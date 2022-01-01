Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Twisted Tuna - Port Salerno

4290 Se Salerno Rd

Stuart, FL 34997

Sea Appetizers

Tuna Fish Dip

$16.99

Our Homemade Fresh Smoked Tuna Dip Served in Our Flour Tortilla Shell with Crackers, Diced Red Onions, Celery, Carrots, Sliced Black Olives, Diced Tomatoes and Jalapeno Peppers

Tuna Poke

$18.99

Fresh Tuna with Mango, Avocado and Scallions Tossed in Tupat’s Hawaiian Poke Sauce Topped with Crushed Crispy Wontons, and Sesame Seeds Served over a Bed of Seaweed Cellophane Bean Noodle Salad

Conch Fritters

$15.99

Our Caribbean Style Fritters Served with Our Signature Calypso Sauce

Cracked Conch

$17.99

Fresh Bahamian Conch Fried to Perfection with Our Calypso Sauce

T's Thai Shrimp

$15.99

Deep Fried Shrimp Tossed in Our Signature T’s Thai Sauce

Grouper Fingers App

$16.99

Hand Breaded Grouper Lightly Fried Served with Our Tartar Sauce

Twisted Calamari

Twisted Calamari

$18.99

Deep Fried Calamari Sautéed with Hot Sliced Cherry Peppers and Sweet Peppers in a Garlic Lemon Butter White Wine Sauce

Crispy Calamari

$16.99

Hand Breaded Calamari Lightly Fried and Served with Our Homemade Marinara

Shrimp Puppies

$13.99

Shrimp, Onions, Corn, Jalapeno, Deep Fried in a Sweet Hushpuppy Batter, Served with Coco Lime Sauce

Oyster Rockefeller

Oyster Rockefeller

$19.99

Fresh Oysters Topped with Fresh Spinach, Red Onions, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese and Champagne Cream Sauce Baked to Perfection

Conch Ceviche

Conch Ceviche

$19.99

Fresh Bahamian Conch in Our Citrus Marinate with Onions, Green Peppers, and Fresh Tomatoes Served with Plantain Chips and Homemade Blue Tortilla Chips

Tuna Nachos

Tuna Nachos

$19.99

Seared Tuna on a Bed of Seaweed, Topped with Avocado and Jalepenos Drizzled with Our Mango Sauce and Sesame Seeds over Crispy Wontons

Mussels Marinara

Mussels Marinara

$16.99

Full Pound of Blue Mussels in Our Homemade Marinara Sauce Served with Toast Points

Shrimp Fondue

$17.99

Shrimp and Jalapenos Mixed in a Cream Cheese Fondue Served with Homemade Blue Tortilla Chips

Jalapeno Oysters

Jalapeno Oysters

$19.99

Six Fresh Atlantic Oysters with Jalapenos, Chili and Sriracha Seasonings Topped with Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese Baked to Perfection

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$19.99

Shrimp Stuffed with Crab and Cream Cheese Deep Fried in a Wonton Wrap Topped with Fresh Raspberries Served with Our Raspberry Thai Sauce

Sauteed Clams

$15.99

Lobster Bites

$19.99

Land Appetizers

Gator Bites

$16.99

Fresh Alligator Breaded and Fried to Perfection Served with Our Homemade Cajun Bayou Sauce

Meatball & Ricotta

$12.99

Four Homemade All Beef Meatballs in Our Marinara Sauce Topped with Ricotta Cheese and Fresh Basil

Buffalo Dip

$14.99

Shredded Chicken and Blue Cheese Crumbles Topped with Cheddar Jack Cheese and Scallions Baked to Perfection Served with Our Homemade Blue Tortilla Chips

Edamame

$11.99

Steamed and Topped with Sea Salt or Roasted Garlic

Mozzarella Moons

$12.99

Fried Mozzarella Served with Our Homemade Marinara Sauce

Nachos

$14.99

Tortilla Chips Layered with Mixed Cheese, Black Beans, Fresh Tomatoes with a Side of Guacamole, Jalapeños, Salsa and Sour Cream

Pork Wings

$16.99

Three Pork Shanks Grilled to Perfection Glazed in Our Sweet and Tangy BBQ Sauce and Topped with Our Signature Tropical Salsa

Twisted Island Wings

Fire Roasted Chicken Wings Topped with Our Signature Island Sauce and Sautéed Onions

Chicken Wings

Deep Fried with a choice of Five Alarm Fire, Hot, Medium, Mild, BBQ Sauce or Italian Garlic Sauce

