

5677 Harrsion Blvd, South Ogden, UT 84405

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

