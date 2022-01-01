The Twisted Tuna - Port Salerno
No reviews yet
4290 Se Salerno Rd
Stuart, FL 34997
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Sea Appetizers
Tuna Fish Dip
Our Homemade Fresh Smoked Tuna Dip Served in Our Flour Tortilla Shell with Crackers, Diced Red Onions, Celery, Carrots, Sliced Black Olives, Diced Tomatoes and Jalapeno Peppers
Tuna Poke
Fresh Tuna with Mango, Avocado and Scallions Tossed in Tupat’s Hawaiian Poke Sauce Topped with Crushed Crispy Wontons, and Sesame Seeds Served over a Bed of Seaweed Cellophane Bean Noodle Salad
Conch Fritters
Our Caribbean Style Fritters Served with Our Signature Calypso Sauce
Cracked Conch
Fresh Bahamian Conch Fried to Perfection with Our Calypso Sauce
T's Thai Shrimp
Deep Fried Shrimp Tossed in Our Signature T’s Thai Sauce
Grouper Fingers App
Hand Breaded Grouper Lightly Fried Served with Our Tartar Sauce
Twisted Calamari
Deep Fried Calamari Sautéed with Hot Sliced Cherry Peppers and Sweet Peppers in a Garlic Lemon Butter White Wine Sauce
Crispy Calamari
Hand Breaded Calamari Lightly Fried and Served with Our Homemade Marinara
Shrimp Puppies
Shrimp, Onions, Corn, Jalapeno, Deep Fried in a Sweet Hushpuppy Batter, Served with Coco Lime Sauce
Oyster Rockefeller
Fresh Oysters Topped with Fresh Spinach, Red Onions, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese and Champagne Cream Sauce Baked to Perfection
Conch Ceviche
Fresh Bahamian Conch in Our Citrus Marinate with Onions, Green Peppers, and Fresh Tomatoes Served with Plantain Chips and Homemade Blue Tortilla Chips
Tuna Nachos
Seared Tuna on a Bed of Seaweed, Topped with Avocado and Jalepenos Drizzled with Our Mango Sauce and Sesame Seeds over Crispy Wontons
Mussels Marinara
Full Pound of Blue Mussels in Our Homemade Marinara Sauce Served with Toast Points
Shrimp Fondue
Shrimp and Jalapenos Mixed in a Cream Cheese Fondue Served with Homemade Blue Tortilla Chips
Jalapeno Oysters
Six Fresh Atlantic Oysters with Jalapenos, Chili and Sriracha Seasonings Topped with Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese Baked to Perfection
Crab Rangoon
Shrimp Stuffed with Crab and Cream Cheese Deep Fried in a Wonton Wrap Topped with Fresh Raspberries Served with Our Raspberry Thai Sauce
Sauteed Clams
Lobster Bites
Land Appetizers
Gator Bites
Fresh Alligator Breaded and Fried to Perfection Served with Our Homemade Cajun Bayou Sauce
Meatball & Ricotta
Four Homemade All Beef Meatballs in Our Marinara Sauce Topped with Ricotta Cheese and Fresh Basil
Buffalo Dip
Shredded Chicken and Blue Cheese Crumbles Topped with Cheddar Jack Cheese and Scallions Baked to Perfection Served with Our Homemade Blue Tortilla Chips
Edamame
Steamed and Topped with Sea Salt or Roasted Garlic
Mozzarella Moons
Fried Mozzarella Served with Our Homemade Marinara Sauce
Nachos
Tortilla Chips Layered with Mixed Cheese, Black Beans, Fresh Tomatoes with a Side of Guacamole, Jalapeños, Salsa and Sour Cream
Pork Wings
Three Pork Shanks Grilled to Perfection Glazed in Our Sweet and Tangy BBQ Sauce and Topped with Our Signature Tropical Salsa
Twisted Island Wings
Fire Roasted Chicken Wings Topped with Our Signature Island Sauce and Sautéed Onions
Chicken Wings
Deep Fried with a choice of Five Alarm Fire, Hot, Medium, Mild, BBQ Sauce or Italian Garlic Sauce
Fried Pickles