Fried Pickles

$11.99

Hand Breaded Pickle Chips Deep Fried Served with Homemade Cajun Bayou Dipping Sauce

Jumbo Pretzel

$13.99

Baked Golden Brown and Topped with Kosher Salt, Served with Cheddar Cheese Sauce and Pub Mustard

1/2 DZ Bread

$3.99

DZ Bread

$6.99

Chips and Salsa

$6.99

Soup

New England Clam Chowder

Soup Of The Day

Gator Chili

Salad

Garden Salad

$8.99

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Greek Salad

$15.99

Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Pepperoncini’s, Feta Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, and Hard Boiled Egg Served with Our Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette

Pocket Salad

$17.99

Mixed Greens, Grapes, Mandarin Oranges, Avocado, Tomatoes, Gorgonzola Cheese, Candied Walnuts, and Shaved Coconut Served with Our Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette

Tuna Tataki Salad

$19.99

Seared Sesame Tuna, Cabbage, Romaine, Mandarin Oranges, Red Peppers, Pineapple, Carrots, Wontons, Basil and Cilantro Served with Wasabi Cucumber Dressing

Summer Spinach Salad

$17.99

Tomatos, Cucumbers, Strawberries, Basil, Almonds and Romano Cheese Tossed in Our Strawberry Vinaigrette

Seafood Cobb

$21.99

Fresh Crab, Shrimp, Mahi Mahi, Tomatoes, Bacon, Gorgonzola, Avocado, Red Onions, and Hard Boiled Egg Over Romaine Served with Our Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette

Honey Mustard Salad

$18.99

Grilled Chicken Served Over a Bed of Mixed Greens with Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cheddar Jack Cheese and Bacon Bits Served with Our Honey Mustard Dressing

Mozzarella Caprese Salad

$18.99

Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, Thick Tomato Slices and Fresh Basil Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze Served Over Mixed Greens $16.99 Add Chicken $17.99 Add Shrimp

Fried Baskets

Coconut Shrimp

$19.99

Served with Sweet Orange Marmalade Sauce

Beer Battered Shrimp

$19.99

Served with Our Zesty Cocktail Sauce

Grouper Finger Basket

$19.99

Served with Our Tartar Sauce

Chicken Finger Basket

$15.99

Served with Honey Mustard

Buffalo Chicken Finger Basket

$16.99

Served with Choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$16.99

Beer Battered Haddock and Served Golden with Tartar Sauce

Salerno Basket

$21.99

Jumbo Chicken Fingers, Beer Battered Shrimp, Onion Rings

Captains Platter

$29.99

Ipswich Clams, Beer Battered Haddock, Shrimp, and Conch Fritters

Ipswitch Clam Strips

$20.99

Hand Breaded and Deep-Fried Clam Strips. Served with Tartar Sauce

Tacos

Mahi Tacos

$19.99

Served Grilled or Blackened Over Cilantro Slaw on Flour Tortillas with Mixed Cheese and Homemade Salsa

Shrimp Tacos

$19.99

Served Grilled or Blackened Over Cilantro Slaw on Flour Tortillas with Mixed Cheese and Homemade Salsa

Chicken Tacos

$17.99

Served Grilled or Blackened Over Cilantro Slaw on Flour Tortillas with Mixed Cheese and Homemade Salsa

Beef Tacos

$17.99

Beef Tenderloin Served Grilled Over Slaw on Flour Tortillas Topped with Picante Aioli Sauce and Our Homemade Cilantro, Jalapeno and Onion Salsa

Tuna Tacos

$23.99

Served Over Wasabi Slaw on Crispy Homemade Wonton Shells and Topped with Mandarin Oranges and Yuki Sauce

Salmon Tacos

$18.99

Served Grilled or Blackened Over Slaw on Flour Tortillas Topped with Picante Aioli Sauce and Our Homemade Cilantro, Jalapeno and Onion Salsa

Tropical Grouper Tacos

$20.99

Blackened or Grilled Grouper Over Slaw on Flour Tortillas Topped with Our Tropical Fruit Salsa with a Hint of Cilantro and Mint

Tempura Lobster Tacos

$27.99

Tempura Fried and Served Over Cilantro Slaw on Flour Tortillas Topped with Our Homemade Salsa and Mixed Cheese