Hand Breaded Pickle Chips Deep Fried Served with Homemade Cajun Bayou Dipping Sauce
Jumbo Pretzel
Baked Golden Brown and Topped with Kosher Salt, Served with Cheddar Cheese Sauce and Pub Mustard
1/2 DZ Bread
DZ Bread
Chips and Salsa
Salad
Garden Salad
Caesar Salad
Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Pepperoncini’s, Feta Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, and Hard Boiled Egg Served with Our Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette
Pocket Salad
Mixed Greens, Grapes, Mandarin Oranges, Avocado, Tomatoes, Gorgonzola Cheese, Candied Walnuts, and Shaved Coconut Served with Our Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette
Tuna Tataki Salad
Seared Sesame Tuna, Cabbage, Romaine, Mandarin Oranges, Red Peppers, Pineapple, Carrots, Wontons, Basil and Cilantro Served with Wasabi Cucumber Dressing
Summer Spinach Salad
Tomatos, Cucumbers, Strawberries, Basil, Almonds and Romano Cheese Tossed in Our Strawberry Vinaigrette
Seafood Cobb
Fresh Crab, Shrimp, Mahi Mahi, Tomatoes, Bacon, Gorgonzola, Avocado, Red Onions, and Hard Boiled Egg Over Romaine Served with Our Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette
Honey Mustard Salad
Grilled Chicken Served Over a Bed of Mixed Greens with Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cheddar Jack Cheese and Bacon Bits Served with Our Honey Mustard Dressing
Mozzarella Caprese Salad
Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, Thick Tomato Slices and Fresh Basil Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze Served Over Mixed Greens $16.99 Add Chicken $17.99 Add Shrimp
Fried Baskets
Coconut Shrimp
Served with Sweet Orange Marmalade Sauce
Beer Battered Shrimp
Served with Our Zesty Cocktail Sauce
Grouper Finger Basket
Served with Our Tartar Sauce
Chicken Finger Basket
Served with Honey Mustard
Buffalo Chicken Finger Basket
Served with Choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing
Fish & Chips
Beer Battered Haddock and Served Golden with Tartar Sauce
Salerno Basket
Jumbo Chicken Fingers, Beer Battered Shrimp, Onion Rings
Captains Platter
Ipswich Clams, Beer Battered Haddock, Shrimp, and Conch Fritters
Ipswitch Clam Strips
Hand Breaded and Deep-Fried Clam Strips. Served with Tartar Sauce
Tacos
Mahi Tacos
Served Grilled or Blackened Over Cilantro Slaw on Flour Tortillas with Mixed Cheese and Homemade Salsa
Shrimp Tacos
Served Grilled or Blackened Over Cilantro Slaw on Flour Tortillas with Mixed Cheese and Homemade Salsa
Chicken Tacos
Served Grilled or Blackened Over Cilantro Slaw on Flour Tortillas with Mixed Cheese and Homemade Salsa
Beef Tacos
Beef Tenderloin Served Grilled Over Slaw on Flour Tortillas Topped with Picante Aioli Sauce and Our Homemade Cilantro, Jalapeno and Onion Salsa
Tuna Tacos
Served Over Wasabi Slaw on Crispy Homemade Wonton Shells and Topped with Mandarin Oranges and Yuki Sauce
Salmon Tacos
Served Grilled or Blackened Over Slaw on Flour Tortillas Topped with Picante Aioli Sauce and Our Homemade Cilantro, Jalapeno and Onion Salsa
Tropical Grouper Tacos
Blackened or Grilled Grouper Over Slaw on Flour Tortillas Topped with Our Tropical Fruit Salsa with a Hint of Cilantro and Mint
Tempura Lobster Tacos
Tempura Fried and Served Over Cilantro Slaw on Flour Tortillas Topped with Our Homemade Salsa and Mixed Cheese
Sides
Side Salad
SD Fusilli Pasta
SD Linguini Pasta
SD Twisted Fries
SD Sweet Potato Fries
SD Onion Rings
SD Red Potatoes
SD Marinara
SD Mashed Potatoes
SD Black Beans & Rice
SD Rice
SD Mixed Vegtables
SD Asparagus
SD Cilantro Slaw
SD Fruit
SD Sushi Rice
SD Eel Sauce
SD Spicy Mayo
SD Sauce
SD Dinner Rolls (6)
SD Dinner Rolls (4)
SD Dinner Rolls (2)
Sandwiches, Wraps & Subs
Lobster Salad Wrap
Homemade New England Lobster Salad, Lettuce and Tomato Wrapped in a Soft Spinach Tortilla
Caesar Wrap
Homemade Caesar Dressing, Romaine Lettuce and Romano Cheese Wrapped in a Flour or Spinach Tortilla
Twisted Island Wrap
Fresh Mahi in a Pineapple Tortilla with Pineapple Slaw, Avocado, Bacon and Cheddar Jack Cheese with Coconut Lime Sauce
Cracked Conch Sandwich
Fresh Bahamian Conch Lightly Fried to Perfection on a Potato Roll with a Side of Signature Calypso Sauce
Tuna Tataki Sandwich
Seared Tuna Steak Marinated in Our Sweet Sesame Soy Sauce Served Over Cilantro Slaw on a Potato Roll
Mahi Mahi Sandwich
Fresh Mahi Filet Grilled or Blackened with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion Served on a Potato Roll
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Boneless Breast of Chicken with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion Served on a Potato Roll $11.99 Add BBQ Sauce, Bacon and Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried or Grilled Boneless Breast of Chicken Tossed in Our Buffalo Sauce and Topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on a Potato Roll
Veggie Lovers Sandwich
Portobello Mushrooms, Roasted Peppers, Red Onions, Sprouts, and Spinach Topped with Smoked Gouda and Drizzled with Balsamic Reduction Sauce Served on a Potato Roll
Rocky Point Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Topped with Sprouts, Bacon Strips, Swiss Cheese, Avocado, and Chimichurri Aioli Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion Served on a Potato Roll
Mahi Quesadilla
Grilled or Blackened Mahi on a Black Bean Tortilla with Peppers, Onions, Chedar Jack and Mozzarella Cheese with Jalapeno Cilantro Verde Sauce. Served with Black Beans and Rice and Fresh Grilled Jalapeno
Meatball Parm Sub
Homemade Meatballs Topped with Our Signature Marinara Sauce and Melted Mozzarella Cheese Served on a Fresh Sub Roll
Philli Cheese Sub
Thinly Sliced Steak Sautéed with Red and Green Peppers, Onions and Mushrooms Topped with Provolone Cheese Served on a Fresh Sub Roll
Twisted Grouper Sub
Fried to Perfection Topped with Swiss Cheese and Our Signature Calypso Sauce Served Over Cilantro Slaw on a Fresh Sub Roll
Stuart Sub
Turkey Twist
Thinly Sliced Turkey Topped with Smoked Gouda, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion Served with Our Homemade Calypso Sauce on Swirled Rye
Mahi Cuban Panini
Fresh Grilled Mahi and Ham Sautéed in Our Mojo Sauce Topped with Swiss Cheese, Dill Pickles and Yellow Mustard Layered on Our Sub Roll Grilled and Pressed Thin
Palm City Panini
Fresh Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Roasted Red Peppers, and Provolone Topped with Balsamic Vinaigrette on a Fresh Baked Sub Roll
Angus Burger
Half Pound Angus Beef Grilled Your Way with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion Served on a Potato Roll
Aloha Burger
(Due to Special Seasonings All Temps May Appear Well Done) Our Fresh Seasoned Patty Topped with Provolone Cheese, Bacon, Sautéed Onions and Fresh Grilled Pineapple. Drizzled with Tupat’s Poke Sauce
Rosemary Gorgonzola Burger