Sides

Side Salad

$4.99

SD Fusilli Pasta

$4.99

SD Linguini Pasta

$4.99

SD Twisted Fries

$4.99

SD Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

SD Onion Rings

$4.99

SD Red Potatoes

$4.99

SD Marinara

$3.99

SD Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

SD Black Beans & Rice

$4.99

SD Rice

$4.99

SD Mixed Vegtables

$4.99

SD Asparagus

$4.99

SD Cilantro Slaw

$4.99

SD Fruit

$4.99

SD Sushi Rice

$5.99

SD Eel Sauce

$0.50

SD Spicy Mayo

$0.50

SD Sauce

$5.99+

SD Dinner Rolls (6)

$3.99

SD Dinner Rolls (4)

$1.99

SD Dinner Rolls (2)

$1.29

Sandwiches, Wraps & Subs

Lobster Salad Wrap

$29.99Out of stock

Homemade New England Lobster Salad, Lettuce and Tomato Wrapped in a Soft Spinach Tortilla

Caesar Wrap

Homemade Caesar Dressing, Romaine Lettuce and Romano Cheese Wrapped in a Flour or Spinach Tortilla

Twisted Island Wrap

$18.99

Fresh Mahi in a Pineapple Tortilla with Pineapple Slaw, Avocado, Bacon and Cheddar Jack Cheese with Coconut Lime Sauce

Cracked Conch Sandwich

$18.99

Fresh Bahamian Conch Lightly Fried to Perfection on a Potato Roll with a Side of Signature Calypso Sauce

Tuna Tataki Sandwich

$19.99

Seared Tuna Steak Marinated in Our Sweet Sesame Soy Sauce Served Over Cilantro Slaw on a Potato Roll

Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$18.99

Fresh Mahi Filet Grilled or Blackened with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion Served on a Potato Roll

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled Boneless Breast of Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion Served on a Potato Roll $11.99 Add BBQ Sauce, Bacon and Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Fried or Grilled Boneless Breast of Chicken Tossed in Our Buffalo Sauce and Topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on a Potato Roll

Veggie Lovers Sandwich

$15.99

Portobello Mushrooms, Roasted Peppers, Red Onions, Sprouts, and Spinach Topped with Smoked Gouda and Drizzled with Balsamic Reduction Sauce Served on a Potato Roll

Rocky Point Sandwich

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Topped with Sprouts, Bacon Strips, Swiss Cheese, Avocado, and Chimichurri Aioli Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion Served on a Potato Roll

Mahi Quesadilla

$18.99

Grilled or Blackened Mahi on a Black Bean Tortilla with Peppers, Onions, Chedar Jack and Mozzarella Cheese with Jalapeno Cilantro Verde Sauce. Served with Black Beans and Rice and Fresh Grilled Jalapeno

Meatball Parm Sub

$14.99

Homemade Meatballs Topped with Our Signature Marinara Sauce and Melted Mozzarella Cheese Served on a Fresh Sub Roll

Philli Cheese Sub

$15.99

Thinly Sliced Steak Sautéed with Red and Green Peppers, Onions and Mushrooms Topped with Provolone Cheese Served on a Fresh Sub Roll

Twisted Grouper Sub

$19.99

Fried to Perfection Topped with Swiss Cheese and Our Signature Calypso Sauce Served Over Cilantro Slaw on a Fresh Sub Roll

Stuart Sub

$16.99

Turkey Twist

$16.99

Thinly Sliced Turkey Topped with Smoked Gouda, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion Served with Our Homemade Calypso Sauce on Swirled Rye

Mahi Cuban Panini

$18.99

Fresh Grilled Mahi and Ham Sautéed in Our Mojo Sauce Topped with Swiss Cheese, Dill Pickles and Yellow Mustard Layered on Our Sub Roll Grilled and Pressed Thin

Palm City Panini

$14.99

Fresh Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Roasted Red Peppers, and Provolone Topped with Balsamic Vinaigrette on a Fresh Baked Sub Roll

Angus Burger

$13.99

Half Pound Angus Beef Grilled Your Way with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion Served on a Potato Roll

Aloha Burger

$18.99

(Due to Special Seasonings All Temps May Appear Well Done) Our Fresh Seasoned Patty Topped with Provolone Cheese, Bacon, Sautéed Onions and Fresh Grilled Pineapple. Drizzled with Tupat’s Poke Sauce

Rosemary Gorgonzola Burger

$16.99

Half Pound of Angus Beef Stuffed with Gorgonzola and Seasoned with Rosemary Topped with Provolone Served on a Potato Roll

Surfs Up Burger

$31.99

Half Pound of Angus Beef Topped with Bacon, Fried Onions, Gouda Cheese and Grilled Lobster Drizzled with Chimichurri Aioli Sauce