Half Pound of Angus Beef Stuffed with Gorgonzola and Seasoned with Rosemary Topped with Provolone Served on a Potato Roll
Surfs Up Burger
Half Pound of Angus Beef Topped with Bacon, Fried Onions, Gouda Cheese and Grilled Lobster Drizzled with Chimichurri Aioli Sauce
Dog Burger
Dog Chicken
Sea Entrees
Grouper Oscar
Egg Battered Grouper Baked and Topped with Blue Crab and Asparagus Drizzled with Hollandaise Sauce
Tuna Entree
Seared to Perfection with Our Yuki Sauce and Topped with Sesame Seeds
Fiesta Swordfish
Blackened Swordfish and Shrimp Drizzled with Picante Aioli Topped with Pico De Gallo. Served with Yellow Rice
Mahi Francese
Egg Battered Mahi-Mahi Sautéed in Our White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce
Island Snapper
Pan Seared Red Snapper Topped with Fresh Mangoes, Papaya and Shredded Roasted Coconut Served Over a Bed of Asian Carrot Noodles Marinated in Saki Sauce and Drizzled in Our Coconut Lime Sauce
Grouper Picatta
Sautéed Fresh Grouper, Roasted Red Peppers and Capers in Our White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce
Fresh Atlantic Salmon
Mahi Mahi Entree
Sunset Salmon
Fresh Atlantic Salmon Dusted with Cornmeal and Pan Seared with Fresh Mushrooms, Artichokes, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, Roasted Garlic, Onion and Fresh Tomatoes in Our White Wine Lemon Butter Sauce
Hook & Cook
You Catch It, We Cook It! Ask Your Server for Details. Served with Your Choice of Soup or Salad and Roasted Potatoes or Mixed Vegetable Medley
Twin Tail Dinner
Whole Lobster Dinner
Land Entrees
Hawaiian Chicken
Grilled Chicken Marinated in Huli Huli Sauce Topped with Fresh Grilled Pineapple and Scallions
South Beach Stuffed Chicken
Fresh Baked Chicken Breasts with a Crab Stuffing and Topped with Our Pesto Cream Sauce
San Marino Chicken
Fresh Grilled Chicken Breasts Topped with Sautéed Onions, Roasted Garlic, Candied Pecans and Sundried Tomatoes Over Sautéed Spinach and Basil with a Balsalmic Butter Sauce. Topped with Goat Cheese
Ribeye Scampi
12 oz. Angus Ribeye Grilled to Perfection and Topped with Shrimp in Our Signature Scampi Sauce
Volcano Filet
Surf & Turf
8oz. USDA Choice Hand Cut Filet and 6oz Lobster Tail
Filet
Chicken Francese
Pasta Entrees
Shrimp & Scallop Alfredo
Shrimp, Scallops, Fresh Spinach and Tomatoes in a Creamy Alfredo Sauce Tossed with Linguini
Linguini Clam Pasta
Whole Baby Clams in Our Homemade White Wine Lemon Butter Garlic Sauce Served Over Linguini
Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed Jumbo Shrimp, Fresh Garlic, Red Peppers and Red Onions Tossed with Linguini in Our Homemade White Wine Lemon Butter Garlic Sauce
Seashell Marinara
Sautéed Mussels, Clams, and Shrimp with Linguini Tossed in Our Homemade Marinara Sauce
Chicken Alfredo
Grilled or Blackened Chicken Breast, Fresh Spinach and Tomatoes Over Linguini in Our Creamy Cajun Alfredo Sauce
Funky Chicken Fusilli
Boneless Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Whole Roasted Garlic, Onions, Fresh Mushrooms and Fresh Spinach Tossed with Fusilli Pasta Topped with Goat Cheese
Maine Lobster Ravioli
Gourmet Ravioli Stuffed with Lobster and Cheese Topped with Our Homemade Pink Sauce with Garlic, Onion and Basil
Okeechobee Chili Pasta
Fusilli Pasta Topped with Chef T’s Award Winning Gator Chili with Cheddar Jack Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Jalapenos and Red Onions. Served in a Country Skillet