Dog Burger

$5.99

Dog Chicken

$5.99

Sea Entrees

Grouper Oscar

$36.99

Egg Battered Grouper Baked and Topped with Blue Crab and Asparagus Drizzled with Hollandaise Sauce

Tuna Entree

$36.99

Seared to Perfection with Our Yuki Sauce and Topped with Sesame Seeds

Fiesta Swordfish

$35.99

Blackened Swordfish and Shrimp Drizzled with Picante Aioli Topped with Pico De Gallo. Served with Yellow Rice

Mahi Francese

$29.99

Egg Battered Mahi-Mahi Sautéed in Our White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce

Island Snapper

$31.99

Pan Seared Red Snapper Topped with Fresh Mangoes, Papaya and Shredded Roasted Coconut Served Over a Bed of Asian Carrot Noodles Marinated in Saki Sauce and Drizzled in Our Coconut Lime Sauce

Grouper Picatta

$31.99

Sautéed Fresh Grouper, Roasted Red Peppers and Capers in Our White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce

Fresh Atlantic Salmon

$25.99

Mahi Mahi Entree

$27.99
Sunset Salmon

Sunset Salmon

$31.99

Fresh Atlantic Salmon Dusted with Cornmeal and Pan Seared with Fresh Mushrooms, Artichokes, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, Roasted Garlic, Onion and Fresh Tomatoes in Our White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce

Hook & Cook

$15.99

You Catch It, We Cook It! Ask Your Server for Details. Served with Your Choice of Soup or Salad and Roasted Potatoes or Mixed Vegetable Medley

Twin Tail Dinner

$49.99

Whole Lobster Dinner

$45.99

Land Entrees

Hawaiian Chicken

$22.99

Grilled Chicken Marinated in Huli Huli Sauce Topped with Fresh Grilled Pineapple and Scallions

South Beach Stuffed Chicken

$25.99

Fresh Baked Chicken Breasts with a Crab Stuffing and Topped with Our Pesto Cream Sauce

San Marino Chicken

$23.99

Fresh Grilled Chicken Breasts Topped with Sautéed Onions, Roasted Garlic, Candied Pecans and Sundried Tomatoes Over Sautéed Spinach and Basil with a Balsalmic Butter Sauce. Topped with Goat Cheese

Ribeye Scampi

$34.99

12 oz. Angus Ribeye Grilled to Perfection and Topped with Shrimp in Our Signature Scampi Sauce

Volcano Filet

$38.99
Surf & Turf

Surf & Turf

$55.99

8oz. USDA Choice Hand Cut Filet and 6oz Lobster Tail

Filet

$34.99

Chicken Francese

$24.99

Pasta Entrees

Shrimp & Scallop Alfredo

$29.99

Shrimp, Scallops, Fresh Spinach and Tomatoes in a Creamy Alfredo Sauce Tossed with Linguini

Linguini Clam Pasta

$24.99

Whole Baby Clams in Our Homemade White Wine Lemon Butter Garlic Sauce Served Over Linguini

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$25.99

Sautéed Jumbo Shrimp, Fresh Garlic, Red Peppers and Red Onions Tossed with Linguini in Our Homemade White Wine Lemon Butter Garlic Sauce

Seashell Marinara

$28.99

Sautéed Mussels, Clams, and Shrimp with Linguini Tossed in Our Homemade Marinara Sauce

Chicken Alfredo

$21.99

Grilled or Blackened Chicken Breast, Fresh Spinach and Tomatoes Over Linguini in Our Creamy Cajun Alfredo Sauce

Funky Chicken Fusilli

$23.99

Boneless Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Whole Roasted Garlic, Onions, Fresh Mushrooms and Fresh Spinach Tossed with Fusilli Pasta Topped with Goat Cheese

Maine Lobster Ravioli

$28.99Out of stock

Gourmet Ravioli Stuffed with Lobster and Cheese Topped with Our Homemade Pink Sauce with Garlic, Onion and Basil

Okeechobee Chili Pasta

$22.99

Fusilli Pasta Topped with Chef T’s Award Winning Gator Chili with Cheddar Jack Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Jalapenos and Red Onions. Served in a Country Skillet

Zuppa Di Pesce

$47.99

Shrimp, Scallops, Calamari, Clams, Mussels, Lobster Tail and Linguini Tossed in Our Homemade Marinara Sauce

Steamed Platters

Twisted Steamed

$49.99

Snow Crab, Shrimp, Mussels, Clams, and Crawfish

Alabama Steamed

$27.99

11⁄2 lbs of Steamed Cajun Crawfish

Crabby Steamed

$47.99

11⁄4 lbs of Snow Crab

Royal Steamed

$63.99

Maine Lobster, Snow Crab, Shrimp, Mussels, and Clams

King Steamed

$79.99Out of stock

11⁄2 lbs of King Crab Legs

Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$12.99

16" Cheese Pizza

$15.99

12" Twisted Pie

$18.99

Your Choice of 5 Toppings

16" Twisted Pie

$24.99

Your Choice of 5 Toppings

12" Margarita Pizza

$16.99

Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil and Romano Cheese

16" Margarita Pizza

$21.99

Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil and Romano Cheese

12" Buffalo Pizza

$20.99

Crispy Chicken Tossed in Our Mild Buffalo Sauce Topped with Mozzarella and Blue Cheese

16" Buffalo Pizza

$22.99

Crispy Chicken Tossed in Our Mild Buffalo Sauce Topped with Mozzarella and Blue Cheese

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$17.99

Mozzarella, Ham, Bacon, and Pineapple

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$21.99

Mozzarella, Ham, Bacon, and Pineapple

12" Greek Salad Pizza

$18.99

Pizza Crust Shell Topped with Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Pepperoncinis, Roasted Red Peppers, Hard Boiled Eggs and Feta Cheese Tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette

16" Greek Salad Pizza

$22.99

Pizza Crust Shell Topped with Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Pepperoncinis, Roasted Red Peppers, Hard Boiled Eggs and Feta Cheese Tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette

12" White Clam Pizza

$23.99

Whole Belly Baby Clams Sautéed in a Light Garlic and White Wine Sauce with Light Mozzarella Cheese **May Be Salty**

16" White Clam Pizza

$31.99

Whole Belly Baby Clams Sautéed in a Light Garlic and White Wine Sauce with Light Mozzarella Cheese **May Be Salty**

12" Chicken Pesto Pizza

12" Chicken Pesto Pizza

$19.99

Grilled Chicken with Fresh Spinach, Onions and Mozzarella with Creamy Pesto Sauce

16" Chicken Pesto Pizza

16" Chicken Pesto Pizza

$23.99

Grilled Chicken with Fresh Spinach, Onions and Mozzarella with Creamy Pesto Sauce

12" Mexican Pizza

12" Mexican Pizza

$18.99

Seasoned Ground Beef and Cheddar Jack Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions and Jalapenos

16" Mexican Pizza

16" Mexican Pizza

$22.99

Seasoned Ground Beef and Cheddar Jack Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions and Jalapenos

12" Lobster Pizza

$29.99

Roasted Garlic and Tomato Alfredo Topped with Chopped Lobster Meat and Bacon with Mozzarella Cheese

16" Lobster Pizza

$37.99

Roasted Garlic and Tomato Alfredo Topped with Chopped Lobster Meat and Bacon with Mozzarella Cheese

Pizza Rolls

Cheese Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$18.99

Ricotta, Mozzarella and Romano

Stromboli

$16.99

Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Romano and Mozzarella Cheese

Philly Steak Stromoli

$17.99

Thinly Sliced Steak Sautéed with Red and Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and Mozzarella Cheese

Sausage, Pepper & Onion Roll

$15.99

Mozzarella and Romano Cheese

Pepperoni Roll

$15.99

Mozzarella and Romano Cheese

Sushi Apps

Seaweed Salad

$7.99

Tuna Tataki App

$19.99

Sliced Seared Tuna, Seaweed and Ponzu Sauce

Tuna Blossom

$20.99

Sliced Tuna, Masago and Scallions with Spicy Mayo

I Love Tuna

$20.99

3pc Tuna Sashimi, 2pc Tuna Sushi and a Tuna Roll

Hand Roll Single

$8.99

Hand Roll Sampler

$20.99

Spicy Tuna Roll, Alaskan Roll and California Roll

Sashimi Sampler

$19.99

3pc of Tuna, 2pc Fresh Salmon and 2pc Hamachi

Sushi Platter

$27.99

7pc of Chef’s Choice Sushi, 3pc Tuna Roll and 3pc Avocado Roll

Kimchi Tuna

$20.99

Fresh Tuna and Cucumber Mixed with Kimuchi Sauce

Nigiri Sampler

$17.99

5pc of Chef’s Choice Sushi

Sashimi Assortment

8pc or 13pc of Chef’s Choice Sashimi

Sashimi Carpaccio

$23.99

Today’s Freshest Assorted Sashimi Served with Ponzu, Salt, Pepper, Olive Oil and Tobiko

Tuna Nachos

Tuna Nachos

$19.99

Seared Tuna on a Bed of Seaweed, Topped with Avocado and Jalepenos Drizzled with Our Mango Sauce and Sesame Seeds over Crispy Wontons