Zuppa Di Pesce
Shrimp, Scallops, Calamari, Clams, Mussels, Lobster Tail and Linguini Tossed in Our Homemade Marinara Sauce
Steamed Platters
Pizza
12" Cheese Pizza
16" Cheese Pizza
12" Twisted Pie
Your Choice of 5 Toppings
16" Twisted Pie
Your Choice of 5 Toppings
12" Margarita Pizza
Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil and Romano Cheese
16" Margarita Pizza
Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil and Romano Cheese
12" Buffalo Pizza
Crispy Chicken Tossed in Our Mild Buffalo Sauce Topped with Mozzarella and Blue Cheese
16" Buffalo Pizza
Crispy Chicken Tossed in Our Mild Buffalo Sauce Topped with Mozzarella and Blue Cheese
12" Hawaiian Pizza
Mozzarella, Ham, Bacon, and Pineapple
16" Hawaiian Pizza
Mozzarella, Ham, Bacon, and Pineapple
12" Greek Salad Pizza
Pizza Crust Shell Topped with Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Pepperoncinis, Roasted Red Peppers, Hard Boiled Eggs and Feta Cheese Tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette
16" Greek Salad Pizza
Pizza Crust Shell Topped with Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Pepperoncinis, Roasted Red Peppers, Hard Boiled Eggs and Feta Cheese Tossed in Balsamic Vinaigrette
12" White Clam Pizza
Whole Belly Baby Clams Sautéed in a Light Garlic and White Wine Sauce with Light Mozzarella Cheese **May Be Salty**
16" White Clam Pizza
Whole Belly Baby Clams Sautéed in a Light Garlic and White Wine Sauce with Light Mozzarella Cheese **May Be Salty**
12" Chicken Pesto Pizza
Grilled Chicken with Fresh Spinach, Onions and Mozzarella with Creamy Pesto Sauce
16" Chicken Pesto Pizza
Grilled Chicken with Fresh Spinach, Onions and Mozzarella with Creamy Pesto Sauce
12" Mexican Pizza
Seasoned Ground Beef and Cheddar Jack Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions and Jalapenos
16" Mexican Pizza
Seasoned Ground Beef and Cheddar Jack Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions and Jalapenos
12" Lobster Pizza
Roasted Garlic and Tomato Alfredo Topped with Chopped Lobster Meat and Bacon with Mozzarella Cheese
16" Lobster Pizza
Roasted Garlic and Tomato Alfredo Topped with Chopped Lobster Meat and Bacon with Mozzarella Cheese
Pizza Rolls
Cheese Calzone
Ricotta, Mozzarella and Romano
Stromboli
Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Romano and Mozzarella Cheese
Philly Steak Stromoli
Thinly Sliced Steak Sautéed with Red and Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and Mozzarella Cheese
Sausage, Pepper & Onion Roll
Mozzarella and Romano Cheese
Pepperoni Roll
Mozzarella and Romano Cheese
Sushi Apps
Seaweed Salad
Tuna Tataki App
Sliced Seared Tuna, Seaweed and Ponzu Sauce
Tuna Blossom
Sliced Tuna, Masago and Scallions with Spicy Mayo
I Love Tuna
3pc Tuna Sashimi, 2pc Tuna Sushi and a Tuna Roll
Hand Roll Single
Hand Roll Sampler
Spicy Tuna Roll, Alaskan Roll and California Roll
Sashimi Sampler
3pc of Tuna, 2pc Fresh Salmon and 2pc Hamachi
Sushi Platter
7pc of Chef’s Choice Sushi, 3pc Tuna Roll and 3pc Avocado Roll
Kimchi Tuna
Fresh Tuna and Cucumber Mixed with Kimuchi Sauce
Nigiri Sampler
5pc of Chef’s Choice Sushi
Sashimi Assortment
8pc or 13pc of Chef’s Choice Sashimi
Sashimi Carpaccio
Today’s Freshest Assorted Sashimi Served with Ponzu, Salt, Pepper, Olive Oil and Tobiko
Tuna Nachos
Seared Tuna on a Bed of Seaweed, Topped with Avocado and Jalepenos Drizzled with Our Mango Sauce and Sesame Seeds over Crispy Wontons
Edamame
Steamed and Topped with Sea Salt or Roasted Garlic
Spicy Mayo
EEL Sauce
Kimchi Sauce
Siracha Sauce
Ponzu Sauce
Classic Rolls
California Roll
Lump Crab, Cucumber, Avocado, I/O with Masago
Jb Roll
Smoked Salmon, Cucumber and Cream Cheese I/O with Sesame Seeds
Golden Jb Roll
Tempura Style Roll with Fresh Salmon and Cream Cheese with Eel Sauce
Spider Roll
Soft Shell Crab Tempura, Lump Crab, Avocado, I/O with Masago Served with Eel Sauce
Shrimp Tempura Roll
With Cucumber, Avocado, I/O Topped with Sesame Seeds Served with a Side of Eel Sauce
Spicy Tuna Roll
Ground Spicy Tuna, Masago, Cucumber, I/O
Rainbow Roll
Lump Crab, Cucumber, I/O Topped with Tuna, Salmon, Hamachi, Shrimp, Avocado
Unagi Roll
Eel with Cucumber, I/O Topped with Eel Sauce, and Sesame Seeds
Midori Roll
Fresh Tuna, Avocado and Cucumber, I/O with Wasabi Tobiko, Tempura Flakes and Sesame Seeds
Alaskan Roll
Fresh Salmon, Cucumber, Avocado, I/O with Sesame Seeds
Veggie Roll
Avocado, Asparagus, Carrots, Cucumber and Takuan, Wrapped in Rice and Soy Paper with a Side of Ginger Sauce
Tuna Avocado Roll
Spicy Hamachi Roll
Minced Spicy Yellowtail with Cucumber I/O Topped with Masago
Avocado Roll
Specialty Rolls
Black Dragon Roll
Fresh Tuna, Cucumber and Cream Cheese I/O Topped with Eel, Avocado, Masago and Sesame Seeds
Salerno Roll
Tempura Style Roll with Eel, Jalapeno and Avocado Served with Sweet Eel Sauce and Spicy Mayo
Twisted Tuna Roll
Fresh Tuna, Yamagobo and Cilantro Topped with Masago Served with Wasabi Cucumber Sauce
Summer Roll
Lump Crab, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Masago, I/O Topped with Fresh Tuna Served with Eel Sauce
Red Dragon Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Asparagus, I/O Topped with Fresh Tuna, Avocado, and Masago
Spicy Dragon Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Asparagus, I/O Topped with Spicy Tuna, Habanero Masago, Sesame Seeds and Tempura Flakes
Cutie Roll
Fresh Tuna, Hamachi, Avacado and Shrimp Wrapped with Cucumber Drizzled with Ponzu and Topped with Tobiko
Volcano Roll
Lump Crab, Cucumber and Avocado I/O Topped with Baked White Fish, Lump Crab, and Spicy Mayo with Habanero Masago Served with a Side Eel Sauce
Sexy Yellowtail Roll
Spicy Tuna, Cilantro and Yamagobo Topped with Hamachi, Avocado, Sliced Jalapeno and Wasabi Tobiko Served with a side of Sriracha Sauce
Lobster Roll
Lobster Tempura, Cucumber, Asparagus, I/O with Masago, Sesame Seeds Topped with Lobster Salad
Black Sunset Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado I/O Topped with Spicy Tuna and Black Tobiko Served with Spicy Mayo and Eel Sauce
Crunch Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Crab and Avocado I/O Topped with Tempura Crunch Served with a side of Eel Sauce
Crazy Fish Roll
Spicy Tuna and Asparagus I/O Topped with Tuna, Chopped Shrimp Tempura, Avocado and Jalapeno Mixed with Spicy Mayo Drizzled with Eel Sauce and Tempura Flakes
Sid Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Crab, and Avocado Inside with Seared Tuna and Smoked Salmon on Top. Served with a Side of Spicy Mayo and Eel Sauce
Twisted Tuna Crunch Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Crab and Avocado Inside with Fresh Tuna on Top Drizzled with Wasabi Cucumber Sauce, Kimchi Sauce, and Tempura Flakes
Ninja Roll
Spicy Tuna, Sushi Shrimp, Avocado and Jalapenos Fried and Topped with Habanero Masago Served with Spicy Mayo and Eel Sauce