Edamame

$11.99

Steamed and Topped with Sea Salt or Roasted Garlic

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

EEL Sauce

$0.50

Kimchi Sauce

$0.50

Siracha Sauce

$0.50

Ponzu Sauce

$0.50

Classic Rolls

California Roll

$17.99

Lump Crab, Cucumber, Avocado, I/O with Masago

Jb Roll

$16.99

Smoked Salmon, Cucumber and Cream Cheese I/O with Sesame Seeds

Golden Jb Roll

$17.99

Tempura Style Roll with Fresh Salmon and Cream Cheese with Eel Sauce

Spider Roll

$19.99

Soft Shell Crab Tempura, Lump Crab, Avocado, I/O with Masago Served with Eel Sauce

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$14.99

With Cucumber, Avocado, I/O Topped with Sesame Seeds Served with a Side of Eel Sauce

Spicy Tuna Roll

$15.99

Ground Spicy Tuna, Masago, Cucumber, I/O

Rainbow Roll

$21.99

Lump Crab, Cucumber, I/O Topped with Tuna, Salmon, Hamachi, Shrimp, Avocado

Unagi Roll

$15.99

Eel with Cucumber, I/O Topped with Eel Sauce, and Sesame Seeds

Midori Roll

$19.99

Fresh Tuna, Avocado and Cucumber, I/O with Wasabi Tobiko, Tempura Flakes and Sesame Seeds

Alaskan Roll

$16.99

Fresh Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado, I/O with Sesame Seeds

Veggie Roll

$15.99

Avocado, Asparagus, Carrots, Cucumber and Takuan, Wrapped in Rice and Soy Paper with a Side of Ginger Sauce

Tuna Avocado Roll

$17.99

Spicy Hamachi Roll

$17.99

Minced Spicy Yellowtail with Cucumber I/O Topped with Masago

Avocado Roll

$10.99

Specialty Rolls

Black Dragon Roll

$19.99

Fresh Tuna, Cucumber and Cream Cheese I/O Topped with Eel, Avocado, Masago and Sesame Seeds

Salerno Roll

$17.99

Tempura Style Roll with Eel, Jalapeno and Avocado Served with Sweet Eel Sauce and Spicy Mayo

Twisted Tuna Roll

$18.99

Fresh Tuna, Yamagobo and Cilantro Topped with Masago Served with Wasabi Cucumber Sauce

Summer Roll

$20.99

Lump Crab, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Masago, I/O Topped with Fresh Tuna Served with Eel Sauce

Red Dragon Roll

$17.99

Shrimp Tempura, Asparagus, I/O Topped with Fresh Tuna, Avocado, and Masago

Spicy Dragon Roll

$18.99

Shrimp Tempura, Asparagus, I/O Topped with Spicy Tuna, Habanero Masago, Sesame Seeds and Tempura Flakes

Cutie Roll

$20.99

Fresh Tuna, Hamachi, Avacado and Shrimp Wrapped with Cucumber Drizzled with Ponzu and Topped with Tobiko

Volcano Roll

$19.99

Lump Crab, Cucumber and Avocado I/O Topped with Baked White Fish, Lump Crab, and Spicy Mayo with Habanero Masago Served with a Side Eel Sauce

Sexy Yellowtail Roll

Sexy Yellowtail Roll

$20.99

Spicy Tuna, Cilantro and Yamagobo Topped with Hamachi, Avocado, Sliced Jalapeno and Wasabi Tobiko Served with a side of Sriracha Sauce

Lobster Roll

$44.99

Lobster Tempura, Cucumber, Asparagus, I/O with Masago, Sesame Seeds Topped with Lobster Salad

Black Sunset Roll

$19.99

Shrimp Tempura, Avocado I/O Topped with Spicy Tuna and Black Tobiko Served with Spicy Mayo and Eel Sauce

Crunch Roll

$17.99

Shrimp Tempura, Crab and Avocado I/O Topped with Tempura Crunch Served with a side of Eel Sauce

Crazy Fish Roll

$22.99

Spicy Tuna and Asparagus I/O Topped with Tuna, Chopped Shrimp Tempura, Avocado and Jalapeno Mixed with Spicy Mayo Drizzled with Eel Sauce and Tempura Flakes

Sid Roll

$20.99

Shrimp Tempura, Crab, and Avocado Inside with Seared Tuna and Smoked Salmon on Top. Served with a Side of Spicy Mayo and Eel Sauce

Twisted Tuna Crunch Roll

$20.99

Shrimp Tempura, Crab and Avocado Inside with Fresh Tuna on Top Drizzled with Wasabi Cucumber Sauce, Kimchi Sauce, and Tempura Flakes

Ninja Roll

$22.99

Spicy Tuna, Sushi Shrimp, Avocado and Jalapenos Fried and Topped with Habanero Masago Served with Spicy Mayo and Eel Sauce

Boats

Sushi Sailboat

$74.99

Chef’s Choice (Serves 2) 6 Pieces Sushi, 8 Pieces Sashimi and 2 Rolls

Sushi Yacht

$94.99

Chef’s Choice (Serves 3) 8 Pieces Sushi, 10 Pieces Sashimi and 3 Rolls

Sushi/Sashimi

Fresh Tuna

Premium Tuna

Out of stock

Fresh Toro

Out of stock

Fresh Salmon

Hamachi

Hotate

Shrimp

Ika

Octopus

Smoked Salmon

Unagi

Ikura

Uni

Out of stock

Tamago

Masago

Tobiko

Kani

Desserts

Florida Orange Cake

$10.99Out of stock

Fresh-Squeezed Florida Orange Juice is Squeezed into Every Layer with Fresh Creamy Orange Pudding Layers and Orange Cream Cheese Frosting

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$11.99

Moist, Sweet, Creamy Coconut Filling with Layers of Dark Chocolate Cake Covered in Dark Chocolate Ganache and Tender Sweet Coconut

Milky Way Cake

$14.99Out of stock

Deep Chocolate Layers with Rich Chocolate Fudge and Velvety Caramel Pudding Covered in Chocolate Fudge and Caramel Ganache

Birthday Cake

Chocolate Cake

$14.99

Wh Ch K Lime Rasp ChCake

$11.99

Cheesecake Brownie

$11.99

Carrot Cake

$11.99

Coco Chocolate Cake

$14.99

Kids Menu

Kids Fish Fingers

$7.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.99

Kids Pasta W/Butter

$7.99

Kids Pasta W/Meatball & Marinara

$7.99

Kids Cup W/Food

$12.99

Kids Cup W/O Food

$17.99

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$3.29

Diet Pepsi

$3.29

Sierra Mist

$3.29

Club Soda

$3.29

Mountain Dew

$3.29

Dr Pepper

$3.29

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.29

Gingerale

$3.29

Fruit Punch

$3.29

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.29

Lemonade

$3.29

Hot Tea

$3.29

Sweet Arnold Palmer

$3.29

Unsweet Arnold Palmer

$3.29

Iced Tea

$3.29

Sweet Tea

$3.29

Cherry Berry Iced Tea

Twisted Retreat

Saratoga Spark

$3.29

Bottled Water

$3.29

Milk

$3.29

Chocolate Milk

$3.29

Shirley Temple

Ginger Beer

$4.29

Water

Cranberry Juice

$3.29

Orange Juice

$3.29

Pineapple Juice

$3.29

Cappuccino

$4.29

Espresso

$5.29

Coffee

$3.29

Redbull

$5.29

Sugar Free Redbull

$5.29

Virg Pina Colada

Virg Daquiri

Virg Bloody Mary

$6.29

Kids Bev

$1.29

Virg Miami Vice

Sake

Hakutsuru Junmai

$17.99

Sho Chiku Junmai Daiginjo

$23.99

Sho Chiki Bai Nigori

$23.99

Sho Chiku Bai Mio (Sparkling)

$20.99

Small Hot Sake

$7.99

Large Hot Sake

$12.99

Vodka (Deep Copy)

Well Vodka

$5.50

Absolut

$7.50

Grey Goose

$9.50

Ketel One

$8.50

Smirnoff

$6.50

Stoli

$7.50

Titos

$7.50

Belvedere

$9.50

3 Olives Orange

$6.50

3 Olives Citron

$6.50

3 Olives

$6.50

3 Olives Blueberry

$6.50

3 Olives Cherry

$6.50

3 Olives Grape

$6.50

3 Olives Watermelon

$6.50

3 Olives Wildberry

$6.50

3 Olives Espresso

$6.50

3 Olives Rasberry

$6.50

Chopin

$8.50

Well Vodka (Copy)

$5.50

Gin (Deep Copy)

Well Gin

$5.50

Beefeater

$6.50

Bombay Saphire

$6.50

Tanqueray

$6.50

Rum (Deep Copy)