Boats
Sushi/Sashimi
Desserts
Florida Orange Cake
Fresh-Squeezed Florida Orange Juice is Squeezed into Every Layer with Fresh Creamy Orange Pudding Layers and Orange Cream Cheese Frosting
Salted Caramel Cheesecake
Moist, Sweet, Creamy Coconut Filling with Layers of Dark Chocolate Cake Covered in Dark Chocolate Ganache and Tender Sweet Coconut
Milky Way Cake
Deep Chocolate Layers with Rich Chocolate Fudge and Velvety Caramel Pudding Covered in Chocolate Fudge and Caramel Ganache
Birthday Cake
Chocolate Cake
Wh Ch K Lime Rasp ChCake
Cheesecake Brownie
Carrot Cake
Coco Chocolate Cake
Kids Menu
N/A Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Club Soda
Mountain Dew
Dr Pepper
Diet Dr Pepper
Gingerale
Fruit Punch
Strawberry Lemonade
Lemonade
Hot Tea
Sweet Arnold Palmer
Unsweet Arnold Palmer
Iced Tea
Sweet Tea
Cherry Berry Iced Tea
Twisted Retreat
Saratoga Spark
Bottled Water
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Shirley Temple
Ginger Beer
Water
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Cappuccino
Espresso
Coffee
Redbull
Sugar Free Redbull
Virg Pina Colada
Virg Daquiri
Virg Bloody Mary
Kids Bev
Virg Miami Vice
Sake
Vodka (Deep Copy)
Well Vodka
Absolut
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Smirnoff
Stoli
Titos
Belvedere
3 Olives Orange
3 Olives Citron
3 Olives
3 Olives Blueberry
3 Olives Cherry
3 Olives Grape
3 Olives Watermelon
3 Olives Wildberry
3 Olives Espresso
3 Olives Rasberry
Chopin
Well Vodka (Copy)
Gin (Deep Copy)
Rum (Deep Copy)
Bacardi
Bacardi Anejo
Bacardi Limon
Blue Chair Coconut
Blue Chair White
Capt Morgan
Capt Morgan Private Stock
Don Q
Don Q Coconut
Don Q Passion
Don Q Pineapple
Floater
Florida Black Coral Black Rum
Florida Black Coral Spiced Rum
Florida Black Coral White Rum
Mount Gay
Myers
Well Rum
Blue Chair Key Lime
Tequila (Deep Copy)
Well Tequila
Cuervo Gold
1800 Tequila
Don Julio Silver
Patron Silver
Cantera Silver
Cantera Negra
Cantera Respasado
Cantera Coffee
Costa Silver
Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeno Tequila
Maestro Dobel Tequila
1800 Reposado Tequila
Costa Reposado
Bourbon/Whiskey (Deep Copy)
Basil Hayden
Blanton
Bulleit Bourbon
Canadian Club
Crown
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Crown Vanilla
Eagle Rare
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jack Honey
Jack Fire
Jameson
Jameson Pickleback
Jim Beam
Makers Mark
Rams Point Peanutbutter
Seagrams 7
Seagrams Vo
Southern Comfort
Well Bourbon
Well Whiskey
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Devil's River
Yellowstone
Bottled Beer (Deep Copy)
BTL Bud Light
BTL Budlight Lime
BTL Mich Ultra
BTL Miller Light
BTL Coors Light
BTL Yuingling
BTL Budwiser
BTL Heineken
BTL Corona
BTL Corona Light
BTL Blue Moon
BTL Modelo
White Claw
16Oz Can Guiness
16Oz Can Rolling Rock
Btl Angry Orchard
BTL Miller High Life
BTL PBR
BTL Bud Zero
$5 Seltzer
Bucket Corona
Bucket Corona LT
BTL Loaded Corona
Sapporo
BTL Busch Latte
BTL Corona Premier
Draft Beers (Deep Copy)
DFT Bud Light
DFT Mich Ultra
DFT Modelo
DFT Corona
DFT Stella
DFT Shocktop
DFT Twisted Ale
DFT Goose Ipa
DFT Sailfish Ipa
DFT Sf Tag & Release
DFT Sweetwater 420
DFT Island M Citrus Ale
DFT Kona Bigwave
DFT GrapeFruit IPA
DFT Iguana
DFT Pacifico
Glass Wine (Deep Copy)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in for the Food, Stay for the Atmosphere
4290 Se Salerno Rd, Stuart, FL 34997