Bacardi

$6.50

Bacardi Anejo

$6.50

Bacardi Limon

$6.50

Blue Chair Coconut

$6.00

Blue Chair White

$6.00

Capt Morgan

$6.50

Capt Morgan Private Stock

$8.50

Don Q

$6.50

Don Q Coconut

$6.50

Don Q Passion

$6.50

Don Q Pineapple

$6.50

Floater

$2.00

Florida Black Coral Black Rum

$6.50

Florida Black Coral Spiced Rum

$6.50

Florida Black Coral White Rum

$6.50

Mount Gay

$6.50

Myers

$5.50

Well Rum

$5.50

Blue Chair Key Lime

$5.50

Tequila (Deep Copy)

Well Tequila

$5.50

Cuervo Gold

$7.50

1800 Tequila

$8.50

Don Julio Silver

$9.50

Patron Silver

$9.50

Cantera Silver

$9.50

Cantera Negra

$9.50

Cantera Respasado

$12.50

Cantera Coffee

$9.50

Costa Silver

$7.50

Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeno Tequila

$8.50

Maestro Dobel Tequila

$8.50

1800 Reposado Tequila

$12.50

Costa Reposado

$13.50

Bourbon/Whiskey (Deep Copy)

Basil Hayden

$10.99

Blanton

$13.99

Bulleit Bourbon

$7.50

Canadian Club

$6.50

Crown

$7.50

Crown Apple

$7.50

Crown Peach

$7.50

Crown Vanilla

$7.50

Eagle Rare

$11.99

Fireball

$7.50

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jack Honey

$7.50

Jack Fire

$7.50

Jameson

$7.50

Jameson Pickleback

$7.99

Jim Beam

$7.50

Makers Mark

$8.50

Rams Point Peanutbutter

$6.50

Seagrams 7

$7.50

Seagrams Vo

$7.50

Southern Comfort

$7.50

Well Bourbon

$5.50

Well Whiskey

$5.50

Wild Turkey

$6.50

Woodford Reserve

$9.50

Devil's River

$10.00

Yellowstone

$10.00

Scotch (Deep Copy)

Well Scotch

$5.50

Chivas Regal

$7.50

Dewars

$7.50

Genlivet

$9.00

Jw Black

$9.50

Jw Red

$9.50

Bottled Beer (Deep Copy)

BTL Bud Light

$4.25

BTL Budlight Lime

$5.25

BTL Mich Ultra

$4.25

BTL Miller Light

$4.25

BTL Coors Light

$4.25

BTL Yuingling

$5.25

BTL Budwiser

$4.25

BTL Heineken

$5.25

BTL Corona

$5.25

BTL Corona Light

$5.25

BTL Blue Moon

$5.25

BTL Modelo

$5.25

White Claw

$5.25

16Oz Can Guiness

$5.25

16Oz Can Rolling Rock

$3.00

Btl Angry Orchard

$5.25

BTL Miller High Life

$4.25

BTL PBR

$3.00

BTL Bud Zero

$4.25

$5 Seltzer

$5.00

Bucket Corona

$25.00

Bucket Corona LT

$25.00

BTL Loaded Corona

$6.00

Sapporo

$8.00

BTL Busch Latte

$3.00

BTL Corona Premier

$5.25

Draft Beers (Deep Copy)

DFT Bud Light

$4.25

DFT Mich Ultra

$4.25

DFT Modelo

$4.75

DFT Corona

$4.75

DFT Stella

$4.75

DFT Shocktop

$4.75

DFT Twisted Ale

$3.25

DFT Goose Ipa

$4.75

DFT Sailfish Ipa

$4.75

DFT Sf Tag & Release

$4.75

DFT Sweetwater 420

$4.75

DFT Island M Citrus Ale

$4.75

DFT Kona Bigwave

$5.25

DFT GrapeFruit IPA

$4.75

DFT Iguana

$4.75

DFT Pacifico

$4.75

Glass Wine (Deep Copy)

GL House

$6.99

GL Chard

GL Pino Grigio

GL Sauvingnon Blanc

GL Other White Wines

GL Merlot

GL Cabernet

GL Pino Noir

GL Malbec

NFL Specials

NFL 12' Pizza

$8.00

(10NFL) Chicken Wings

$13.99

NFL Middle Neck Clams

$0.50

NFL Zuppa Nacho's

$15.00

NFL Corona Bucket

$22.00

NFL BudLight Bucket

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in for the Food, Stay for the Atmosphere

Location

4290 Se Salerno Rd, Stuart, FL 34997

Directions

Gallery
The Twisted Tuna - Port Salerno image
The Twisted Tuna - Port Salerno image
Main pic

